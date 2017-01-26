Sacramento Kings

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Pacific Division
|103.1 (5th)
|105.8 (3rd)
|Western Conference
|12th
|9th
|NBA
|21st
|21st
Line
|103.1
PPG
|100.3
|45.5
FG %
|43.8
|77.8
FT %
|76.1
|36.1
3PT %
|35.6
Tue Jan 10
|W 100 - 94
|DET
Fri Jan 13
|L 120 - 108
|CLE
Sun Jan 15
|L 122 - 118
|OKC
Wed Jan 18
|L 106 - 100
|IND
Fri Jan 20
|L 107 - 91
|at MEM
Sat Jan 21
|L 102 - 99
|at CHI
Mon Jan 23
|W 109 - 104
|at DET
Wed Jan 25
|W 116 - 112
|at CLE
Fri Jan 27
|L 115 - 111
|at IND
Sat Jan 28
|W 109 - 106
|at CHA
6:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 30
|at PHI
8:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
|at HOU
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
|PHO
10:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
|GS
10:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|CHI
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|BOS
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
|ATL
9:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 12
|NO
10:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 14
|at LAL
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|at GS
|WEST
Pacific
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Golden St.
|25-5
|40-7
|L.A. Clippers
|20-12
|30-18
|Sacramento
|11-15
|19-28
|L.A. Lakers
|8-23
|16-34
|Phoenix
|5-26
|15-32
Tolliver scored 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt) while adding seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 30 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 109-106 win over the Hornets.
The veteran stretch four continues to see plenty of court time with Rudy Gay (Achilles) out for the season, and Tolliver is now averaging 8.7 points, 3.7 boards and 1.6 three-pointers in 26.4 minutes a night through 14 January games. Those numbers aren't much from a fantasy perspective, but his role could continue to expand if DeMarcus Cousins gets dealt by the trade deadline.
Cousins scored 35 points (13-22 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT) while adding 18 rebounds, four assists and a block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 109-106 win over the Hornets.
He continues his tear through the league, recording his 11th double-double in the last 12 games, with the 12th contest featuring a triple-double. The Cousins rumor mill seems to be trending more towards Sacramento signing him to a long-term deal instead of dealing him at the trade deadline, but given his current form he could fetch a huge return if the Kings decide to tear down a roster that's currently nine games below .500.
Collison compiled 26 points (10-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds, and three steals across 46 minutes during Friday's 115-111 overtime loss to the Pacers.
Collison's 26 points and four three-pointers both match a season-high total for him, but it wasn't enough to triumph over the Pacers. Friday also marks Collison's third double-digit scoring outing in a row, which is crucial for the Kings with Rudy Gay (Achilles) sidelined for the season. He'll try to string together a fourth double-digit outing when the Kings play the Hornets on Saturday.
Cousins compiled 26 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-14 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists, and one block across 39 minutes during Friday's 115-111 overtime loss to the Pacers.
Friday marks Cousins' eleventh straight double-double. He's also posted at least five assists in nine of those double-doubles. It seems safe to say that the offense runs even more heavily though Cousins now that Rudy Gay (Achilles) is sidelined for the season. He should be owned in all fantasy formats, and remains one of the highest-ceiling DFS centers available.
Gay (Achilles) underwent successful surgery on Monday, James Ham of CSN reports.
This is good news for the Kings and Gay, as his doctor says he will be ready for the 2017-18 season. To make up the 18.7 points per game that Gay was responsible for this year, the Kings will look to a variety of guys such as Garrett Temple, Anthony Tolliver, Matt Barnes and Arron Afflalo.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|DeMarcus Cousins , PF
|28.1
|RPG
|DeMarcus Cousins , PF
|10.5
|APG
|Ty Lawson , PG
|4.4
|FG%
|Darren Collison , PG
|48.1
|FT%
|Darren Collison , PG
|85.7
|3P%
|Darren Collison , PG
|41.6
|BLOCKS
|DeMarcus Cousins , PF
|64
|STEALS
|DeMarcus Cousins , PF
|64
|MPG
|DeMarcus Cousins , PF
|34.7
