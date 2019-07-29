Two-time Pro Bowl running back will reportedly visit Saints

The New Orleans Saints are in the running back market and one is reportedly en route to the Big Easy to try and fulfill that need. Veteran Alfred Morris is on a plane heading to visit with the Saints, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Morris' market also appears to be somewhat robust as Rapoport adds that there have been two other teams interested in signing him.

The 30-year-old back spent the 2018 season with the San Francisco 49ers where he had a solid campaign. He played in 23.65% of the offensive snaps over the course of 12 games and rushed for 428 yards (3.9 yards per-carry) and two touchdowns. Morris added eight receptions for 73 yards to his totals.

With the Niners, Morris signed a one-year deal worth $790,000. With that in mind, he likely wouldn't cause New Orleans to break the bank, but his price may go beyond that 2018 earning thanks to those other suitors across the league.

Morris' best days in the NFL came as a member of the Washington Redskins where he posted three straight thousand-plus yard rushing seasons from 2012-14 after being a sixth round pick out of Florida Atlantic. His days with the Redskins came to a close following the 2015 season. From there, Morris spent two years with the Dallas Cowboys and then his lone season in San Francisco in 2018.

The two-time Pro Bowler just the latest back to roll through New Orleans as they continue to look for backs to complement star runner Alvin Kamara and free agent acquisition Latavius Murray, who signed a four-year, $14.4 million deal earlier this offseason. Prior to Morris coming into town for his visit, the Saints also worked out former Lions pass-catching back Theo Riddick.

Riddick and Morris and two different style backs, so it appears that New Orleans is simply looking for any sort of talent to inject into that backfield.

Along with Kamara and Murray, the Saints running back stable currently consists of Dwayne Washington, Javorius Allen, Matt Dayes and Devine Ozigbo.