Sacramento Kings

16-26 Overall | Western Conference (11th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Pacific Division102.4 (5th)105.5 (3rd)
Western Conference12th8th
NBA22nd19th

Game In Progress

Sat, January 21
United Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
SAC847:324th QTR78CHI

Game Leaders

KingsBulls
PTS D. Cousins (30) D. Wade (18)
REB D. Cousins (9) C. Felicio (10)
AST A. Afflalo (4) J. Butler (8)
GameTracker

Schedule

Sat Dec 31
L 112 - 98MEM
Recap
Tue Jan 3
W 120 - 113at DEN
Recap
Wed Jan 4
L 107 - 102MIA
Recap
Fri Jan 6
L 106 - 98LAC
Recap
Sun Jan 8
L 117 - 106GS
Recap
Tue Jan 10
W 100 - 94DET
Recap
Fri Jan 13
L 120 - 108CLE
Recap
Sun Jan 15
L 122 - 118OKC
Recap
Wed Jan 18
L 106 - 100IND
Recap
Fri Jan 20
L 107 - 91at MEM
Recap
9:00 pm EST
Today
at CHI
GameTracker
7:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 23
at DET
7:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 25
at CLE
7:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 27
at IND
7:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
at CHA
6:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 30
at PHI
8:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
at HOU
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
PHO
10:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
GS
10:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
CHI

Standings

WEST
Pacific 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Golden St.24-537-6
L.A. Clippers20-1029-15
Sacramento11-1516-26
L.A. Lakers8-2016-31
Phoenix5-2314-29
1484973006
Kings' Ty Lawson: Scores 13 in return from one-game absence
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Lawson (ankle) returned to the court and registered 13 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal across 23 minutes during a 107-91 loss to the Grizzlies on Friday.

Lawson returned from a one-game absence to lead the bench in scoring. He outplayed starting point guard Darren Collison, who managed just four points across 27 minutes. Lawson's been pretty decent for a backup point guard so far in January, with averages of 12.7 points on 47.6 percent shooting, 4.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game so far this month.

1484972884
Kings' Garrett Temple: Posts 14 in start vs. Grizzlies
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Temple recorded 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during a 107-91 loss to the Grizzlies on Friday.

Temple got the start at small forward in the first game since Rudy Gay was lost for the season with a torn left Achilles' tendon and finished second on the team in scoring. The team does not have many capable scorers other than DeMarcus Cousins, so Temple, while he hasn't exactly proven to be a reliable scorer, could be relied on somewhat heavily for the rest of the season. We'll see if he can string together another nice game against the Bulls on Saturday.

1484961124
Kings' Garrett Temple: Will start Friday vs. Grizzlies
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Temple will start at small forward for Friday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

It was unclear what direction the Kings would go at small forward with Rudy Gay out for the remainder of the season, but it looks like Temple will get the first crack at it. Matt Barnes could still get some opportunities depending on matchups, but for now the Kings will go small by starting Temple, Aaron Afflalo, and Darren Collison. Temple figures to see a relatively healthy workload in the contest.

1484956805
Kings' Ty Lawson: Will play Friday vs. Grizzlies
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Lawson (ankle) will play Friday against the Grizzlies, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Lawson will presumably take his usual role as backup point guard to Darren Collison. Lawson has been averaging 12.7 points and 4.2 assists across 26.5 minutes per game over his last six appearances, and the Kings will need all the help they can get scoring the ball with Rudy Gay (achilles) out.

1484934004
Kings' Ty Lawson: Questionable Friday vs. Grizzlies
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Lawson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento (KXTV) reports.

Lawson was held out Wednesday against the Pacers with a sprained left ankle, but the Kings are holding out hope that his injury will only keep him sidelined for one game. Starting point guard ended up logging 37 minutes Wednesday while his top backup was out and turned in 11 points, nine assists and four steals, so he could make for an attractive DFS target Friday if Lawson is unable to go.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGDeMarcus Cousins , PF27.8
RPGDeMarcus Cousins , PF10.1
APGDarren Collison , PG4.3
FG%Darren Collison , PG46.6
FT%Rudy Gay , SF85.5
3P%DeMarcus Cousins , PF37.8
BLOCKSDeMarcus Cousins , PF57
STEALSDeMarcus Cousins , PF57
MPGDeMarcus Cousins , PF34.5
Full Team Statistics
