Mond leads A&M to 24-21 win over Oklahoma St. in Texas Bowl

  • AP
  • Dec 27, 2019

HOUSTON (AP) Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher talks to his team every day about the importance of grit.

On Friday night the Aggies showed the quality their coach talks about so much when they shook off a tough start to rally for 24-21 victory over Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl.

''When they jumped out early we didn't say, `Here we go again,''' Fisher said. ''They said, `We're going to fix this. We're going to handle it. We're going to keep our poise.' Then they got in the groove and got their confidence back and started playing well.''

Kellen Mond ran for a career-high 117 yards and threw a touchdown pass as Texas A&M scored 24 straight points to overcome the early deficit.

''After a really poor start ... we were able to come out in the second half as an offense and make a lot of big plays,'' Mond said,

Mond ran 67 yards to give the Aggies (8-5) a 21-14 lead early in the fourth quarter. Mond cut to the right to avoid a couple of defenders and outran everyone else. Tre Sterling had a shot to tackle him around the 25, but Mond ran away from his diving attempt.

''He did a great job of stretching the option which allowed everybody to get their blocks just sorted out,'' Fisher said. ''And then he got inside and ran away from everybody and it was a big-time play and a big-time moment.''

The Cowboys (8-5) went for it on fourth-and-1 from the Texas A&M 34 on their next possession, but Spencer Sanders was stopped for no gain.

The Aggies added a 24-yard field goal to make it 24-14 with about three minutes to go.

Oklahoma State cut the lead to three on a touchdown reception by Braydon Johnson with about a minute left. The Cowboys attempted an onside kick, but A&M recovered it to secure the victory.

''They wore our front down as the game went on,'' Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said. ''We had some concerns coming into the game that they're pretty physical up front on both sides of the ball and I think they just wore us out a little bit.''

Chuba Hubbard, who finished the regular season as the nation's leading rusher, ran for 158 yards, and Johnson had 124 yards receiving and two touchdowns for the Cowboys.

Hubbard finished the season with 2,094 yards rushing to become the second player in school history to reach 2,000, joining Barry Sanders, who did it in 1988 when he won the Heisman Trophy.

Mond, who threw for 95 yards, fumbled twice early and the Aggies trailed 14-0 after the first quarter and were down by seven at halftime.

He had just 35 yards passing in the first half, but got going on Texas A&M's first possession of the second half. He had a 28-yard completion on a drive that ended with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jhamon Ausbon which tied it at 14-14 early in the third.

Mond fumbled on A&M's first drive and it was recovered by Oklahoma State. But the Cowboys came away empty when Matt Ammendola missed a 53-yard field goal.

The Cowboys took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when they capped a 97-yard drive with a 42-yard touchdown reception by Johnson. Hubbard had a 37-yard run to power that drive.

Dru Brown connected with Johnson on a 57-yard pass later in the first quarter to give Oklahoma State a first down at the 9. The Cowboys pushed the lead to 14-0 when Brown dashed into the end zone on the next play.

Brown threw for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

Mond fumbled again early in the second quarter, but once again the Cowboys couldn't turn the mistake into points and they had to punt it away.

The Aggies cut the lead to 14-7 on the next drive on a 1-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Spiller.

Oklahoma State had a chance to pad the lead just before halftime, but Ammendola's 46-yard field goal attempt sailed wide left.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys started out strong but were unable to build on their early lead and allowed Mond to control the game after halftime.

Texas A&M: The Aggies did a good job of shaking off their bad start and get the win to end the season on a positive note after losing their last two regular-season games.

FISHER'S 100TH

The victory was the 100th of Fisher's career. He is 100-32 in a 10-year coaching career with eight seasons at Florida State and two years at Texas A&M. Fisher, who won a national championship with the Seminoles in 2013, is 17-9 with the Aggies.

CONGRATS TO CHUBA

Sanders tweeted congratulations to Hubbard after he reached the 2,000-yards mark and said: ''I know the effort it takes to get there.''

Hubbard was asked what eclipsing 2,000 yards meant to him.

''I made a lot of bonds with these guys,'' he said. ''Relationships last a lifetime. 2,000 yards is just a number, but those friendships and bonds I've made will last forever.''

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys will wait to see if Hubbard will return for his junior season or enter the NFL draft. He has said he'll make his decision sometime after the bowl game.

