The Edmonton Oilers kicked off the Western Conference Final with a dramatic 3-2 double overtime win over the Dallas Stars Thursday night.

Connor McDavid went from goat to hero when he chipped a pass from Evan Bouchard past Stars goalie Jake Oettinger just 32 seconds into the second overtime. That made up for an egregious miss in the first overtime when McDavid missed a yawning cage and hit Oettinger's stick instead.

Edmonton did have to overcome a little bit of adversity after coughing up a 2-0 lead, allowing Dallas to tie the game with under four minutes left in regulation. The Oilers did show impressive composure and managed to keep their wits about them, even when American Airlines Center was rocking.

Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner also deserves a lot of credit. He was benched for two games last series, but he put together a great showing tonight, turning away 31 of the 33 shots that the Stars threw his way.

Below is how you can follow both conference finals series, along with updating results and scores from each game. Bookmark this page for the duration of the playoff run to stay up to date with everything on the ice.

Stanley Cup Playoffs viewing information

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, TNT

Stream: fubo (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

All times Eastern

(* if necessary)

Eastern Conference Final

(1) New York Rangers vs. (1) Florida Panthers

Game 1 -- Panthers 3, Rangers 0 | Recap

Game 2 -- Panthers at Rangers: Friday, May 24, 8 p.m. | TV: ESPN, fubo (Try for free)

Game 3 -- Rangers at Panthers: Sunday, May 26, 3 p.m. | TV: ABC, fubo (Try for free)

Game 4 -- Rangers at Panthers: Tuesday, May 28, 8 p.m. | TV: ESPN, fubo (Try for free)

*Game 5 -- Panthers at Rangers: Thursday, May 30, 8 p.m. | TV: ESPN, fubo (Try for free)

*Game 6 -- Rangers at Panthers: Saturday, June 1, 8 p.m. | TV: ABC, fubo (Try for free)

*Game 7 -- Panthers at Rangers: Monday, June 3, 8 p.m. | TV: ESPN, fubo (Try for free)

Western Conference Final

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1 -- Oilers 3, Stars 2 (2OT) | Recap

Game 2 -- Oilers at Stars: Saturday, May 25, 8 p.m. | TV: TNT

Game 3 -- Stars at Oilers: Monday, May 27, 8:30 p.m. | TV: TNT

Game 4 -- Stars at Oilers: Wednesday, May 29, 8:30 p.m. | TV: TNT

*Game 5 -- Oilers at Stars: Friday, May 31, TBD | TV: TNT

*Game 6 -- Stars at Oilers: Sunday, June 2, TBD | TV: TNT

*Game 7 -- Oilers at Stars: Tuesday, June 4, TBD | TV: TNT

Second round

Eastern Conference

(1) New York Rangers vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes

Game 1 -- Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 | Recap

Game 2 -- Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) | Recap

Game 3 -- Rangers 3, Hurricanes 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 4 -- Hurricanes 4, Rangers 3 | Recap

Game 5 -- Hurricanes 4, Rangers 1 | Recap

Game 6 -- Rangers 5, Hurricanes 3 | Recap

(1) Florida Panthers vs. (2) Boston Bruins

Game 1 -- Bruins 5, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 2 -- Panthers 6, Bruins 1 | Recap

Game 3 -- Panthers 6, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 4 -- Panthers 3, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 5 -- Bruins 2, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 6 -- Panthers 2, Bruins 1 | Recap

Western Conference

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1 -- Avalanche 4, Stars 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 2 -- Stars 5, Avalanche 3 | Recap

Game 3 -- Stars 4, Avalanche 1 | Recap

Game 4 -- Stars 5, Avalanche 1 | Recap

Game 5 -- Avalanche 5, Stars 3 | Recap

Game 6 -- Stars 2, Avalanche 1 (2OT) | Recap

(1) Vancouver Canucks vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1 -- Canucks 5, Oilers 4 | Recap

Game 2 -- Oilers 4, Canucks 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 3 -- Canucks 4, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 4 -- Oilers 3, Canucks 2 | Recap

Game 5 -- Canucks 3, Oilers 2 | Recap

Game 6 -- Oilers 5, Canucks 1 | Recap

Game 7 -- Oilers 3, Canucks 2 | Recap