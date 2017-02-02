  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full NBA
Scoreboard

Sacramento Kings

20-31 Overall | Western Conference (11th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Pacific Division103.1 (5th)106.1 (3rd)
Western Conference12th9th
NBA22nd21st

Next Game

Mon, February 6, 10:30 PM EST
Golden 1 Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
102.4
PPG
103.1
44.0
FG %
45.5
80.2
FT %
77.6
31.9
3PT %
36.0

Schedule

Fri Jan 20
L 107 - 91at MEM
Recap
Sat Jan 21
L 102 - 99at CHI
Recap
Mon Jan 23
W 109 - 104at DET
Recap
Wed Jan 25
W 116 - 112at CLE
Recap
Fri Jan 27
L 115 - 111at IND
Recap
Sat Jan 28
W 109 - 106at CHA
Recap
Mon Jan 30
L 122 - 119at PHI
Recap
Tue Jan 31
L 105 - 83at HOU
Recap
Fri Feb 3
L 105 - 103PHO
Recap
Sat Feb 4
W 109 - 106GS
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
CHI
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
BOS
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
ATL
9:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 12
NO
10:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 14
at LAL
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
at GS
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
DEN
5:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 25
CHA
10:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 27
MIN
10:30 pm EST
Wed Mar 1
BKN

Standings

WEST
Pacific 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Golden St.27-643-8
L.A. Clippers21-1331-20
Sacramento12-1720-31
L.A. Lakers9-2317-36
Phoenix6-2816-35
1486317063
Kings' Arron Afflalo: Scores two points in Saturday return
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Afflalo (illness) scored just two points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and added two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 36 minutes in Saturday's 109-106 overtime win over the Warriors.

It isn't easy to muster such a meager stat line over a 36-minute stint on the floor, but Afflalo managed to do so by remaining minimally involved. His three shot attempts were the least he'd taken since Jan. 13, and that transpired in a game where he only played 17 minutes. Afflalo has three straight single-digit scoring efforts after having hit double digits in the scoring column in the three games prior, a testament to the inconsistent production he's offered in his first Kings season. It remains to be seen how coach Dave Joerger will opt to structure his first unit over the next few weeks while Garrett Temple (hamstring) is out , with one of the possibilities being that Afflalo heads to the bench while Ben McLemore and Matt Barnes start at shooting guard and small forward, respectively.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1486316703
Kings' Ben McLemore: Puts up 10 points in Saturday start
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

McLemore put up 10 points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound, one assist and three steals over 29 minutes in Saturday's 109-106 overtime win over the Warriors.

Half of his scoring came from the charity stripe, but McLemore did manage to remain in the starting lineup despite the return of Arron Afflalo from an illness and post his second consecutive double-digit scoring effort. Head coach Dave Joerger experimented with having Darren Collison, Afflalo and McLemore all on the first unit Saturday in the wake of Garrett Temple's hamstring injury, but that rotation could certainly shift over the next few weeks while the latter remains out. Therefore, McLemore still makes for a speculative pick-up in season-long formats for the time being, given the uncertainty of his playing time and his inconsistent production.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1486316463
Kings' Matt Barnes: Posts double-double off bench Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Barnes supplied 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 34 minutes in Saturday's 109-106 overtime win over the Warriors.

The veteran notched the third-most playing time on the Kings despite moving back to the second unit and made the most of it, posting his first double-double of the season in the process. Barnes also had a modest bounce-back from a recent three-point funk, draining multiple baskets from behind the arc after going 1-for-9 from downtown over the previous two contests. He now has three straight games with double-digit rebounds as well, and with the Kings now down another body in Garrett Temple (hamstring), Barnes figures to be in for plenty of run in the coming weeks regardless of where he slots in the rotation.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1486316223
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Leads bench in scoring Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Cauley-Stein provided 14 points (7-12 FG), four rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block over 18 minutes in Saturday's 109-106 overtime win over the Warriors.

Cauley-Stein continues to step up his contributions on the second unit, having now hit double digits in the scoring column in four of the last five games. He's taken double-digit shot attempts in three of those contests, and continues to put in solid work on the glass as well. With the Kings decimated by multiple injuries, the second-year big man is currently an intriguing waiver-wire prospect in season-long formats and a viable low-cost play in daily leagues.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1486315983
Kings' Darren Collison: Provides 18-point contribution Saturday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Collison contributed 18 points (8-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds over 33 minutes in Saturday's 109-106 overtime win over the Warriors.

Collison was a solid complementary presence to DeMarcus Cousins in the victory, hitting the 50-percent mark from the field for the second straight game. The veteran point guard has 19-and-18-point efforts in those contests following back-to-back single-digit scoring contributions in the two games prior. With the Kings getting inconsistent production from the two-guard spot and Garrett Temple now out for multiple weeks with a hamstring injury, Collison's role in the offense should only expand in the next several games.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGDeMarcus Cousins , PF28.1
RPGDeMarcus Cousins , PF10.6
APGDeMarcus Cousins , PF4.7
FG%Darren Collison , PG47.8
FT%Darren Collison , PG86.3
3P%Darren Collison , PG41.5
BLOCKSDeMarcus Cousins , PF68
STEALSDeMarcus Cousins , PF68
MPGDeMarcus Cousins , PF34.5
Full Team Statistics
Exclusive NBA Access
Get the latest news delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for the FREE CBSSports.com NBA newsletters below.
I have read and agree to the CBS Interactive Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. I understand I will receive updates from CBSSports.com.

More Kings

CBSSports Shop

Men's adidas DeMarcus Cousins Purple Sacramento Kings Road Replica Jersey Shop Now!

Shop Now
 
 