''There's a lot that factors into it,'' Hubbard said. ''I'll have to talk with my family and friends and get all the resources. In two weeks, you guys will find out.''

Texas A&M: The Aggies have yet to become true contenders in the rugged SEC West, but they could be poised for a strong 2020 campaign in Mond's last season with the return of an experienced offensive line and talent at running back.

---

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Quarter
Touchdown 7:56
6-D.Brown complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
97
yds
01:57
pos
6
0
Point After TD 7:47
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 1:42
6-D.Brown runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
77
yds
01:48
pos
13
0
Point After TD 1:33
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 5:45
28-I.Spiller runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
22
yds
02:24
pos
14
6
Point After TD 5:39
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 10:37
11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
55
yds
03:32
pos
14
13
Point After TD 10:32
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
4th Quarter
Touchdown 10:59
11-K.Mond runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
88
yds
01:28
pos
14
20
Point After TD 10:45
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Field Goal 2:55
47-S.Small 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
64
yds
05:05
pos
14
24
Touchdown 1:07
6-D.Brown complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
55
yds
01:48
pos
20
24
Point After TD 1:04
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
24
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 19
Rushing 8 12
Passing 7 5
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 4-12 5-10
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 311 343
Total Plays 59 60
Avg Gain 5.3 5.7
Net Yards Rushing 150 248
Rush Attempts 31 41
Avg Rush Yards 4.8 6.0
Net Yards Passing 161 95
Comp. - Att. 15-28 13-19
Yards Per Pass 5.8 5.0
Penalties - Yards 5-42 8-56
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-36.4 4-38.8
Return Yards 43 39
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-3
Kickoffs - Returns 2-43 2-36
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
25 Oklahoma State 8-5 1400721
Texas A&M 8-5 0771024
NRG Stadium Houston, Texas
 161 PASS YDS 95
150 RUSH YDS 248
311 TOTAL YDS 343
Oklahoma State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Brown 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.6% 184 2 0 132.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.6% 184 2 0 132.3
D. Brown 15/28 184 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 158 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 158 0
C. Hubbard 19 158 0 42
S. Sanders 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
S. Sanders 2 3 0 3
L. Brown 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
L. Brown 1 -2 0 -2
D. Brown 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 -9 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 -9 1
D. Brown 9 -9 1 12
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
B. Johnson 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 5 124 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 124 2
B. Johnson 10 5 124 2 57
J. McCray 12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
J. McCray 6 2 21 0 13
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
C. Hubbard 3 2 15 0 16
L. Brown 7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
L. Brown 1 1 15 0 15
L. Wolf 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
L. Wolf 3 1 4 0 4
J. Woods 89 FB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Woods 2 1 4 0 4
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 1 0
D. Stoner 3 3 1 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Taylor II 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
J. Taylor II 8-0 0.0 0
A. Ogbongbemiga 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 1.0
A. Ogbongbemiga 8-4 1.0 0
M. Rodriguez 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
M. Rodriguez 7-2 0.0 0
T. McCalister 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. McCalister 4-0 0.0 0
T. Sterling 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Sterling 4-1 0.0 0
J. Bernard 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Bernard 3-1 0.0 0
T. Ford 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Ford 3-0 0.0 0
R. Williams 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
K. Henry 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Henry 1-0 0.0 0
D. Harper 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Harper 1-1 0.0 0
A. Green 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Green 1-0 0.0 0
I. Antwine 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
I. Antwine 1-1 0.0 0
T. Lacy 89 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Lacy 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jernigan 42 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jernigan 1-0 0.0 0
S. Tuihalamaka 35 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Tuihalamaka 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Ammendola 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/2 3/3
M. Ammendola 0/2 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Hutton 29 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 36.4 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 36.4 2
T. Hutton 5 36.4 2 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Johnson 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 21.5 38 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 21.5 38 0
B. Johnson 2 21.5 38 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Texas A&M
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.4% 95 1 0 127.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.4% 95 1 0 127.8
K. Mond 13/19 95 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 117 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 117 1
K. Mond 12 117 1 67
I. Spiller 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 77 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 77 1
I. Spiller 19 77 1 12
A. Smith 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 54 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 54 0
A. Smith 7 54 0 19
Q. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
Q. Davis 1 4 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
Q. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 48 0
Q. Davis 7 6 48 0 15
J. Wydermyer 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 28 0
J. Wydermyer 2 1 28 0 28
A. Smith 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
A. Smith 4 2 13 0 11
J. Ausbon 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 10 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 1
J. Ausbon 2 1 10 1 10
C. Buckley 14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
C. Buckley 2 1 0 0 0
I. Spiller 28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -4 0
I. Spiller 2 2 -4 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Richardson 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
D. Richardson 7-1 0.0 0
K. Carper 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Carper 4-0 0.0 0
Bu. Johnson 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
Bu. Johnson 4-2 0.0 0
A. Hines III 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Hines III 3-0 0.0 0
M. Clemons 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
M. Clemons 3-1 0.5 0
T. Johnson 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
T. Johnson 3-0 2.0 0
D. Leal 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
D. Leal 3-2 0.5 0
D. Renfro 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
D. Renfro 2-2 0.5 0
L. O'Neal Jr. 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. O'Neal Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
J. Peevy 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
J. Peevy 1-1 0.5 0
J. Martin 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Martin 1-0 0.0 0
B. Brown III 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Brown III 1-0 0.0 0
C. Richardson 25 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Richardson 1-0 0.0 0
M. Jones 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
M. Jones 0-3 0.0 0
C. Oliver 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Oliver 0-1 0.0 0
D. Morris 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Morris 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Small 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
S. Small 1/1 24 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Mann 34 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 38.8 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 38.8 3
B. Mann 4 38.8 3 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Smith 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 18 0
A. Smith 2 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Smith 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
A. Smith 1 3.0 3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:05 TXAM 25 1:16 3 -11 FG Miss
9:44 OKLAST 3 1:57 5 97 TD
3:21 OKLAST 18 1:48 5 82 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:11 OKLAST 5 1:55 6 0 Punt
5:39 OKLAST 25 5:03 10 46 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OKLAST 25 0:48 3 3 Punt
10:32 OKLAST 25 1:40 3 -3 Punt
5:00 OKLAST 13 4:14 7 21 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:55 OKLAST 48 1:30 5 1 Punt
10:45 OKLAST 3 2:39 7 63 Downs
2:52 OKLAST 41 1:48 8 59 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXAM 23 0:46 2 2 Fumble
12:43 TXAM 36 2:50 5 21 Punt
7:47 TXAM 20 4:19 8 35 Punt
1:33 TXAM 25 1:05 13 70 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:03 OKLAST 22 2:24 6 22 TD
0:31 TXAM 30 0:00 1 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:04 TXAM 40 3:32 8 60 TD
8:43 TXAM 39 3:35 6 9 Punt
0:36 TXAM 14 0:35 4 -11 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:13 TXAM 12 1:28 3 88 TD
8:00 TXAM 34 5:05 9 59 FG
1:04 TXAM 47 0:38 2 -4

