Sacramento Kings

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Pacific Division
|103.1 (5th)
|106.1 (3rd)
|Western Conference
|12th
|9th
|NBA
|22nd
|21st
|102.4
PPG
|103.1
|44.0
FG %
|45.5
|80.2
FT %
|77.6
|31.9
3PT %
|36.0
Fri Jan 20
|L 107 - 91
|at MEM
Sat Jan 21
|L 102 - 99
|at CHI
Mon Jan 23
|W 109 - 104
|at DET
Wed Jan 25
|W 116 - 112
|at CLE
Fri Jan 27
|L 115 - 111
|at IND
Sat Jan 28
|W 109 - 106
|at CHA
Mon Jan 30
|L 122 - 119
|at PHI
Tue Jan 31
|L 105 - 83
|at HOU
Fri Feb 3
|L 105 - 103
|PHO
Sat Feb 4
|W 109 - 106
|GS
10:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|CHI
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|BOS
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
|ATL
9:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 12
|NO
10:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 14
|at LAL
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|at GS
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
|DEN
5:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 25
|CHA
10:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 27
|MIN
10:30 pm EST
Wed Mar 1
|BKN
|WEST
Pacific
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Golden St.
|27-6
|43-8
|L.A. Clippers
|21-13
|31-20
|Sacramento
|12-17
|20-31
|L.A. Lakers
|9-23
|17-36
|Phoenix
|6-28
|16-35
It isn't easy to muster such a meager stat line over a 36-minute stint on the floor, but Afflalo managed to do so by remaining minimally involved. His three shot attempts were the least he'd taken since Jan. 13, and that transpired in a game where he only played 17 minutes. Afflalo has three straight single-digit scoring efforts after having hit double digits in the scoring column in the three games prior, a testament to the inconsistent production he's offered in his first
Half of his scoring came from the charity stripe, but McLemore did manage to remain in the starting lineup despite the return of Arron Afflalo from an illness and post his second consecutive double-digit scoring effort. Head coach Dave Joerger experimented with having Darren Collison, Afflalo and McLemore all on the first unit Saturday in the wake of Garrett Temple's hamstring injury, but that rotation could certainly shift over the next few weeks while the latter remains out. Therefore, McLemore still makes for a speculative pick-up in season-long formats for the time being, given the uncertainty of his playing time and his inconsistent production.
The veteran notched the third-most playing time on the
Cauley-Stein continues to step up his contributions on the second unit, having now hit double digits in the scoring column in four of the last five games. He's taken double-digit shot attempts in three of those contests, and continues to put in solid work on the glass as well. With the
Collison contributed 18 points (8-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds over 33 minutes in Saturday's 109-106 overtime win over the Warriors.
Collison was a solid complementary presence to DeMarcus Cousins in the victory, hitting the 50-percent mark from the field for the second straight game. The veteran point guard has 19-and-18-point efforts in those contests following back-to-back single-digit scoring contributions in the two games prior. With the Kings getting inconsistent production from the two-guard spot and Garrett Temple now out for multiple weeks with a hamstring injury, Collison's role in the offense should only expand in the next several games.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|DeMarcus Cousins , PF
|28.1
|RPG
|DeMarcus Cousins , PF
|10.6
|APG
|DeMarcus Cousins , PF
|4.7
|FG%
|Darren Collison , PG
|47.8
|FT%
|Darren Collison , PG
|86.3
|3P%
|Darren Collison , PG
|41.5
|BLOCKS
|DeMarcus Cousins , PF
|68
|STEALS
|DeMarcus Cousins , PF
|68
|MPG
|DeMarcus Cousins , PF
|34.5
