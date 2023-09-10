There's not usually much drama on the field during the fourth quarter of a blowout game in the NFL, but there was definitely some drama during the final quarter of Baltimore's win over Houston and that's because the two teams were going for a scorigami, which is when a game ends with a final score that's never happened before in NFL history.

With five minutes left to play on Sunday, the Ravens were leading 22-9. After a drive stalled for Baltimore, the Ravens sent out Justin Tucker, who drilled a 39-yard field goal to make it 25-9, which ended up being the final score. That's notable, because it marked the first time in NFL history that a game had ever ended with that exact final score.

As you can see above, it's the 1,076th unique final score in NFL history.

The Texans got the ball two more times in the fourth quarter after Tucker's field goal and if they had scored on either of the drives, then we wouldn't have gotten a scorigami, but the Ravens defense came through with a stop on each drive. They clearly knew the stakes.

This actually marks the second time in five seasons that the Ravens have opened the year with a scorigami. Back in 2019, the Ravens also recorded a Week 1 scorigami with a 59-10 win over the Dolphins. Overall, this is the third time in five seasons that there's been a scorigami in Week 1. The other time it happened came in 2020 when the Packers opened the year with a 43-34 win over the Vikings.

As for the Texans, this marks their first scorigami since October 2021 when they lost to the Cardinals 31-5. Houston has been involved in a lot of scorigamis over the past few seasons, so we probably should have just assumed that these two teams were going to give us one. Since the start of the 2019 season, the Texans and Ravens have been involved in four each, which means the two teams have combined to produce SEVEN of the NFL's 30 scorigamis that have happened since the start of the 2019 season.