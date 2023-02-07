When Andy Reid first guided the Chiefs to the Super Bowl at the close of the 2019 NFL season, it marked the first time in 15 years that Big Red had been to the big game. Since then, he's already logged two more trips, meaning he'll have made four different championship appearances when Kansas City takes the field for Super Bowl LVII against the Eagles.

The 24th coach in NFL history to contend for a Lombardi Trophy more than once, Reid has long been considered one of the best in the business. The 64-year-old has been named Coach of the Year nine different times by four different outlets since ascending to his first top job with the Eagles in 1999. He's earned playoff berths in 18 of 24 seasons. And 10 of his teams have advanced to the conference championship game, including five straight with the present-day Chiefs.

But as he looks to claim his second ring by squaring off against his old team, where does Reid actually rank among the select few who've led multiple Super Bowl appearances?

Let's start with just the active head coaches in that group. There are only five total:

Bill Belichick, New England Patriots: 9 SB appearances (6-3) Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs: 3 SB appearances (1-2)* Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks: 2 SB appearances (1-1) Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers: 2 SB appearances (1-1) Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams: 2 SB appearances (1-1)

Note: * = Reid will make his fourth appearance this year.

Belichick is obviously the clear-cut leader of the pack thanks to his record six titles, but if you were to choose between Reid and the latter three, you'd be hard-pressed not to ride with Reid. Here's how they stack up in terms of career wins, playoff appearances, playoff wins and winning percentage:

Coach Seasons Career Record Playoff Berths Playoff Record Andy Reid 24 247-138-1 (.641) 18 21-16 (.568) Pete Carroll 17 161-112-1 (.589) 12 11-11 (.500) Mike Tomlin 16 163-93-2 (.636) 10 8-9 (.471) Sean McVay 6 60-38 (.612) 4 7-3 (.700)



Reid is simply the clear winner in every category: Yes, he's been doing it for longer, but that makes his achievements just as, if not more, impressive. Tomlin's win percentage is comparable, for example, but his teams have made the playoffs almost 10% less of the time, and when they do reach the postseason, he's lost more games than he's won; since his Super Bowl loss to the Packers in 2010, the Steelers are just 3-7 in the playoffs. McVay is on a record pace with the Rams, but after a 5-12 campaign in 2022, and repeated flirtations with an early retirement, he just doesn't have the track record to match Reid at this juncture.

Outside of this crop, only the Packers' Matt LaFleur has a better win percentage (.712) than Reid, but he's only been a head coach for four seasons, and he's yet to make a Super Bowl appearance. The Bills' Sean McDermott, a product of Reid's coaching tree, is just behind Reid in terms of win percentage (.639), but he, too, has yet to advance past a conference championship. The next closest in terms of total wins and playoff appearances would be the Cowboys' Mike McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl with Green Bay, but has gone 6-8 in the playoffs since then.

In other words, if you're ranking Reid strictly among today's head coaches, you're probably not taking anyone above him, considering even the famed Belichick has coached just two playoff games -- and lost both -- in the last four seasons, logging a 25-26 record, including playoffs, since Tom Brady departed after the 2019 campaign.

What about among the all-timers, though? Where does Reid rank among them?

Here's the list of most accomplished coaches not named Andy Reid, both active and retired:

Bill Belichick, New England Patriots: 9 SB appearances (6-3) Don Shula, Baltimore Colts/Miami Dolphins: 6 SB appearances (2-4) Tom Landry, Dallas Cowboys: 5 SB appearances (2-3) Chuck Noll, Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 SB appearances (4-0) Joe Gibbs, Washington Redskins: 4 SB appearances (3-1) Marv Levy, Buffalo Bills: 4 SB appearances (0-4) Bud Grant, Minnesota Vikings: 4 SB appearances (0-4) Dan Reeves, Atlanta Falcons/Denver Broncos: 4 SB appearances (0-4) Bill Walsh, San Francisco 49ers: 3 SB appearances (3-0) Bill Parcells, New York Giants/New England Patriots: 3 SB appearances (2-1) Mike Holmgren, Green Bay Packers/Seattle Seahawks: 3 SB appearances (1-2) Thirteen different coaches tied with 2 SB appearances

We can declare out of the gate that Reid deserves higher billing than Marv Levy, who was slightly better than Reid in playoff winning percentage (.579) but significantly worse in total winning percentage. (Like Reeves, Levy also struck out four different times in the Super Bowl, which isn't great.) Remember that after Super Bowl LVII, Reid will match Levy, Grant and Reeves with four different Super Bowl appearances, and he's already got one victory under his belt.

Belichick, Noll, Walsh and Gibbs should all be top-five locks for their sterling Super Bowl records. Beyond that, it's hard to put anyone who actually secured a ring behind Reid. There are 35 different coaches -- active or retired -- who rank ahead of Reid in terms of career playoff win percentage, but if you limit it to those on this list of repeat Super Bowl contenders, he's back in the top 10. He also ranks fourth in total wins among all coaches on the list, behind only Shula (328) and Belichick (298), who are absolute legends of the game. Even including coaches who predated the Super Bowl and won NFL championships, Reid ranks fifth in league history with his 247 career wins -- better than the likes of Noll, Gibbs, Parcells, Bill Cowher, Paul Brown, Curly Lambeau, Marty Schottenheimer, Mike Shanahan, Tom Coughlin and countless others.

If we had to put a number on it, Reid probably ranks just outside the top five, right behind Gibbs, regardless of how his Chiefs fare against the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. A victory would tie him with nine others who've collected two rings, while a loss would be countered by his extensive track record of reaching -- or coming close to reaching -- the big game.