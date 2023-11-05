Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers will try to make it two wins in a row when they host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Young and company got their first win of the season in Week 8 with a 15-13 upset against fellow rookie QB C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans. Meanwhile, Gardner Minshew and the Colts have dropped three straight, most recently a 38-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC is 4:05 p.m. ET. The Colts are two-point favorites in the latest Panthers vs. Colts odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

Week 9 NFL picks for Colts vs. Panthers

Before tuning into Sunday's Panthers vs. Colts game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-123 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 28-15 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Panthers vs. Colts, the model is picking Over 44 total points to be scored. Young has shown improvement week over week and was finally rewarded with the first win of his professional career after completing 22 passes for 235 yards and one TD. One issue Carolina hasn't solved is its defense, and they have given up 14 rushing TDs this season, the second-most in the league. Coincidentally, the Colts have given up the most at 15.

The Panthers' run defense will be more heavily tested, however, with Jonathan Taylor on the other side of the field. With Minshew throwing five INTs over Indy's three-game losing skid, Taylor will likely have a heavy workload on Sunday in Charlotte. You may be able to stream the game here.

