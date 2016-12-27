Sacramento Kings

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Pacific Division
|101.9 (5th)
|104.0 (2nd)
|Western Conference
|12th
|6th
|NBA
|21st
|15th
|MEM
|112
|Final
|98
|SAC
|Grizzlies
|Kings
|M. Conley (PG)
|D. Cousins (PF)
|PTS
|22
|26
|REB
|8
|4
|AST
|3
|8
Mon Dec 12
|W 116 - 92
|LAL
Recap
Wed Dec 14
|L 132 - 98
|at HOU
Recap
Fri Dec 16
|W 96 - 92
|at MEM
Recap
Sun Dec 18
|L 99 - 79
|at DAL
Recap
Tue Dec 20
|W 126 - 121
|POR
Recap
Wed Dec 21
|W 94 - 93
|at UTA
Recap
Fri Dec 23
|W 109 - 105
|at MIN
Recap
Mon Dec 26
|W 102 - 100
|PHI
Recap
Wed Dec 28
|L 102 - 89
|at POR
Recap
Sat Dec 31
|L 112 - 98
|MEM
Recap
9:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 3
|at DEN
10:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 4
|MIA
10:30 pm EST
Fri Jan 6
|LAC
9:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 8
|GS
10:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 10
|DET
10:30 pm EST
Fri Jan 13
|CLE
9:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 15
|OKC
10:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 18
|IND
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 20
|at MEM
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 21
|at CHI
|WEST
Pacific
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Golden St.
|19-4
|29-5
|L.A. Clippers
|15-9
|22-14
|Sacramento
|10-11
|14-19
|L.A. Lakers
|7-15
|12-24
|Phoenix
|3-20
|10-24
Lawson is considered day-to-day after suffering a non-displaced maxillary sinus fracture, which is believed to be stable, during Saturday's game against Memphis, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 Sacramento reports.
Lawson's diagnoses came by way of a CAT scan Saturday night after initial X-rays were found to be inconclusive. The veteran will luckily get a couple days of rest before Tuesday's game against the Nuggets. If he's unable to play Tuesday, however, Darren Collison and Garrett Temple will likely be asked to absorb Lawson's minutes.
Lawson will not return to Saturday's game against the Grizzlies after suffering an injury to his face, James Ham of CSN Bay Area reports.
Lawson underwent X-rays but the results for a facial fracture were inconclusive, so he'll undergo a CAT scan soon to determine the exact severity of the injury. His availability for Tuesday's game in Denver seems to be in question, and if he sits out, Garrett Temple and Darren Collison could be in line for even more of a workload.
Afflalo (elbow) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, James Ham of CSN California reports.
Afflalo is now slated to miss his third consecutive game due to a strained right elbow, while Garrett Temple and Ben McLemore figure to see extended playing time with Afflalo sidelined. He'll have a few days to rest before potentially returning Tuesday versus the Nuggets.
Gay (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, CSN California's James Ham reports.
Gay entered the weekend listed as doubtful to play Saturday, so his absence doesn't come as much of a surprise. His next opportunity to return will be Tuesday against the Nuggets, while Omri Casspi and Matt Barnes figure to see expanded roles in the meantime.
Afflalo (elbow) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, James Ham of CSN Bay Area reports.
Afflalo has already missed two games with his right elbow strain and it would seem that he'll be missing a third Saturday. Garrett Temple and Ben McLemore continue to be the top options for extra playing time while the Kings hope Afflalo can return Tuesday against the Nuggets.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|DeMarcus Cousins , PF
|29.1
|RPG
|DeMarcus Cousins , PF
|10.4
|APG
|Darren Collison , PG
|4.4
|FG%
|DeMarcus Cousins , PF
|45.7
|FT%
|Rudy Gay , SF
|84.7
|3P%
|Garrett Temple , SG
|40.2
|BLOCKS
|DeMarcus Cousins , PF
|46
|STEALS
|Ty Lawson , PG
|40
|MPG
|DeMarcus Cousins , PF
|34.7
|Full Team Statistics
