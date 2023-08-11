Happy Friday, everyone! What a huge weekend we have on deck.

As the American football season nears, the original "football" -- the one, you know, played with your feet -- arrives. In other words, it's soccer season! The world's biggest men's leagues get underway this weekend.

Let's start in the Premier League, where everyone is looking up at reigning champion Manchester City, writes Pardeep Cattry.

Cattry: "Pep Guardiola's team will have another go at earning silverware with most of the players who were present for last season's showing, including Erling Haaland. The forward's first season with the club was nothing short of stupendous with 36 league goals, which makes him emblematic of City's whole vibe these days ... A full-fledged repeat of last season's treble may not be in the cards if the schedule has anything to say about it, but City still seem poised to win at least one of the many trophies they will compete for this season. The big question -- which ones will they add to the stacked trophy cabinet, and which ones do they need to feel like this season is a success?"

CBS Sports soccer experts are nearly unanimous in picking the Citizens to win the league.

We also have previews for ...

Arsenal ( here

( Manchester United ( here

( Liverpool ( here

Switching from powerhouses to fresh faces, Chuck Booth looked at what newly promoted clubs Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town must do to stay up.

For the U.S. fans, Chelsea brought in Tyler Adams to solidify the midfield, and we'll have more on the Blues today. The Stars and Stripes' biggest star, though, left Chelsea this summer: Christian Pulisic is now at A.C. Milan, teaming up with fellow USMNT starter Yunus Musah, who will have a big role. After an up-and-down career in London, Pulisic is off to a bright start for Milan, writes Francesco Porzio.

Porzio: "The USMNT player can play in three different positions in the tactical system used by the Rossoneri -- he can play as a left winger, as a right winger in the 4-3-3 and potentially also as a number ten in the 4-2-3-1. ... In general, the first impressions of Pulisic are definitely positive. He's adapting fast and well, and the fans are perceiving his attitude as a good sign for the upcoming season. For sure, he needs to work hard to get a starting role in this renovated roster, but he will have his chances."

Here are the other comings and goings in Serie A. And a quick reminder: You can watch the entire season on Paramount+.

PHIL MICKELSON

The latest claim levied against Phil Mickelson and his gambling habits is arguably the biggest: In his upcoming book, Billy Walters writes that Mickelson attempted to place a $400,000 wager on Team USA -- which Mickelson was playing on -- to win the 2012 Ryder Cup.

Mickelson released a statement vehemently denying the claim, saying "I would never undermine the integrity of the game."

According to Walters, he and Mickelson entered a sports wagering partnership in May 2008, with Mickelson placing bets through offshore accounts.

Mickelson allegedly bet on a variety of sports -- baseball, football and basketball -- at both the professional and collegiate levels.

Mickelson and Walters' partnership ended in 2014. Walters was found guilty of insider trading in 2017, sentenced to five years in prison and fined $10 million.

It's unclear whether Mickelson's bet on the 2012 Ryder Cup -- which the USA lost -- was placed. Mickelson is currently competing at LIV Golf's event at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey.

🏈 Preseason impressions: C.J. Stroud picked off

C.J. Stroud isn't the first young quarterback to struggle against Bill Belichick's defense, and he certainly won't be the last. Good thing this one doesn't really count. Stroud played a couple of series and threw an interception in the Texans' eventual 20-9 win over the Patriots.

Stroud played two series. His first drive ended with a pick to Jalen Mills on 3rd and 21, two plays after he took a 15-yard sack. Overall, Stroud went 2-4 for 13 yards.

on 3rd and 21, two plays after he took a 15-yard sack. Overall, Stroud went 2-4 for 13 yards. In brighter news for Houston, Stroud's fellow rookie Tank Dell had five catches for 65 yards and a score.

had five catches for 65 yards and a score. Very few Patriots starters played, though in no surprise, the New England defensive line put Stroud under near-constant pressure in the early going.

Here's the big takeaway: Don't overreact. Stroud will be just fine. And if he's not, it's not because of some interception thrown in his very first preseason game.

In the nightcap, the Seahawks used a big second half to beat the Vikings 24-13, with QB2 Drew Lock tossing two touchdown passes.

⚾ MLB teams under the most pressure as stretch run looms



It's said that pressure can make diamonds. It can also burst pipes. And it seems like the pipes are bursting right now for the Padres, who just got swept by the Mariners and saw star Juan Soto say "we just give up," which sums up San Diego's season-long underperformance. The Padres assembled the third-highest payroll in baseball this season but sit 4.5 games out of the third NL Wild Card spot.

The Padres are one of R.J. Anderson's six teams under the most pressure the rest of the season. So, too, is one of the teams with an even higher payroll.

Anderson: "Yankees -- It hasn't been a good year in the Bronx. Missing the playoffs is one thing, but they might also finish last in the division for the first time since 1990. Oof. Folks in other front offices have wondered aloud if the Yankees would make any personnel changes should they check off both boxes -- general manager Brian Cashman is reportedly safe. Factor in how they may have mismanaged the Anthony Rizzo situation, and it's not the best of times in New York."

The Yankees are five games back of the final AL Wild Card spot. Two months isn't forever, but it's long enough to make a charge. Buckle up.

🏈 College football bowl projections, FCS power rankings

It's the second-to-last weekend without college football, and we're going to send you into the weekend with something everyone will surely agree on (insert sarcasm here): bowl predictions. Here's Jerry Palm's top four:

1. Georgia is looking for a third consecutive championship, something we have not seen in college football since Minnesota did it from 1934-36.



is looking for a third consecutive championship, something we have not seen in college football since did it from 1934-36. 2. Michigan will be looking for a three-peat of Big Ten championships, but the Wolverines have not won a national title since 1997.



will be looking for a three-peat of Big Ten championships, but the Wolverines have not won a national title since 1997. 3. Alabama is not exactly going away quietly. The Crimson Tide still have the weapons to challenge Georgia for both the SEC and national titles.



is not exactly going away quietly. The Crimson Tide still have the weapons to challenge Georgia for both the SEC and national titles. 4. Ohio State is trying to figure out which quarterback will throw the ball roughly 100 times to wide receiver Marvin Harrison, Jr.



Here are Jerry's complete bowl projections.

Of course, FBS isn't the only Division I college football being played this fall. Emory Hunt has preseason FCS Power Rankings. Here's his top five:

1. South Dakota State

2. Montana State

3. William & Mary

4. North Dakota State

5. Sacramento State

Friday

⚽ We're watching the Women's World Cup. Here's how.

Friday

🏈 Packers at Bengals, 7:30 p.m. on NFL Network

🏈 Broncos at Cardinals, 10 p.m. on NFL Network

Saturday

🏈 Titans at Bills, 1 p.m. on NFL Network

🏀 USA vs. Slovenia, 3:30 pm. on FS1

🏈 Jets at Panthers, 4 p.m. on NFL Network

🏈 Eagles at Ravens, 7 p.m. on NFL Network

⚾ Angels at Astros OR Braves at Mets OR Brewers at White Sox, 7:15 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Chargers at Rams, 9 p.m. on NFL Network

⚾ Orioles at Mariners, 9:40 p.m. on FS1

Sunday

🏈 Chiefs at Saints, 1 p.m. on NFL Network

🏀 Liberty at Fever, 3 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 49ers at Raiders, 4 p.m. on NFL Network

⚾ Braves at Mets, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Dream at Aces, 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network