Sacramento Kings

19-28 Overall | Western Conference (10th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Pacific Division103.1 (5th)105.8 (3rd)
Western Conference12th9th
NBA21st21st

Next Game

Mon, January 30, 6:00 PM EST
Wells Fargo Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
Line
103.1
PPG
100.3
45.5
FG %
43.8
77.8
FT %
76.1
36.1
3PT %
35.6

Schedule

Tue Jan 10
W 100 - 94DET
Recap
Fri Jan 13
L 120 - 108CLE
Recap
Sun Jan 15
L 122 - 118OKC
Recap
Wed Jan 18
L 106 - 100IND
Recap
Fri Jan 20
L 107 - 91at MEM
Recap
Sat Jan 21
L 102 - 99at CHI
Recap
Mon Jan 23
W 109 - 104at DET
Recap
Wed Jan 25
W 116 - 112at CLE
Recap
Fri Jan 27
L 115 - 111at IND
Recap
Sat Jan 28
W 109 - 106at CHA
Recap
6:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 30
at PHI
8:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
at HOU
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
PHO
10:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
GS
10:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
CHI
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
BOS
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
ATL
9:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 12
NO
10:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 14
at LAL
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
at GS

Standings

WEST
Pacific 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Golden St.25-540-7
L.A. Clippers20-1230-18
Sacramento11-1519-28
L.A. Lakers8-2316-34
Phoenix5-2615-32
1485695703
Kings' Anthony Tolliver: Drains four threes in Saturday's win
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Tolliver scored 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt) while adding seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 30 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 109-106 win over the Hornets.

The veteran stretch four continues to see plenty of court time with Rudy Gay (Achilles) out for the season, and Tolliver is now averaging 8.7 points, 3.7 boards and 1.6 three-pointers in 26.4 minutes a night through 14 January games. Those numbers aren't much from a fantasy perspective, but his role could continue to expand if DeMarcus Cousins gets dealt by the trade deadline.

1485695463
Kings' DeMarcus Cousins: Scores game-high 35 in Saturday's win
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Cousins scored 35 points (13-22 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT) while adding 18 rebounds, four assists and a block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 109-106 win over the Hornets.

He continues his tear through the league, recording his 11th double-double in the last 12 games, with the 12th contest featuring a triple-double. The Cousins rumor mill seems to be trending more towards Sacramento signing him to a long-term deal instead of dealing him at the trade deadline, but given his current form he could fetch a huge return if the Kings decide to tear down a roster that's currently nine games below .500.

1485575345
Kings' Darren Collison: Scores 26 points Friday vs. Pacers
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Collison compiled 26 points (10-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds, and three steals across 46 minutes during Friday's 115-111 overtime loss to the Pacers.

Collison's 26 points and four three-pointers both match a season-high total for him, but it wasn't enough to triumph over the Pacers. Friday also marks Collison's third double-digit scoring outing in a row, which is crucial for the Kings with Rudy Gay (Achilles) sidelined for the season. He'll try to string together a fourth double-digit outing when the Kings play the Hornets on Saturday.

1485574865
Kings' DeMarcus Cousins: Huge double-double Friday vs. Pacers
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Cousins compiled 26 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-14 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists, and one block across 39 minutes during Friday's 115-111 overtime loss to the Pacers.

Friday marks Cousins' eleventh straight double-double. He's also posted at least five assists in nine of those double-doubles. It seems safe to say that the offense runs even more heavily though Cousins now that Rudy Gay (Achilles) is sidelined for the season. He should be owned in all fantasy formats, and remains one of the highest-ceiling DFS centers available.

1485563224
Kings' Rudy Gay: Surgery on Achilles successful Monday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Gay (Achilles) underwent successful surgery on Monday, James Ham of CSN reports.

This is good news for the Kings and Gay, as his doctor says he will be ready for the 2017-18 season. To make up the 18.7 points per game that Gay was responsible for this year, the Kings will look to a variety of guys such as Garrett Temple, Anthony Tolliver, Matt Barnes and Arron Afflalo.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGDeMarcus Cousins , PF28.1
RPGDeMarcus Cousins , PF10.5
APGTy Lawson , PG4.4
FG%Darren Collison , PG48.1
FT%Darren Collison , PG85.7
3P%Darren Collison , PG41.6
BLOCKSDeMarcus Cousins , PF64
STEALSDeMarcus Cousins , PF64
MPGDeMarcus Cousins , PF34.7
Full Team Statistics
