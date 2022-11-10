The Atlanta Falcons will visit the rival Carolina Panthers in the Week 10 Thursday Night Football game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Falcons (4-5), who are tied with Tampa Bay (4-5) for the lead in the NFC South standings, have the NFL's second-easiest remaining schedule. Only one opponent remaining on Atlanta's schedule, the Ravens (6-3), currently has a winning record. Meanwhile, the Panthers (2-7) own the second worst record in the league, better than only the Texans (1-6-1). Carolina has lost five of its last six games.

Kickoff is 8:15 p.m. ET. Atlanta is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Panthers vs. Falcoms odds from Caesars Sportsbook while the over/under for total points scored is 41.5. Before making any Falcons vs. Panthers picks, be sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 151-108 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Panthers vs. Falcons and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 10 predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Falcons vs. Panthers:

Panthers vs. Falcons spread: Atlanta -2.5

Panthers vs. Falcons over/under: 41.5 points

Panthers vs. Falcons money line: Atlanta -145, Carolina +122

ATL: Falcons rank fourth in rushing yards per game (162.9)

CAR: DE Brian Burns ranks eighth in pressures (36)

Panthers vs. Falcons picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Falcons can cover

Atlanta's already strong running attack is even better with the return of Cordarrelle Patterson. After missing four games in October with an injury, the four-time Pro Bowler returned last week and scored both of the Falcons' touchdowns against the Chargers. He leads Atlanta, which ranks fourth in the league in rushing, in rushing yards per game (76.8).

In addition, the Falcons face a Carolina team that has struggled to move the ball this season. The Panthers average just 289.9 yards per game on offense. Only the Rams (286.0) and Titans (278.5) average fewer. Last week, Carolina had just 228 total yards against the Bengals. See which team to pick here.

Why the Panthers can cover

D'Onta Foreman has been productive since taking over for Christian McCaffrey as the team's top running back. Over the last three games, the sixth-year veteran from Texas is averaging a healthy 5.4 yards per rush while scoring three touchdowns. He ran for 118 yards against both the Buccaneers and the Falcons over that stretch; only once has Foreman run for more in an NFL game in his career.

In addition, Carolina takes on an Atlanta defense that has struggled to pressure the quarterback. The Falcons have just 12 sacks this year, which is tied for the second fewest in the NFL. Only the Raiders (nine) have fewer. See which team to pick here.

How to make Panthers vs. Falcons picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the point total. In fact, it's calling for 44 combined points. It also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only get the model's TNF picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Falcons vs. Panthers on Thursday Night Football? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Falcons vs. Panthers spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,000 on its NFL picks, and find out.