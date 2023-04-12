Some of the NFL's elite are set to team up with some of the best in saltwater fishing, as "The Catch, presented by Fritos" has released its four teams and pairings of previously announced football players for the single-day tournament set for April 15 on CBS.

The tournament will take place off the coast of Miami at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, raising awareness for Sport Fishing Championship's ocean-based "community champions."

Leading off is SFC Team Quantified, which will feature two rival players from the AFC West on two different sides of the ball:

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones will team up under captain and angler Justin Drummond, last year's SFC Billfish Champion who has $1.1 million to his credit in SFC winnings.

SFC Team Rising Sons features two ascending defensive players:

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II, both of whom are coming off of their first-ever Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro seasons in 2022, will compete alongside captain and angler Jaselyn Berthelot, who finished third in the SFC Billfish Championship Series and won the SFC Fan Vote for Angler of the Year.

SFC Team Polarizer features a loaded roster with three wide receivers:

SFC Team Gypsea includes:

New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon and Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. They'll b ealongside captain/angler Taylor Sanford, who last year earned a $50k SFC bonus after reeling in a 103-pound Wahoo.

"The Catch" will utilize SFC's catch-and-release scoring system, and the exhibition tournament will benefit the Coast Guard Foundation. Cheniere Energy will donate $100,000 to the Coast Guard Foundation on behalf of the winning team.