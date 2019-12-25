|
|
|BYU
|HAWAII
McDonald leads Hawaii to 38-34 win over BYU in Hawaii Bowl
HONOLULU (AP) Cole McDonald capped a stellar performance with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Nick Mardner with 1:17 remaining, and Hawaii beat BYU 38-34 on Tuesday night for the Warriors' first 10-win season since 2010.
McDonald threw for 493 yards and four touchdowns against a BYU defense that was allowing an average of 203.8 yards passing per game.
Still, it took a late rally for Hawaii to beat BYU for the first time since 2001 when both were part of the Western Athletic Conference. Hawaii led 31-24 at halftime, but the Cougars (7-6) shut out the Warriors until the final part of the fourth.
McDonald scrambled for 9 yards. He found Mardner behind the defense for a 38-yard pass that at least put Hawaii in range to tie the game. And then he hit Mardner on a post route, and he tumbled into the end zone as Aloha Stadium erupted for its home team, even though the Warriors (10-5) were technically the visiting team.
BYU wasted a solid game by Zach Wilson, whose father grew up in Hawaii. Wilson threw for 274 yards and ran for 72 yards and two short TDs to help the Cougars rally from a 10-point deficit in the first half.
BYU's last chance ended when Khoury Bethley intercepted Wilson for the second time, and the celebration was on.
McDonald finished 28 of 46, and he did most of his damage in the first half by throwing for 331 yards and three scores. Of the four touchdown drives, the shortest was 40 yards. That one followed Bethley's first interception. Two plays later, McDonald found Jared Smart on a post route with a perfectly thrown pass that made it 14-0.
Wilson brought the Cougars back, leading them on touchdown drives of 73, 75 and 75 yards, the last one ending on Micah Simon scoring on an 11-yard reverse.
BYU still leads the series 23-9. This was the first time the schools met in a bowl game.
THE TAKEAWAY
Hawaii: McDonald used the middle of the field and was not afraid to go deep on a BYU defense that had been stubborn against the pass most of the year. He went over 4,000 yards passing for the season.
BYU: The Cougars had great balance with the run (231 yards) and pass (274 yards). But they were susceptible to the deep ball all game, and it cost them in the end.
AIR HAWAII
Hawaii receivers Smart and JoJo Ward each went over 1,000 yards for the year, joining Cedric Byrd II. This is the sixth time in NCAA history that a team had three players with at least 1,000 yards receiving in a season. Hawaii has done it twice, the other time in 2007. The other schools are Texas Tech (2003), Tulsa (2003), Houston (2009 and Fresno State (2013).
UP NEXT
Hawaii: At Arizona on Aug. 29 to open the 2020 season.
BYU: At Utah on Sept. 5 to open the 2020 season.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|29
|20
|Rushing
|11
|2
|Passing
|16
|17
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|9-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|502
|453
|Total Plays
|81
|74
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|231
|2
|Rush Attempts
|40
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.8
|0.1
|Net Yards Passing
|271
|451
|Comp. - Att.
