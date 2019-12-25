Drive Chart
BYU
HAWAII

No Text

McDonald leads Hawaii to 38-34 win over BYU in Hawaii Bowl

  • AP
  • Dec 25, 2019

HONOLULU (AP) Cole McDonald capped a stellar performance with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Nick Mardner with 1:17 remaining, and Hawaii beat BYU 38-34 on Tuesday night for the Warriors' first 10-win season since 2010.

McDonald threw for 493 yards and four touchdowns against a BYU defense that was allowing an average of 203.8 yards passing per game.

Still, it took a late rally for Hawaii to beat BYU for the first time since 2001 when both were part of the Western Athletic Conference. Hawaii led 31-24 at halftime, but the Cougars (7-6) shut out the Warriors until the final part of the fourth.

McDonald scrambled for 9 yards. He found Mardner behind the defense for a 38-yard pass that at least put Hawaii in range to tie the game. And then he hit Mardner on a post route, and he tumbled into the end zone as Aloha Stadium erupted for its home team, even though the Warriors (10-5) were technically the visiting team.

BYU wasted a solid game by Zach Wilson, whose father grew up in Hawaii. Wilson threw for 274 yards and ran for 72 yards and two short TDs to help the Cougars rally from a 10-point deficit in the first half.

BYU's last chance ended when Khoury Bethley intercepted Wilson for the second time, and the celebration was on.

McDonald finished 28 of 46, and he did most of his damage in the first half by throwing for 331 yards and three scores. Of the four touchdown drives, the shortest was 40 yards. That one followed Bethley's first interception. Two plays later, McDonald found Jared Smart on a post route with a perfectly thrown pass that made it 14-0.

Wilson brought the Cougars back, leading them on touchdown drives of 73, 75 and 75 yards, the last one ending on Micah Simon scoring on an 11-yard reverse.

BYU still leads the series 23-9. This was the first time the schools met in a bowl game.

THE TAKEAWAY

Hawaii: McDonald used the middle of the field and was not afraid to go deep on a BYU defense that had been stubborn against the pass most of the year. He went over 4,000 yards passing for the season.

BYU: The Cougars had great balance with the run (231 yards) and pass (274 yards). But they were susceptible to the deep ball all game, and it cost them in the end.

AIR HAWAII

Hawaii receivers Smart and JoJo Ward each went over 1,000 yards for the year, joining Cedric Byrd II. This is the sixth time in NCAA history that a team had three players with at least 1,000 yards receiving in a season. Hawaii has done it twice, the other time in 2007. The other schools are Texas Tech (2003), Tulsa (2003), Houston (2009 and Fresno State (2013).

UP NEXT

Hawaii: At Arizona on Aug. 29 to open the 2020 season.

