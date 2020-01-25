Super Bowl 2020 injuries: Chiefs' Travis Kelce, 49ers' Tevin Coleman moving in positive direction

From an injury standpoint, the 49ers and Chiefs, the two teams that will be competing in Super Bowl LIV a week from Sunday, received some positive updates heading into the weekend.

For the Chiefs, All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce returned to practice in a limited capacity on Friday after being inactive the previous day. Kelce, who continued to deal with a knee injury, also fell victim to a flu bug that been going around the team earlier in the week. Despite not being a full participant in any of the Chiefs' practices this past week, Kelce would be good to go if the Super Bowl took place this weekend.

For the 49ers, head coach Kyle Shanahan said that the team received "positive results" regarding running back Tevin Coleman's recent MRI, according to NFL Network's MJ Acosta. Coleman, whose game status is currently questionable after not practicing this week, sustained a dislocated left shoulder during the team's victory over the Packers in the NFC Championship Game. In his absence, fellow running back Raheem Mostert rushed for a franchise-record 220 yards and four touchdowns in San Francisco's 37-20 victory. Coleman, who rushed for 544 yards and six touchdowns during the regular season, rushed for 105 yards while scoring two touchdowns in the 49ers' divisional round victory over the Vikings.

The positivity doesn't extend to Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and Kansas City safety Jordan Lucas, who are both currently listed as questionable for Super Bowl LIV. Jones, who is dealing with a calf injury, was limited throughout the week, while Lucas, who practiced in full on Wednesday, missed the Chiefs' last two practices with an illness. And while both players' current status for the Super Bowl is in question, Chiefs fans shouldn't be too worried about either player's availability until the team releases next week's injury reports in the days leading up to the Big Game.

Other players mentioned in the Chiefs' injury report includes receiver Demarcus Robinson (illness), receiver Mecole Hardman (back), CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder), DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (hand) and center Austin Reiter (wrist). Robinson was a full participant on Thursday and Friday after being inactive on Thursday. Hardman, Claiborne, Kpassagnon and Reiter were full participants throughout the week.

Along with Coleman, the rest of the 49ers' injury report includes LB Kwon Alexander (pec), DL Dee Ford (quad/hamstring), LB Dre Greenlaw (ankle), safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) and receiver Dante Pettis (Illness). Alexander, Ford and Tartt were limited throughout the week, while Greenlaw was a full participant during each of the 49ers' practices. Pettis returned to practice on Friday after being inactive on Thursday.