|24-41
|28-47
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|9.6
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|6-59
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-41.3
|6-42.2
|Return Yards
|124
|149
|Punts - Returns
|3-97
|1--9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-27
|7-129
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-29
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|271
|PASS YDS
|451
|
|
|231
|RUSH YDS
|2
|
|
|502
|TOTAL YDS
|453
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Allgeier 25 LB
|T. Allgeier
|8
|77
|0
|36
|
Z. Wilson 1 QB
|Z. Wilson
|14
|72
|2
|12
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|11
|51
|1
|15
|
A. Hifo 15 WR
|A. Hifo
|3
|12
|0
|7
|
M. Simon 13 WR
|M. Simon
|1
|11
|1
|11
|
D. Milne 82 WR
|D. Milne
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Wake 37 TE
|M. Wake
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
E. Esukpa 33 RB
|E. Esukpa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Bushman 89 TE
|M. Bushman
|10
|6
|91
|0
|31
|
A. Hifo 15 WR
|A. Hifo
|10
|6
|55
|0
|24
|
D. Milne 82 WR
|D. Milne
|6
|3
|54
|0
|26
|
M. Simon 13 WR
|M. Simon
|7
|4
|45
|0
|17
|
T. Shumway 21 WR
|T. Shumway
|5
|3
|22
|0
|9
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|3
|2
|7
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Kaufusi 53 LB
|I. Kaufusi
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Warner 1 DB
|T. Warner
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Kafentzis 24 LB
|A. Kafentzis
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fonua 34 LB
|K. Fonua
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Ah You 3 LB
|C. Ah You
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Nwigwe 88 DL
|J. Nwigwe
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|
Z. Dawe 99 DL
|Z. Dawe
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Tanner 27 DB
|B. Tanner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mahe 62 DL
|A. Mahe
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Tonga 95 DL
|K. Tonga
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moore 12 DB
|M. Moore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pili 52 DL
|T. Pili
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Herron 11 DB
|I. Herron
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ghanwoloku 5 DB
|D. Ghanwoloku
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mandell 16 DB
|D. Mandell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Summers 94 DL
|G. Summers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Wilgar 49 LB
|P. Wilgar
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Fauatea 55 DL
|L. Fauatea
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
U. Leiataua 58 DL
|U. Leiataua
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|2/3
|37
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|4
|41.3
|3
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Ghanwoloku 5 DB
|D. Ghanwoloku
|2
|13.5
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Hifo 15 WR
|A. Hifo
|3
|32.3
|52
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. McDonald 13 QB
|C. McDonald
|28/46
|493
|4
|0
|
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Reed 26 RB
|M. Reed
|10
|17
|0
|4
|
J. Sharsh 3 WR
|J. Sharsh
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Byrd II 6 WR
|C. Byrd II
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Furuta 7 RB
|D. Furuta
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|
C. McDonald 13 QB
|C. McDonald
|11
|-10
|1
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ward 9 WR
|J. Ward
|10
|7
|159
|0
|47
|
J. Smart 23 WR
|J. Smart
|12
|7
|142
|2
|58
|
J. Sharsh 3 WR
|J. Sharsh
|9
|7
|90
|1
|21
|
N. Mardner 84 WR
|N. Mardner
|4
|2
|62
|1
|38
|
C. Byrd II 6 WR
|C. Byrd II
|6
|3
|29
|0
|20
|
L. Victor 85 WR
|L. Victor
|4
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Reed 26 RB
|M. Reed
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Furuta 7 RB
|D. Furuta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Bethley 5 DB
|K. Bethley
|10-0
|0.0
|2
|
D. Thomas 48 DL
|D. Thomas
|8-1
|1.0
|0
|
E. Ford 8 DB
|E. Ford
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Matautia 27 LB
|S. Matautia
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pritchard 2 LB
|J. Pritchard
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Okeke 22 DB
|I. Okeke
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kaneshiro 24 DB
|K. Kaneshiro
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dalton 29 DB
|D. Dalton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 49 DL
|M. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Washington 21 DB
|M. Washington
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hune 95 DL
|K. Hune
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Matthews 92 DL
|D. Matthews
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hicks 3 DB
|K. Hicks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Wilson 20 DB
|Z. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Holly III 21 RB
|F. Holly III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Se'ei 69 DL
|A. Se'ei
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis 18 DB
|C. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Laulu 99 DL
|J. Laulu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Muasau 53 LB
|D. Muasau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Moananu 66 DL
|E. Moananu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Akoteu 91 DL
|S. Akoteu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Meskell 17 K
|R. Meskell
|1/2
|46
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Scruton 36 P
|B. Scruton
|4
|43.0
|0
|52
|
S. Gaudion 9 P
|S. Gaudion
|2
|40.5
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ward 9 WR
|J. Ward
|1
|-9.0
|0
|0
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 20-S.Southam kicks 57 yards from BYU 35. 85-L.Victor to HAWAII 27 for 19 yards (13-M.Simon).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 27(14:55 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 26-M.Reed. 26-M.Reed to HAWAII 32 for 5 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - HAWAII 32(14:18 - 1st) 26-M.Reed to HAWAII 35 for 3 yards (24-A.Kafentzis34-K.Fonua).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - HAWAII 35(13:42 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - HAWAII 35(13:38 - 1st) 36-B.Scruton punts 39 yards from HAWAII 35 to BYU 26 fair catch by 15-A.Hifo.
