2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Capitals begin their quest for a repeat vs. Hurricanes, Maple Leafs battle Bruins
Follow along with all of Thursday's Stanley Cup Playoffs action
The Stanley Cup Playoffs officially kicked off on Wednesday with a number of upsets setting the tone right out of the gate. But there are three more first-round series that will get underway on Thursday night, so are there more surprises in store?
In what may be the marquee matchup of the opening round, the Boston Bruins will play host to the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden. The last two times these teams have met in the postseason -- including in the first round last year-- the series went a full seven games and brought plenty of drama along the way.
The reigning Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals will also kick of their title defense with Game 1 against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Canes had a very strong finish to the regular season and are making their first playoff appearance in 10 years.
In the final game of the night, the West's top seed, the Calgary Flames, will take on the Colorado Avalanche. The matchup to watch in this series is Colorado's explosive top line (led by Nathan MacKinnon) vs. Calgary's impressive defense (led by potential Norris-winner Mark Giordano). We saw in last year's playoffs that the Avs' top talent is capable of carrying them against tough teams and they gave Nashville a tougher series than most anticipated.
Stay right here with CBS Sports as we follow all the action on Thursday night.
Stanley Cup Playoff schedule for Thursday, April 11
- Game 1: Maple Leafs at Bruins, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBCSN
- Game 1: Hurricanes at Capitals, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: USA
- Game 1: Avalanche at Flames, 10 p.m. (Preview) -- TV: NBCSN
Bruins, Leafs trade strikes in first period
Toronto came out with a strong first period against Boston on the road, but it was the Bruins who drew first blood in Game 1. After William Nylander committed a high-sticking penalty, the Bruins' lethal power play converted their first opportunity of the postseason. it was Brad Marchand who found a huge passing seam and set up a wide open Patrice Bergeron on the door step.
Toronto found an equalizer in the latter half of the opening period when Mitch Marner scrambled to a rebound off the post and was able to put it past Tuukka Rask to even up the score at 1-1.
