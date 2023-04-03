With less than a month left in the 2022-23 NHL season, the playoff races are hot. Valuable points are on the line every night, and the games are more intense because of it.

At this point, several Eastern Conference teams have clinched a playoff spot, but many others are still trying to punch their ticket to the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Below is a comprehensive look at the NHL playoff picture as it currently stands.

Reminder of how the NHL playoff seeding works: The top three teams in each division automatically qualify for the playoffs, and each conference has two wild card spots. The top division winner in each conference will play the second wild card team, and the other division winner will play the first wild card team. The second-place and third-place teams in each division will match up with one another in the first round.

*Regulation wins are the first tiebreaker, and regulation plus overtime wins are the second tiebreaker. Shootout wins are not counted in regulation plus overtime wins.

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

1. Boston Bruins | 60-12-5 | 125 points (p)

Boston has already clinched a playoff berth, and they clinched the President's Trophy before a number of teams even clinched a playoff spot.

Points percentage: .812

Regulation wins: 50

Regulation plus overtime wins: 56

Current first-round matchup: Pittsburgh Penguins

2. Toronto Maple Leafs | 45-21-10 | 100 points (x)

The Maple Leafs have been somewhat inconsistent lately, and a 5-2 loss to the Red Wings on Sunday opened the door for the Lightning to close the gap on second-place in the Atlantic Division.

Points percentage: .658

Regulation wins: 38

Regulation plus overtime wins: 44

Current first-round matchup: Tampa Bay Lightning

3. Tampa Bay Lightning | 45-26-6 | 96 points (x)

Tampa Bay has now won three straight, and it seems like the team could push Toronto for home-ice advantage in the first round.

Points percentage: .623

Regulation wins: 37

Regulation plus overtime wins: 42

Current first-round matchup: Toronto Maple Leafs

Metropolitan Division

1. Carolina Hurricanes | 49-18-9 | 107 points (x)

After two straight victories, the Hurricanes have opened up some breathing room atop the Metropolitan Division. Avoiding the Rangers in the first round would be ideal for Carolina.

Points percentage: .704

.704 Regulation wins: 37

37 Regulation plus overtime wins: 45

45 Current first-round matchup: New York Islanders

2. New Jersey Devils | 48-21-8 | 104 points (x)

With each passing day, it seems like we're headed for a first-round matchup between the Devils and Rangers. Home-ice advantage is on the line, and New Jersey has started to slip with four wins in their last 10 games.

Points percentage: .675

.675 Regulation wins: 36

36 Regulation plus overtime wins: 46

46 Current first-round matchup: New York Rangers

3. New York Rangers | 45-21-11 | 101 points (x)

Unlike the Devils, the Rangers have been picking up some big wins lately, and they are just three points behind New Jersey in the Metro.

Points percentage: .656

.656 Regulation wins: 35

35 Regulation plus overtime wins: 41

41 Current first-round matchup: New Jersey Devils

Wild Card

1. New York Islanders | 39-30-9 | 87 points

The Isles picked a poor time to lose two straight games. It won't get any easier with a matchup against the Lightning on Thursday.

Points percentage: .558

.558 Regulation wins: 33

33 Regulation plus overtime wins: 38

38 Current first-round matchup: Carolina Hurricanes

2. Pittsburgh Penguins | 38-29-10 | 86 points

Neither the Penguins nor the Islanders seem to have much interest in locking up a playoff spot. Pittsburgh did pick up a key win over the Flyers on Sunday.

Points percentage: .558

.558 Regulation wins: 29

29 Regulation plus overtime wins: 37

37 Current first-round matchup: Boston Bruins

In the Hunt

3. Florida Panthers | 39-31-7 | 85 points

With three consecutive wins, the Panthers have really put pressure on the Islanders and Penguins. Florida also has a pretty favorable schedule coming up this week.

Points percentage: .552

.552 Regulation wins: 33

33 Regulation plus overtime wins: 37

37 Current first-round matchup: N/A

4. Buffalo Sabres | 37-31-7 | 81 points

The Sabres are hanging on by a thread in the Eastern Conference playoff race, but the good news is that they have two games in hand on the Panthers and Penguins and three games in hand on the Islanders.

