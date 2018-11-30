Saints player questions officiating in loss to Cowboys: You play by Jerry's rules in 'Jerry's World'

The only thing worse than the Saints offense on Thursday might have been the officiating crew.

Following the Cowboys' 13-10 upset win over New Orleans, multiple Saints players openly questioned the crew's performance. Defensive end Cameron Jordan, who racked up two sacks in the game, said the refs were making "ticky-tacky" calls. With the game being played in Dallas, apparently Jordan wasn't surprised by this turn of events.

"You're in Jerry's World, you're playing by Jerry's rules, right?" Jordan said after the game, via NOLA.com.

Jordan thought the refs made a poor call on a pass interference penalty against Marshon Lattimore that ended up icing the game for the Cowboys. The penalty took place in the end zone and gave Dallas the ball at the Saints' 1-yard line with just 1:58 to play, and since New Orleans was out of timeouts, the Cowboys were able to just run out the clock.

Another bad call came in with just under six minutes left to play in the game. On a third-and-5, Dak Prescott hit Cole Beasley for a five-yard gain and a first down. Of course, the only problem is that Beasley didn't actually get the first down: As you can see below, he was stopped at least a yard short.

Cole Beasley was nowhere near a first down on this play. Fox/NFL Game Pass

And yes, despite the fact that he was clearly down, the Cowboys were given a first down on the field.

The problem for the Saints is that they had no way of challenging the bad spot because coach Sean Payton decided to spend both of his challenges in the first half. Payton lost his first challenge, but he picked up 15 yards on his second challenge. After a Saints offensive play from the Cowboys' 22-yard line was ruled an incomplete pass, the call was overturned and it was ruled that the Saints fumbled the catch and that the ball was recovered by New Orleans at the 7-yard line.

After the game, Payton was asked if he regretted spending his both challenges so early.

"No," Payton said. "We got the ball and the completion. No."

If the Saints had a challenge left or if the refs had correctly spotted the ball on the Beasley pass, the Cowboys would have been facing fourth-and-1 from the Saints' 46-yard line with roughly five minutes left, which would have been fascinating, because Jason Garrett in a late-game fourth down situation is basically must-see TV.

Another play that the Saints weren't too happy with was a helmet-to-helmet shot that Cowboy linebacker Jaylon Smith placed on Alvin Kamara.

Two weeks in a row the #Cowboys getting away with helmet to helmet BS. Do better, NFL. Jordan Reed last week. Kamara this week. pic.twitter.com/gLUeOOAvwy — JoeGlo 📸 🏈🏀 (@JoeGlo1) November 30, 2018

The illegal hit came on a third-and-17 in the fourth quarter for the Saints and if the flag had correctly been thrown, New Orleans would have had the ball at the Cowboys' 27-yard line. That means that the Saints would have already been in field goal range, which would have been big, because they were trailing 13-10 with just under 10 minutes to play.

Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins absolutely thought the hit was illegal.

"Jaylon Smith's head was down. He launched right into Kamara, hit him with the crown of his helmet," Rankins said, via NOLA.com. "That's above my pay grade to say what the league should and should not do, what officials should and should not do, but, I play football, and I know what a helmet-to-helmet is, and to me it was helmet to helmet."

Drew Brees was asked about the Kamara hit after the game and it was pretty clear that he felt it was illegal.

"What do you think? Let the league deal with that," Brees said.

One person who was unwilling to blame officiating crew was Payton. The Saints coach is on the competition committee, and he wasn't willing to rip the refs for the missed Kamara call or any other missed call in the game.

"Listen, those are hard to call as well, and really, it's tough when guys are moving around real fast," Payton said. "I haven't seen [the Kamara hit] as cleanly as you guys have, but listen, we got beat tonight and there will be a number of things we could point to, but overall, we didn't do enough as a team."

Of course, it's not like the Saints were the only victims when it came to bad calls on Thursday. The Cowboys will also probably have a couple of complaints from the game.

On a third-and-5 in the fourth quarter, the Saints were basically able to keep a drive alive because Randy Gregory was called for lining up in the neutral zone, even though he didn't appear to be in the neutral zone.

Here's you're offsides penalty on Randy Gregory: pic.twitter.com/Eo8Rbe7Jxm — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) November 30, 2018

The refs also missed an obvious facemask on Dak Prescott late in the game.

On a second-and-8 play from the Saints' 22-yard line with just under four minutes left to play, Saints defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth sacked Prescott, but not before almost ripping his head off.

Taylor Stallworth tackled Dak Prescott by the facemask late in the game. Fox/NFL Game Pass

Although the facemask seemed pretty obvious, no flag was thrown on the play.

Overall, the Saints were flagged five times for 48 yards in the game while the Cowboys were penalized eight times for 80 yards. With the refs calling it uneven on both sides, we should probably just stick to Payton's take on the game: The Saints didn't do enough, and the Cowboys "deserved to win."