Michigan State beats Wake Forest 27-21 in Pinstripe Bowl
NEW YORK (AP) Brian Lewerke threw for 320 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score in Michigan State's 27-21 victory over Wake Forest on Friday night in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.
Lewerke threw a 10-yard pass to wide receiver Cody White in the third quarter to put the Spartans (7-6) ahead 27-21 and they survived down the stretch to give embattled coach Mark Dantonio his sixth bowl victory.
Wake Forest (8-5) missed a chance to win nine games for just the third time in program history.
Michigan State tried to give away the game twice in the fourth, the first time on Lewerke's shovel pass to tight end Trenton Gillison inside the 10 that was stripped and recovered by linebacker Ja'Cquez Williams at the 6.
The Deamon Deacons failed to score on the drive, and handed Michigan State another chance to seal the victory. Again, the Spartans couldn't put it away when Matt Coghlin was wide left on a 28-yard field goal attempt with 3:03 left Wake Forest's last chance ended on an incomplete pass on its own 16.
White finished with 97 yards receiving and Elijah Collins had 96 yards rushing.
Dantonio said he would play mutliple QBs to give the program a better feel for what it had on the depth chart to work with next season. But Michigan State stuck with Lewerke, in his fifth-year and making his 38th career start, and he responded in the clutch when he connected with White. Lewerke passed Connor Cook (9,403) to become Michigan State's career leader in total offense and was the bowl MVP.
Jamie Newman did all his damage for the Demon Deacons in the first half, throwing three touchdown passes for a 21-20 halftime lead. Newman, the MVP of last season's Birmingham Bowl, hit Kendall Hinton with a 29-yard scoring strike on Wake Forest's opening drive and wide receiver Donavon Greene made a sensational one-handed scoring catch early in the second quarter for a 14-10 lead.
Newman connected with Jack Fruedenthal on a 44-yard play that again gave Wake Forest the lead, 21-17.
Newman failed to get enough lift on an early pass attempt that was swatted by Jacub Panasiuk at the line and caught by his brother, Michigan State defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk who rumbled 14 yards for a touchdown and a 10-7 lead. Panasiuk's measurements look a little like this: height, 6-foot-4; weight, 300 pounds; unkempt beard length, oh, let's say 4 to 6 inches. His scruff, usually a no-no at Yankee Stadium, was on full display after he yanked off his helmet in celebration for his first career touchdown and was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Lewerke had an 8-yard TD run and Matt Coghlin kicked 23- and 44-yard field goals for the Spartans in the first half.
THE TAKEAWAY
Wake Forest: Snapped a three-season bowl winning streak.
Michigan State: Michigan State finished the decade 92-40, a successful standard even as the program eked out 7-6 records in two straight seasons.
THE YANKEE KICKER
Wake Forest punter Dom Maggio tried to give the Demon Deacons a jolt with a 46.8 average on six punts.
VOTE OF CONFIDENCE
Michigan State President Samuel Stanley, just five months on the job, gave a vote of confidence to Dantonio. Dantonio's 114 wins are the most in MSU history.
''I think coach Dantonio has really an incredible track record,'' Stanley said. ''He's the winningest coach in MSU history. So I am pleased with the direction of the program overall. The season was not what we hoped for last year, there's no question, but I think he is the right person to continue.''
WARM UP ACT
Football in New York in December? Bundle up! Not quite. Traditionally one of the coldest bowls on the schedule, it was a downright balmy 54 degrees at kickoff and temps remained in the lows 50s for the duration, much to the delight of the 36,895 fans at Yankee Stadium.
---
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|17
|Rushing
|10
|11
|Passing
|15
|6
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|8-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|489
|329
|Total Plays
|79
|70
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|177
|176
|Rush Attempts
|41
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|312
|153
|Comp. - Att.
|26-38
|12-29
|Yards Per Pass
|8.2
|5.3
|Penalties - Yards
|7-55
|7-65
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-45.0
|6-46.8
|Return Yards
|119
|133
|Punts - Returns
|3-26
|1-36
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-79
|5-94
|Int. - Returns
|1-14
|1-3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|312
|PASS YDS
|153
|
|
|177
|RUSH YDS
|176
|
|
|489
|TOTAL YDS
|329
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Lewerke 14 QB
|B. Lewerke
|26/37
|320
|1
|1
|
C. White 7 WR
|C. White
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|21
|96
|0
|31
|
B. Lewerke 14 QB
|B. Lewerke
|11
|46
|1
|24
|
A. Williams Jr. 9 RB
|A. Williams Jr.
