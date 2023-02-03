The Chiefs' most tenured wide receiver will likely be on the sideline when his team faces the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Mecole Hardman, a member of the Chiefs' 2019 Super Bowl-winning squad, is not expected to play in the Super Bowl as he continues to deal with a pelvis injury, according to Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

Hardman, who has caught 173 passes and 18 total touchdowns during his four-year career, has not played since Kansas City's Week 13 loss to Cincinnati. Injuries limited him to a career-low eight games this season. When healthy, Hardman made an impact with 25 catches and four touchdown receptions.

Reid offered more positive updates on fellow receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and KaDarius Toney (ankle, hamstring). Reid said that he is optimistic that both players should be able to suit up for the Super Bowl.

Kansas City's impressive depth at the skill positions has allowed them to navigate through their recent string of injuries. While Travis Kelce continues to be Patrick Mahomes' primary target, the Chiefs' offense has also received significant contributions in the passing game from wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling and running back Isiah Pacheco.

Pacheco caught five passes for 59 yards in the Chiefs' AFC title game victory over Cincinnati. Valdes-Scantling, who previously caught passes from Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay before signing with Kansas City last offseason, caught six passes for 116 yards against the Bengals that included a go-ahead touchdown late in the third quarter.

Speaking of injuries, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently said that he did not suffer any steps backwards regarding his high ankle sprain during last Sunday's win over the Bengals. Mahomes is vying to join a small group of starting quarterbacks in NFL history to win multiple Super Bowl rings.