TXAM Aggies  - Fumble (2 plays, 2 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 60 yards from OKS 35. 17-A.Smith to TXAM 23 for 18 yards (13-T.Harper18-S.Taylor).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 23
(14:54 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis to TXAM 26 for 3 yards (24-J.Bernard).
-1 YD
2 & 7 - TXAM 26
(14:14 - 1st) 11-K.Mond to TXAM 25 FUMBLES (94-T.Ford). 95-I.Antwine to TXAM 25 for no gain.

OKLAST Cowboys  - Missed FG (3 plays, -11 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
-5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25
(14:05 - 1st) 6-D.Brown complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to TXAM 30 for -5 yards (26-D.Richardson).
No Gain
2 & 15 - OKLAST 30
(13:41 - 1st) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 12-J.McCray.
Sack
3 & 15 - OKLAST 30
(13:35 - 1st) 6-D.Brown sacked at TXAM 36 for -6 yards (3-T.Johnson).
No Good
4 & 21 - OKLAST 36
(12:49 - 1st) 49-M.Ammendola 53 yards Field Goal is No Good.

TXAM Aggies  - Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 2:50 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 36
(12:43 - 1st) 17-A.Smith to TXAM 44 for 8 yards (94-T.Ford).
+7 YD
2 & 2 - TXAM 44
(12:05 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to OKS 49 for 7 yards (20-M.Rodriguez16-D.Harper).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 49
(11:28 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 17-A.Smith. 17-A.Smith to OKS 47 for 2 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - TXAM 47
(10:46 - 1st) 1-Q.Davis to OKS 43 for 4 yards (2-T.McCalister20-M.Rodriguez).
No Gain
3 & 4 - TXAM 43
(9:58 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Wydermyer.
Punt
4 & 4 - TXAM 43
(9:53 - 1st) 34-B.Mann punts 40 yards from OKS 43 Downed at the OKS 3.