BYU: At Utah on Sept. 5 to open the 2020 season.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
Touchdown 7:36
13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
107
yds
05:09
pos
0
6
Point After TD 7:32
17-R.Meskell extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 5:01
13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
40
yds
00:51
pos
0
13
Point After TD 4:55
17-R.Meskell extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 0:58
4-L.Katoa runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
73
yds
04:01
pos
6
14
Point After TD 0:54
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 13:36
13-C.McDonald runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
78
yds
00:39
pos
7
20
Point After TD 13:33
17-R.Meskell extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 9:46
1-Z.Wilson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
03:51
pos
13
21
Point After TD 9:42
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Field Goal 5:54
17-R.Meskell 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
-1
yds
03:48
pos
14
24
Touchdown 3:30
13-M.Simon runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
02:34
pos
20
24
Point After TD 3:16
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
24
Touchdown 1:19
13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
19
yds
02:00
pos
21
30
Point After TD 1:16
17-R.Meskell extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
31
Field Goal 0:24
39-J.Oldroyd 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
35
yds
00:52
pos
24
31
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 12:02
1-Z.Wilson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
6
yds
00:39
pos
30
31
Point After TD 11:58
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
31
4th Quarter
Field Goal 14:41
39-J.Oldroyd 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
54
yds
02:33
pos
34
31
Touchdown 1:22
13-C.McDonald complete to 84-N.Mardner. 84-N.Mardner runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
-1
yds
00:44
pos
34
37
Point After TD 1:17
17-R.Meskell extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
38
Team Stats
1st Downs 29 20
Rushing 11 2
Passing 16 17
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 6-14 9-18
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 502 453
Total Plays 81 74
Avg Gain 6.2 6.1
Net Yards Rushing 231 2
Rush Attempts 40 27
Avg Rush Yards 5.8 0.1
Net Yards Passing 271 451
Comp. - Att. 24-41 28-47
Yards Per Pass 6.6 9.6
Penalties - Yards 2-20 6-59
Touchdowns 4 5
Rushing TDs 4 1
Passing TDs 0 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 4-41.3 6-42.2
Return Yards 124 149
Punts - Returns 3-97 1--9
Kickoffs - Returns 2-27 7-129
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-29
Safeties 0 0
1234T
BYU 7-6 7177334
Hawaii 10-5 14170738
Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium Honolulu, Hawaii
 271 PASS YDS 451
231 RUSH YDS 2
502 TOTAL YDS 453
BYU
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Wilson 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 274 0 2 107.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 274 0 2 107.5
Z. Wilson 24/40 274 0 2
M. Simon 13 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
M. Simon 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Allgeier 25 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 77 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 77 0
T. Allgeier 8 77 0 36
Z. Wilson 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 72 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 72 2
Z. Wilson 14 72 2 12
L. Katoa 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 51 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 51 1
L. Katoa 11 51 1 15
A. Hifo 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
A. Hifo 3 12 0 7
M. Simon 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 1
M. Simon 1 11 1 11
D. Milne 82 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
D. Milne 1 6 0 6
M. Wake 37 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
M. Wake 1 2 0 2
E. Esukpa 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
E. Esukpa 1 0 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Bushman 89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 6 91 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 91 0
M. Bushman 10 6 91 0 31
A. Hifo 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 6 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 55 0
A. Hifo 10 6 55 0 24
D. Milne 82 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 54 0
D. Milne 6 3 54 0 26
M. Simon 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 45 0
M. Simon 7 4 45 0 17
T. Shumway 21 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
T. Shumway 5 3 22 0 9
L. Katoa 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
L. Katoa 3 2 7 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
I. Kaufusi 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
I. Kaufusi 6-0 0.0 0
T. Warner 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
T. Warner 5-1 0.0 0
A. Kafentzis 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Kafentzis 4-0 0.0 0
K. Fonua 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
K. Fonua 4-1 1.0 0
C. Ah You 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Ah You 4-0 0.0 0
J. Nwigwe 88 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.0
J. Nwigwe 3-1 2.0 0
Z. Dawe 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
Z. Dawe 3-0 1.0 0
B. Tanner 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Tanner 2-0 0.0 0
A. Mahe 62 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
A. Mahe 2-0 1.0 0
K. Tonga 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Tonga 2-1 0.0 0
M. Moore 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Moore 2-0 0.0 0
T. Pili 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Pili 1-0 0.0 0
I. Herron 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Herron 1-0 0.0 0
D. Ghanwoloku 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Ghanwoloku 1-0 0.0 0
D. Mandell 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Mandell 1-0 0.0 0
G. Summers 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Summers 1-0 0.0 0
P. Wilgar 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Wilgar 1-0 0.0 0
L. Fauatea 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Fauatea 0-1 0.0 0
U. Leiataua 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
U. Leiataua 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Oldroyd 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/3 4/4
