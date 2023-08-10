On Wednesday, former NFL defensive back Buster Skrine was arrested after allegedly defrauding banks of more than $100,000 across Canada, Canadian authorities announced Thursday. Skrine allegedly went to "numerous financial institutions" in Durham, Ontario.

In total he is facing 15 charges. The charges include "fraud and possession of property obtained by crime."

He was arrested at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday. Police arrested him after they learned that he intended to return to the United States.

The 34-year-old opened bank accounts with fraudulent checks, identifying himself as a former NFL player. Some of the money for the checks was allegedly obtained illegally before they cleared.

Police stated they have "reason to believe" he "pulled similar scams all across Canada."

The investigation into the allegations began last month, according to Chris Fox of CTV News Toronto. Police believe the alleged scheme has began on September 2022 and gone through the summer of 2023.

Skrine was selected in the fifth round with the No. 137 in 2011 by the Cleveland Browns. He then played for the New York Jets from 2015 to 2018, the Chicago Bears from 2019 to 2020, the San Francisco 49ers in 2021 and the Tennessee Titans in 2021.

In total, he had 590 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 88 pass deflections and 10 interceptions.