|6
|28
|0
|10
|
J. Nailor 8 WR
|J. Nailor
|1
|10
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. White 7 WR
|C. White
|8
|8
|97
|1
|20
|
T. Gillison 88 TE
|T. Gillison
|4
|4
|88
|0
|64
|
J. Nailor 8 WR
|J. Nailor
|7
|5
|60
|0
|23
|
T. Mosley 17 WR
|T. Mosley
|4
|4
|50
|0
|23
|
A. Williams Jr. 9 RB
|A. Williams Jr.
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
P. Gissinger 81 TE
|P. Gissinger
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
|D. Stewart Jr.
|5
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
L. Nelson 13 WR
|L. Nelson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Barnett 2 WR
|J. Barnett
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Willekes 48 DE
|K. Willekes
|7-2
|1.5
|0
|
N. Harvey 45 LB
|N. Harvey
|6-7
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 17 LB
|T. Thompson
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 99 DT
|R. Williams
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 22 CB
|J. Scott
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Simmons 34 LB
|A. Simmons
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Panasiuk 72 DT
|M. Panasiuk
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Dowell 6 S
|D. Dowell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Henderson 3 S
|X. Henderson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Sh. Brown 29 CB
|Sh. Brown
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ta. Hallock 30 LB
|Ta. Hallock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jones 93 DT
|N. Jones
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
|D. Stewart Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Panasiuk 96 DE
|J. Panasiuk
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ta. Hallock 28 S
|Ta. Hallock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Slade 64 DT
|J. Slade
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Boateng 33 LB
|J. Boateng
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Beesley 86 DE
|D. Beesley
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Coghlin 4 K
|M. Coghlin
|2/3
|44
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hartbarger 25 P
|J. Hartbarger
|4
|45.0
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Gillison 88 TE
|T. Gillison
|2
|18.5
|23
|0
|
J. Nailor 8 WR
|J. Nailor
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|
M. Hansen 97 DT
|M. Hansen
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Sowards 16 WR
|B. Sowards
|3
|8.7
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Newman 12 QB
|J. Newman
|12/27
|175
|3
|1
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Newman 12 QB
|J. Newman
|17
|87
|0
|19
|
C. Carney 36 RB
|C. Carney
|15
|64
|0
|13
|
K. Walker III 25 RB
|K. Walker III
|8
|24
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hinton 2 WR
|K. Hinton
|5
|3
|48
|1
|29
|
J. Freudenthal 86 TE
|J. Freudenthal
|4
|1
|44
|1
|44
|
D. Greene 24 WR
|D. Greene
|9
|3
|29
|1
|16
|
A. Perry 89 WR
|A. Perry
|1
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
J. Roberson 82 WR
|J. Roberson
|4
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
S. Claude 5 WR
|S. Claude
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Chapman 23 TE
|B. Chapman
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Walker III 25 RB
|K. Walker III
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Rucker 18 DB
|T. Rucker
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Smenda Jr. 45 LB
|R. Smenda Jr.
|7-2
|0.0
|1
|
C. Basham Jr. 9 DL
|C. Basham Jr.