J. Oldroyd 2/3 37 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Oldroyd 39 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 41.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 41.3 3
J. Oldroyd 4 41.3 3 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Ghanwoloku 5 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 13.5 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 13.5 15 0
D. Ghanwoloku 2 13.5 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Hifo 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 32.3 52 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 32.3 52 0
A. Hifo 3 32.3 52 0
Hawaii
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. McDonald 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.9% 493 4 0 179.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.9% 493 4 0 179.6
C. McDonald 28/46 493 4 0
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
C. Cordeiro 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Reed 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 17 0
M. Reed 10 17 0 4
J. Sharsh 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Sharsh 1 3 0 3
C. Byrd II 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Byrd II 1 2 0 2
D. Furuta 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Furuta 1 1 0 1
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
C. Cordeiro 1 -7 0 -7
C. McDonald 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 -10 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 -10 1
C. McDonald 11 -10 1 9
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Ward 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 7 159 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 159 0
J. Ward 10 7 159 0 47
J. Smart 23 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
12 7 142 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 142 2
J. Smart 12 7 142 2 58
J. Sharsh 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 7 90 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 90 1
J. Sharsh 9 7 90 1 21
N. Mardner 84 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 62 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 62 1
N. Mardner 4 2 62 1 38
C. Byrd II 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
C. Byrd II 6 3 29 0 20
L. Victor 85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
L. Victor 4 1 6 0 6
M. Reed 26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Reed 1 1 5 0 5
D. Furuta 7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Furuta 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Bethley 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 2 0.0
K. Bethley 10-0 0.0 2
D. Thomas 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 1.0
D. Thomas 8-1 1.0 0
E. Ford 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
E. Ford 7-0 0.0 0
S. Matautia 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
S. Matautia 5-1 0.0 0
J. Pritchard 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Pritchard 3-0 0.0 0
I. Okeke 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
I. Okeke 3-1 0.0 0
K. Kaneshiro 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Kaneshiro 3-0 0.0 0
D. Dalton 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Dalton 2-0 0.0 0
M. Williams 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
M. Washington 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Washington 2-1 0.0 0
K. Hune 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Hune 2-0 0.0 0
D. Matthews 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Matthews 1-1 0.0 0
K. Hicks 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Hicks 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Wilson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Wilson 1-0 0.0 0
F. Holly III 21 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
F. Holly III 1-0 0.0 0
A. Se'ei 69 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Se'ei 1-0 0.0 0
C. Davis 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Davis 1-1 0.0 0
J. Laulu 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Laulu 1-0 0.0 0
D. Muasau 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Muasau 1-0 0.0 0
E. Moananu 66 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Moananu 0-1 0.0 0
S. Akoteu 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Akoteu 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Meskell 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/2 5/5
R. Meskell 1/2 46 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Scruton 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 43.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 43.0 0
B. Scruton 4 43.0 0 52
S. Gaudion 9 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 40.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 40.5 1
S. Gaudion 2 40.5 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Victor 85 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 19.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 19.0 28 0
L. Victor 5 19.0 28 0
J. Panoke 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
J. Panoke 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Ward 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -9.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -9.0 0 0
J. Ward 1 -9.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:31 BYU 26 0:38 3 0 Punt
7:32 BYU 25 1:37 4 35 INT
4:55 BYU 27 4:01 10 73 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:33 BYU 25 3:51 8 75 TD
5:50 BYU 25 2:34 7 75 TD
1:16 BYU 25 0:52 9 55 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BYU 25 1:46 5 31 Punt
12:37 HAWAII 6 0:39 2 6 TD
10:10 BYU 46 0:49 3 3 Punt
7:33 HAWAII 34 3:33 7 34 Fumble
2:46 BYU 43 2:33 7 54 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:19 BYU 22 3:09 9 54 FG Miss
4:07 BYU 6 1:54 6 20 Punt
1:17 BYU 22 0:49 5 16 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 HAWAII 27 1:22 3 8 Punt
12:41 HAWAII 18 5:09 11 107 TD
5:46 BYU 40 0:51 2 40 TD
0:54 HAWAII 22 0:39 6 78 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:42 HAWAII 23 3:48 9 -1 FG
3:16 HAWAII 29 2:00 11 14 TD
0:18 HAWAII 36 0:06 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:08 HAWAII 10 0:14 3 0 Punt
11:58 HAWAII 28 1:35 3 6 Punt
9:15 HAWAII 13 1:35 3 -9 Punt
3:51 HAWAII 20 0:52 3 -1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:37 HAWAII 21 2:12 6 57 FG Miss
9:03 HAWAII 24 4:49 15 40 Punt
2:01 BYU -1 0:44 4 -1 TD
0:25 HAWAII 38 0:00 1 -1 Game

