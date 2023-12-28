There wasn't much going on around college basketball over the past week as most teams took things easy around Christmas. But there were two results that produced massive ramifications for the final edition of the power rankings before the calendar flips to 2024.

FAU outlasted Arizona 96-95 in double overtime to pick up a marquee nonconference victory that should erase any doubt over the Owls' legitimacy following last year's improbable Final Four run. One of the only two teams to beat FAU this season also had a nice weekend.

Illinois, which beat the Owls 98-89 on Dec. 5, continued to cement its place as a potentially elite squad Friday by thrashing rival Missouri 97-73 on a neutral floor. The Illini's performance, coupled with FAU's win over Arizona, sent the power rankings stock of both teams soaring.

The Illini's only losses are against Marquette and Tennessee, both of which are expected to compete for conference titles. Entering the true start of conference play, Illinois looks like the top contender to Purdue in the Big Ten. Meanwhile, FAU is veering toward what could be an interesting race with Memphis for the AAC crown.

With that, here are the latest CBS Sports power rankings.

College basketball power rankings