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Henderson 4 DB
|A. Henderson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 48 LB
|C. Jones
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Bassey 21 DB
|E. Bassey
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Redd 17 DB
|T. Redd
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 6 DB
|J. Taylor
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bergan Jr. 95 DL
|D. Bergan Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis 20 DB
|C. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 72 DL
|T. Williams
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johns 41 DL
|J. Johns
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Essissima 37 DB
|I. Essissima
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Monroe 58 LB
|C. Monroe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Allen 91 DL
|M. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Sciba 4 K
|N. Sciba
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Maggio 8 P
|D. Maggio
|6
|46.8
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Walker III 25 RB
|K. Walker III
|3
|19.3
|25
|0
|
K. Hinton 2 WR
|K. Hinton
|2
|18.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hinton 2 WR
|K. Hinton
|1
|36.0
|36
|0
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (7 plays, 65 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 98-C.Hahn kicks 30 yards from MSU 35 out of bounds at the WF 35.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 35(15:00 - 1st) 36-C.Carney to WF 40 for 5 yards (72-M.Panasiuk17-T.Thompson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAKE 40(14:41 - 1st) 36-C.Carney to WF 45 for 5 yards (48-K.Willekes34-A.Simmons).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 45(14:21 - 1st) 36-C.Carney to MSU 42 for 13 yards (34-A.Simmons22-J.Scott).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 42(14:05 - 1st) 12-J.Newman to MSU 35 for 7 yards (48-K.Willekes).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - WAKE 35(13:32 - 1st) 36-C.Carney to MSU 33 for 2 yards (45-N.Harvey17-T.Thompson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - WAKE 33(13:08 - 1st) 36-C.Carney to MSU 29 for 4 yards (45-N.Harvey).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 29(12:54 - 1st) 12-J.Newman complete to 2-K.Hinton. 2-K.Hinton runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:44 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
MICHST
Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:44 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba kicks 64 yards from WF 35. 8-J.Nailor to MSU 27 for 26 yards (17-T.Redd).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 27(12:32 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to MSU 33 for 6 yards (7-C.White).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MICHST 33(12:20 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor to MSU 33 for no gain (4-A.Henderson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MICHST 33(11:48 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 25-D.Stewart.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MICHST 33(11:40 - 1st) 95-J.Hartbarger punts 32 yards from MSU 33 out of bounds at the WF 35.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 35(11:30 - 1st) 36-C.Carney to WF 36 for 1 yard (48-K.Willekes).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - WAKE 36(10:56 - 1st) 12-J.Newman complete to 24-D.Greene. 24-D.Greene to WF 43 for 7 yards (17-T.Thompson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - WAKE 43(10:28 - 1st) 12-J.Newman to WF 49 for 6 yards (6-D.Dowell).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 49(10:10 - 1st) 12-J.Newman sacked at WF 44 for -5 yards (64-J.Slade).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - WAKE 44(9:43 - 1st) 12-J.Newman complete to 23-B.Chapman. 23-B.Chapman to WF 50 for 6 yards (17-T.Thompson45-N.Harvey).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WAKE 50(9:24 - 1st) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 24-D.Greene.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - WAKE 50(9:15 - 1st) 8-D.Maggio punts 50 yards from WF 50 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
MICHST
Spartans
- FG (15 plays, 75 yards, 6:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 20(9:05 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to MSU 18 for -2 yards (45-R.Smenda).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 12 - MICHST 18(8:36 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor to MSU 41 for 23 yards (18-T.Rucker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 41(8:07 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 25-D.Stewart.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 41(8:00 - 1st) 9-A.Williams to WF 49 for 10 yards (48-C.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 49(7:30 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 49(7:23 - 1st) 9-A.Williams to WF 40 for 9 yards (72-T.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MICHST 40(7:01 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke to WF 39 for 1 yard (9-C.Basham72-T.Williams).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 39(6:45 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke to WF 32 for 7 yards (21-E.Bassey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - MICHST 32(6:04 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to WF 32 for no gain (45-R.Smenda).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - MICHST 32(5:24 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to WF 22 for 10 yards (18-T.Rucker).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 22(4:58 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 25-D.Stewart. 25-D.Stewart to WF 21 for 1 yard (21-E.Bassey).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - MICHST 21(4:22 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to WF 6 for 15 yards (18-T.Rucker48-C.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - MICHST 6(3:40 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to WF 5 for 1 yard (48-C.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MICHST 5(3:03 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MICHST 5(2:56 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 25-D.Stewart.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - MICHST 5(2:48 - 1st) 4-M.Coghlin 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Interception (3 plays, 88 yards, 0:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:44 - 1st) 98-C.Hahn kicks 58 yards from MSU 35. 2-K.Hinton to WF 20 for 13 yards (98-C.Hahn). Penalty on WF 36-J.Alston Holding 10 yards enforced at WF 20.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 10(2:36 - 1st) 25-K.Walker to WF 16 for 6 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - WAKE 16(2:20 - 1st) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Roberson.