HAWAII Rainbow Warriors  - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 20-S.Southam kicks 57 yards from BYU 35. 85-L.Victor to HAWAII 27 for 19 yards (13-M.Simon).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 27
(14:55 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 26-M.Reed. 26-M.Reed to HAWAII 32 for 5 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - HAWAII 32
(14:18 - 1st) 26-M.Reed to HAWAII 35 for 3 yards (24-A.Kafentzis34-K.Fonua).
No Gain
3 & 2 - HAWAII 35
(13:42 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
Punt
4 & 2 - HAWAII 35
(13:38 - 1st) 36-B.Scruton punts 39 yards from HAWAII 35 to BYU 26 fair catch by 15-A.Hifo.

BYU Cougars  - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 26
(13:31 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 26 for no gain (48-D.Thomas).
No Gain
2 & 10 - BYU 26
(12:59 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Milne.
No Gain
3 & 10 - BYU 26
(12:57 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Bushman.
Punt
4 & 10 - BYU 26
(12:53 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 56 yards from BYU 26 to the HAWAII 18 downed by 31-M.Tooley.

HAWAII Rainbow Warriors  - TD (11 plays, 107 yards, 5:09 poss)

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 18
(12:41 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to HAWAII 34 for 16 yards (1-T.Warner).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 34
(12:20 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 9-J.Ward. 9-J.Ward to HAWAII 43 for 9 yards (12-M.Moore).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - HAWAII 43
(11:44 - 1st) 6-C.Byrd to HAWAII 45 for 2 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 45
(11:09 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 9-J.Ward. 9-J.Ward to BYU 39 for 16 yards (24-A.Kafentzis).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 39
(10:36 - 1st) 26-M.Reed to BYU 35 for 4 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - HAWAII 35
(9:58 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd to BYU 31 for 4 yards (16-D.Mandell).
+25 YD
3 & 2 - HAWAII 31
(9:19 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to BYU 6 for 25 yards (16-D.Mandell).
+21 YD
3 & 2 - HAWAII 31
(9:19 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to BYU 10 for 21 yards (12-M.Moore).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 10
(9:00 - 1st) 26-M.Reed to BYU 13 for -3 yards (52-T.Pili).
+6 YD
2 & 13 - HAWAII 13
(8:18 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 85-L.Victor. 85-L.Victor to BYU 7 for 6 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
+7 YD
3 & 7 - HAWAII 7
(7:36 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:32 - 1st) 17-R.Meskell extra point is good.

BYU Cougars  - Interception (4 plays, 35 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:32 - 1st) 17-R.Meskell kicks 40 yards from HAWAII 35 to BYU 25 fair catch by.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25
(7:32 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 26 for 1 yard (18-C.Davis).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - BYU 26
(6:59 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 31 for 5 yards (5-K.Bethley).
+10 YD
3 & 4 - BYU 31
(6:20 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 15-A.Hifo. 15-A.Hifo to BYU 41 for 10 yards (24-K.Kaneshiro).
Int
1 & 10 - BYU 41
(5:55 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Hifo INTERCEPTED by 5-K.Bethley at HAWAII 39. 5-K.Bethley to BYU 40 for 21 yards (25-T.Allgeier).

HAWAII Rainbow Warriors  - TD (2 plays, 40 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 40
(5:46 - 1st) 26-M.Reed to BYU 40 for no gain (3-C.Ah You).
+40 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 40
(5:01 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:55 - 1st) 17-R.Meskell extra point is good.

BYU Cougars  - TD (10 plays, 73 yards, 4:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:55 - 1st) 17-R.Meskell kicks 53 yards from HAWAII 35. 5-D.Ghanwoloku to BYU 27 for 15 yards (33-S.Fiso).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 27
(4:51 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman pushed ob at BYU 33 for 6 yards (8-E.Ford).
No Gain
2 & 4 - BYU 33
(4:25 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Hifo.
+8 YD
3 & 4 - BYU 33
(4:20 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway to BYU 41 for 8 yards (20-Z.Wilson).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 41
(3:53 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon runs ob at HAWAII 48 for 11 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 48
(3:26 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Bushman.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 48
(3:18 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson to HAWAII 40 for 8 yards (49-M.Williams).
+6 YD
3 & 2 - BYU 40
(2:36 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 15-A.Hifo. 15-A.Hifo pushed ob at HAWAII 34 for 6 yards (5-K.Bethley).
+31 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 34
(2:00 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman to HAWAII 3 for 31 yards (8-E.Ford).
+2 YD
1 & 3 - BYU 3
(1:33 - 1st) 37-M.Wake to HAWAII 1 for 2 yards (99-J.Laulu).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - BYU 1
(0:58 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:54 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

HAWAII Rainbow Warriors  - TD (6 plays, 78 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:54 - 1st) 20-S.Southam kicks 61 yards from BYU 35. 85-L.Victor to HAWAII 22 for 18 yards (28-S.Powell).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 22
(0:50 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 9-J.Ward. 9-J.Ward to HAWAII 39 for 17 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 39
(0:22 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Byrd.
+58 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 39
(0:15 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to BYU 3 for 58 yards (1-T.Warner).
+1 YD
1 & 3 - HAWAII 3
(15:00 - 2nd) 7-D.Furuta to BYU 2 for 1 yard (99-Z.Dawe).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - HAWAII 2
(14:20 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald to BYU 1 for 1 yard (53-I.Kaufusi).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - HAWAII 1
(13:36 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:33 - 2nd) 17-R.Meskell extra point is good.

