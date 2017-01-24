Sacramento Kings

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Pacific Division
|102.8 (5th)
|105.6 (3rd)
|Western Conference
|12th
|9th
|NBA
|22nd
|19th
|SAC
|116
|Final
|112
|CLE
|Kings
|Cavaliers
|D. Cousins (PF)
|L. James (SF)
|PTS
|28
|24
|REB
|10
|13
|AST
|9
|11
Fri Jan 6
|L 106 - 98
|LAC
Recap
Sun Jan 8
|L 117 - 106
|GS
Recap
Tue Jan 10
|W 100 - 94
|DET
Recap
Fri Jan 13
|L 120 - 108
|CLE
Recap
Sun Jan 15
|L 122 - 118
|OKC
Recap
Wed Jan 18
|L 106 - 100
|IND
Recap
Fri Jan 20
|L 107 - 91
|at MEM
Recap
Sat Jan 21
|L 102 - 99
|at CHI
Recap
Mon Jan 23
|W 109 - 104
|at DET
Recap
Wed Jan 25
|W 116 - 112
|at CLE
Recap
7:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 27
|at IND
7:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
|at CHA
6:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 30
|at PHI
8:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
|at HOU
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
|PHO
10:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
|GS
10:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|CHI
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|BOS
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
|ATL
9:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 12
|NO
|WEST
Pacific
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Golden St.
|24-5
|39-7
|L.A. Clippers
|20-11
|30-17
|Sacramento
|11-15
|18-27
|Phoenix
|5-24
|15-30
|L.A. Lakers
|8-22
|16-33
Lawson scored 19 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while handing out six assists, grabbing three rebounds and adding one steal across 22 minutes during Monday's 109-104 victory over the Pistons.
Despite seeing his typical allotment of minutes, Lawson was a force off the bench, finishing tied for the team lead in assists and second in scoring. The diminutive guard has raised his game of late, averaging 12.9 points and 4.7 assists over his last eight contests, and he could continue to shoulder a larger burden on the offensive end with Rudy Gay (Achilles) out for the rest of the season.
Cousins scored 22 points (8-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks across 32 minutes during Monday's 109-104 victory over the Pistons.
Cousins struggled from the field as Andre Drummond paid him close attention, but he still led the team in scoring while producing his fifth consecutive double-double. He also continued a recent trend of unselfish play, bringing his average to 6.2 assists over his last 13 games, and recorded multiple steals and multiple blocks for the second time this month. Cousins is playing some of his best ball of the season at the moment and is a threat to post big numbers across the board on any given night.
Gay (Achilles) was scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery Monday.
Gay was diagnosed with a ruptured left Achilles tendon after exiting the Kings' Jan. 18 loss to the Pacers with the injury, which will require several months of rehab. It's an unfortunate setback for Gay, who could have been an appealing trade target for contending squads if the Kings decided to seek some form of compensation before he became an unrestricted free agent in July. It's possible that Gay may now elect to forgo free agency in light of the significant injury, as he may prefer to accept his $14.3 million player option for 2017-18 in an attempt to rebuild his value on the open market for the following summer. In the meantime, Garrett Temple is expected to serve as the Kings' starting small forward, while Gay's absence should also open up additional time for the likes of Anthony Tolliver, Matt Barnes and Arron Afflalo.
Koufos provided seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 25 minutes in Saturday's 102-99 loss to the Bulls.
Koufos could see an enhanced role over time with Rudy Gay (Achilles) out for the season, but his production Saturday remained modest. The fact that frontcourt mate DeMarcus Cousins took 28 shot attempts and hauled in 14 boards likely cut into Koufos' opportunities, and he remains capable of providing the occasional double-digit point total. His playing time is pointing upward and is likely to remain trending in that direction, as he's now played 24 to 25 minutes in each of the last three contests.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|DeMarcus Cousins , PF
|28
|RPG
|DeMarcus Cousins , PF
|10.2
|APG
|DeMarcus Cousins , PF
|4.4
|FG%
|Darren Collison , PG
|47.1
|FT%
|Rudy Gay , SF
|85.5
|3P%
|Garrett Temple , SG
|37.2
|BLOCKS
|DeMarcus Cousins , PF
|62
|STEALS
|DeMarcus Cousins , PF
|64
|MPG
|DeMarcus Cousins , PF
|34.6
|Full Team Statistics
