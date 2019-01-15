Bracketology: Kansas steps up as Duke falls off top line of bracket after Syracuse upset
Duke's home loss to Syracuse moved the Blue Devils off the one line in our latest projection
Duke lost at home to an unranked team for the first time ever as the No. 1 ranked team in the top 25 polls and fell from the top line of the bracket as well. Syracuse needed overtime Monday night to subdue the shorthanded Blue Devils 95-91.
Duke was playing without Cam Reddish due to an illness. Reddish had 23 points, including the game winner, at new No. 11 Florida State on Saturday. The Blue Devils also saw guard Tre Jones injured in the first half of the game against the Orange; he did not return and is now being ruled out indefinitely after separating his AC joint.
As I wrote on Monday, injuries are a consideration for the selection committee, but this is a sufficiently bad enough loss to drop Duke down to a No. 2 seed.
No. 7 Kansas assumes the fourth overall top seed after a win over Texas on Monday night, but that may not be the greatest advantage for the Jayhawks. They move out of the Kansas City regional into the one in Anaheim, California, which is obviously less than ideal for the fans who want to see them play.
Meanwhile, Texas fell out of the bracket entirely after being projected into the First Four for a week.
FSU was apparently still hung over from the Duke game and got spanked at Pitt. The Panthers took the spot in Dayton, Ohio, previously held by the Longhorns.
Two games in the Big Ten affected the bracket as well. Nebraska clobbered No. 25 Indiana for a huge road win, while Wisconsin lost at No. 19 Maryland after erasing an 18-point halftime deficit and taking a late lead. Maryland didn't move its seed, but the other three teams adjusted accordingly.
Take a look at Jerry Palm's latest bracketology after a big Monday night in college basketball.