BYU Cougars  - TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:33 - 2nd) 17-R.Meskell kicks 65 yards from HAWAII 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25
(13:33 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman to BYU 26 for 1 yard (3-K.Hicks).
+12 YD
2 & 9 - BYU 26
(12:56 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 38 for 12 yards (95-K.Hune).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 38
(12:31 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman pushed ob at HAWAII 40 for 22 yards (27-S.Matautia).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 40
(11:58 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to HAWAII 39 for 1 yard (48-D.Thomas).
+26 YD
2 & 9 - BYU 39
(11:19 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 82-D.Milne. 82-D.Milne to HAWAII 13 for 26 yards (5-K.Bethley).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 13
(10:53 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to HAWAII 9 for 4 yards (27-S.Matautia).
+8 YD
2 & 6 - BYU 9
(10:15 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to HAWAII 1 for 8 yards (22-I.Okeke).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - BYU 1
(9:46 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:42 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

HAWAII Rainbow Warriors  - FG (9 plays, -1 yards, 3:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:42 - 2nd) 20-S.Southam kicks 50 yards from BYU 35. 85-L.Victor to HAWAII 23 for 8 yards (5-D.Ghanwoloku).
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 23
(9:36 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 85-L.Victor.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 23
(9:31 - 2nd) 26-M.Reed to HAWAII 26 for 3 yards (88-J.Nwigwe95-K.Tonga).
+15 YD
3 & 7 - HAWAII 26
(8:45 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh pushed ob at HAWAII 41 for 15 yards (29-S.Willis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 41
(8:12 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Byrd.
+47 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 41
(8:07 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 9-J.Ward. 9-J.Ward to BYU 12 for 47 yards.
Sack
1 & 10 - HAWAII 12
(7:39 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald sacked at BYU 22 for -10 yards (88-J.Nwigwe).
+4 YD
2 & 20 - HAWAII 22
(6:55 - 2nd) 26-M.Reed to BYU 18 for 4 yards (95-K.Tonga58-U.Leiataua).
Sack
3 & 16 - HAWAII 18
(6:08 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald sacked at BYU 32 for -14 yards FUMBLES (99-Z.Dawe). 99-Z.Dawe to BYU 32 for no gain.
Sack
3 & 16 - HAWAII 18
(6:08 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald sacked at BYU 28 for -10 yards (99-Z.Dawe).
Field Goal
4 & 26 - HAWAII 28
(5:54 - 2nd) 17-R.Meskell 46 yards Field Goal is Good.

BYU Cougars  - TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:50 - 2nd) 17-R.Meskell kicks 65 yards from HAWAII 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25
(5:50 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 15-A.Hifo. 15-A.Hifo to BYU 49 for 24 yards (24-K.Kaneshiro).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 49
(5:28 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman to HAWAII 35 for 16 yards (22-I.Okeke27-S.Matautia).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 35
(5:01 - 2nd) 13-M.Simon incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Shumway.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 35
(4:55 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to HAWAII 29 for 6 yards (22-I.Okeke).
+12 YD
3 & 4 - BYU 29
(4:15 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson to HAWAII 17 for 12 yards (2-J.Pritchard22-I.Okeke).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 17
(3:42 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 82-D.Milne. 82-D.Milne to HAWAII 11 for 6 yards (24-K.Kaneshiro).
+11 YD
2 & 4 - BYU 11
(3:30 - 2nd) 13-M.Simon runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:16 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

HAWAII Rainbow Warriors  - TD (11 plays, 14 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:16 - 2nd) 20-S.Southam kicks 58 yards from BYU 35. 85-L.Victor to HAWAII 29 for 22 yards (28-S.Powell).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 29
(3:11 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to HAWAII 36 for 7 yards (3-C.Ah You1-T.Warner).
-1 YD
2 & 3 - HAWAII 36
(2:43 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald to HAWAII 35 for -1 yard (94-G.Summers88-J.Nwigwe).
+21 YD
3 & 4 - HAWAII 35
(2:06 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to BYU 44 for 21 yards (34-K.Fonua).
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 44
(1:45 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 85-L.Victor.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 44
(1:42 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 9-J.Ward. 9-J.Ward runs ob at BYU 33 for 11 yards.
Int
1 & 10 - HAWAII 33
(1:37 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart INTERCEPTED by 1-T.Warner at BYU 10. 1-T.Warner to BYU 10 for no gain.
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 33
(1:37 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
Penalty
2 & 10 - HAWAII 33
(1:32 - 2nd) Penalty on HAWAII 63-T.Tuulima False start 5 yards enforced at BYU 33. No Play.
+13 YD
2 & 15 - HAWAII 38
(1:32 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 9-J.Ward. 9-J.Ward pushed ob at BYU 25 for 13 yards (34-K.Fonua).
+7 YD
3 & 2 - HAWAII 25
(1:26 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald pushed ob at BYU 18 for 7 yards (1-T.Warner).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 18
(1:19 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:16 - 2nd) 17-R.Meskell extra point is good.

