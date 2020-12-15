|
|
|TULSA
|CINCY
No. 9 Cincinnati, No. 23 Tulsa finally ready to meet -- in AAC final
Cincinnati and Tulsa have been penciled in to meet on more than one occasion this season, only to see those potential clashes erased by postponements.
The ninth-ranked Bearcats and 23rd-ranked Golden Hurricane finally are on target to settle their differences Saturday in the American Athletic Conference championship game in Cincinnati.
The Bearcats (8-0, 6-0 AAC) initially were slated to visit Tulsa on Oct. 17; however, positive COVID-19 cases within the Cincinnati program forced the postponement of that game to Dec. 5. Television demands briefly shuffled the contest to Dec. 4 and then to Dec. 12 in lieu of other commitments. But additional COVID-19 issues within the Bearcats' program forced the cancellation of that clash.
"I know our guys were excited to play them early in the year," Golden Hurricane coach Philip Montgomery told the Tulsa World. "They were excited to play them this past weekend. We're finally going to get that opportunity to do that."
But the teams will do that in Cincinnati. The AAC allowed the Bearcats to host the title game since their College Football Playoff ranking was superior to the Golden Hurricane's.
"We talked to Tulsa about it as well as Cincinnati, and everybody was comfortable that that was the best decision," league commissioner Mike Aresco said.
The Golden Hurricane (6-1, 6-0) enters Saturday's game with some momentum.
Tulsa has answered a season-opening loss to Oklahoma State with six straight wins, including 19-6 over Navy on Dec. 5. That victory allowed the Golden Hurricane to vie for a championship for the first time since 2012.
For their part, the Bearcats have been idle since posting a 36-33 victory over UCF on Nov. 21.
"I think we're in pretty good shape, in a good place right now," Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said. "We're getting through some minor things that come along with being off for 14, 15, 16 days or so. Other than that I think we should hopefully by Saturday be in good shape with just about everybody."
Fickell joined quarterback Desmond Ridder in being honored by the AAC on Tuesday. Fickell was named the conference's Coach of the Year while Ridder was tabbed as the AAC Offensive Player of the Year.
Ridder, who became the first Bearcat to earn the honor since running back Isaiah Pead in 2011, has passed for 1,821 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. He also has rushed for 526 yards and 11 scores.
He threw for just 172 yards and added 23 on the ground in Cincinnati's 24-13 win over Tulsa last season.
Gerrid Doaks had three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving) in that game for the Bearcats. He has nine scores (seven rushing, two receiving) this season and leads the team in rushing with 660 yards.
Ridder and Doaks will have to contend with Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins, who unanimously was named the AAC Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday. Collins was joined on the all-conference first team on defense by teammate Jaxon Player, a lineman.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|5
|Rushing
|7
|2
|Passing
|4
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-5
|1-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|142
|168
|Total Plays
|30
|22
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|7.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|84
|69
|Rush Attempts
|17
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|5.3
|Yards Passing
|58
|99
|Comp. - Att.
|6-13
|5-9
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|8.5
|Penalties - Yards
|3-15
|4-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-52.0
|1-41.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|58
|PASS YDS
|99
|
|
|84
|RUSH YDS
|69
|
|
|142
|TOTAL YDS
|168
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Smith 11 QB
|Z. Smith
|6/13
|58
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Taylor II 24 RB
|C. Taylor II
|13
|75
|1
|13
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|2
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Prince 8 RB
|D. Prince
|2
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Santana 5 WR
|J. Santana
|3
|3
|36
|0
|18
|
S. Crawford Jr. 9 WR
|S. Crawford Jr.
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Johnson 13 WR
|J. Johnson
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
E. Hall 47 TE
|E. Hall
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Prince 8 RB
|D. Prince
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Montgomery 20 WR
|C. Montgomery
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Green IV 12 CB
|A. Green IV
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Reeves 11 LB
|T. Reeves
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 3 S
|C. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 30 LB
|J. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wick 91 DL
|C. Wick
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Evans 26 CB
|A. Evans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Goodlow 94 DL
|A. Goodlow
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Collins 23 LB
|Z. Collins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Player 90 DL
|J. Player
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Martin 7 S
|T. Martin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ray 1 S
|K. Ray
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Powers 21 S
|B. Powers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Long 90 K
|Z. Long
|1/1
|43
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Wilson 37 P
|L. Wilson
|1
|52.0
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Ridder 9 QB
|D. Ridder
|5/9
|99
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ford 24 RB
|J. Ford
|3
|48
|1
|42
|
D. Ridder 9 QB
|D. Ridder
|3
|14
|0
|15
|
G. Doaks 23 RB
|G. Doaks
|6
|6
|0
|2
|
T. Tucker 7 WR
|T. Tucker
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Pierce 12 WR
|A. Pierce
|2
|2
|76
|0
|45
|
L. Taylor 11 TE
|L. Taylor
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Young Jr. 8 WR
|M. Young Jr.
