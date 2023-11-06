History was made in Week 9 of the NFL season. Seven rookie quarterbacks started in an NFL game, the most in a week this early in a season since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970. An eighth, Tommy DeVito of the Giants, didn't start but was summoned off the bench when Daniel Jones exited against the Raiders.

Texans rookie sensation C.J. Stroud has been starting all season and had a breakout game on Sunday against the Buccaneers. Clayton Tune started for the Arizona Cardinals, with Kyler Murray not yet ready in his recovery from an ACL injury he suffered last season. However, it was a debut to forget for Tune. Aiden O'Connell's start for the Las Vegas Raiders -- replacing Jimmy Garoppolo -- was much more memorable.

Here is a look at how each rookie fared this week, by the numbers:

*Hall left in first quarter with concussion

There have now been nine rookie quarterbacks to start a game this season, tied for the most all time, excluding strike seasons. There were nine different rookie quarterbacks starting in the 2019 season as well.

The nine rookies include those in the chart above, along with the Indianapolis Colts' Anthony Richardson and the Browns' Dorian Thompson-Robinson.