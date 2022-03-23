The Miami Dolphins needed to make an addition on the offensive line to protect quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and this front office did just that. Former New Orleans Saints left tackle Terron Armstead has agreed to a five-year, $75 million deal with Miami, per NFL Media's Tom Pelissero. The deal includes $43.37 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and has a max of $87.5 million with incentives.

Armstead's average annual value of $15 million is tied with Taylor Decker of the Detroit Lions for 12th in the NFL, per Spotrac.

One interesting caveat concerning Armstead's decision in free agency is that he won't be Tagovailoa's blind-side blocker if he remains on the left side because the young signal-caller is left-handed. Armstead topped CBS Sports' list of best available free agents, as he was the top tackle in this free agency class. While Armstead played in just eight games in 2021 due to injury, he registered a 75.9 PFF grade while allowing just one sack, two QB hits and 12 pressures in 263 pass-blocking snaps.

Originally drafted in the third round out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 2013, Armstead has made three Pro Bowls over the last four seasons. Injuries have been an issue, however, as he's never played a full season in nine years.

Armstead is not the only starting offensive lineman Miami has signed this offseason, as the Dolphins snagged guard Connor Williams from the Dallas Cowboys. With new offensive-minded head coach Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins have added plenty to that side of the ball in running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, and wide receiver Ced Wilson. However, McDaniel understands that successful offensive play hinges on quarterback protection, and his front office scored a huge piece in Armstead.