Ravens vs. Seahawks odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 7 predictions from advanced simulation

The Seattle Seahawks take on the Baltimore Ravens at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at CenturyLink Field. Seattle is 5-1 overall and 2-1 at home, while Baltimore is 4-2 overall and 2-1 on the road. The Seahawks are 3-3 against the spread this season and covered two of their last three games, but Baltimore has really struggled against the number, going 1-3-2. Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown is questionable with an ankle injury. Accordingly, Seattle is favored by a field goal in the latest Seahawks vs. Ravens odds, while the Over-Under is 49.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Seattle beat Cleveland 32-28 last week. Seattle's success was spearheaded by the efforts of quarterback Russell Wilson, who passed for 295 yards and two touchdowns on 33 attempts. Running back Chris Carson rushed for 124 yards and one score on 24 carries. Wilson, a front-runner for NFL MVP, ended up with a passer rating of 117.6.

Baltimore decided to play defense against itself, but still came out ahead despite a colossal 81 yards in penalties. They secured a 23-17 win over Cincinnati. Quarterback Lamar Jackson had a stellar game for the Ravens, as he picked up 152 yards on the ground on 19 carries and accumulated another 236 passing yards.

Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Seahawks rank second in the league when it comes to overall touchdowns with 21 on the season. The Ravens have displayed offensive firepower of their own, as they enter the contest at 450.7 yards per game, good for No. 1 in the league.

