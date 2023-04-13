With just two days left in the 2022-23 NHL season, the playoff races are very hot. Valuable points are on the line, and these last few games are more intense because of it.

At this point, several Eastern Conference teams have clinched a playoff spot, but many others are still trying to punch their ticket to the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Below is a comprehensive look at the NHL playoff picture as it currently stands.

Reminder: Here's how the NHL playoff seeding works

The top three teams in each division automatically qualify for the playoffs.

Each conference has two wild card spots.

The top division winner in each conference will play the second wild card team, and the other division winner will play the first wild card team.

The second-place and third-place teams in each division will match up with one another in the first round.

*Regulation wins are the first tiebreaker, and regulation plus overtime wins are the second tiebreaker. Shootout wins are not counted in regulation plus overtime wins.

Eastern Conference playoff picture

Getty Images

Atlantic Division

1. Boston Bruins | 64-12-5 | 133 points (p)

The Bruins recently set the record for wins in a single season with 63 and also tallied the most points (133) in NHL history.

Points percentage: .821

Regulation wins: 53

Regulation plus overtime wins: 60

Current first-round matchup: New York Islanders

2. Toronto Maple Leafs | 49-21-11 | 109 points (x)

The Maple Leafs have been locked into second place for a while now. We'll see whether they choose to rest some stars ahead of the playoffs.

Points percentage: .673

Regulation wins: 41

Regulation plus overtime wins: 48

Current first-round matchup: Tampa Bay Lightning

3. Tampa Bay Lightning | 45-30-6 | 96 points (x)

Tampa Bay is stumbling toward the finish line, and it will have to find its game before taking on the Maple Leafs in the first round.

Points percentage: .593

Regulation wins: 37

Regulation plus overtime wins: 42

Current first-round matchup: Toronto Maple Leafs

Metropolitan Division

Getty Images

1. Carolina Hurricanes | 51-21-9 | 111 points (x)

The Hurricanes have won three out of their last four games. It'll come down to their last game in order to determine who wins the Metro Division.

Points percentage: .685

.685 Regulation wins: 38

38 Regulation plus overtime wins: 47

47 Current first-round matchup: Florida Panthers

2. New Jersey Devils | 51-22-8 | 110 points (x)

New Jersey is just one point behind Carolina with just one game remaining. Scoring the No. 1 spot in the division would be critical.

Points percentage: .679

.679 Regulation wins: 39

39 Regulation plus overtime wins: 49

49 Current first-round matchup: New York Rangers

3. New York Rangers | 47-21-13 | 107 points (x)

The Rangers are now locked into third place in the Metro Division with just one game left on their schedule. They'll face whoever comes up short out of the Hurricanes and Devils in their pursuit of a division title.

Points percentage: .660

.660 Regulation wins: 37

37 Regulation plus overtime wins: 43

43 Current first-round matchup: New Jersey Devils

Wild Card

Getty Images

1. New York Islanders | 42-31-9 | 93 points (x)

The Islanders defeated the Canadiens on Wednesday night to become the last team to clinch a playoff spot and eliminate the Penguins from contention.

Points percentage: .567

.567 Regulation wins: 36

36 Regulation plus overtime wins: 41

41 Current first-round matchup: Carolina Hurricanes

2. Florida Panthers | 42-31-8 | 92 points (x)

The Panthers have officially locked up a playoff spot, but they'll want to defeat the Hurricanes on Thursday in order to avoid facing the Bruins in the opening round.

Points percentage: .568

.568 Regulation wins: 36

36 Regulation plus overtime wins: 40

40 Current first-round matchup: Boston Bruins

Western Conference playoff picture

Getty Images

Central Division

1. Colorado Avalanche | 49-24-7 | 105 points (x)

The Avalanche had a chance to gain a stranglehold on the Central Division against the Oilers, but fell in overtime. Still, Colorado still has two more games on their schedule and controls their own destiny.

Points percentage: .656

.656 Regulation wins: 34

34 Regulation plus overtime wins: 43

43 Current first-round matchup: Seattle Kraken

2. Dallas Stars | 45-21-14 | 104 points (x)

The Stars are still in the running for the Central Division crown, but they will need some help to get there.

Points percentage: .650

.650 Regulation wins: 37

37 Regulation plus overtime wins: 41

41 Current first-round matchup: Minnesota Wild

3. Minnesota Wild | 46-25-10 | 102 points (x)

The Wild will have to settle for jockeying with the Stars for the second-place spot in the Central as they sort out home-ice advantage.

Points percentage: .630

.630 Regulation wins: 34

34 Regulation plus overtime wins: 39

39 Current first-round matchup: Dallas Stars

Pacific Division

Getty Images

1. Vegas Golden Knights | 50-22-9 | 109 points (x)

The Golden Knights can clinch a Pacific Division title with a victory over the Kraken on Thursday.

Points percentage: .673

.673 Regulation wins: 37

37 Regulation plus overtime wins: 45

45 Current first-round matchup: Winnipeg Jets

2. Edmonton Oilers | 49-23-9 | 107 points (x)

The Oilers have been the hottest team in the league since the trade deadline, and they have put pressure on Vegas at the top of the division.

Points percentage: .660

.660 Regulation wins: 44

44 Regulation plus overtime wins: 49

49 Current first-round matchup: Los Angeles Kings

3. Los Angeles Kings | 46-25-10 | 102 points (x)

Suddenly, the Kings are in jeopardy of falling into the first wild card spot due to a hot streak by the Kraken.

Points percentage: .630

.630 Regulation wins: 36

36 Regulation plus overtime wins: 40

40 Current first-round matchup: Edmonton Oilers

Wild Card

1. Seattle Kraken | 46-27-8 | 100 points (x)

Seattle has won five games in a row, and it is threatening Los Angeles for third place in the Pacific Division.

Points percentage: .617

.617 Regulation wins: 37

37 Regulation plus overtime wins: 46

46 Current first-round matchup: Colorado Avalanche

2. Winnipeg Jets | 46-32-3 | 95 points

Winnipeg has clinched the final playoff spot in the Western Conference following a 3-1 win over Minnesota on Tuesday.