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Jackson 2 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Labelle 87 TE
|B. Labelle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Forrest 5 S
|D. Forrest
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant 7 CB
|C. Bryant
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cook 6 S
|B. Cook
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. White 8 LB
|J. White
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Beavers 27 LB
|D. Beavers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Vann 42 DE
|M. Vann
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wiggins 1 S
|J. Wiggins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gardner 12 CB
|A. Gardner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Phillips 97 DT
|E. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Van Fossen 13 LB
|T. Van Fossen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dublanko 41 LB
|J. Dublanko
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Tucky 19 DE
|E. Tucky
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brown 99 DT
|M. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bush 9 CB
|A. Bush
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 90 DT
|J. Taylor
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Smith 17 K
|C. Smith
|1/1
|25
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Smith 37 P
|J. Smith
|1
|41.0
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Tucker 7 WR
|T. Tucker
|2
|26.0
|30
|0
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - CINCY 50(7:43 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to TSA 48 for 2 yards (11-T.Reeves).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 45(7:55 - 2nd) Penalty on TSA 30-J.Wright Delay of game 5 yards enforced at CIN 45. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 45(8:31 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 45 for no gain (94-A.Goodlow21-B.Powers).
|Kickoff
|(8:36 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long kicks 52 yards from TSA 35. 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 45 for 32 yards (0-T.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:36 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long extra point is good.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - TULSA 10(8:40 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULSA 14(9:01 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to CIN 10 for 4 yards (5-D.Forrest99-M.Brown).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 17(9:30 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 47-E.Hall. 47-E.Hall to CIN 14 for 3 yards (8-J.White).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - TULSA 24(9:52 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to CIN 17 for 7 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 28(10:13 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to CIN 24 for 4 yards (6-B.Cook).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - CINCY 34(10:19 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder sacked at CIN 28 for -6 yards FUMBLES (91-C.Wick). 90-J.Player to CIN 28 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CINCY 34(10:25 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Young.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 33(11:04 - 2nd) 24-J.Ford to CIN 34 for 1 yard (90-J.Player94-A.Goodlow).
|Kickoff
|(11:08 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long kicks 54 yards from TSA 35. 7-T.Tucker to CIN 33 for 22 yards (21-B.Powers).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - TULSA 26(11:13 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TULSA 26(11:17 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 26(11:23 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 26(12:06 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to CIN 26 for no gain (8-J.White90-J.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - TULSA 29(12:34 - 2nd) 8-D.Prince to CIN 26 for 3 yards (13-T.Van Fossen90-J.Taylor).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 37(12:54 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to CIN 29 for 8 yards (6-B.Cook8-J.White).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 49(13:15 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to CIN 37 for 12 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 38(13:39 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to CIN 49 for 13 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 38(14:15 - 2nd) 2-K.Stokes to TSA 38 for no gain (27-D.Beavers).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - TULSA 34(14:33 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 38 for 4 yards (6-B.Cook).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 28(15:00 - 2nd) 2-K.Stokes to TSA 34 for 6 yards (5-D.Forrest9-A.Bush).
|Kickoff
|(0:05 - 1st) 91-A.Bales kicks 56 yards from CIN 35. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 28 for 19 yards (33-E.Wright24-J.Ford).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - CINCY 8(0:08 - 1st) 17-C.Smith 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CINCY 8(0:14 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Taylor.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CINCY 8(0:21 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 87-B.Labelle.
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - CINCY 3(0:36 - 1st) Penalty on CIN 58-D.Harper False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 3. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - CINCY 3(1:13 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to TSA 3 for no gain (11-T.Reeves1-K.Ray).