OKLAST Cowboys  - TD (5 plays, 97 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 3
(9:44 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 8 for 5 yards (19-A.Hines).
+37 YD
2 & 5 - OKLAST 8
(9:11 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard pushed ob at OKS 45 for 37 yards (29-D.Renfro).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 45
(8:44 - 1st) 7-L.Brown to OKS 43 for -2 yards.
+15 YD
2 & 12 - OKLAST 43
(8:20 - 1st) 6-D.Brown complete to 7-L.Brown. 7-L.Brown to TXAM 42 for 15 yards (26-D.Richardson).
+42 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 42
(7:56 - 1st) 6-D.Brown complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:47 - 1st) 49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.

TXAM Aggies  - Punt (8 plays, 35 yards, 4:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:47 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 63 yards from OKS 35. 17-A.Smith to TXAM 20 for 18 yards (16-D.Harper13-T.Harper).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 20
(7:39 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 32 for 12 yards (2-T.McCalister).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 32
(7:06 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 39 for 7 yards (11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - TXAM 39
(6:25 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 43 for 4 yards (92-C.Murray).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TXAM 43
(5:54 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Rogers. Penalty on OKS 8-R.Williams Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TXAM 43. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 42
(5:46 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to OKS 42 for no gain (20-M.Rodriguez92-C.Murray).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 42
(5:04 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis to OKS 36 for 6 yards (24-J.Bernard11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
-4 YD
3 & 4 - TXAM 36
(4:18 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller to OKS 40 for -4 yards (4-A.Green).
Penalty
4 & 8 - TXAM 40
(3:28 - 1st) Team penalty on TXAM Delay of game 5 yards enforced at OKS 40. No Play.
Punt
4 & 13 - TXAM 45
(3:28 - 1st) 34-B.Mann punts 27 yards from OKS 45 out of bounds at the OKS 18.

OKLAST Cowboys  - TD (5 plays, 82 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 18
(3:21 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 23 for 5 yards (5-B.Brown). Penalty on TXAM 29-D.Renfro Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at OKS 23.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 38
(3:05 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 44 for 6 yards (14-K.Carper26-D.Richardson).
Penalty
2 & 4 - OKLAST 44
(2:45 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 44 for no gain. Penalty on OKS 76-D.Galloway Holding 10 yards enforced at OKS 44. No Play.
+57 YD
2 & 14 - OKLAST 34
(2:25 - 1st) 6-D.Brown complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson to TXAM 9 for 57 yards (14-K.Carper10-M.Jones).
+9 YD
1 & 9 - OKLAST 9
(1:42 - 1st) 6-D.Brown runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:33 - 1st) 49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.

TXAM Aggies  - Fumble (13 plays, 70 yards, 1:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:33 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 40 yards from OKS 35 to TXAM 25 fair catch by 17-A.Smith.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TXAM 25
(1:33 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis to TXAM 33 for 8 yards (11-A.Ogbongbemiga). Penalty on TXAM 13-K.Rogers Holding 10 yards enforced at TXAM 25. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 20 - TXAM 15
(1:05 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 27 for 12 yards (20-M.Rodriguez24-J.Bernard).
+11 YD
2 & 8 - TXAM 27
(0:28 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis to TXAM 38 for 11 yards (8-R.Williams).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TXAM 38
(15:00 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Rogers. Penalty on OKS 8-R.Williams Holding 10 yards enforced at TXAM 38. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 48
(14:53 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to OKS 45 for 7 yards (25-J.Taylor).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - TXAM 45
(14:13 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to OKS 41 for 4 yards (25-J.Taylor).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 41
(13:40 - 2nd) 17-A.Smith to OKS 35 for 6 yards (25-J.Taylor).
+11 YD
2 & 4 - TXAM 35
(12:55 - 2nd) 17-A.Smith to OKS 24 for 11 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 24
(12:24 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Davis.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 24
(12:19 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis to OKS 18 for 6 yards (2-T.McCalister).
+6 YD
3 & 4 - TXAM 18
(11:33 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond to OKS 12 for 6 yards (2-T.McCalister).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 12
(10:58 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to OKS 5 for 7 yards (25-J.Taylor).
No Gain
2 & 3 - TXAM 5
(10:18 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond to OKS 5 FUMBLES. 11-A.Ogbongbemiga to OKS 5 for no gain.

