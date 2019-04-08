NHL coaching changes tracker: Panthers hire Joel Quenneville just one day after firing Bob Boughner
Follow along with coaching changes around the league here
With the NHL regular season in the books, nearly half of the teams in the league are now looking ahead to next year. Of the 14 squads out, up to seven of them could be looking for a new coach this offseason. Those with interim coach will decide what they want to do moving forward, while some teams are already squared away for next year.
The Red Wings are standing pat with Joe Blashill, while Bruce Boudreau's fate with the Wild is up in the air. Bob Boughner, meanwhile, is out in Florida and Joel Quenneville is in.
Here are the teams with coaching vacancies or interim coaches heading into the offseason. This list will be updated to reflect any changes.
|Team
|Out (or interim)
|In
Bob Murray (interim)
TBD
Phil Housley
TBD
Ken Hitchcock (interim)
TBD
Bob Boughner
Joel Quenneville
Willie Desjardins (interim)
TBD
Marc Crawford (interim)
TBD
Scott Gordon (interim)
TBD
Ken Hitchcock's fate will ultimately be decided by the next GM, according to SportsNet's Mark Spector, and Scott Gordon has drawn the support of some Flyers players. Mike Yeo was also fired midseason by the Blues, but with Craig Berube leading the team to the playoffs he could end up with that job depending on how the Blues play the Jets.
