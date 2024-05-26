The New York Rangers have a 2-1 series lead over the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final after their second consecutive overtime win.

Alex Wennberg, acquired from the Seattle Kraken ahead of the trade deadline, deflected home a Ryan Lindgren shot to win Game 3. That goal was Wennberg's first of the playoffs and just his second point of the entire postseason.

Following his Game 2 heroics in Madison Square Garden, Barclay Goodrow added two more goals on Sunday to bring his playoff total to six. Alexis Lafreniere also added a pair of goals, one of which was a gorgeous tally that saw him toe drag around Florida defender Dmitry Kulikov and finish with a silky backhand shot.

The Panthers did make things interesting, coming back from down 4-2 to start the third period. Aleksander Barkov and Gustav Forsling scored less than two minutes apart to tie the game, and Igor Shesterkin stood on his head to keep the Rangers in it and get the game to overtime. Shesterkin wound up stopping 34 of the 38 shots against him.

The Panthers must bounce back in time for Game 4 or they'll head back to New York on the brink of elimination.

Below is how you can follow both conference finals series, along with updating results and scores from each game. Bookmark this page for the duration of the playoff run to stay up to date with everything on the ice.

Stanley Cup Playoffs viewing information

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, TNT

Stream: fubo (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

All times Eastern

(* if necessary)

Eastern Conference Final

(1) New York Rangers vs. (1) Florida Panthers

Game 1 -- Panthers 3, Rangers 0 | Recap

Game 2 -- Rangers 2, Panthers 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 3 -- Rangers 5, Panthers 4 (OT) | Recap

Game 4 -- Rangers at Panthers: Tuesday, May 28, 8 p.m. | TV: ESPN

*Game 5 -- Panthers at Rangers: Thursday, May 30, 8 p.m. | TV: ESPN

*Game 6 -- Rangers at Panthers: Saturday, June 1, 8 p.m. | TV: ABC

*Game 7 -- Panthers at Rangers: Monday, June 3, 8 p.m. | TV: ESPN

Western Conference Final

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1 -- Oilers 3, Stars 2 (2OT) | Recap

Game 2 -- Stars 3, Oilers 1 | Recap

Game 3 -- Stars at Oilers: Monday, May 27, 8:30 p.m. | TV: TNT

Game 4 -- Stars at Oilers: Wednesday, May 29, 8:30 p.m. | TV: TNT

*Game 5 -- Oilers at Stars: Friday, May 31, TBD | TV: TNT

*Game 6 -- Stars at Oilers: Sunday, June 2, TBD | TV: TNT

*Game 7 -- Oilers at Stars: Tuesday, June 4, TBD | TV: TNT