|Int
|
3 & 4 - WAKE 16(2:10 - 1st) 12-J.Newman incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 72-M.Panasiuk at WF 14. 72-M.Panasiuk runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:01 - 1st) 98-C.Hahn kicks 58 yards from MSU 20. 25-K.Walker to WF 42 for 20 yards (21-C.Kline).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 42(1:54 - 1st) 25-K.Walker to WF 41 for -1 yard (25-D.Stewart64-J.Slade).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - WAKE 41(1:31 - 1st) 12-J.Newman complete to 24-D.Greene. 24-D.Greene to WF 47 for 6 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - WAKE 47(1:13 - 1st) 12-J.Newman complete to 24-D.Greene. 24-D.Greene to MSU 5 for 48 yards. Penalty on WF 75-J.Herron Chop block 15 yards enforced at WF 47. No Play.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 20 - WAKE 32(0:58 - 1st) 12-J.Newman to WF 50 for 18 yards (22-J.Scott99-R.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - WAKE 50(0:10 - 1st) 8-D.Maggio punts 39 yards from WF 50 to MSU 11 fair catch by 16-B.Sowards.
MICHST
Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 11(0:02 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to MSU 11 for no gain (30-J.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 11(15:00 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Barnett.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - MICHST 11(14:53 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke to MSU 16 for 5 yards (45-R.Smenda).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MICHST 16(14:10 - 2nd) 95-J.Hartbarger punts 47 yards from MSU 16 to WF 37 fair catch by 2-K.Hinton.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 37(14:02 - 2nd) 36-C.Carney to WF 38 for 1 yard (17-T.Thompson48-K.Willekes).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - WAKE 38(13:35 - 2nd) 36-C.Carney to WF 41 for 3 yards (17-T.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WAKE 41(13:16 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Claude.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - WAKE 41(13:09 - 2nd) 8-D.Maggio punts 47 yards from WF 41 out of bounds at the MSU 12.
MICHST
Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 12(13:00 - 2nd) 9-A.Williams to MSU 14 for 2 yards (20-C.Davis45-R.Smenda).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - MICHST 14(12:23 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 18 for 4 yards (45-R.Smenda).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MICHST 18(11:49 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Barnett.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MICHST 18(11:41 - 2nd) 95-J.Hartbarger punts 54 yards from MSU 18. 2-K.Hinton to MSU 36 for 36 yards (95-J.Hartbarger).
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (7 plays, 36 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 36(11:22 - 2nd) Penalty on WF 82-J.Roberson False start 5 yards enforced at MSU 36. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 15 - WAKE 41(11:22 - 2nd) 25-K.Walker to MSU 33 for 8 yards (45-N.Harvey34-A.Simmons).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 33(11:02 - 2nd) 25-K.Walker to MSU 33 for no gain (29-S.Brown45-N.Harvey).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 7 - WAKE 33(10:35 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman to MSU 15 for 18 yards (29-S.Brown).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 15(10:11 - 2nd) 25-K.Walker to MSU 15 for no gain (22-J.Scott).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 15(9:45 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman to MSU 16 for -1 yard (17-T.Thompson64-J.Slade).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 11 - WAKE 16(9:22 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman complete to 24-D.Greene. 24-D.Greene runs 16 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on MSU 19-J.Butler Holding declined.
|PAT Good
|(9:14 - 2nd) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
MICHST
Spartans
- TD (3 plays, 70 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:14 - 2nd) 4-N.Sciba kicks 49 yards from WF 35. 88-T.Gillison to MSU 30 for 14 yards (34-Z.Ranson86-J.Freudenthal).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 30(9:04 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 28 for -2 yards (30-J.Williams).
|+64 YD
|
2 & 12 - MICHST 28(8:37 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 88-T.Gillison. 88-T.Gillison to WF 8 for 64 yards (18-T.Rucker).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - MICHST 8(8:18 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:59 - 2nd) 4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (6 plays, 80 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:59 - 2nd) 98-C.Hahn kicks 58 yards from MSU 35. 2-K.Hinton to WF 30 for 23 yards (53-P.Fisk). Penalty on WF 89-A.Perry Holding 10 yards enforced at WF 30.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 20(7:59 - 2nd) 36-C.Carney to WF 25 for 5 yards (72-M.Panasiuk99-R.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - WAKE 25(7:43 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Roberson.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - WAKE 25(7:35 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman to WF 35 for 10 yards (34-A.Simmons45-N.Harvey).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 35(7:12 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman to MSU 46 for 19 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 46(6:54 - 2nd) 36-C.Carney to MSU 44 for 2 yards (48-K.Willekes99-R.Williams).
