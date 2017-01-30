  • My Scores
Full NBA
Scoreboard

Sacramento Kings

19-30 Overall | Western Conference (11th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Pacific Division103.0 (5th)106.1 (3rd)
Western Conference12th9th
NBA22nd21st

Next Game

Fri, February 3, 10:30 PM EST
Golden 1 Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
106.4
PPG
103.0
44.9
FG %
45.4
78.2
FT %
77.5
34.4
3PT %
36.1

Schedule

Sun Jan 15
L 122 - 118OKC
Recap
Wed Jan 18
L 106 - 100IND
Recap
Fri Jan 20
L 107 - 91at MEM
Recap
Sat Jan 21
L 102 - 99at CHI
Recap
Mon Jan 23
W 109 - 104at DET
Recap
Wed Jan 25
W 116 - 112at CLE
Recap
Fri Jan 27
L 115 - 111at IND
Recap
Sat Jan 28
W 109 - 106at CHA
Recap
Mon Jan 30
L 122 - 119at PHI
Recap
Tue Jan 31
L 105 - 83at HOU
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
PHO
10:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
GS
10:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
CHI
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
BOS
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
ATL
9:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 12
NO
10:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 14
at LAL
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
at GS
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
DEN
5:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 25
CHA

Standings

WEST
Pacific 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Golden St.26-541-7
L.A. Clippers20-1230-18
Sacramento11-1619-30
L.A. Lakers9-2317-34
Phoenix5-2715-33
1485921303
Kings' Ty Lawson: X-ray on hand comes back clean
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Lawson suffered a hand injury during Tuesday's game against the Rockets, but a subsequent X-ray came back negative, James Ham of CSN Bay Area reports.

Lawson saw just 12 minutes of action Tuesday, which was the least amount of playing time he's logged throughout the entirety of January when available to play. That's likely due to a hand injury that he suffered during the contest, although it doesn't seem to be all too serious considering an X-ray on the hand came back negative. The Kings will play the Suns on Friday and while Lawson appears to be on track to take the court, it'll be a situation to monitor closely over the next few days.

1485920703
Kings' Garrett Temple: To have MRI performed Wednesday
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Temple is slated to have an MRI performed on his hamstring Wednesday, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 (KXTV) Sacramento reports.

Temple left Tuesday's tilt with the Rockets during the third quarter, limping off to the locker room in considerable pain. The Kings are tentatively listing his injury as a strained hamstring, but the MRI should give us a better indication if it's something a little more serious. For now, Temple can be considered questionable for Friday's matchup with the Suns, although another update should be given following Wednesday's MRI.

1485916743
Kings' Garrett Temple: Leaves game with strained hamstring
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Temple left in the third quarter of Tuesday's game against the Rockets with a strained left hamstring and will not return, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 in Sacramento reports.

Temple suffered from the injury after going for a steal from James Harden, and he went right to the locker room without much hesitation. The fact that he has already been ruled out is surely not a good sign for the shooting guard, and the team will likely have an update on Temple's timetable after the game or within the next day or so.

1485832989
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Scores 17 points in 20 minutes
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Cauley-Stein recorded 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 20 minutes in Monday's 122-119 loss to the 76ers.

Cauley-Stein's 17 points were a new season-high, and marked the first time all season he recorded double-digit scoring nights in back-to-back games. The second year center from Kentucky has struggled with inconsistent minutes in Sacramento's crowded frontcourt all year. He's averaging under 12 minutes per game, but has recorded 18.6 MPG over his last five, indicating a step in the right direction. Still, Cauley-Stein will have to become more of a cog in the Kings rotation to warrant any fantasy consideration.

1485832264
Kings' DeMarcus Cousins: Cousins goes off for 46
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Cousins scored 46 points (11-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 20-22 FT) with 15 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes in Monday's 122-119 loss to the 76ers.

Cousins could have added to his impressive statline if he hadn't been limited with foul trouble. The Sacramento big man eventually ended up fouling out of the game, but not before notching his ninth consecutive double-double and sinking a season high 20 free throws. Cousins now has 81 points and 33 rebounds in just his last two games.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGDeMarcus Cousins , PF28.2
RPGDeMarcus Cousins , PF10.5
APGTy Lawson , PG4.5
FG%Darren Collison , PG47.3
FT%Darren Collison , PG86
3P%Anthony Tolliver , PF40
BLOCKSDeMarcus Cousins , PF65
STEALSDeMarcus Cousins , PF65
MPGDeMarcus Cousins , PF34.4
Full Team Statistics