Points percentage: .540

.540 Regulation wins: 28

28 Regulation plus overtime wins: 36

36 Current first-round matchup: N/A

5. Ottawa Senators | 37-34-6 | 80 points

It would take a small miracle for the Senators to qualify for the playoffs, but if they get hot in the last two weeks, things could get interesting.

Points percentage: .519

.519 Regulation wins: 29

29 Regulation plus overtime wins: 35

35 Current first-round matchup: N/A

Western Conference

Central Division

1. Minnesota Wild | 44-23-9 | 97 points

Minnesota continues to have a very tenuous grasp on the top spot in the Central Division, but four of its final six games are against non-playoff teams.

Points percentage: .638

.638 Regulation wins: 32

32 Regulation plus overtime wins: 37

37 Current first-round matchup: Seattle Kraken

2. Colorado Avalanche | 45-24-6 | 96 points

Here come the Avalanche. Colorado has won eight of its last 10, and the team might be peaking at the right time. Back-to-back games against the Sharks this week should only help the Avs.

Points percentage: .640

.640 Regulation wins: 32

32 Regulation plus overtime wins: 39

39 Current first-round matchup: Dallas Stars

3. Dallas Stars | 41-21-14 | 96 points

Dallas has now slipped to third place in the Central Divison, and a first-round matchup with the Avalanche might await the Stars at the end of the regular season.

Points percentage: .632

.632 Regulation wins: 34

34 Regulation plus overtime wins: 38

38 Current first-round matchup: Colorado Avalanche

Pacific Division

1. Vegas Golden Knights | 47-22-7 | 101 points (x)

The Golden Knights have gotten hot at the right time with seven wins across their last 10 games. Vegas has a crucial clash with Minnesota on Monday night.

Points percentage: .664

.664 Regulation wins: 35

35 Regulation plus overtime wins: 43

43 Current first-round matchup: Winnipeg Jets

2. Los Angeles Kings | 45-22-10 | 100 points (x)

The Kings are just one point behind the Golden Knights for first place, and the two teams play one another on Thursday night.

Points percentage: .649

.649 Regulation wins: 35

35 Regulation plus overtime wins: 39

39 Current first-round matchup: Edmonton Oilers

3. Edmonton Oilers | 45-23-9 | 99 points (x)

The Oilers are 9-0-1 in their last 10 games, and it's conceivable that they climb all the way to No. 1 in the Pacific Division in the next two weeks.

Points percentage: .643

.643 Regulation wins: 41

41 Regulation plus overtime wins: 45

45 Current first-round matchup: Los Angeles Kings

Wild Card

1. Seattle Kraken | 41-26-8 | 90 points

At this point, it's probably only a matter of time before the Kraken clinch their first playoff berth in franchise history.

Points percentage: .600

.600 Regulation wins: 32

32 Regulation plus overtime wins: 41

41 Current first-round matchup: Minnesota Wild

2. Winnipeg Jets | 43-31-3 | 89 points

Winnipeg got a massive win over the Devils on Sunday, and they were able to keep the Flames and Predators at bay for at least a couple more days.

Points percentage: .578

.578 Regulation wins: 33

33 Regulation plus overtime wins: 42

42 Current first-round matchup: Vegas Golden Knights

In the Hunt

3. Calgary Flames | 36-26-15 | 87 points

The Flames have won four games in a row, and they are making a strong push to reach the playoffs. They even have a head-to-head matchup with Winnipeg on Thursday.

Points percentage: .553

Regulation wins: 29

Regulation plus overtime wins: 34

Current first-round matchup: N/A

4. Nashville Predators | 38-29-8 | 84 points

The Predators have held tough despite a growing list of injuries, but a tough schedule this week may be the end of their playoff chances. They will get a direct shot at the Jets on Saturday night.

Points percentage: .560

Regulation wins: 28

Regulation plus overtime wins: 33

Current first-round matchup: N/A