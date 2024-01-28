The Pittsburgh Steelers have interviewed former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith for its vacant offensive coordinator position. Smith, the Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator from 2019-20, just completed a three-year run as the Falcons head coach.

If nothing else, Atlanta was consistent during Smith's time there. The Falcons were 7-10 in each of his three seasons and boasted one of the league's most productive running games over the past two years. But an underwhelming passing game largely contributed to the Falcons not progressing under Smith, who was relieved of his duties earlier this month.

Smith has had success working with quarterbacks, however. Ryan Tannehill enjoyed the two best seasons of his career with Smith as his offensive coordinator. A Pro Bowler in 2019, Tannehill was even better in 2020 with 33 touchdowns and just seven picks and a 65.5 completion percentage.

Smith also presided over a Titans running game that was dominant, led by Derrick Henry, who, with Smith calling plays, became the eighth player to rush for over 2,000 yards in a season.

Along with Smith, the Steelers were reportedly going to speak with former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury.