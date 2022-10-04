With the 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped to 2-2 on the year. It marked their second loss in a row, as they fell to the Green Bay Packers, 14-12, a week ago. Now, Tom Brady and Co. will turn their attention to a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons that will decide which team grabs sole control of the NFC South.

If the Bucs do fall to the Falcons on Sunday, it would mark a historical losing streak for Brady. As ESPN's Jeff Darlington points out, Brady has lost three straight games just once in his career -- back in 2002, two decades ago.

That's right, Brady has lost three straight games just one time in his career. It was actually a four-game losing streak that occurred between Weeks 4 and 8 in 2002, when Brady was with the New England Patriots. Brady has suffered back-to-back losses in both of his first two seasons with Tampa, but never lost that third in a row.

The Falcons have won just one game against the Buccaneers in their last five matchups -- that win coming in overtime on Dec. 29, 2019, before Brady joined the franchise.

Injuries at wide receiver have been a big reason why the Buccaneers have gotten off to a slow start. Julio Jones, Chris Godwin, Breshad Perriman and Russell Gage have all been banged-up, and Mike Evans was suspended one game due to his role in a fight vs. the New Orleans Saints.

The Falcons are a team that Brady has owned. He is 9-0 against Atlanta, and of course had the historical 28-3 comeback victory over them in Super Bowl LI. Caesars Sportsbook has the Buccaneers as 8.5-point favorites over the Falcons, but if something goes awry on Sunday, Brady will be on his longest losing streak in two decades.