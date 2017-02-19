Latest NBA trade rumors: Kings talking Cousins, Melo staying with Knicks

Our NBA trade buzz tracker will keep you updated on all the latest rumors, whispers and reported discussions as the Feb. 23 deadline approaches. Here’s the latest:

Time to Boogie?

Just days after coming out and saying they have no intention of trading DeMarcus Cousins, there are reports that the Kings are having trade talks about DeMarcus Cousins. Go figure.

The Pelicans have emerged as the most likely suitor, though the talks are reported to be in the very preliminary stages. Pairing Cousins with Anthony Davis would create a foundation for a potential dynasty, but there’s a lot that needs to take place before the trade would actually happen. Our Matt Moore has a lot of thoughts on the projected trade.

Knicks not trading Melo

After all the drama between Phil Jackson and Carmelo Anthony , it appears the Knicks’ All-Star isn’t going anywhere -- at least not this season. According to reports, Carmelo hasn’t been willing to waive his no-trade clause for any of the offers the Knicks have sent his way, and interested teams have now moved on to other targets.

Teams like the Los Angeles Clippers , Cavs and Chicago Bulls that had reportedly shown interest lack the significant assets to make a deal the Knicks would be willing to accept, so it makes sense that no trade will likely be made. But just because Anthony won’t be moved before the trade deadline doesn’t mean he’ll be a Knick next season -- trade rumors will likely heat up again this summer.

Wizards look to bolster bench

The Washington Wizards are reportedly willing to give up a first-round pick to get some bench help. According to reports, Washington has its eye on Lakers guard Lou Williams and Nets forward Bojan Bogdanovic.

In a vacuum, trading a first-round pick in a deep draft to rent a bench scorer for a few months seems like a bad idea, but the Wizards have won 18 of their last 21 games and are quickly closing in on the Celtics and Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference. Especially given Cleveland’s injury problems this season, this might be the right time to go into win-now mode and try to steal one of the top two seeds in the East.

Williams is a straight bucket-getter who was no problem fitting into any team. He’s averaging a career-high 18.6 points off the bench for the Lakers this season, and is a leading candidate to win his second Sixth Man of the Year award. He would immediately bolster a weak Wizards second unit that doesn’t have a player averaging more than six points per game.

Bogdanovic isn’t quite the high-octane scorer that Williams is, but he is a big improvement over what the Wizards are currently working with. The 6-8 forward is averaging 14.2 points per game while shooting 35 percent on 3-pointers.

Clippers, Thunder pushing for Wilson Chandler

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Clippers are reportedly both going hard after Nuggets forward Wilson Chandler. The 6-8 three/four combo would be a great help to either team, but the question is whether either can come up with a package attractive enough for Denver to pull the trigger.

For the Clippers he could slide right into the small forward spot in the starting lineup or add some scoring to the bench unit. He could also allow the Clippers to play small for stretches of the game, moving Blake Griffin to the five and having Chandler fill in at the four.

For the Thunder, particularly with the injury to Enes Kanter, they just need someone besides Westbrook who can put the ball in the basket. Chandler can clearly do that, and would fit nicely as a scorer and floor-spacer alongside Westbrook and Steven Adams.

Pacers want help for George

The struggling Indiana Pacers are looking for help for All-Star Paul George , and they’re reportedly willing to give up their first-round pick to do it. According to a report from ESPN, the Pacers are shopping their 2017 first-round draft pick in hopes of landing a talent to place alongside George.

The Pacers made moves in the offseason to bolster the roster for first-year head coach Nate McMillan, but they haven’t exactly panned out. Point guard Jeff Teague has shown flashes of brilliance, but lacks consistency. Backup center Al Jefferson has been largely a non-factor. Indiana is clearly now in the mode to help build around George and young talent Myles Turner , and they’re willing to sacrifice a pick in a loaded draft to do it.

Derrick Rose, trade target

The New York Knicks point guard is reportedly on the radar for multiple teams. This comes courtesy of ESPN’s Ian Begley, who acknowledges that Rose has been a poor defender and distributor for New York this season. He has, however, been excellent at driving to the basket.

You can watch Rose highlights and talk yourself into the idea of him helping a team. He’s still quicker than the average guard in transition, and he can contort his body and finish around the basket. He has made some clutch shots and even dunked a few times. When you look at his defense, though, or even just his relative lack of efficiency, it’s hard to see the appeal. It would be surprising if the Knicks could get much in return for Rose, especially with him hitting free agency in July.

The Brow urging Holiday to stay

Anthony Davis dismissed a rumor about teaming up with Russell Westbrook on the Los Angeles Lakers , and stated yet again that he wants to remain a member of the New Orleans Pelicans . More important, perhaps, is that Davis said he will work to help the Pelicans keep Jrue Holiday , who is a few months from the biggest payday of his career.

The future of New Orleans’ roster is very much up in the air, and Holiday’s intentions this summer remain unclear. If the front office believes it might lose him for nothing, then it has a responsibility to move him before the deadline. If he is indeed traded, perhaps Davis just isn’t a Chandler Parsons-level recruiter.

DMC doesn't intend to run

DeMarcus Cousins said recently that he plans to sign a contract extension with the Sacramento Kings . The franchise could offer him a five-year, $219 million deal using the new designated player exception, and since he is “very happy” and wants his “jersey to be in the rafters in Sacramento,” he is not thinking about sacrificing money to go to a better team.

There are regular rumblings about teams trying to pry Cousins away, and the debate about what kind of player he would be outside of this organization might never end. It appears that, for now at least, the answer to that question is moot.

Okafor somehow still a Sixer

Jahlil Okafor told SiriusXM NBA radio that he doesn’t know whether he’ll be traded, despite the fact that the Philadelphia 76ers held him out of a couple of games because they thought they were close to getting a deal done. Okafor rejoined the Sixers for their game against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, which must have been pretty weird.

It would still be shocking if the big man remained on the roster past the deadline.

Raptors not done?

The Toronto Raptors might have already won the deadline by acquiring Serge Ibaka at the moment when they most desperately needed help. They could use a bit more wing depth and versatility, though, and president Masai Ujiri told reporters this week, “I still have my phone.”

According to Doug Smith of the Toronto Star, the front office intends to hold onto young players Norman Powell , Lucas Nogueira , Delon Wright , Jakob Poeltl , Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet -- if there is a move to be made, it would likely involve Jared Sullinger’s expiring contract, Toronto’s other 2017 first-round draft pick or even point guard Cory Joseph .

Swaggy P doesn't mind trade talk

Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young has seen his name mentioned in trade rumors for multiple reasons. Last year, it was because the Lakers reportedly just wanted to be rid of him; this year, it’s because he has played well and isn’t necessarily part of their long-term future. Right now, the rumors aren’t bothering him.

“When they talk about you in trades or being let go, there’s just so much negativity around, that’s bad,” Young said, via Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times. “But when you’re doing good, and teams want you, they want to trade for you, that’s good. ‘He’s a valuable trade piece.’ That makes a total difference.”