BYU Cougars  - FG (9 plays, 55 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:16 - 2nd) 17-R.Meskell kicks 65 yards from HAWAII 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BYU 25
(1:16 - 2nd) Penalty on HAWAII 42-J.Kahahawai-Welch Offside 5 yards enforced at BYU 25. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 30
(1:16 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 4-L.Katoa.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 30
(1:11 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 15-A.Hifo. 15-A.Hifo to BYU 36 for 6 yards (48-D.Thomas).
+12 YD
3 & 4 - BYU 36
(1:03 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to BYU 48 for 12 yards (27-S.Matautia).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 48
(0:50 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 82-D.Milne. 82-D.Milne to HAWAII 30 for 22 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BYU 30
(0:40 - 2nd) Penalty on HAWAII 2-J.Pritchard Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at HAWAII 30. No Play.
Sack
1 & 10 - BYU 15
(0:40 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson sacked at HAWAII 18 for -3 yards (48-D.Thomas).
-2 YD
2 & 13 - BYU 18
(0:34 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 15-A.Hifo. 15-A.Hifo to HAWAII 20 for -2 yards (27-S.Matautia).
No Gain
3 & 15 - BYU 20
(0:27 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Simon.
Field Goal
4 & 15 - BYU 20
(0:24 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd 37 yards Field Goal is Good.

HAWAII Rainbow Warriors  - Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:18 - 2nd) 20-S.Southam kicks 57 yards from BYU 35. 85-L.Victor to HAWAII 36 for 28 yards (30-W.Watanabe).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 36
(0:12 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald kneels at HAWAII 34 for -2 yards.

BYU Cougars  - Punt (5 plays, 31 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 17-R.Meskell kicks 65 yards from HAWAII 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson pushed ob at BYU 35 for 10 yards (27-S.Matautia).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 35
(14:34 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 50 for 15 yards (5-K.Bethley).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 50
(13:58 - 3rd) 82-D.Milne pushed ob at HAWAII 44 for 6 yards.
No Gain
2 & 4 - BYU 44
(13:23 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Milne.
No Gain
3 & 4 - BYU 44
(13:17 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Hifo.
Punt
4 & 4 - BYU 44
(13:14 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 34 yards from HAWAII 44 to HAWAII 10 fair catch by 9-J.Ward.

HAWAII Rainbow Warriors  - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:14 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 10
(13:08 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Furuta.
No Gain
2 & 10 - HAWAII 10
(13:03 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
No Gain
3 & 10 - HAWAII 10
(12:59 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Ward.
Punt
4 & 10 - HAWAII 10
(12:54 - 3rd) 9-S.Gaudion punts 48 yards from HAWAII 10. 15-A.Hifo to HAWAII 6 for 52 yards (22-I.Okeke).

BYU Cougars  - TD (2 plays, 6 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 6 - BYU 6
(12:37 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson to HAWAII 2 for 4 yards (92-D.Matthews66-E.Moananu).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - BYU 2
(12:02 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:58 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

HAWAII Rainbow Warriors  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:58 - 3rd) 20-S.Southam kicks 50 yards from BYU 35. 11-J.Augafa to HAWAII 28 for 13 yards (30-W.Watanabe).
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 28
(11:52 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald scrambles to HAWAII 28 for no gain (34-K.Fonua).
No Gain
2 & 10 - HAWAII 28
(11:12 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 85-L.Victor.
+6 YD
3 & 10 - HAWAII 28
(11:07 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to HAWAII 34 for 6 yards (95-K.Tonga).
Punt
4 & 4 - HAWAII 34
(10:23 - 3rd) 36-B.Scruton punts 51 yards from HAWAII 34. 15-A.Hifo to BYU 46 for 31 yards (61-W.Faagau).

BYU Cougars  - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 46
(10:10 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Bushman.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 46
(10:03 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to BYU 49 for 3 yards (95-K.Hune).
No Gain
3 & 7 - BYU 49
(9:29 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Milne.
Punt
4 & 7 - BYU 49
(9:21 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 38 yards from BYU 49 to HAWAII 13 fair catch by 9-J.Ward.

HAWAII Rainbow Warriors  - Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 13
(9:15 - 3rd) 26-M.Reed to HAWAII 11 for -2 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
Sack
2 & 12 - HAWAII 11
(8:30 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro sacked at HAWAII 4 for -7 yards (62-A.Mahe).
No Gain
3 & 19 - HAWAII 4
(7:43 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 84-N.Mardner.
Punt
4 & 19 - HAWAII 4
(7:40 - 3rd) 36-B.Scruton punts 30 yards from HAWAII 4 out of bounds at the HAWAII 34.

