  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full NBA
Scoreboard

Sacramento Kings

18-27 Overall | Western Conference (10th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Pacific Division102.8 (5th)105.6 (3rd)
Western Conference12th9th
NBA22nd19th

Last Game

Wed, January 25
Quicken Loans Arena
away team logo
at
home team logo
SAC116Final112CLE

Players of the Game

KingsCavaliers
D. Cousins (PF)L. James (SF)
PTS2824
REB1013
AST911
GameTracker|Recap

Schedule

Fri Jan 6
L 106 - 98LAC
Recap
Sun Jan 8
L 117 - 106GS
Recap
Tue Jan 10
W 100 - 94DET
Recap
Fri Jan 13
L 120 - 108CLE
Recap
Sun Jan 15
L 122 - 118OKC
Recap
Wed Jan 18
L 106 - 100IND
Recap
Fri Jan 20
L 107 - 91at MEM
Recap
Sat Jan 21
L 102 - 99at CHI
Recap
Mon Jan 23
W 109 - 104at DET
Recap
Wed Jan 25
W 116 - 112at CLE
Recap
7:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 27
at IND
7:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
at CHA
6:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 30
at PHI
8:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
at HOU
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
PHO
10:30 pm EST
Sat Feb 4
GS
10:30 pm EST
Mon Feb 6
CHI
10:30 pm EST
Wed Feb 8
BOS
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 10
ATL
9:00 pm EST
Sun Feb 12
NO

Standings

WEST
Pacific 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Golden St.24-539-7
L.A. Clippers20-1130-17
Sacramento11-1518-27
Phoenix5-2415-30
L.A. Lakers8-2216-33
1485283143
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Sent back to D-League
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Papagiannis was assigned to the D-League's Reno Bighorns on Tuesday, James Ham of CSN Bay Area reports.

Papagiannis hasn't been a part of the Kings' regular rotation this season, and with the team opening a stretch Wednesday with five games in seven nights, he wouldn't have benefited from much practice time while sticking with the big club. Expect the rookie to rejoin the Kings at some point later next week.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485234904
Kings' Ty Lawson: Puts on productive bench performance versus Pistons
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Lawson scored 19 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while handing out six assists, grabbing three rebounds and adding one steal across 22 minutes during Monday's 109-104 victory over the Pistons.

Despite seeing his typical allotment of minutes, Lawson was a force off the bench, finishing tied for the team lead in assists and second in scoring. The diminutive guard has raised his game of late, averaging 12.9 points and 4.7 assists over his last eight contests, and he could continue to shoulder a larger burden on the offensive end with Rudy Gay (Achilles) out for the rest of the season.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485234545
Kings' DeMarcus Cousins: Produces double-double despite inefficiency
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Cousins scored 22 points (8-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks across 32 minutes during Monday's 109-104 victory over the Pistons.

Cousins struggled from the field as Andre Drummond paid him close attention, but he still led the team in scoring while producing his fifth consecutive double-double. He also continued a recent trend of unselfish play, bringing his average to 6.2 assists over his last 13 games, and recorded multiple steals and multiple blocks for the second time this month. Cousins is playing some of his best ball of the season at the moment and is a threat to post big numbers across the board on any given night.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485205023
Kings' Rudy Gay: Will undergo surgery Monday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Gay (Achilles) was scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery Monday.

Gay was diagnosed with a ruptured left Achilles tendon after exiting the Kings' Jan. 18 loss to the Pacers with the injury, which will require several months of rehab. It's an unfortunate setback for Gay, who could have been an appealing trade target for contending squads if the Kings decided to seek some form of compensation before he became an unrestricted free agent in July. It's possible that Gay may now elect to forgo free agency in light of the significant injury, as he may prefer to accept his $14.3 million player option for 2017-18 in an attempt to rebuild his value on the open market for the following summer. In the meantime, Garrett Temple is expected to serve as the Kings' starting small forward, while Gay's absence should also open up additional time for the likes of Anthony Tolliver, Matt Barnes and Arron Afflalo.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485109924
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Provides seven points in Saturday loss
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Koufos provided seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 25 minutes in Saturday's 102-99 loss to the Bulls.

Koufos could see an enhanced role over time with Rudy Gay (Achilles) out for the season, but his production Saturday remained modest. The fact that frontcourt mate DeMarcus Cousins took 28 shot attempts and hauled in 14 boards likely cut into Koufos' opportunities, and he remains capable of providing the occasional double-digit point total. His playing time is pointing upward and is likely to remain trending in that direction, as he's now played 24 to 25 minutes in each of the last three contests.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGDeMarcus Cousins , PF28
RPGDeMarcus Cousins , PF10.2
APGDeMarcus Cousins , PF4.4
FG%Darren Collison , PG47.1
FT%Rudy Gay , SF85.5
3P%Garrett Temple , SG37.2
BLOCKSDeMarcus Cousins , PF62
STEALSDeMarcus Cousins , PF64
MPGDeMarcus Cousins , PF34.6
Full Team Statistics
Exclusive NBA Access
Get the latest news delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for the FREE CBSSports.com NBA newsletters below.
I have read and agree to the CBS Interactive Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. I understand I will receive updates from CBSSports.com.

More Kings

CBSSports Shop

Men's adidas Purple Sacramento Kings 2016 On-Court Jacket Shop Now!

Shop Now
 
 