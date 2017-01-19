Sacramento Kings

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Pacific Division
|102.4 (5th)
|105.5 (3rd)
|Western Conference
|12th
|8th
|NBA
|22nd
|19th
|SAC
|84
|7:324th QTR
|78
|CHI
|Kings
|Bulls
|PTS
|D. Cousins (30)
|D. Wade (18)
|REB
|D. Cousins (9)
|C. Felicio (10)
|AST
|A. Afflalo (4)
|J. Butler (8)
Sat Dec 31
|L 112 - 98
|MEM
Tue Jan 3
|W 120 - 113
|at DEN
Wed Jan 4
|L 107 - 102
|MIA
Fri Jan 6
|L 106 - 98
|LAC
Sun Jan 8
|L 117 - 106
|GS
Tue Jan 10
|W 100 - 94
|DET
Fri Jan 13
|L 120 - 108
|CLE
Sun Jan 15
|L 122 - 118
|OKC
Wed Jan 18
|L 106 - 100
|IND
Fri Jan 20
|L 107 - 91
|at MEM
9:00 pm EST
Today
|at CHI
7:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 23
|at DET
7:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 25
|at CLE
7:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 27
|at IND
7:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
|at CHA
6:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 30
|at PHI
8:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
|at HOU
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
|PHO
10:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
|GS
10:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|CHI
|WEST
Pacific
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Golden St.
|24-5
|37-6
|L.A. Clippers
|20-10
|29-15
|Sacramento
|11-15
|16-26
|L.A. Lakers
|8-20
|16-31
|Phoenix
|5-23
|14-29
Lawson (ankle) returned to the court and registered 13 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal across 23 minutes during a 107-91 loss to the Grizzlies on Friday.
Lawson returned from a one-game absence to lead the bench in scoring. He outplayed starting point guard Darren Collison, who managed just four points across 27 minutes. Lawson's been pretty decent for a backup point guard so far in January, with averages of 12.7 points on 47.6 percent shooting, 4.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game so far this month.
Temple recorded 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during a 107-91 loss to the Grizzlies on Friday.
Temple got the start at small forward in the first game since Rudy Gay was lost for the season with a torn left Achilles' tendon and finished second on the team in scoring. The team does not have many capable scorers other than DeMarcus Cousins, so Temple, while he hasn't exactly proven to be a reliable scorer, could be relied on somewhat heavily for the rest of the season. We'll see if he can string together another nice game against the Bulls on Saturday.
Temple will start at small forward for Friday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
It was unclear what direction the Kings would go at small forward with Rudy Gay out for the remainder of the season, but it looks like Temple will get the first crack at it. Matt Barnes could still get some opportunities depending on matchups, but for now the Kings will go small by starting Temple, Aaron Afflalo, and Darren Collison. Temple figures to see a relatively healthy workload in the contest.
Lawson (ankle) will play Friday against the Grizzlies, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Lawson will presumably take his usual role as backup point guard to Darren Collison. Lawson has been averaging 12.7 points and 4.2 assists across 26.5 minutes per game over his last six appearances, and the Kings will need all the help they can get scoring the ball with Rudy Gay (achilles) out.
Lawson was held out Wednesday against the Pacers with a sprained left ankle, but the
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|DeMarcus Cousins , PF
|27.8
|RPG
|DeMarcus Cousins , PF
|10.1
|APG
|Darren Collison , PG
|4.3
|FG%
|Darren Collison , PG
|46.6
|FT%
|Rudy Gay , SF
|85.5
|3P%
|DeMarcus Cousins , PF
|37.8
|BLOCKS
|DeMarcus Cousins , PF
|57
|STEALS
|DeMarcus Cousins , PF
|57
|MPG
|DeMarcus Cousins , PF
|34.5