|+44 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 44(6:28 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman complete to 86-J.Freudenthal. 86-J.Freudenthal runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:19 - 2nd) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
MICHST
Spartans
- FG (12 plays, 47 yards, 5:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:19 - 2nd) 4-N.Sciba kicks 61 yards from WF 35. 88-T.Gillison to MSU 27 for 23 yards (21-E.Bassey48-C.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 27(6:11 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 27(6:02 - 2nd) 8-J.Nailor to MSU 37 for 10 yards (21-E.Bassey).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 37(5:50 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 40 for 3 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 7 - MICHST 40(5:26 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to WF 42 for 18 yards (37-I.Essissima).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 42(4:59 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to WF 40 for 2 yards (41-J.Johns).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - MICHST 40(4:22 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 17-T.Mosley. 17-T.Mosley to WF 32 for 8 yards (48-C.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 32(3:52 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to WF 25 for 7 yards (17-T.Redd).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 3 - MICHST 25(3:29 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to WF 30 for -5 yards (21-E.Bassey).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - MICHST 30(2:49 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor to WF 17 for 13 yards (18-T.Rucker).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 17(2:18 - 2nd) 9-A.Williams to WF 20 for -3 yards (17-T.Redd).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - MICHST 20(1:39 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 25-D.Stewart. 25-D.Stewart to WF 18 for 2 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - MICHST 18(1:33 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke sacked at WF 26 for -8 yards (9-C.Basham).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 19 - MICHST 26(0:54 - 2nd) 4-M.Coghlin 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Halftime (6 plays, 21 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:49 - 2nd) 98-C.Hahn kicks 47 yards from MSU 35. 25-K.Walker to WF 31 for 13 yards (49-M.Rosenthal).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 31(0:43 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman to WF 40 for 9 yards (99-R.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - WAKE 40(0:26 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Freudenthal.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - WAKE 40(0:18 - 2nd) 36-C.Carney to WF 48 for 8 yards (99-R.Williams34-A.Simmons).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 48(0:10 - 2nd) Penalty on MSU 96-J.Panasiuk Offside 5 yards enforced at WF 48. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - WAKE 47(0:10 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Freudenthal.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAKE 47(0:03 - 2nd) to MSU 48 for -1 yard.
MICHST
Spartans
- TD (10 plays, 73 yards, 4:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 4-N.Sciba kicks 54 yards from WF 35. 97-M.Hansen to MSU 27 for 16 yards (34-Z.Ranson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 27(14:53 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Barnett.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 27(14:48 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 31 for 4 yards (30-J.Williams).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 6 - MICHST 31(14:13 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 88-T.Gillison. 88-T.Gillison to MSU 45 for 14 yards (45-R.Smenda18-T.Rucker).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 45(13:50 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to MSU 50 for 5 yards (30-J.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - MICHST 50(13:16 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke to WF 49 for 1 yard (95-D.Bergan).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - MICHST 49(12:37 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 24-E.Collins. 24-E.Collins to WF 46 for 3 yards (4-A.Henderson).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - MICHST 46(11:56 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke to WF 44 for 2 yards (30-J.Williams).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 44(11:27 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to WF 13 for 31 yards (4-A.Henderson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 13(10:55 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to WF 10 for 3 yards (9-C.Basham).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - MICHST 10(10:19 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:11 - 3rd) 4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (7 plays, 5 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:11 - 3rd) 98-C.Hahn kicks 55 yards from MSU 35. 25-K.Walker to WF 35 for 25 yards (9-D.Long).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 35(10:04 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman complete to 5-S.Claude. 5-S.Claude to WF 44 for 9 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - WAKE 44(9:44 - 3rd) 36-C.Carney to WF 47 for 3 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 47(9:29 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Hinton.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 47(9:23 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Hinton.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - WAKE 47(9:18 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman complete to 5-S.Claude. 5-S.Claude to MSU 46 for 7 yards (3-X.Henderson). Penalty on WF 36-C.Carney Chop block 15 yards enforced at WF 47. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 25 - WAKE 32(8:51 - 3rd) Penalty on WF 12-J.Newman Delay of game 5 yards enforced at WF 32. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 30 - WAKE 27(8:36 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman to WF 40 for 13 yards (30-T.Hallock33-J.Boateng).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - WAKE 40(7:52 - 3rd) 8-D.Maggio punts 39 yards from WF 40. 16-B.Sowards to MSU 28 for 7 yards (6-J.Taylor).
