Texans vs. Colts odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, predictions, best bets from advanced computer model

First place in the AFC South is on the line Sunday when the 4-2 Houston Texans visit the 3-2 Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Texans have won two straight games, including a 31-24 victory last week against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Colts are also coming off a win against the Chiefs, downing Kansas City 19-13 two weeks ago before heading into a bye. Houston is 4-2 against the spread in its last six games, while the over has hit in five of the Texans' last six road games. Indianapolis is a 1.5-point favorite in the Texans vs. Colts odds after the moved as low as one, while the over-under for total points scored is 46.5. Before you make any Colts vs. Texans picks of your own, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 7 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 24-15 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 86-58 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 6, it nailed the Patriots (-17) covering a large spread against the Giants and the Seahawks (+1) winning straight-up as underdogs against the Browns. The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Colts vs. Texans 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated an against the spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see that one at SportsLine.

The model knows Colts didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with Kansas City two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 19-13 victory. Indianapolis running back Marlon Mack was one of the most active players for the squad, as he picked up 132 yards on the ground on 29 carries. The Colts enjoyed a bye last week.

The model knows that Houston has scored 84 total points in its last two games and is averaging 27 per contest, good for eighth in the NFL. Quarterback Deshaun Watson has thrown for 1,644 yards and 12 touchdowns in six games, and his 164 rushing yards with a team-high five touchdowns make him arguably the toughest dual-threat QB in the game.

Watson and the Texans have two strong wide receivers, as Will Fuller V and DeAndre Hopkins have combined for 73 catches for 846 yards and five touchdowns. But it isn't just the passing game that is clicking in Houston. The Texans also rush for 139.8 yards per game (fifth in the NFL), as running back Carlos Hyde leads the team with 426 rushing yards on 99 carries.

Indianapolis enters Sunday's contest with 142 rushing yards per game on average, good for fourth-best in the league. Houston has displayed offensive firepower of its own, as it comes into the game boasting the third-most touchdowns in the league at 20.

So who wins Texans vs. Colts? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texans vs. Colts spread to jump on Sunday, all from the advanced model that is up almost $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.