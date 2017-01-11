Sacramento Kings

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Pacific Division
|102.8 (5th)
|105.5 (3rd)
|Western Conference
|11th
|10th
|NBA
|20th
|21st
|106.0
PPG
|102.8
|46.0
FG %
|45.2
|82.1
FT %
|78.3
|36.8
3PT %
|35.9
Mon Dec 26
|W 102 - 100
|PHI
Recap
Wed Dec 28
|L 102 - 89
|at POR
Recap
Sat Dec 31
|L 112 - 98
|MEM
Recap
Tue Jan 3
|W 120 - 113
|at DEN
Recap
Wed Jan 4
|L 107 - 102
|MIA
Recap
Fri Jan 6
|L 106 - 98
|LAC
Recap
Sun Jan 8
|L 117 - 106
|GS
Recap
Tue Jan 10
|W 100 - 94
|DET
Recap
Fri Jan 13
|L 120 - 108
|CLE
Recap
Sun Jan 15
|L 122 - 118
|OKC
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 18
|IND
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 20
|at MEM
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 21
|at CHI
7:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 23
|at DET
7:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 25
|at CLE
7:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 27
|at IND
7:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
|at CHA
6:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 30
|at PHI
8:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
|at HOU
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
|PHO
|WEST
Pacific
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Golden St.
|22-5
|34-6
|L.A. Clippers
|19-9
|28-14
|Sacramento
|11-14
|16-24
|L.A. Lakers
|8-19
|15-30
|Phoenix
|5-22
|13-27
Collison pitched in 21 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two assists, two steals, and one rebound in 27 minutes during the Kings' 122-118 loss to the Thunder on Sunday.
Collison has hit double figures in scoring during seven of the last eight games, which is his second such stretch of the season. Collison's three 20-point performances thus far in January match his total in November and December combined, and he is beginning to show some solid consistency after struggling to find his way in a crowded backcourt during the first couple months of 2016-17.
Labissiere was recalled from the D-League on Sunday, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 Sacramento reports.
Labissiere has recorded three double-doubles for the Kings' D-League affiliate, the Reno Bighorns, this season. He'll still likely ride the pine at the NBA level moving forward though, as he's appeared in only four games for the Kings, and has averaged 3.0 points and 1.5 rebounds in 6.8 minutes per game during those outings.
Papagiannis was recalled from Kings' D-League affiliate, the Reno Bighorns, on Sunday, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 Sacramento reports.
After starting at center and providing seven points (3-9 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, and one steal across 31 minutes, Papagiannis was recalled to the Kings on Sunday. He likely won't crack the NBA rotation any time soon, as he's appeared in only two games this season for the Kings and has played a total of nine minutes.
Cousins finished with 26 points (9-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 11 assists, eight rebounds and one steal across 39 minutes in a 120-108 loss to the Cavaliers on Friday.
It was the 19th double-double of the season for Cousins, and the first time he's done it with both points and assists. The big man came within striking distance of a triple-double, but didn't quite reach his usual volume of boards after having pulled down at least 10 rebounds in each of the previous three game. Cousins' assists have been on an upward trend since about late December, and his improving efficiency from the field in recent contests is helping him justify his lofty price in DFS contests. He's knocked down exactly half of his attempts from the field over the last four games, and 42.9 percent of his three-point tries.
Collison contributed 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists and one rebound across 22 minutes in a 120-108 loss to the Cavaliers on Friday.
Coach Dave Joerger frequently deployed Collison alongside Ty Lawson earlier in the month as part of two-point guard lineups, but he seems to have abandoned the experiment. Garrett Temple has started at shooting guard over the last three games, while Lawson has acted as the main backup to Collison. With Lawson running hot Friday and leading the bench with 17 points, Collison saw a downturn in his minutes, and that figures to remain an issue periodically while the two aren't sharing the floor together. Collison hasn't seen more than 30 minutes in any of the past three contests, which has limited his overall ceiling for production.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|DeMarcus Cousins , PF
|28.1
|RPG
|DeMarcus Cousins , PF
|10
|APG
|Ty Lawson , PG
|4.2
|FG%
|Darren Collison , PG
|46.9
|FT%
|Rudy Gay , SF
|85.3
|3P%
|Garrett Temple , SG
|38.3
|BLOCKS
|DeMarcus Cousins , PF
|53
|STEALS
|DeMarcus Cousins , PF
|56
|MPG
|DeMarcus Cousins , PF
|34.6
|Full Team Statistics
Men's adidas Jason Williams Black Sacramento Kings Hardwood Classic Swingman Jersey Shop Now!