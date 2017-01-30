Sacramento Kings

|Team Ranking
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Pacific Division
|103.0 (5th)
|106.1 (3rd)
|Western Conference
|12th
|9th
|NBA
|22nd
|21st
|106.4
PPG
|103.0
|44.9
FG %
|45.4
|78.2
FT %
|77.5
|34.4
3PT %
|36.1
Sun Jan 15
|L 122 - 118
|OKC
Wed Jan 18
|L 106 - 100
|IND
Fri Jan 20
|L 107 - 91
|at MEM
Sat Jan 21
|L 102 - 99
|at CHI
Mon Jan 23
|W 109 - 104
|at DET
Wed Jan 25
|W 116 - 112
|at CLE
Fri Jan 27
|L 115 - 111
|at IND
Sat Jan 28
|W 109 - 106
|at CHA
Mon Jan 30
|L 122 - 119
|at PHI
Tue Jan 31
|L 105 - 83
|at HOU
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
|PHO
10:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
|GS
10:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
|CHI
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
|BOS
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
|ATL
9:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 12
|NO
10:30 pm EST
Tue Feb 14
|at LAL
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 15
|at GS
10:30 pm EST
Thu Feb 23
|DEN
5:00 pm EST
Sat Feb 25
|CHA
|WEST
Pacific
|CONF
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Golden St.
|26-5
|41-7
|L.A. Clippers
|20-12
|30-18
|Sacramento
|11-16
|19-30
|L.A. Lakers
|9-23
|17-34
|Phoenix
|5-27
|15-33
Lawson suffered a hand injury during Tuesday's game against the Rockets, but a subsequent X-ray came back negative, James Ham of CSN Bay Area reports.
Lawson saw just 12 minutes of action Tuesday, which was the least amount of playing time he's logged throughout the entirety of January when available to play. That's likely due to a hand injury that he suffered during the contest, although it doesn't seem to be all too serious considering an X-ray on the hand came back negative. The Kings will play the Suns on Friday and while Lawson appears to be on track to take the court, it'll be a situation to monitor closely over the next few days.
Temple left Tuesday's tilt with the Rockets during the third quarter, limping off to the locker room in considerable pain. The
Temple left in the third quarter of Tuesday's game against the Rockets with a strained left hamstring and will not return, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 in Sacramento reports.
Temple suffered from the injury after going for a steal from James Harden, and he went right to the locker room without much hesitation. The fact that he has already been ruled out is surely not a good sign for the shooting guard, and the team will likely have an update on Temple's timetable after the game or within the next day or so.
Cauley-Stein recorded 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 20 minutes in Monday's 122-119 loss to the 76ers.
Cauley-Stein's 17 points were a new season-high, and marked the first time all season he recorded double-digit scoring nights in back-to-back games. The second year center from Kentucky has struggled with inconsistent minutes in Sacramento's crowded frontcourt all year. He's averaging under 12 minutes per game, but has recorded 18.6 MPG over his last five, indicating a step in the right direction. Still, Cauley-Stein will have to become more of a cog in the Kings rotation to warrant any fantasy consideration.
Cousins scored 46 points (11-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 20-22 FT) with 15 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes in Monday's 122-119 loss to the 76ers.
Cousins could have added to his impressive statline if he hadn't been limited with foul trouble. The Sacramento big man eventually ended up fouling out of the game, but not before notching his ninth consecutive double-double and sinking a season high 20 free throws. Cousins now has 81 points and 33 rebounds in just his last two games.
|2016-17 Team Leaders
|PPG
|DeMarcus Cousins , PF
|28.2
|RPG
|DeMarcus Cousins , PF
|10.5
|APG
|Ty Lawson , PG
|4.5
|FG%
|Darren Collison , PG
|47.3
|FT%
|Darren Collison , PG
|86
|3P%
|Anthony Tolliver , PF
|40
|BLOCKS
|DeMarcus Cousins , PF
|65
|STEALS
|DeMarcus Cousins , PF
|65
|MPG
|DeMarcus Cousins , PF
|34.4
