Sacramento Kings

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Pacific Division
|103.0 (5th)
|106.1 (3rd)
|Western Conference
|12th
|9th
|NBA
|22nd
|21st
Sun Jan 15
|L 122 - 118
|OKC
Recap
Wed Jan 18
|L 106 - 100
|IND
Recap
Fri Jan 20
|L 107 - 91
|at MEM
Recap
Sat Jan 21
|L 102 - 99
|at CHI
Recap
Mon Jan 23
|W 109 - 104
|at DET
Recap
Wed Jan 25
|W 116 - 112
|at CLE
Recap
Fri Jan 27
|L 115 - 111
|at IND
Recap
Sat Jan 28
|W 109 - 106
|at CHA
Recap
Mon Jan 30
|L 122 - 119
|at PHI
Recap
Tue Jan 31
|L 105 - 83
|at HOU
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Today
|PHO
GameTracker
10:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
|GS
10:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|CHI
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|BOS
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
|ATL
9:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 12
|NO
10:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 14
|at LAL
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|at GS
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
|DEN
5:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 25
|CHA
|WEST
Pacific
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Golden St.
|27-5
|43-7
|L.A. Clippers
|21-13
|31-19
|Sacramento
|11-16
|19-30
|L.A. Lakers
|9-23
|17-36
|Phoenix
|5-28
|15-34
McLemore will draw the start at shooting guard for Friday's tilt against the Suns, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 Sacramento reports.
With Aaron Afflalo (illness) out, McLemore will get an opportunity to showcase his skills in the starting lineup. On the season, he's averaging 5.1 points on 39.8 percent from the field and 27.7 percent from three in 14.9 minutes per game. Last season, he shot 36.2 percent from beyond the arc, so he may just be struggling this season due to limited playing time.
Afflalo (illness) is out for Friday's matchup against the Suns, James Ham of CSN California reports.
Afflalo has been hot from beyond the arc in his last nine appearances, knocking down 43.2 percent of his threes for 10.0 points per game. Either Ty Lawson or Ben McLemore will presumably get the start alongside Darren Collision in the backcourt, while rookie Malachi Richardson figures to see a heavier workload as well. Afflalo should be considered questionable heading into Saturday's game against the Warriors.
Cousins was claimed off of waivers by the Kings D-League affiliate, the Reno Bighorns, James Ham of CSN California reports.
Cousins, the undrafted brother of Demarcus Cousins, has yet to play an NBA game. He was heralded as a rim protector in college, and will attempt to showcase his skills for the Bighorns for a chance to step on an NBA court.
Afflalo is questionable for Friday's tilt with the Suns due to a stomach virus, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
The veteran will try to fight off the stomach flu before tip-off, so look for more updates to come during pregame warmups. Should he be ruled out, expect Malachi Richardson to get the spot start with Ben McLemore potentially seeing increased minutes off the bench. Fellow shooting guard Garrett Temple (hamstring) is out for the next two-to-three weeks, leaving Afflalo with an increased role in the rotation once he returns to full health.
Barnes is listed as the projected starter at small forward Friday against the Suns, Joe Davidson of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Barnes made headlines earlier this week after turning himself into the New York Police Department in connection to an assault charge stemming from a Dec. 5 incident in a night club. He's not expected to face any immediate punishment from the NBA or the Kings, but will have to eventually report to court for the incident. While he waits for the legal process to sort itself out, Barnes could be in line for a larger role with the Kings in the next few weeks, as Garrett Temple (hamstring) recently joined Rudy Gay (Achilles) and Omri Casspi (calf) on the team's injury report. Barnes ended up seeing the bulk of the playing time at small forward after Temple exited early in Wednesday's loss to the Rockets, logging 30 minutes and producing five points, 11 rebounds and three assists. In addition to Barnes, Anthony Tolliver and Malachi Richardson also figure to see increased court time while the Kings remain short on wing depth.
