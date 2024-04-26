The Pittsburgh Steelers have claimed one of the top offensive linemen in this class, as general manager Omar Khan selected former Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu at No. 20 overall.

Fautanu has experience at both tackle and guard, but pundits predict he could move inside at the next level. However, it's the kind of versatility Fautanu possesses that is coveted around the league. Fautanu won the 2023 Morris Trophy, which is awarded to the best offensive lineman in the Pac 12. He was also named 2023 first-team All-Pac 12, and had the fifth-best PFF pass blocking grade among FBS tackles last season with an 88.2.

Fautanu allowed just two sacks in 1,161 pass blocking snaps over the past two seasons. Here's what the Steelers are getting in their new Russell Wilson protector.

NFL Draft grade: B

"The Steelers needed another tackle to go with Broderick Jones, but Fautano can also play inside. He is a physical player who fits what they want to do. This is a nice, solid Steelers pick." -- Pete Prisco

Troy Fautanu NFL Draft prospect profile

Position: No. 1 IOL | Overall: No. 23 | Rating: 89.67 (High-level starter)

NFL comparison

Scouting report



Troy Fautanu is a smaller, compact, quickness-based OT prospect with plus awareness and quality feet. He's a quick setter. Clearly he has to get stronger, as anchoring capabilities are not where they need to be. Because of power deficiency, he has to lean into his blocks, which makes it easier for DLs to get off him against the run. He's further ahead as a pass protector right now, which isn't the worst dynamic. Lateral quicks to follow inside moves into the pocket. Not enough sustained juice in his kick slide to get to speedy outside rushers. He may have a future at guard because he doesn't possess a classic NFL OT frame. He's very mobile and gets to the second level in a hurry, though he's not very accurate finding LBs there. Grip strength must improve at the next level. Despite that, he has outstanding hand work; he swats down hands, constantly looking to reset his hands to control defenders. He's very capable picking up stunts. Overall, the physical tools are there for Fautanu, but he has to get stronger and learn to get more depth/speed in his traditional pass-blocking sets.

Accolades

2023: Morris Trophy winner (best OL in Pac-12)

2023: Fifth-best PFF pass-block grade (88.2) among FBS OT

Strengths

Plus athlete, light on his feet

Awareness is awesome, will get to inside moves, blitzes, and stunts

Comfortable in space on screens and combos at the second level

Weaknesses

Not quite explosive enough to get to outside speed rushers in traditional pass set

Has to get significantly stronger at the NFL level

Combine data