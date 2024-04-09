With its 75-60 win Monday, UConn became the first repeat champion since 2006-07 Florida. But the Huskies didn't just repeat. They dominated. Steamrolled. Crushed. Whatever verb you want, UConn did it. The Huskies posted a +140 point differential, the best ever in a single tournament. Their average scoring margin of +23.3 was second-best of all time behind only John Wooden and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (then Lew Alcindor)-led 1967 UCLA.

UConn did not trail for a single second in the second half of any tournament game this year.

But this was nothing new. UConn won all six of its tournament games by at least 13 points. The only other team to win six tournament games by at least 13 points? UConn ... last year. In a tournament synonymous with madness, UConn faced zero stressful endings. Walk-on Andrew Hurley -- son of head coach Dan -- played in all 12 of UConn's tournament wins over the past two seasons, often dribbling the clock out in another blowout.

Twelve teams tried to knock off the Huskies. Twelve failed. The individual domination can get lost in a sea of emphatic wins, though. So here are UConn's 12 tournament wins over the last two seasons, ranked in order of impressiveness.

12. 2024 first round: (1) UConn 91, (16) Stetson 52

The Huskies overwhelmed the ASUN-champion Hatters and wasted no time doing so. They led 23-4 halfway through the first half and 52-19 at halftime. All five starters scored in double figures, led by Donovan Clingan's 19 points in just 20 minutes. On the other end, Stetson, making its D-I NCAA Tournament debut, shot 31%, including 15% from 3.

11. 2023 first round: (4) UConn 87, (13) Iona 63

This was the only NCAA Tournament game in the last two seasons UConn trailed at halftime. The Gaels led 39-37, but Jordan Hawkins nailed a 3-pointer on the first possession of the second half, and UConn never trailed again. Adama Sanogo pounded Iona's frontcourt to the tune of 28 points and 13 rebounds, and the Huskies also splashed 11 3-pointers. Rick Pitino challenged Hurley and his team, and they responded emphatically.

10. 2023 second round: (4) UConn 70, (5) Saint Mary's 55

Two days after struggling against Iona for 20 minutes, UConn struggled for even longer against another Gaels team: Saint Mary's. UConn trailed with under 16 minutes to go but used a 27-9 run to cruise once again. Sanogo (24 points) led the way. Zero Saint Mary's players reached double figures.

9. 2024 second round: (1) UConn 75, (9) Northwestern 58

UConn led by 22 at halftime and by as much as 30 overall despite ice-cold perimeter shooting (3 of 22). Northwestern's strong offense was flummoxed by the UConn defense; star guard Boo Buie scored just nine points on 2 of 15 shooting. Tristen Newton had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Clingan had 14 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks -- the first such stat line in the tournament since David Robinson in 1986.

8. 2023 Final Four: (4) UConn 72, (5) Miami 59

A lethal four-guard attack had powered Miami's magical March. Once the calendar flipped to April, UConn put an end to that. ACC Player of the Year Isaiah Wong, Nijel Pack, Wooga Poplar and Jordan Miller shot a combined 11 for 37 (30%). Miami as a team didn't fare much better: 20 for 62 (32%). The UConn attack was far from its best, but Sanogo (21 points, 10 rebounds) continued his romp through the tournament.

7. 2023 Sweet Sixteen: (4) UConn 88, (8) Arkansas 65

Brimming with future NBA talent and a ton of depth, Arkansas entered this matchup fresh off a win over No. 1 seed Kansas days prior. The Razorbacks hung tough for eight minutes, and then any hope vanished. Leading 20-17, UConn went on a 14-0 run, with five different players scoring over that span. Jordan Hawkins chipped in 24 points and the Huskies held Razorbacks second-round hero Davonte Davis to three points on 1 for 10 shooting.

6. 2024 Sweet Sixteen: (1) UConn 82, (5) San Diego State 52

At this point, it's hard to differentiate just how good these wins are. The Huskies beat the reigning runner-up by 30 points. Are there really five games more impressive than that?! Yes. That's how good UConn is. Still, this was incredibly impressive. For the first time in the 2024 tournament, UConn didn't immediately overwhelm its opponent, leading by nine at halftime as Jaedon LeDee kept the Aztecs afloat. But San Diego State scored eight points over the final 10 minutes. UConn's starting backcourt of Newton, Cam Spencer and Stephon Castle combined for 51 points, nearly outscoring their opponents by themselves.

5. 2023 Championship: (4) UConn 76, (5) San Diego State 59

This one was closer than the final score indicated. Unlike in 2024, the Aztecs took a punch and roared back, cutting the UConn lead to five with 5:19 to play. But UConn landed the knockout punch -- a 9-0 run over the ensuing three-ish minutes -- and San Diego State ran out of time and answers. Newton (19 points, 10 rebounds) and Sanogo (17 points, 10 rebounds) finished with double-doubles. Hawkins added 16 points.

4. 2024 Final Four: (1) UConn 86, (4) Alabama 72

The run-and-gun, 3-and-layup Crimson Tide came rolling into Phoenix and gave UConn its closest game of the tournament ... even if it wasn't all that close at the end. UConn chewed up a susceptible Alabama defense to the tune of 50% shooting and 40% from 3-point land while committing just four turnovers. Castle (21 points) led the way as all five starters scored in double figures.

3. 2023 Elite Eight: (1) UConn 82, (3) Gonzaga 54

If there's one game that elevated UConn from a really good team on the upswing to absolute powerhouse, it's this one. The Huskies outscored the Bulldogs 43-22 in the second half. Hawkins drained six 3-pointers on the night; Gonzaga as a team went 2 for 20 from deep. Sanogo (10 points, 10 rebounds) and Alex Karaban (12 points) joined Hawkins in double figures, and Andre Jackson Jr. (8 points, 9 rebounds, 10 assists) nearly had a triple-double. Meanwhile, All-American Drew Timme, managed just 12 points on 5 for 14 shooting, ending his marvelous career on a sour note thanks to outstanding post defense from Sanogo and Clingan.

2. 2024 Elite Eight: (1) UConn 77, (3) Illinois 52

Late in the first half, the Huskies and Illini -- the No. 2 and No. 1 offenses in the nation, respectively -- were in a 23-23 slugfest. Then UConn went on a 30-0 run. Thirty to nothing. Need I say more? UConn shot 52% from the floor, held Illinois to 25% and won the points in the paint battle 52-20.

1. 2024 Championship: (1) UConn 75, (1) Purdue 60

In a true heavyweight battle, UConn had the might, skill and depth to beat one of the best teams in recent memory -- and one of the best college basketball players ever -- going away. Zach Edey did plenty of damage with 37 points, but UConn was nearly flawless elsewhere defensively. The nation's top 3-point shooting team made just 1 of 7 attempts from deep. Only one Purdue player -- Braden Smith -- recorded an assist. On the other end, Newton was his usual self filling the box score with 20 points, five rebounds and seven assists. The Huskies repeated in grand fashion.