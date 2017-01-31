  • My Scores
Sacramento Kings

19-30 Overall | Western Conference (11th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Pacific Division103.0 (5th)106.1 (3rd)
Western Conference12th9th
NBA22nd21st

Game In Progress

Fri, February 3
Golden 1 Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
PHO011:051st QTR0SAC

Game Leaders

SunsKings
PTS T. Chandler (0) M. Barnes (0)
REB T. Chandler (0) M. Barnes (1)
AST T. Chandler (0) M. Barnes (0)
GameTracker

Schedule

Sun Jan 15
L 122 - 118OKC
Recap
Wed Jan 18
L 106 - 100IND
Recap
Fri Jan 20
L 107 - 91at MEM
Recap
Sat Jan 21
L 102 - 99at CHI
Recap
Mon Jan 23
W 109 - 104at DET
Recap
Wed Jan 25
W 116 - 112at CLE
Recap
Fri Jan 27
L 115 - 111at IND
Recap
Sat Jan 28
W 109 - 106at CHA
Recap
Mon Jan 30
L 122 - 119at PHI
Recap
Tue Jan 31
L 105 - 83at HOU
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Today
PHO
GameTracker
10:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
GS
10:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
CHI
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
BOS
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
ATL
9:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 12
NO
10:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 14
at LAL
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
at GS
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
DEN
5:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 25
CHA

Standings

WEST
Pacific 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Golden St.27-543-7
L.A. Clippers21-1331-19
Sacramento11-1619-30
L.A. Lakers9-2317-36
Phoenix5-2815-34
1486178824
Kings' Ben McLemore: Will start at shooting guard Friday vs. Suns
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

McLemore will draw the start at shooting guard for Friday's tilt against the Suns, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 Sacramento reports.

With Aaron Afflalo (illness) out, McLemore will get an opportunity to showcase his skills in the starting lineup. On the season, he's averaging 5.1 points on 39.8 percent from the field and 27.7 percent from three in 14.9 minutes per game. Last season, he shot 36.2 percent from beyond the arc, so he may just be struggling this season due to limited playing time.

1486173304
Kings' Arron Afflalo: Out Friday vs. Suns
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Afflalo (illness) is out for Friday's matchup against the Suns, James Ham of CSN California reports.

Afflalo has been hot from beyond the arc in his last nine appearances, knocking down 43.2 percent of his threes for 10.0 points per game. Either Ty Lawson or Ben McLemore will presumably get the start alongside Darren Collision in the backcourt, while rookie Malachi Richardson figures to see a heavier workload as well. Afflalo should be considered questionable heading into Saturday's game against the Warriors.

1486171023
Kings' Jaleel Cousins: Picked up by Kings D-League affiliate
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Cousins was claimed off of waivers by the Kings D-League affiliate, the Reno Bighorns, James Ham of CSN California reports.

Cousins, the undrafted brother of Demarcus Cousins, has yet to play an NBA game. He was heralded as a rim protector in college, and will attempt to showcase his skills for the Bighorns for a chance to step on an NBA court.

1486156263
Kings' Arron Afflalo: Questionable for Friday vs. Suns
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Afflalo is questionable for Friday's tilt with the Suns due to a stomach virus, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

The veteran will try to fight off the stomach flu before tip-off, so look for more updates to come during pregame warmups. Should he be ruled out, expect Malachi Richardson to get the spot start with Ben McLemore potentially seeing increased minutes off the bench. Fellow shooting guard Garrett Temple (hamstring) is out for the next two-to-three weeks, leaving Afflalo with an increased role in the rotation once he returns to full health.

1486151464
Kings' Matt Barnes: Expected to start at small forward Friday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Barnes is listed as the projected starter at small forward Friday against the Suns, Joe Davidson of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Barnes made headlines earlier this week after turning himself into the New York Police Department in connection to an assault charge stemming from a Dec. 5 incident in a night club. He's not expected to face any immediate punishment from the NBA or the Kings, but will have to eventually report to court for the incident. While he waits for the legal process to sort itself out, Barnes could be in line for a larger role with the Kings in the next few weeks, as Garrett Temple (hamstring) recently joined Rudy Gay (Achilles) and Omri Casspi (calf) on the team's injury report. Barnes ended up seeing the bulk of the playing time at small forward after Temple exited early in Wednesday's loss to the Rockets, logging 30 minutes and producing five points, 11 rebounds and three assists. In addition to Barnes, Anthony Tolliver and Malachi Richardson also figure to see increased court time while the Kings remain short on wing depth.

2016-17 Team Leaders
Full Team Statistics