MICHST
Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 28(7:40 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 81-P.Gissinger. 81-P.Gissinger to MSU 33 for 5 yards (48-C.Jones6-J.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - MICHST 33(7:20 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 36 for 3 yards (9-C.Basham72-T.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - MICHST 36(6:45 - 3rd) 9-A.Williams to MSU 37 for 1 yard (45-R.Smenda41-J.Johns).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - MICHST 37(6:00 - 3rd) 95-J.Hartbarger punts 47 yards from MSU 37 to WF 16 fair catch by 2-K.Hinton.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 16(5:51 - 3rd) 25-K.Walker to WF 18 for 2 yards (45-N.Harvey29-S.Brown).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 18(5:22 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman complete to 82-J.Roberson. 82-J.Roberson to WF 27 for 9 yards (6-D.Dowell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 27(5:09 - 3rd) 25-K.Walker to WF 27 for no gain (48-K.Willekes).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 27(4:55 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman complete to 25-K.Walker. 25-K.Walker to WF 29 for 2 yards (3-X.Henderson45-N.Harvey).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WAKE 29(4:20 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Roberson.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - WAKE 29(4:15 - 3rd) 8-D.Maggio punts 53 yards from WF 29. 16-B.Sowards to MSU 26 for 8 yards (39-K.Good).
MICHST
Spartans
- Fumble (6 plays, -4 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 26(4:01 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor to MSU 44 for 18 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 44(3:41 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to WF 45 for 11 yards (91-M.Allen).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 45(3:12 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 9-A.Williams. 9-A.Williams to WF 31 for 14 yards (58-C.Monroe).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 31(2:56 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 17-T.Mosley. 17-T.Mosley to WF 28 for 3 yards (4-A.Henderson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MICHST 28(2:25 - 3rd) 7-C.White incomplete. Intended for 13-L.Nelson.
|Int
|
3 & 7 - MICHST 28(2:15 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 45-R.Smenda at WF 19. 45-R.Smenda to WF 22 FUMBLES. 21-E.Bassey to WF 22 for no gain.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Downs (10 plays, 40 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 22(2:03 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman to WF 25 for 3 yards (72-M.Panasiuk45-N.Harvey).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 25(1:45 - 3rd) 36-C.Carney to WF 28 for 3 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - WAKE 28(1:15 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman to WF 32 for 4 yards (99-R.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 32(0:53 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 24-D.Greene.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 32(0:46 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 24-D.Greene.
|+28 YD
|
3 & 10 - WAKE 32(0:38 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman complete to 89-A.Perry. 89-A.Perry to MSU 40 for 28 yards (22-J.Scott).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 40(0:26 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman sacked at MSU 44 for -4 yards (48-K.Willekes86-D.Beesley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - WAKE 44(15:00 - 4th) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 24-D.Greene.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 14 - WAKE 44(14:56 - 4th) 36-C.Carney to MSU 38 for 6 yards (45-N.Harvey34-A.Simmons).
|No Gain
|
4 & 8 - WAKE 38(14:36 - 4th) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 24-D.Greene. Penalty on WF 79-S.Maginn Personal Foul declined.