OKLAST Cowboys  - Punt (6 plays, 0 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 5
(10:11 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown to OKS 10 for 5 yards.
No Gain
2 & 5 - OKLAST 10
(9:33 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Johnson.
+6 YD
3 & 5 - OKLAST 10
(9:26 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 16 for 6 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 16
(9:08 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Johnson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - OKLAST 16
(9:01 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 30-C.Hubbard.
Sack
3 & 10 - OKLAST 16
(8:56 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown sacked at OKS 5 for -11 yards (3-T.Johnson).
Punt
4 & 21 - OKLAST 5
(8:16 - 2nd) 29-T.Hutton punts 17 yards from OKS 5 Downed at the OKS 22.

TXAM Aggies  - TD (6 plays, 22 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 22
(8:03 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 17-A.Smith. 17-A.Smith to OKS 11 for 11 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 11
(7:25 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to OKS 7 for 4 yards (25-J.Taylor11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
No Gain
2 & 6 - TXAM 7
(6:43 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 17-A.Smith.
+6 YD
3 & 6 - TXAM 7
(6:37 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond to OKS 1 for 6 yards (25-J.Taylor).
No Gain
1 & 1 - TXAM 1
(6:24 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond to OKS 1 for no gain (11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - TXAM 1
(5:45 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:39 - 2nd) 47-S.Small extra point is good.

OKLAST Cowboys  - Missed FG (10 plays, 46 yards, 5:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:39 - 2nd) 34-B.Mann kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25
(5:39 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 33 for 8 yards (26-D.Richardson).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - OKLAST 33
(5:22 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 34 for 1 yard (91-M.Clemons).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - OKLAST 34
(4:42 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 37 for 3 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 37
(4:11 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 37 for no gain (19-A.Hines).
-1 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 37
(3:50 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown complete to 30-C.Hubbard. 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 36 for -1 yard (9-L.O'Neal).
Penalty
3 & 11 - OKLAST 36
(3:08 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 80-L.Greenwood. Penalty on TXAM 29-D.Renfro Holding 10 yards enforced at OKS 36. No Play.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46
(3:01 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to TXAM 38 for 16 yards (26-D.Richardson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 38
(2:22 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Johnson.
-7 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 38
(2:14 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown to TXAM 45 for -7 yards (26-D.Richardson).
+16 YD
3 & 17 - OKLAST 45
(1:26 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown complete to 30-C.Hubbard. 30-C.Hubbard to TXAM 29 for 16 yards (8-D.Leal).
No Good
4 & 1 - OKLAST 29
(0:36 - 2nd) 49-M.Ammendola 46 yards Field Goal is No Good.

TXAM Aggies  - Halftime (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 30
(0:31 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 14-C.Buckley. 14-C.Buckley to TXAM 30 for no gain (24-J.Bernard).

OKLAST Cowboys  - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 34-B.Mann kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson to OKS 28 for 3 yards (26-D.Richardson29-D.Renfro).
No Gain
2 & 7 - OKLAST 28
(14:25 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 12-J.McCray.
No Gain
3 & 7 - OKLAST 28
(14:19 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Johnson.
Punt
4 & 7 - OKLAST 28
(14:12 - 3rd) 29-T.Hutton punts 32 yards from OKS 28 to TXAM 40 fair catch by 17-A.Smith.

TXAM Aggies  - TD (8 plays, 60 yards, 3:32 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 40
(14:04 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond to TXAM 41 for 1 yard (89-T.Lacy).
No Gain
2 & 9 - TXAM 41
(13:23 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 17-A.Smith.
Penalty
3 & 9 - TXAM 41
(13:17 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond sacked at TXAM 35 for -6 yards. Team penalty on OKS Offside 5 yards enforced at TXAM 41. No Play. (91-M.Scott).
+28 YD
3 & 4 - TXAM 46
(12:47 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to OKS 26 for 28 yards (11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 26
(12:13 - 3rd) 17-A.Smith to OKS 7 for 19 yards (11-A.Ogbongbemiga3-T.Sterling).
-3 YD
1 & 7 - TXAM 7
(11:30 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to OKS 10 for -3 yards (25-J.Taylor).
No Gain
2 & 10 - TXAM 10
(10:43 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Ausbon.
+10 YD
3 & 10 - TXAM 10
(10:37 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:32 - 3rd) 47-S.Small extra point is good.