BYU
Cougars
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 26(13:31 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 26 for no gain (48-D.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BYU 26(12:59 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Milne.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BYU 26(12:57 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Bushman.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - BYU 26(12:53 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 56 yards from BYU 26 to the HAWAII 18 downed by 31-M.Tooley.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- TD (11 plays, 107 yards, 5:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 18(12:41 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to HAWAII 34 for 16 yards (1-T.Warner).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 34(12:20 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 9-J.Ward. 9-J.Ward to HAWAII 43 for 9 yards (12-M.Moore).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - HAWAII 43(11:44 - 1st) 6-C.Byrd to HAWAII 45 for 2 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 45(11:09 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 9-J.Ward. 9-J.Ward to BYU 39 for 16 yards (24-A.Kafentzis).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 39(10:36 - 1st) 26-M.Reed to BYU 35 for 4 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - HAWAII 35(9:58 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd to BYU 31 for 4 yards (16-D.Mandell).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 2 - HAWAII 31(9:19 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to BYU 6 for 25 yards (16-D.Mandell).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 2 - HAWAII 31(9:19 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to BYU 10 for 21 yards (12-M.Moore).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 10(9:00 - 1st) 26-M.Reed to BYU 13 for -3 yards (52-T.Pili).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - HAWAII 13(8:18 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 85-L.Victor. 85-L.Victor to BYU 7 for 6 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - HAWAII 7(7:36 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:32 - 1st) 17-R.Meskell extra point is good.
BYU
Cougars
- Interception (4 plays, 35 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:32 - 1st) 17-R.Meskell kicks 40 yards from HAWAII 35 to BYU 25 fair catch by.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(7:32 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 26 for 1 yard (18-C.Davis).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - BYU 26(6:59 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 31 for 5 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - BYU 31(6:20 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 15-A.Hifo. 15-A.Hifo to BYU 41 for 10 yards (24-K.Kaneshiro).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - BYU 41(5:55 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Hifo INTERCEPTED by 5-K.Bethley at HAWAII 39. 5-K.Bethley to BYU 40 for 21 yards (25-T.Allgeier).
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- TD (2 plays, 40 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 40(5:46 - 1st) 26-M.Reed to BYU 40 for no gain (3-C.Ah You).
|+40 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 40(5:01 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:55 - 1st) 17-R.Meskell extra point is good.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (10 plays, 73 yards, 4:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:55 - 1st) 17-R.Meskell kicks 53 yards from HAWAII 35. 5-D.Ghanwoloku to BYU 27 for 15 yards (33-S.Fiso).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 27(4:51 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman pushed ob at BYU 33 for 6 yards (8-E.Ford).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - BYU 33(4:25 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Hifo.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - BYU 33(4:20 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway to BYU 41 for 8 yards (20-Z.Wilson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 41(3:53 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon runs ob at HAWAII 48 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 48(3:26 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Bushman.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 48(3:18 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson to HAWAII 40 for 8 yards (49-M.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - BYU 40(2:36 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 15-A.Hifo. 15-A.Hifo pushed ob at HAWAII 34 for 6 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 34(2:00 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman to HAWAII 3 for 31 yards (8-E.Ford).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - BYU 3(1:33 - 1st) 37-M.Wake to HAWAII 1 for 2 yards (99-J.Laulu).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BYU 1(0:58 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:54 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- TD (6 plays, 78 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:54 - 1st) 20-S.Southam kicks 61 yards from BYU 35. 85-L.Victor to HAWAII 22 for 18 yards (28-S.Powell).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 22(0:50 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 9-J.Ward. 9-J.Ward to HAWAII 39 for 17 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 39(0:22 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Byrd.
