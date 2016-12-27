  • My Scores
Sacramento Kings

14-19 Overall | Western Conference (8th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Pacific Division101.9 (5th)104.0 (2nd)
Western Conference12th6th
NBA21st15th

Last Game

Sat, December 31
Golden 1 Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
MEM112Final98SAC

Players of the Game

GrizzliesKings
M. Conley (PG)D. Cousins (PF)
PTS2226
REB84
AST38
GameTracker|Recap

Schedule

Mon Dec 12
W 116 - 92LAL
Recap
Wed Dec 14
L 132 - 98at HOU
Recap
Fri Dec 16
W 96 - 92at MEM
Recap
Sun Dec 18
L 99 - 79at DAL
Recap
Tue Dec 20
W 126 - 121POR
Recap
Wed Dec 21
W 94 - 93at UTA
Recap
Fri Dec 23
W 109 - 105at MIN
Recap
Mon Dec 26
W 102 - 100PHI
Recap
Wed Dec 28
L 102 - 89at POR
Recap
Sat Dec 31
L 112 - 98MEM
Recap
9:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 3
at DEN
10:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 4
MIA
10:30 pm EST
Fri Jan 6
LAC
9:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 8
GS
10:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 10
DET
10:30 pm EST
Fri Jan 13
CLE
9:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 15
OKC
10:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 18
IND
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 20
at MEM
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 21
at CHI

Standings

WEST
Pacific 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Golden St.19-429-5
L.A. Clippers15-922-14
Sacramento10-1114-19
L.A. Lakers7-1512-24
Phoenix3-2010-24
1483239726
Kings' Ty Lawson: Suffers sinus fracture Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Lawson is considered day-to-day after suffering a non-displaced maxillary sinus fracture, which is believed to be stable, during Saturday's game against Memphis, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 Sacramento reports.

Lawson's diagnoses came by way of a CAT scan Saturday night after initial X-rays were found to be inconclusive. The veteran will luckily get a couple days of rest before Tuesday's game against the Nuggets. If he's unable to play Tuesday, however, Darren Collison and Garrett Temple will likely be asked to absorb Lawson's minutes.

1483226406
Kings' Ty Lawson: Leaves game with injury to face
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Lawson will not return to Saturday's game against the Grizzlies after suffering an injury to his face, James Ham of CSN Bay Area reports.

Lawson underwent X-rays but the results for a facial fracture were inconclusive, so he'll undergo a CAT scan soon to determine the exact severity of the injury. His availability for Tuesday's game in Denver seems to be in question, and if he sits out, Garrett Temple and Darren Collison could be in line for even more of a workload.

1483206246
Kings' Arron Afflalo: Out Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Afflalo (elbow) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, James Ham of CSN California reports.

Afflalo is now slated to miss his third consecutive game due to a strained right elbow, while Garrett Temple and Ben McLemore figure to see extended playing time with Afflalo sidelined. He'll have a few days to rest before potentially returning Tuesday versus the Nuggets.

1483206126
Kings' Rudy Gay: Ruled out for Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Gay (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, CSN California's James Ham reports.

Gay entered the weekend listed as doubtful to play Saturday, so his absence doesn't come as much of a surprise. His next opportunity to return will be Tuesday against the Nuggets, while Omri Casspi and Matt Barnes figure to see expanded roles in the meantime.

1483149487
Kings' Arron Afflalo: Doubtful to face Memphis
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Afflalo (elbow) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, James Ham of CSN Bay Area reports.

Afflalo has already missed two games with his right elbow strain and it would seem that he'll be missing a third Saturday. Garrett Temple and Ben McLemore continue to be the top options for extra playing time while the Kings hope Afflalo can return Tuesday against the Nuggets.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGDeMarcus Cousins , PF29.1
RPGDeMarcus Cousins , PF10.4
APGDarren Collison , PG4.4
FG%DeMarcus Cousins , PF45.7
FT%Rudy Gay , SF84.7
3P%Garrett Temple , SG40.2
BLOCKSDeMarcus Cousins , PF46
STEALSTy Lawson , PG40
MPGDeMarcus Cousins , PF34.7
Full Team Statistics