OKLAST Cowboys  - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:32 - 3rd) 34-B.Mann kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
-5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25
(10:32 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 20 for -5 yards (15-J.Martin).
+2 YD
2 & 15 - OKLAST 20
(9:49 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown to OKS 22 for 2 yards (91-M.Clemons).
No Gain
3 & 13 - OKLAST 22
(8:58 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 12-J.McCray.
Punt
4 & 13 - OKLAST 22
(8:52 - 3rd) 29-T.Hutton punts 39 yards from OKS 22 to TXAM 39 fair catch by 17-A.Smith.

TXAM Aggies  - Punt (6 plays, 9 yards, 3:35 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 39
(8:43 - 3rd) 17-A.Smith to TXAM 43 for 4 yards (95-I.Antwine).
No Gain
2 & 6 - TXAM 43
(8:08 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Buckley.
+7 YD
3 & 6 - TXAM 43
(8:04 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis to TXAM 50 for 7 yards (25-J.Taylor).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 50
(7:25 - 3rd) 17-A.Smith to TXAM 47 for -3 yards (92-C.Murray20-M.Rodriguez).
No Gain
2 & 13 - TXAM 47
(6:40 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 47 for no gain (94-T.Ford11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
+1 YD
3 & 13 - TXAM 47
(5:55 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond to TXAM 48 for 1 yard (11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
Punt
4 & 12 - TXAM 48
(5:08 - 3rd) 34-B.Mann punts 39 yards from TXAM 48 to OKS 13 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.

OKLAST Cowboys  - Punt (7 plays, 21 yards, 4:14 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 13
(5:00 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 14 for 1 yard (14-K.Carper10-M.Jones).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - OKLAST 14
(4:27 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 21 for 7 yards (3-T.Johnson1-B.Johnson).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - OKLAST 21
(3:42 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf to OKS 25 for 4 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25
(3:11 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 26 for 1 yard (1-B.Johnson8-D.Leal).
Penalty
2 & 9 - OKLAST 26
(2:37 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown to OKS 30 for 4 yards. Penalty on TXAM 40-T.Wilson Offside 5 yards enforced at OKS 26. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - OKLAST 31
(2:11 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 34 for 3 yards (25-C.Richardson).
No Gain
3 & 1 - OKLAST 34
(1:30 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 34 for no gain (1-B.Johnson10-M.Jones).
Punt
4 & 1 - OKLAST 34
(0:46 - 3rd) 29-T.Hutton punts 52 yards from OKS 34 to TXAM 14 fair catch by 17-A.Smith.

TXAM Aggies  - Punt (4 plays, -11 yards, 0:35 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 14
(0:36 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 14 for no gain (3-T.Sterling11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
Sack
2 & 10 - TXAM 14
(0:01 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond sacked at TXAM 8 for -6 yards (11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
-3 YD
3 & 16 - TXAM 8
(15:00 - 4th) 11-K.Mond to TXAM 5 for -3 yards (42-J.Jernigan).
Penalty
4 & 19 - TXAM 5
(14:19 - 4th) Penalty on TXAM 9-L.O'Neal False start 2 yards enforced at TXAM 5. No Play.
Punt
4 & 21 - TXAM 3
(14:07 - 4th) 34-B.Mann punts 49 yards from TXAM 3 Downed at the OKS 48.

OKLAST Cowboys  - Punt (5 plays, 1 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 48
(13:55 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to TXAM 46 for 6 yards (1-B.Johnson).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - OKLAST 46
(13:26 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard pushed ob at TXAM 42 for 4 yards (29-D.Renfro).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 42
(13:10 - 4th) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 1-L.Wolf.
Sack
2 & 10 - OKLAST 42
(13:02 - 4th) 6-D.Brown sacked at OKS 49 for -9 yards (91-M.Clemons29-D.Renfro).
No Gain
3 & 19 - OKLAST 49
(12:31 - 4th) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 1-L.Wolf.
Punt
4 & 19 - OKLAST 49
(12:25 - 4th) 29-T.Hutton punts 42 yards from OKS 49. 17-A.Smith to TXAM 12 for 3 yards (53-M.Hembrough38-P.Redwine-Bryant).