|+58 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 39(0:15 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to BYU 3 for 58 yards (1-T.Warner).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - HAWAII 3(15:00 - 2nd) 7-D.Furuta to BYU 2 for 1 yard (99-Z.Dawe).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - HAWAII 2(14:20 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald to BYU 1 for 1 yard (53-I.Kaufusi).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - HAWAII 1(13:36 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:33 - 2nd) 17-R.Meskell extra point is good.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:33 - 2nd) 17-R.Meskell kicks 65 yards from HAWAII 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(13:33 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman to BYU 26 for 1 yard (3-K.Hicks).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - BYU 26(12:56 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 38 for 12 yards (95-K.Hune).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 38(12:31 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman pushed ob at HAWAII 40 for 22 yards (27-S.Matautia).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 40(11:58 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to HAWAII 39 for 1 yard (48-D.Thomas).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 9 - BYU 39(11:19 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 82-D.Milne. 82-D.Milne to HAWAII 13 for 26 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 13(10:53 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to HAWAII 9 for 4 yards (27-S.Matautia).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - BYU 9(10:15 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to HAWAII 1 for 8 yards (22-I.Okeke).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - BYU 1(9:46 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:42 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- FG (9 plays, -1 yards, 3:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:42 - 2nd) 20-S.Southam kicks 50 yards from BYU 35. 85-L.Victor to HAWAII 23 for 8 yards (5-D.Ghanwoloku).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 23(9:36 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 85-L.Victor.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 23(9:31 - 2nd) 26-M.Reed to HAWAII 26 for 3 yards (88-J.Nwigwe95-K.Tonga).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 7 - HAWAII 26(8:45 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh pushed ob at HAWAII 41 for 15 yards (29-S.Willis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 41(8:12 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Byrd.
|+47 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 41(8:07 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 9-J.Ward. 9-J.Ward to BYU 12 for 47 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 12(7:39 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald sacked at BYU 22 for -10 yards (88-J.Nwigwe).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 20 - HAWAII 22(6:55 - 2nd) 26-M.Reed to BYU 18 for 4 yards (95-K.Tonga58-U.Leiataua).
|Sack
|
3 & 16 - HAWAII 18(6:08 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald sacked at BYU 32 for -14 yards FUMBLES (99-Z.Dawe). 99-Z.Dawe to BYU 32 for no gain.
|Sack
|
3 & 16 - HAWAII 18(6:08 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald sacked at BYU 28 for -10 yards (99-Z.Dawe).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 26 - HAWAII 28(5:54 - 2nd) 17-R.Meskell 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:50 - 2nd) 17-R.Meskell kicks 65 yards from HAWAII 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(5:50 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 15-A.Hifo. 15-A.Hifo to BYU 49 for 24 yards (24-K.Kaneshiro).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 49(5:28 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman to HAWAII 35 for 16 yards (22-I.Okeke27-S.Matautia).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 35(5:01 - 2nd) 13-M.Simon incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Shumway.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 35(4:55 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to HAWAII 29 for 6 yards (22-I.Okeke).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - BYU 29(4:15 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson to HAWAII 17 for 12 yards (2-J.Pritchard22-I.Okeke).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 17(3:42 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 82-D.Milne. 82-D.Milne to HAWAII 11 for 6 yards (24-K.Kaneshiro).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - BYU 11(3:30 - 2nd) 13-M.Simon runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:16 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- TD (11 plays, 14 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:16 - 2nd) 20-S.Southam kicks 58 yards from BYU 35. 85-L.Victor to HAWAII 29 for 22 yards (28-S.Powell).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 29(3:11 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to HAWAII 36 for 7 yards (3-C.Ah You1-T.Warner).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - HAWAII 36(2:43 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald to HAWAII 35 for -1 yard (94-G.Summers88-J.Nwigwe).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 4 - HAWAII 35(2:06 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to BYU 44 for 21 yards (34-K.Fonua).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 44(1:45 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 85-L.Victor.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 44(1:42 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 9-J.Ward. 9-J.Ward runs ob at BYU 33 for 11 yards.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 33(1:37 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart INTERCEPTED by 1-T.Warner at BYU 10. 1-T.Warner to BYU 10 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 33(1:37 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 33(1:32 - 2nd) Penalty on HAWAII 63-T.Tuulima False start 5 yards enforced at BYU 33. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 15 - HAWAII 38(1:32 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 9-J.Ward. 9-J.Ward pushed ob at BYU 25 for 13 yards (34-K.Fonua).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - HAWAII 25(1:26 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald pushed ob at BYU 18 for 7 yards (1-T.Warner).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 18(1:19 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:16 - 2nd) 17-R.Meskell extra point is good.
