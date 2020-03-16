Philip Rivers free agency odds 2020: Predictions, top picks, best values, teams to fade from Vegas insider

The first big domino in what is expected to be an active 2020 NFL free agency market for quarterbacks fell on Sunday when Ryan Tannehill and the Titans agreed to a four-year, $118 million extension. The Titans are now out of the market for a starter, limiting options for other veterans such as Philip Rivers. The Los Angeles Chargers have already announced that the 38-year old Rivers won't be returning in 2020.

The Titans are now off the board in the 2020 Philip Rivers free agency odds. Another AFC South squad, the Colts, are favored at -195 (risk $195 to return $100). No team/retirement is next at +380 (risk $100 to win $380), while the Buccaneers (+650), Raiders (+750), Bears (+1600), Dolphins (+1900), Panthers (+3500), Patriots (+3500) and Redskins (+3500) are also on the NFL free agency odds board for Rivers. Before making any NFL free agency predictions for where Rivers lands, be sure to see what elite NFL handicapper R.J. White has to say.

Twice recently, White cashed big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He tied for 18th out of 2,748 contestants in 2017 with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest.

White consistently crushes the NFL for SportsLine members. He has returned over $2,300 to $100 players on against-the-spread NFL picks over the last three years. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, with sportsbooks listing Philip Rivers free agency odds, White has scoured the wagering menu, analyzed every team and released his top picks.

Pick to avoid in the Philip Rivers free agency odds

White doesn't believe the no/team retirement option, now going off at +380, is a good value in the Philip Rivers free agency odds. While Rivers threw an alarming number of interceptions (20) in 2019, he told the Los Angeles Times in February that he still has "emotional fire and passion."

He'll need to cut the turnovers down, but Rivers ranked fourth in the NFL in passing yardage (4,615) in 2019 and made the Pro Bowl as recently as 2018.

And there are plenty of quarterback-needy teams on the board this offseason. Since 2010, 11 starters in the Super Bowl have been 30 or older, so a team with other important pieces in place is likely to see value in having a veteran quarterback of Rivers' pedigree under center.

How to make Philip Rivers free agency picks

Instead, White is eyeing a team that offers great value. He believes this team "makes perfect sense" for him.

Who does White believes "makes perfect sense" to sign Philip Rivers? Check out the 2020 Philip Rivers free agency odds below.

2020 Philip Rivers free agency odds

Indianapolis Colts -195

No team/retired +380

Las Vegas Raiders +750

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +650

Chicago Bears +1600

Miami Dolphins +1900

Washington Redskins +3500

Carolina Panthers +3500

New England Patriots +3500