TXAM Aggies  - TD (3 plays, 88 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 12
(12:13 - 4th) 11-K.Mond pushed ob at TXAM 28 for 16 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 28
(11:39 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 33 for 5 yards (11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
+67 YD
2 & 5 - TXAM 33
(10:59 - 4th) 11-K.Mond runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:45 - 4th) 47-S.Small extra point is good.

OKLAST Cowboys  - Downs (7 plays, 63 yards, 2:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:45 - 4th) 34-B.Mann kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35. 8-B.Johnson to OKS 5 for 5 yards (43-A.Zettler). Penalty on OKS 16-D.Harper Illegal block in the back 2 yards enforced at OKS 5.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 3
(10:45 - 4th) 6-D.Brown to OKS 15 for 12 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 15
(10:21 - 4th) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Johnson.
+42 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 15
(10:14 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to TXAM 43 for 42 yards (26-D.Richardson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 43
(9:44 - 4th) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 12-J.McCray.
Sack
2 & 10 - OKLAST 43
(9:38 - 4th) 6-D.Brown sacked at TXAM 47 for -4 yards (92-J.Peevy8-D.Leal).
+13 YD
3 & 14 - OKLAST 47
(8:55 - 4th) 6-D.Brown complete to 12-J.McCray. 12-J.McCray to TXAM 34 for 13 yards (92-J.Peevy21-C.Oliver).
No Gain
4 & 1 - OKLAST 34
(8:06 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders to TXAM 34 for no gain (8-D.Leal).

TXAM Aggies  - FG (9 plays, 59 yards, 5:05 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 34
(8:00 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 35 for 1 yard (20-M.Rodriguez92-C.Murray).
+15 YD
2 & 9 - TXAM 35
(7:17 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis to TXAM 50 for 15 yards (8-R.Williams).
+30 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 50
(6:38 - 4th) 11-K.Mond to OKS 20 for 30 yards (3-T.Sterling).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 20
(5:58 - 4th) 17-A.Smith to OKS 11 for 9 yards (16-D.Harper).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - TXAM 11
(5:17 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to OKS 9 for 2 yards (3-T.Sterling95-I.Antwine).
+3 YD
1 & 9 - TXAM 9
(4:41 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to OKS 6 for 3 yards (3-T.Sterling).
-1 YD
2 & 6 - TXAM 6
(3:56 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to OKS 7 for -1 yard (33-K.Henry35-S.Tuihalamaka).
Penalty
3 & 7 - TXAM 7
(3:27 - 4th) Penalty on TXAM 54-C.Green False start 5 yards enforced at OKS 7. No Play.
+5 YD
3 & 12 - TXAM 12
(3:11 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to OKS 7 for 5 yards (11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
Field Goal
4 & 7 - TXAM 7
(2:55 - 4th) 47-S.Small 24 yards Field Goal is Good.

OKLAST Cowboys  - TD (8 plays, 59 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:52 - 4th) 34-B.Mann kicks 62 yards from TXAM 35. 8-B.Johnson to OKS 41 for 38 yards (34-B.Mann).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 41
(2:43 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to TXAM 47 for 12 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 47
(2:29 - 4th) 6-D.Brown complete to 12-J.McCray. 12-J.McCray pushed ob at TXAM 39 for 8 yards (19-A.Hines).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - OKLAST 39
(2:01 - 4th) 6-D.Brown complete to 89-J.Woods. 89-J.Woods pushed ob at TXAM 35 for 4 yards (1-B.Johnson).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 35
(1:55 - 4th) 6-D.Brown complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson to TXAM 18 for 17 yards (14-K.Carper).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 18
(1:36 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to TXAM 7 for 11 yards (8-D.Leal7-D.Morris). Penalty on TXAM 92-J.Peevy Personal Foul 4 yards enforced at TXAM 7.
-2 YD
1 & 3 - OKLAST 3
(1:20 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to TXAM 5 for -2 yards (91-M.Clemons1-B.Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 5 - OKLAST 5
(1:14 - 4th) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Woods.
+5 YD
3 & 5 - OKLAST 5
(1:07 - 4th) 6-D.Brown complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:04 - 4th) 49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.

TXAM Aggies

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:04 - 4th) 39-J.McClure kicks 18 yards from OKS 35 to the TXAM 47 downed by 28-I.Spiller.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 47
(1:01 - 4th) to TXAM 45 for -2 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 12 - TXAM 45
(0:26 - 4th) to TXAM 43 for -2 yards.