BYU
Cougars
- FG (9 plays, 55 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:16 - 2nd) 17-R.Meskell kicks 65 yards from HAWAII 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(1:16 - 2nd) Penalty on HAWAII 42-J.Kahahawai-Welch Offside 5 yards enforced at BYU 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 30(1:16 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 4-L.Katoa.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 30(1:11 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 15-A.Hifo. 15-A.Hifo to BYU 36 for 6 yards (48-D.Thomas).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - BYU 36(1:03 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to BYU 48 for 12 yards (27-S.Matautia).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 48(0:50 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 82-D.Milne. 82-D.Milne to HAWAII 30 for 22 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BYU 30(0:40 - 2nd) Penalty on HAWAII 2-J.Pritchard Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at HAWAII 30. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BYU 15(0:40 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson sacked at HAWAII 18 for -3 yards (48-D.Thomas).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 13 - BYU 18(0:34 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 15-A.Hifo. 15-A.Hifo to HAWAII 20 for -2 yards (27-S.Matautia).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - BYU 20(0:27 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Simon.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - BYU 20(0:24 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:18 - 2nd) 20-S.Southam kicks 57 yards from BYU 35. 85-L.Victor to HAWAII 36 for 28 yards (30-W.Watanabe).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 36(0:12 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald kneels at HAWAII 34 for -2 yards.
BYU
Cougars
- Punt (5 plays, 31 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 17-R.Meskell kicks 65 yards from HAWAII 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson pushed ob at BYU 35 for 10 yards (27-S.Matautia).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 35(14:34 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 50 for 15 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 50(13:58 - 3rd) 82-D.Milne pushed ob at HAWAII 44 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - BYU 44(13:23 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Milne.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BYU 44(13:17 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Hifo.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - BYU 44(13:14 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 34 yards from HAWAII 44 to HAWAII 10 fair catch by 9-J.Ward.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 10(13:08 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Furuta.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 10(13:03 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - HAWAII 10(12:59 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Ward.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - HAWAII 10(12:54 - 3rd) 9-S.Gaudion punts 48 yards from HAWAII 10. 15-A.Hifo to HAWAII 6 for 52 yards (22-I.Okeke).
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:58 - 3rd) 20-S.Southam kicks 50 yards from BYU 35. 11-J.Augafa to HAWAII 28 for 13 yards (30-W.Watanabe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 28(11:52 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald scrambles to HAWAII 28 for no gain (34-K.Fonua).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 28(11:12 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 85-L.Victor.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - HAWAII 28(11:07 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to HAWAII 34 for 6 yards (95-K.Tonga).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - HAWAII 34(10:23 - 3rd) 36-B.Scruton punts 51 yards from HAWAII 34. 15-A.Hifo to BYU 46 for 31 yards (61-W.Faagau).
BYU
Cougars
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 46(10:10 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Bushman.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 46(10:03 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to BYU 49 for 3 yards (95-K.Hune).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BYU 49(9:29 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Milne.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - BYU 49(9:21 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 38 yards from BYU 49 to HAWAII 13 fair catch by 9-J.Ward.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 13(9:15 - 3rd) 26-M.Reed to HAWAII 11 for -2 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
|Sack
|
2 & 12 - HAWAII 11(8:30 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro sacked at HAWAII 4 for -7 yards (62-A.Mahe).
|No Gain
|
3 & 19 - HAWAII 4(7:43 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 84-N.Mardner.