BYU Cougars  - Fumble (7 plays, 34 yards, 3:33 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 34
(7:33 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to HAWAII 33 for 1 yard (48-D.Thomas).
+9 YD
2 & 9 - BYU 33
(7:00 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway runs ob at HAWAII 24 for 9 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 24
(6:28 - 3rd) 15-A.Hifo to HAWAII 19 for 5 yards (5-K.Bethley).
+12 YD
2 & 5 - BYU 19
(5:52 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson to HAWAII 7 for 12 yards (48-D.Thomas).
+3 YD
1 & 7 - BYU 7
(5:18 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to HAWAII 4 for 3 yards (69-A.Se'ei).
-1 YD
2 & 4 - BYU 4
(4:41 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to HAWAII 5 for -1 yard (49-M.Williams92-D.Matthews).
+5 YD
3 & 5 - BYU 5
(4:00 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson scrambles to HAWAII End Zone FUMBLES (8-E.Ford). to the HAWAII End Zone downed by 49-M.Williams touchback.

HAWAII Rainbow Warriors  - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 20
(3:51 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Byrd.
Sack
2 & 10 - HAWAII 20
(3:47 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald sacked at HAWAII 19 for -1 yard (44-S.Fevaleaki).
No Gain
3 & 11 - HAWAII 19
(3:05 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
Punt
4 & 11 - HAWAII 19
(2:59 - 3rd) 36-B.Scruton punts 52 yards from HAWAII 19. 15-A.Hifo to BYU 43 for 14 yards.

BYU Cougars  - FG (7 plays, 54 yards, 2:33 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 43
(2:46 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman to HAWAII 42 for 15 yards (5-K.Bethley).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 42
(2:31 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway to HAWAII 37 for 5 yards (8-E.Ford).
+15 YD
2 & 5 - BYU 37
(1:55 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier to HAWAII 22 for 15 yards (5-K.Bethley).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 22
(1:20 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier to HAWAII 9 for 13 yards (29-D.Dalton).
+6 YD
1 & 9 - BYU 9
(0:50 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier to HAWAII 3 for 6 yards (5-K.Bethley).
No Gain
2 & 3 - BYU 3
(0:13 - 3rd) 33-E.Esukpa to HAWAII 3 for no gain (2-J.Pritchard91-S.Akoteu).
No Gain
3 & 3 - BYU 3
(15:00 - 4th) 15-A.Hifo pushed ob at HAWAII 3 for no gain (5-K.Bethley).
Field Goal
4 & 3 - BYU 3
(14:41 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd 20 yards Field Goal is Good.

HAWAII Rainbow Warriors  - Missed FG (6 plays, 57 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:37 - 4th) 20-S.Southam kicks 65 yards from BYU 35. 15-J.Panoke to HAWAII 21 for 21 yards (34-T.Gagnier13-M.Simon).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 21
(14:32 - 4th) 3-J.Sharsh to HAWAII 24 for 3 yards (53-I.Kaufusi55-L.Fauatea).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - HAWAII 24
(14:08 - 4th) 26-M.Reed to HAWAII 28 for 4 yards (99-Z.Dawe).
+46 YD
3 & 3 - HAWAII 28
(13:47 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 9-J.Ward. 9-J.Ward to BYU 26 for 46 yards (5-D.Ghanwoloku). Team penalty on BYU Offside declined.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 26
(13:30 - 4th) 26-M.Reed to BYU 23 for 3 yards (24-A.Kafentzis).
No Gain
2 & 7 - HAWAII 23
(13:07 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Ward.
+1 YD
3 & 7 - HAWAII 23
(13:00 - 4th) 26-M.Reed to BYU 22 for 1 yard (53-I.Kaufusi).
No Good
4 & 6 - HAWAII 22
(12:25 - 4th) 17-R.Meskell 40 yards Field Goal is No Good.

BYU Cougars  - Missed FG (9 plays, 54 yards, 3:09 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 22
(12:19 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Shumway.
+36 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 22
(12:13 - 4th) 25-T.Allgeier to HAWAII 42 for 36 yards (8-E.Ford).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 42
(11:42 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson pushed ob at HAWAII 37 for 5 yards (21-F.Holly).
Penalty
2 & 5 - BYU 37
(11:14 - 4th) Penalty on BYU 27-J.McChesney False start 5 yards enforced at HAWAII 37. No Play.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 42
(11:04 - 4th) 25-T.Allgeier to HAWAII 43 for -1 yard (5-K.Bethley).
Penalty
3 & 11 - BYU 43
(10:17 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Shumway. Penalty on HAWAII 18-C.Davis Pass interference 15 yards enforced at HAWAII 43. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 28
(10:12 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Simon.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 28
(10:06 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson to HAWAII 29 for -1 yard (29-D.Dalton).
+5 YD
3 & 11 - BYU 29
(9:22 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson pushed ob at HAWAII 24 for 5 yards (21-M.Washington).
No Good
4 & 6 - BYU 24
(9:10 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd 41 yards Field Goal is No Good.

