Sacramento Kings

16-24 Overall | Western Conference (9th)
Team RankingPTS/GOPP PTS/G
Pacific Division102.8 (5th)105.5 (3rd)
Western Conference11th10th
NBA20th21st

Next Game

Wed, January 18, 10:30 PM EST
Golden 1 Center
away team logo
at
home team logo
106.0
PPG
102.8
46.0
FG %
45.2
82.1
FT %
78.3
36.8
3PT %
35.9

Schedule

Mon Dec 26
W 102 - 100PHI
Recap
Wed Dec 28
L 102 - 89at POR
Recap
Sat Dec 31
L 112 - 98MEM
Recap
Tue Jan 3
W 120 - 113at DEN
Recap
Wed Jan 4
L 107 - 102MIA
Recap
Fri Jan 6
L 106 - 98LAC
Recap
Sun Jan 8
L 117 - 106GS
Recap
Tue Jan 10
W 100 - 94DET
Recap
Fri Jan 13
L 120 - 108CLE
Recap
Sun Jan 15
L 122 - 118OKC
Recap
10:30 pm EST
Wed Jan 18
IND
8:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 20
at MEM
9:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 21
at CHI
7:30 pm EST
Mon Jan 23
at DET
7:00 pm EST
Wed Jan 25
at CLE
7:00 pm EST
Fri Jan 27
at IND
7:00 pm EST
Sat Jan 28
at CHA
6:00 pm EST
Mon Jan 30
at PHI
8:00 pm EST
Tue Jan 31
at HOU
10:30 pm EST
Fri Feb 3
PHO

Standings

WEST
Pacific 		CONF
W-L		Overall
W-L
Golden St.22-534-6
L.A. Clippers19-928-14
Sacramento11-1416-24
L.A. Lakers8-1915-30
Phoenix5-2213-27
1484564886
Kings' Darren Collison: Scores 21 points in 27 minutes Sunday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Collison pitched in 21 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two assists, two steals, and one rebound in 27 minutes during the Kings' 122-118 loss to the Thunder on Sunday.

Collison has hit double figures in scoring during seven of the last eight games, which is his second such stretch of the season. Collison's three 20-point performances thus far in January match his total in November and December combined, and he is beginning to show some solid consistency after struggling to find his way in a crowded backcourt during the first couple months of 2016-17.

1484521806
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Recalled from D-League on Sunday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Labissiere was recalled from the D-League on Sunday, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 Sacramento reports.

Labissiere has recorded three double-doubles for the Kings' D-League affiliate, the Reno Bighorns, this season. He'll still likely ride the pine at the NBA level moving forward though, as he's appeared in only four games for the Kings, and has averaged 3.0 points and 1.5 rebounds in 6.8 minutes per game during those outings.

1484521566
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Recalled from D-League on Sunday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Papagiannis was recalled from Kings' D-League affiliate, the Reno Bighorns, on Sunday, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 Sacramento reports.

After starting at center and providing seven points (3-9 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, and one steal across 31 minutes, Papagiannis was recalled to the Kings on Sunday. He likely won't crack the NBA rotation any time soon, as he's appeared in only two games this season for the Kings and has played a total of nine minutes.

1484410086
Kings' DeMarcus Cousins: Dishes out season-high 11 assists Friday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Cousins finished with 26 points (9-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 11 assists, eight rebounds and one steal across 39 minutes in a 120-108 loss to the Cavaliers on Friday.

It was the 19th double-double of the season for Cousins, and the first time he's done it with both points and assists. The big man came within striking distance of a triple-double, but didn't quite reach his usual volume of boards after having pulled down at least 10 rebounds in each of the previous three game. Cousins' assists have been on an upward trend since about late December, and his improving efficiency from the field in recent contests is helping him justify his lofty price in DFS contests. He's knocked down exactly half of his attempts from the field over the last four games, and 42.9 percent of his three-point tries.

1484409366
Kings' Darren Collison: Submits 13 points in 22 minutes Friday
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Collison contributed 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists and one rebound across 22 minutes in a 120-108 loss to the Cavaliers on Friday.

Coach Dave Joerger frequently deployed Collison alongside Ty Lawson earlier in the month as part of two-point guard lineups, but he seems to have abandoned the experiment. Garrett Temple has started at shooting guard over the last three games, while Lawson has acted as the main backup to Collison. With Lawson running hot Friday and leading the bench with 17 points, Collison saw a downturn in his minutes, and that figures to remain an issue periodically while the two aren't sharing the floor together. Collison hasn't seen more than 30 minutes in any of the past three contests, which has limited his overall ceiling for production.

2016-17 Team Leaders
PPGDeMarcus Cousins , PF28.1
RPGDeMarcus Cousins , PF10
APGTy Lawson , PG4.2
FG%Darren Collison , PG46.9
FT%Rudy Gay , SF85.3
3P%Garrett Temple , SG38.3
BLOCKSDeMarcus Cousins , PF53
STEALSDeMarcus Cousins , PF56
MPGDeMarcus Cousins , PF34.6
Full Team Statistics
