The 49ers have traded Trey Lance to the Cowboys for a 2024 fourth-round pick, surely not the return anyone expected after San Francisco traded three first-round picks to move up from the 12th overall pick to the third selection for Lance in 2021.

Lance's final tallies in a 49ers uniform are eye-popping:

Eight games played and four starts (2-2 record)

102 pass attempts

Five touchdown passes and three interceptions

When you boil it down, the 49ers gave up more first-round picks for Lance (three) than wins they got from him (two).

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Lance's eight games played are the fewest by any top-five pick with his debut team in the common draft era (since 1967).

Here's the company he shares (courtesy of Sportradar). The previous low-mark was held by Bengals QB Greg Cook, who retired after only 12 games with Cincinnati due to arm and shoulder injuries.

Fewest games played by top-5 pick with debut team in Common Draft Era (since 1967)

2021 Trey Lance (49ers) 8 1969 Greg Cook (Bengals) 12 1982 Art Schlicter (Colts) 13 1973 Dave Butz (Cardinals) 13 1976 Joe Washington (Chargers) 13

Lance's number would have been higher, but he broke his ankle against the Seahawks in Week 2 last season after beginning the season as San Francisco's starting QB. That would prove to be his last game in a 49ers uniform.