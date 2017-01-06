Sacramento Kings

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Pacific Division
|102.3 (5th)
|105.0 (2nd)
|Western Conference
|11th
|7th
|NBA
|20th
|17th
Line
|100.9
PPG
|102.3
|45.3
FG %
|45.0
|74.7
FT %
|77.8
|34.1
3PT %
|35.3
Tue Dec 20
|W 126 - 121
|POR
Recap
Wed Dec 21
|W 94 - 93
|at UTA
Recap
Fri Dec 23
|W 109 - 105
|at MIN
Recap
Mon Dec 26
|W 102 - 100
|PHI
Recap
Wed Dec 28
|L 102 - 89
|at POR
Recap
Sat Dec 31
|L 112 - 98
|MEM
Recap
Tue Jan 3
|W 120 - 113
|at DEN
Recap
Wed Jan 4
|L 107 - 102
|MIA
Recap
Fri Jan 6
|L 106 - 98
|LAC
Recap
Sun Jan 8
|L 117 - 106
|GS
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Tue Jan 10
|DET
10:30 pm EST
Fri Jan 13
|CLE
9:00 pm EST
Sun Jan 15
|OKC
10:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 18
|IND
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 20
|at MEM
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 21
|at CHI
7:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 23
|at DET
7:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 25
|at CLE
7:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 27
|at IND
7:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
|at CHA
|WEST
Pacific
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Golden St.
|22-5
|32-6
|L.A. Clippers
|18-9
|26-14
|Sacramento
|11-13
|15-22
|L.A. Lakers
|8-16
|15-26
|Phoenix
|4-21
|12-26
Cousins scored 17 points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT) to go along with 17 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in 29 minutes during Sunday's 117-106 loss to the Warriors.
Cousins struggled from the floor and never seemed to get going, as he dealt with foul trouble in the first half and was seen demonstrating his frustration on the sideline after being removed just before the break. He was able to achieve his second straight double-double after recording just one in his previous 10 games and made typically strong contributions in assists, steals and blocks as well. Cousins' unique skill set allows him to produce even on nights such as this when he does not match his career best scoring average of 28.4 points per game.
Gay scored 23 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and added three assists, two steals, two blocks and one rebound in 35 minutes during Sunday's 117-106 loss to the Warriors.
Gay led the team in scoring as DeMarcus Cousins struggled and was the only King to attempt more than 11 field goal attempts. He was making just his third start in the last 13 games because of a lingering injury but was able to log 35 minutes just two days after returning from the latest flareup. Gay's ability to shoulder a hefty burden at this stage bodes well for his bill of health moving forward and he will have the opportunity to reclaim his fantasy value as one of the team's go-to options.
Lawson started at point guard and put up 17 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes in a 106-98 loss to the Clippers on Friday.
Coach Dave Joerger elected to go with a two-point guard starting lineup, as Lawson slotted in alongside usual starter Darren Collison, who saw more of his responsibilities off the ball. The move proved beneficial to both players, who saw 30-plus minutes apiece and combined for 37 points. Though it didn't translate into a win for the Kings, it wouldn't be surprising if Joerger decided to stick with Lawson in a starting role in light of how well he's played of late. In his nine appearances since Dec. 18, Lawson is averaging 12.7 points (on 50.6% shooting from the field), 3.8 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 26.3 minutes per game.
Cousins finished with 25 points (9-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks across 36 minutes in a 106-98 loss to the Clippers on Friday.
Cousins' scoring and reobunding has trended down a little bit of late, but he's upped his contributions in assists and steals to help compensate for the decline. He's handed out five or more assists in all but one of his last seven games, while averaging 2.7 steals in that same span.
Collison started at shooting guard and put up 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes in a 106-98 loss to the Clippers on Friday.
Though the Kings dropped another game to fall to 15-21 on the season, Collison seemed to coexist well in an off-the-ball role alongside Ty Lawson, who entered the starting lineup at point guard. Lawson has been pushing Collison for time at point guard for the past few weeks, and with both players playing well in recent games, coach Dave Joerger decided to experiment Friday and see how they would fare starting alongside one another. Joerger may end up sticking with the backcourt pairing Sunday against the Warriors, which could allow Collison to continue pouring in the points in what figures to be an up-tempo game. Collison has hit double figures in the scoring column in four straight games after failing to do in any of the four games that preceded them. During this hot streak, Collison is averaging 18.0 points (on 51.8% shooting from the field), 3.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 three-pointers in 34.3 minutes per game.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|DeMarcus Cousins , PF
|28.1
|RPG
|DeMarcus Cousins , PF
|10
|APG
|Darren Collison , PG
|4.2
|FG%
|Rudy Gay , SF
|45.6
|FT%
|Rudy Gay , SF
|84.7
|3P%
|Garrett Temple , SG
|37.8
|BLOCKS
|DeMarcus Cousins , PF
|51
|STEALS
|DeMarcus Cousins , PF
|52
|MPG
|DeMarcus Cousins , PF
|34.6
|Full Team Statistics
