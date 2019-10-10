Texans at Chiefs: How to watch, stream Deshaun Watson vs. Patrick Mahomes on CBS, CBS All Access

Outside of the New England Patriots, the most explosive teams in the AFC might be the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans. On Sunday afternoon, they will go head-to-head, with Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes promising to present one of this season's best quarterback duels.

Before we reveal why Kansas City is primed to rebound from its first loss of 2019 and take care of business at home, let's get you some details on how and when to tune in:

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 13 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

Kansas City (4-1) hasn't exactly been a world-beater over its last two weeks, squeaking out a win in a fumble fest against the Detroit Lions in Week 4 and then scoring just 13 points in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. The Chiefs still possess some of the league's top play-makers, however, starting with Mahomes. They've still scored at least 28 points in four of their first five games. And you have to think they'll be motivated to get back in the "W" column in a return to Arrowhead. A couple of key guys remain banged up, but Andy Reid is smart enough to scheme up an offensive rebound. Throw someone like Tyreek Hill (questionable) back out there, and all of a sudden their deep passing game will take an even bigger leap back to normal.

Houston (2-2), on the other hand, has been more up and down, but they're trending in the right direction under the guidance of Watson, who's actually rivaling Mahomes' numbers early in the season. The Texans still have their fair share of concerns -- namely, an inconsistent O-line -- and are two weeks removed from a 16-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. But their defense is a top-12 unit in terms of points allowed per game, Watson gives them a chance every week, and they're riding high after dropping 53 points on the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 5 blowout. It's not as if they're totally one-dimensional, either, with short-lived Chiefs running back Carlos Hyde leading their ground game.

Prediction

You have to think Watson will ball out against this Chiefs secondary, which has been prone to surrender chunk plays. And if K.C. enters Sunday's matchup without most of the five names that didn't practice Wednesday -- Hill and Sammy Watkins among them -- that only bodes well for the Texans. All in all, it should be a fun game to watch. But we're not selling our Chiefs stock just yet. Reid is more creative than Bill O'Brien, and at the end of the day, Mahomes at home is simply too much to bet against. Give it to the Chiefs, though you'll want to be careful if you're also betting them to cover the 4.5-point spread.

Pick: Chiefs 29, Texans 27

Check out CBSSports.com for even more predictions on this game and the rest of Week 6, including from Pete Prisco and Will Brinson.