MICHST
Spartans
- Fumble (8 plays, 56 yards, 2:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 38(14:29 - 4th) 24-E.Collins to MSU 50 for 12 yards (45-R.Smenda).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 50(14:06 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor to WF 44 for 6 yards (18-T.Rucker).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - MICHST 44(13:36 - 4th) Penalty on WF 72-T.Williams Offside 5 yards enforced at WF 44. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 39(13:26 - 4th) 9-A.Williams to WF 30 for 9 yards (18-T.Rucker).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - MICHST 30(13:05 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke to WF 28 for 2 yards (95-D.Bergan).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 28(12:28 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to WF 11 for 17 yards (17-T.Redd).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 11(11:57 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke to WF 10 for 1 yard. Penalty on MSU 14-B.Lewerke Intentional grounding 5 yards enforced at WF 10.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 14 - MICHST 15(11:45 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 88-T.Gillison. 88-T.Gillison to WF 6 FUMBLES (30-J.Williams). 30-J.Williams to WF 6 for no gain (88-T.Gillison).
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (8 plays, 32 yards, 3:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 6(11:40 - 4th) 25-K.Walker to WF 15 for 9 yards (22-J.Scott6-D.Dowell).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - WAKE 15(11:08 - 4th) 36-C.Carney to WF 18 for 3 yards (96-J.Panasiuk).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 18(10:38 - 4th) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Claude. Penalty on MSU 48-K.Willekes Offside 5 yards enforced at WF 18. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - WAKE 23(10:25 - 4th) 12-J.Newman to WF 27 for 4 yards (45-N.Harvey17-T.Thompson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - WAKE 27(10:02 - 4th) 12-J.Newman complete to 2-K.Hinton. 2-K.Hinton to WF 35 for 8 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 35(9:43 - 4th) 12-J.Newman sacked at WF 26 for -9 yards (93-N.Jones).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 19 - WAKE 26(9:12 - 4th) 12-J.Newman complete to 2-K.Hinton. 2-K.Hinton to WF 37 for 11 yards (6-D.Dowell).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - WAKE 37(8:44 - 4th) 12-J.Newman scrambles to WF 38 for 1 yard (48-K.Willekes45-N.Harvey).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - WAKE 38(8:02 - 4th) 8-D.Maggio punts 53 yards from WF 38. 16-B.Sowards to MSU 20 for 11 yards (55-M.Jurgens). Penalty on MSU 13-L.Nelson Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at MSU 20.
MICHST
Spartans
- Missed FG (12 plays, 80 yards, 4:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 10(7:47 - 4th) 24-E.Collins to MSU 15 for 5 yards (21-E.Bassey18-T.Rucker). Penalty on MSU 76-A.Arcuri Holding 5 yards enforced at MSU 10. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 15 - MICHST 5(7:30 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 17-T.Mosley. 17-T.Mosley to MSU 21 for 16 yards (20-C.Davis).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 21(7:00 - 4th) 24-E.Collins to MSU 24 for 3 yards (30-J.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MICHST 24(6:30 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 7 - MICHST 24(6:20 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to MSU 44 for 20 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 44(5:42 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 17-T.Mosley. 17-T.Mosley to WF 33 for 23 yards (17-T.Redd).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 33(5:07 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke scrambles to WF 30 for 3 yards (30-J.Williams).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - MICHST 30(4:31 - 4th) 8-J.Nailor to WF 20 for 10 yards (30-J.Williams). Penalty on MSU 64-M.Allen Holding 10 yards enforced at WF 30. No Play.
|+24 YD
|
2 & 17 - MICHST 40(4:08 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke to WF 16 for 24 yards (13-M.Walker).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 16(3:24 - 4th) 24-E.Collins to WF 13 for 3 yards (30-J.Williams13-M.Walker).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - MICHST 13(3:18 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 88-T.Gillison. 88-T.Gillison to WF 12 for 1 yard (18-T.Rucker45-R.Smenda).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - MICHST 12(3:12 - 4th) 24-E.Collins to WF 10 for 2 yards (18-T.Rucker13-M.Walker).
|No Good
|
4 & 4 - MICHST 10(3:07 - 4th) 4-M.Coghlin 28 yards Field Goal is No Good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Downs (4 plays, -4 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 20(3:03 - 4th) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Freudenthal.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 20(2:57 - 4th) 12-J.Newman sacked at WF 14 for -6 yards FUMBLES (48-K.Willekes). 2-K.Hinton to WF 16 for 2 yards (99-R.Williams45-N.Harvey).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - WAKE 16(2:40 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 24-D.Greene.
|No Gain
|
4 & 14 - WAKE 16(2:32 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Claude.