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - HAWAII 4(7:40 - 3rd) 36-B.Scruton punts 30 yards from HAWAII 4 out of bounds at the HAWAII 34.
BYU
Cougars
- Fumble (7 plays, 34 yards, 3:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 34(7:33 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to HAWAII 33 for 1 yard (48-D.Thomas).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - BYU 33(7:00 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway runs ob at HAWAII 24 for 9 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 24(6:28 - 3rd) 15-A.Hifo to HAWAII 19 for 5 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - BYU 19(5:52 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson to HAWAII 7 for 12 yards (48-D.Thomas).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 7 - BYU 7(5:18 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to HAWAII 4 for 3 yards (69-A.Se'ei).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - BYU 4(4:41 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to HAWAII 5 for -1 yard (49-M.Williams92-D.Matthews).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - BYU 5(4:00 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson scrambles to HAWAII End Zone FUMBLES (8-E.Ford). to the HAWAII End Zone downed by 49-M.Williams touchback.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 20(3:51 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Byrd.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 20(3:47 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald sacked at HAWAII 19 for -1 yard (44-S.Fevaleaki).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - HAWAII 19(3:05 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - HAWAII 19(2:59 - 3rd) 36-B.Scruton punts 52 yards from HAWAII 19. 15-A.Hifo to BYU 43 for 14 yards.
BYU
Cougars
- FG (7 plays, 54 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 43(2:46 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman to HAWAII 42 for 15 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 42(2:31 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway to HAWAII 37 for 5 yards (8-E.Ford).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - BYU 37(1:55 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier to HAWAII 22 for 15 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 22(1:20 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier to HAWAII 9 for 13 yards (29-D.Dalton).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 9 - BYU 9(0:50 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier to HAWAII 3 for 6 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - BYU 3(0:13 - 3rd) 33-E.Esukpa to HAWAII 3 for no gain (2-J.Pritchard91-S.Akoteu).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - BYU 3(15:00 - 4th) 15-A.Hifo pushed ob at HAWAII 3 for no gain (5-K.Bethley).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - BYU 3(14:41 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- Missed FG (6 plays, 57 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:37 - 4th) 20-S.Southam kicks 65 yards from BYU 35. 15-J.Panoke to HAWAII 21 for 21 yards (34-T.Gagnier13-M.Simon).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 21(14:32 - 4th) 3-J.Sharsh to HAWAII 24 for 3 yards (53-I.Kaufusi55-L.Fauatea).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - HAWAII 24(14:08 - 4th) 26-M.Reed to HAWAII 28 for 4 yards (99-Z.Dawe).
|+46 YD
|
3 & 3 - HAWAII 28(13:47 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 9-J.Ward. 9-J.Ward to BYU 26 for 46 yards (5-D.Ghanwoloku). Team penalty on BYU Offside declined.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 26(13:30 - 4th) 26-M.Reed to BYU 23 for 3 yards (24-A.Kafentzis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - HAWAII 23(13:07 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Ward.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - HAWAII 23(13:00 - 4th) 26-M.Reed to BYU 22 for 1 yard (53-I.Kaufusi).
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - HAWAII 22(12:25 - 4th) 17-R.Meskell 40 yards Field Goal is No Good.
BYU
Cougars
- Missed FG (9 plays, 54 yards, 3:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 22(12:19 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Shumway.
|+36 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 22(12:13 - 4th) 25-T.Allgeier to HAWAII 42 for 36 yards (8-E.Ford).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 42(11:42 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson pushed ob at HAWAII 37 for 5 yards (21-F.Holly).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - BYU 37(11:14 - 4th) Penalty on BYU 27-J.McChesney False start 5 yards enforced at HAWAII 37. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 42(11:04 - 4th) 25-T.Allgeier to HAWAII 43 for -1 yard (5-K.Bethley).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - BYU 43(10:17 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Shumway. Penalty on HAWAII 18-C.Davis Pass interference 15 yards enforced at HAWAII 43. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 28(10:12 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Simon.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 28(10:06 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson to HAWAII 29 for -1 yard (29-D.Dalton).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 11 - BYU 29(9:22 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson pushed ob at HAWAII 24 for 5 yards (21-M.Washington).
