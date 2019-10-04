Patriots vs. Redskins odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 5 predictions from advanced computer model

The New England Patriots will take on the Washington Redskins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedEx Field. The Redskins' quarterback situation is up in the air after Case Keenum was benched last week against the Giants. Rookie Dwayne Haskins threw for 107 yards and three interceptions in relief, so we could see Colt McCoy under center for Jay Gruden's squad this week. Washington is 0-4 overall and 0-2 at home, while New England is 4-0 overall and 2-0 on the road. New England is 2-2 against the spread, while Washington is 1-3. New England is favored by 15.5 points in the latest Redskins vs. Patriots odds, while the Over-Under is 42.5. Before you make any Patriots vs. Redskins picks and NFL predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows the Redskins were gutted last time out. Washington had only eight first downs against the Giants and converted just two of 11 third downs. As a result, Washington didn't hit 200 yards of total offense. Standout wide receiver Terry McLaurin sat with a hamstring injury and could be sidelined once again on Sunday. However, the Patriots have failed to cover their last two games, which had NFL spreads of seven and 21.

Meanwhile, New England didn't have too much breathing room in its contest with Buffalo, but the Patriots still walked away with a 16-10 victory. Quarterback Tom Brady struggled against an underrated Bills defense, throwing for only 150 yards and a pick. The Patriots were limited to just 3.2 yards per carry and scored just three points after the first quarter.

Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Redskins are stumbling into the matchup with the second most touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 13 on the season. On the other hand, the Patriots come into the game boasting the most sacks in the league at 18.