|+45 YD
|
2 & 9 - CINCY 48(1:40 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to TSA 3 for 45 yards (12-A.Green).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 49(2:21 - 1st) 7-T.Tucker to TSA 48 for 1 yard (3-C.Williams7-T.Martin).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - CINCY 42(2:56 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 11-L.Taylor. 11-L.Taylor to TSA 49 for 9 yards (11-T.Reeves).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - CINCY 37(3:34 - 1st) 24-J.Ford to CIN 42 for 5 yards (26-A.Evans1-K.Ray).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - CINCY 42(3:49 - 1st) Penalty on CIN 87-B.Labelle False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 42. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - CINCY 40(4:26 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 42 for 2 yards (12-A.Green).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 35(4:39 - 1st) Penalty on TSA 12-A.Green Offside 5 yards enforced at CIN 35. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 20(5:01 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder to CIN 35 for 15 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - CINCY 25(5:13 - 1st) Penalty on CIN 56-J.Renfro False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 25. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 20(5:51 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder to CIN 25 for 5 yards (11-T.Reeves).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - TULSA 48(5:59 - 1st) 37-L.Wilson punts 52 yards from TSA 48 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - TULSA 48(6:05 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - TULSA 48(6:10 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - TULSA 47(6:41 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to CIN 44 for 3 yards (5-D.Forrest). Team penalty on TSA Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at CIN 47. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 49(7:01 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to CIN 47 for 2 yards (12-A.Gardner).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 13 - TULSA 37(7:29 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana to CIN 49 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - TULSA 37(7:33 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Prince.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 40(8:11 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 37 for -3 yards (42-M.Vann).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - TULSA 32(8:35 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 40 for 8 yards (41-J.Dublanko6-B.Cook).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(8:56 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 32 for 7 yards (8-J.White).
|Kickoff
|(8:56 - 1st) 17-C.Smith kicks 40 yards from CIN 35 to TSA 25 fair catch by 13-J.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:56 - 1st) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
|+42 YD
|
2 & 4 - CINCY 42(9:04 - 1st) 24-J.Ford runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 48(9:39 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson to TSA 42 for 6 yards (12-A.Green).
|+31 YD
|
2 & 14 - CINCY 21(10:17 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to TSA 48 for 31 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - CINCY 20(10:50 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 21 for 1 yard (12-A.Green).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(10:50 - 1st) Penalty on CIN 56-J.Renfro False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 25. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 45(10:56 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes INTERCEPTED by 8-J.White at CIN 25. 8-J.White to CIN 25 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - TULSA 48(11:13 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to CIN 45 for 7 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - TULSA 44(11:58 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana to TSA 48 for 4 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 45(12:31 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 44 for -1 yard (97-E.Phillips19-E.Tucky).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 27(12:55 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana to TSA 45 FUMBLES (7-C.Bryant). 2-K.Stokes to TSA 45 for no gain.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 15(13:17 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 27 for 12 yards (1-J.Wiggins12-A.Gardner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 15(13:24 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 20-C.Montgomery.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - CINCY 44(13:32 - 1st) 37-J.Smith punts 41 yards from CIN 44 to TSA 15 fair catch by 2-K.Stokes.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - CINCY 36(14:17 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young to CIN 44 for 8 yards (3-C.Williams11-T.Reeves).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 35(14:50 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 36 for 1 yard (30-J.Wright91-C.Wick).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 35(14:55 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Taylor.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 90-Z.Long kicks 60 yards from TSA 35. 7-T.Tucker to CIN 35 for 30 yards (25-D.Phillips).
-
STNFRD
UCLA
20
17
3rd 2:02 ESPN
-
1BAMA
7FLA
21
10
2nd 4:55 CBS
-
23TULSA
9CINCY
10
10
2nd 7:43 ABC
-
UAB
MRSHL
22
13
Final CBSSN
-
NEB
RUT
28
21
Final BTN
-
BALLST
BUFF
38
28
Final ESPN
-
OREG
13USC
31
24
Final FOX
-
10OKLA
6IOWAST
27
21
Final ABC
-
14NWEST
4OHIOST
10
22
Final FOX
-
5TXAM
TENN
34
13
Final ESPN
-
WASHST
UTAH
28
45
Final FS1
-
AF
ARMY
7
10
Final CBSSN
-
MISS
LSU
48
53
Final SECN
-
MIZZOU
MISSST
32
51
Final SECN
-
3CLEM
2ND
34
10
Final ABC
-
MINN
WISC
17
20
Final/OT BTN
-
BOISE
24SJST
20
34
Final FOX
-
ILL
PSU
21
56
Final FS1
-
ARIZST
OREGST
0
054 O/U
+7.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
LAMON
TROY
0
0
ESP3
-
PURDUE
11IND
0
0
BTN
-
GATECH
18MIAMI
0
0
-
FSU
WAKE
0
0
ACCN
-
VANDY
8UGA
0
0
SECN
-
ARIZ
CAL
0
0
-
19LALAF
12CSTCAR
0
0
ESPN
-
MICH
16IOWA
0
0
ESPN
-
MICHST
MD
0
0
BTN
-
OREG
25COLO
0
0
FS1