HAWAII Rainbow Warriors  - Punt (15 plays, 40 yards, 4:49 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 24
(9:03 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Sharsh.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 24
(8:56 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to HAWAII 31 for 7 yards (27-B.Tanner).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - HAWAII 31
(8:25 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to HAWAII 35 for 4 yards (3-C.Ah You).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 35
(7:53 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd to HAWAII 40 for 5 yards (1-T.Warner).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - HAWAII 40
(7:27 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to HAWAII 47 for 7 yards (27-B.Tanner).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 47
(7:05 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to BYU 48 for 5 yards (3-C.Ah You).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - HAWAII 48
(6:28 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald scrambles to BYU 46 for 2 yards (62-A.Mahe).
+8 YD
3 & 3 - HAWAII 46
(5:52 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to BYU 38 for 8 yards (24-A.Kafentzis).
No Gain
3 & 3 - HAWAII 46
(5:52 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
+20 YD
4 & 3 - HAWAII 46
(5:44 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd to BYU 26 for 20 yards (1-T.Warner).
Penalty
1 & 10 - HAWAII 26
(5:16 - 4th) Team penalty on HAWAII False start 5 yards enforced at BYU 26. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - HAWAII 31
(4:56 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 84-N.Mardner.
No Gain
2 & 15 - HAWAII 31
(4:49 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Sharsh.
Sack
3 & 15 - HAWAII 31
(4:44 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald sacked at BYU 39 for -8 yards (88-J.Nwigwe).
Penalty
4 & 23 - HAWAII 39
(4:14 - 4th) Team penalty on HAWAII Delay of game 5 yards enforced at BYU 39. No Play.
Punt
4 & 23 - HAWAII 39
(4:14 - 4th) 9-S.Gaudion punts 33 yards from BYU 39 to BYU 6 fair catch by 15-A.Hifo.

BYU Cougars  - Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 6
(4:07 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Hifo.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 6
(4:01 - 4th) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 12 for 6 yards (48-D.Thomas18-C.Davis).
+6 YD
3 & 4 - BYU 12
(3:18 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson scrambles to BYU 18 for 6 yards (2-J.Pritchard).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 18
(2:31 - 4th) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 19 for 1 yard (48-D.Thomas).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - BYU 19
(2:26 - 4th) 15-A.Hifo to BYU 26 for 7 yards (48-D.Thomas).
No Gain
3 & 2 - BYU 26
(2:17 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Simon.
Punt
4 & 2 - BYU 26
(2:13 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 37 yards from BYU 26. 9-J.Ward to HAWAII 29 for -8 yards (23-B.Johnson). Penalty on HAWAII 22-I.Okeke Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at BYU 28. Penalty on BYU 31-M.Tooley Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BYU 14.

HAWAII Rainbow Warriors  - TD (4 plays, -1 yards, 0:44 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & -1 - HAWAII -1
(2:01 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Ward.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 29
(1:55 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald scrambles to HAWAII 38 for 9 yards (24-A.Kafentzis).
+38 YD
3 & 1 - HAWAII 38
(1:31 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 84-N.Mardner. 84-N.Mardner pushed ob at BYU 24 for 38 yards (11-I.Herron).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 24
(1:22 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 84-N.Mardner. 84-N.Mardner runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:17 - 4th) 17-R.Meskell extra point is good.

BYU Cougars  - Interception (5 plays, 16 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:17 - 4th) 17-R.Meskell kicks 55 yards from HAWAII 35. 5-D.Ghanwoloku to BYU 22 for 12 yards.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 22
(1:12 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to BYU 39 for 17 yards (8-E.Ford21-M.Washington).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 39
(1:00 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to BYU 50 for 11 yards (21-M.Washington).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 50
(0:46 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson scrambles pushed ob at HAWAII 44 for 6 yards (8-E.Ford).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - BYU 44
(0:38 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon runs ob at HAWAII 39 for 5 yards.
Int
1 & 10 - BYU 39
(0:28 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Bushman INTERCEPTED by 5-K.Bethley at HAWAII 30. 5-K.Bethley to HAWAII 38 for 8 yards (25-T.Allgeier).

HAWAII Rainbow Warriors  - End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 38
(0:25 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald kneels at HAWAII 37 for -1 yard.