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - BYU 24(9:10 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd 41 yards Field Goal is No Good.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- Punt (15 plays, 40 yards, 4:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 24(9:03 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Sharsh.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 24(8:56 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to HAWAII 31 for 7 yards (27-B.Tanner).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - HAWAII 31(8:25 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to HAWAII 35 for 4 yards (3-C.Ah You).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 35(7:53 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd to HAWAII 40 for 5 yards (1-T.Warner).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - HAWAII 40(7:27 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to HAWAII 47 for 7 yards (27-B.Tanner).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 47(7:05 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to BYU 48 for 5 yards (3-C.Ah You).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - HAWAII 48(6:28 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald scrambles to BYU 46 for 2 yards (62-A.Mahe).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - HAWAII 46(5:52 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to BYU 38 for 8 yards (24-A.Kafentzis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - HAWAII 46(5:52 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
|+20 YD
|
4 & 3 - HAWAII 46(5:44 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd to BYU 26 for 20 yards (1-T.Warner).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 26(5:16 - 4th) Team penalty on HAWAII False start 5 yards enforced at BYU 26. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - HAWAII 31(4:56 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 84-N.Mardner.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - HAWAII 31(4:49 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Sharsh.
|Sack
|
3 & 15 - HAWAII 31(4:44 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald sacked at BYU 39 for -8 yards (88-J.Nwigwe).
|Penalty
|
4 & 23 - HAWAII 39(4:14 - 4th) Team penalty on HAWAII Delay of game 5 yards enforced at BYU 39. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - HAWAII 39(4:14 - 4th) 9-S.Gaudion punts 33 yards from BYU 39 to BYU 6 fair catch by 15-A.Hifo.
BYU
Cougars
- Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 6(4:07 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Hifo.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 6(4:01 - 4th) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 12 for 6 yards (48-D.Thomas18-C.Davis).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - BYU 12(3:18 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson scrambles to BYU 18 for 6 yards (2-J.Pritchard).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 18(2:31 - 4th) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 19 for 1 yard (48-D.Thomas).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - BYU 19(2:26 - 4th) 15-A.Hifo to BYU 26 for 7 yards (48-D.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - BYU 26(2:17 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Simon.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - BYU 26(2:13 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 37 yards from BYU 26. 9-J.Ward to HAWAII 29 for -8 yards (23-B.Johnson). Penalty on HAWAII 22-I.Okeke Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at BYU 28. Penalty on BYU 31-M.Tooley Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BYU 14.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- TD (4 plays, -1 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & -1 - HAWAII -1(2:01 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Ward.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 29(1:55 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald scrambles to HAWAII 38 for 9 yards (24-A.Kafentzis).
|+38 YD
|
3 & 1 - HAWAII 38(1:31 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 84-N.Mardner. 84-N.Mardner pushed ob at BYU 24 for 38 yards (11-I.Herron).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 24(1:22 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 84-N.Mardner. 84-N.Mardner runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:17 - 4th) 17-R.Meskell extra point is good.
BYU
Cougars
- Interception (5 plays, 16 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:17 - 4th) 17-R.Meskell kicks 55 yards from HAWAII 35. 5-D.Ghanwoloku to BYU 22 for 12 yards.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 22(1:12 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to BYU 39 for 17 yards (8-E.Ford21-M.Washington).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 39(1:00 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to BYU 50 for 11 yards (21-M.Washington).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 50(0:46 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson scrambles pushed ob at HAWAII 44 for 6 yards (8-E.Ford).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - BYU 44(0:38 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon runs ob at HAWAII 39 for 5 yards.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - BYU 39(0:28 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Bushman INTERCEPTED by 5-K.Bethley at HAWAII 30. 5-K.Bethley to HAWAII 38 for 8 yards (25-T.Allgeier).
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 38(0:25 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald kneels at HAWAII 37 for -1 yard.