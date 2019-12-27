|
|
|OKLAST
|TXAM
Mond leads A&M to 24-21 win over Oklahoma St. in Texas Bowl
HOUSTON (AP) Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher talks to his team every day about the importance of grit.
On Friday night the Aggies showed the quality their coach talks about so much when they shook off a tough start to rally for 24-21 victory over Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl.
''When they jumped out early we didn't say, `Here we go again,''' Fisher said. ''They said, `We're going to fix this. We're going to handle it. We're going to keep our poise.' Then they got in the groove and got their confidence back and started playing well.''
Kellen Mond ran for a career-high 117 yards and threw a touchdown pass as Texas A&M scored 24 straight points to overcome the early deficit.
''After a really poor start ... we were able to come out in the second half as an offense and make a lot of big plays,'' Mond said,
Mond ran 67 yards to give the Aggies (8-5) a 21-14 lead early in the fourth quarter. Mond cut to the right to avoid a couple of defenders and outran everyone else. Tre Sterling had a shot to tackle him around the 25, but Mond ran away from his diving attempt.
''He did a great job of stretching the option which allowed everybody to get their blocks just sorted out,'' Fisher said. ''And then he got inside and ran away from everybody and it was a big-time play and a big-time moment.''
The Cowboys (8-5) went for it on fourth-and-1 from the Texas A&M 34 on their next possession, but Spencer Sanders was stopped for no gain.
The Aggies added a 24-yard field goal to make it 24-14 with about three minutes to go.
Oklahoma State cut the lead to three on a touchdown reception by Braydon Johnson with about a minute left. The Cowboys attempted an onside kick, but A&M recovered it to secure the victory.
''They wore our front down as the game went on,'' Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said. ''We had some concerns coming into the game that they're pretty physical up front on both sides of the ball and I think they just wore us out a little bit.''
Chuba Hubbard, who finished the regular season as the nation's leading rusher, ran for 158 yards, and Johnson had 124 yards receiving and two touchdowns for the Cowboys.
Hubbard finished the season with 2,094 yards rushing to become the second player in school history to reach 2,000, joining Barry Sanders, who did it in 1988 when he won the Heisman Trophy.
Mond, who threw for 95 yards, fumbled twice early and the Aggies trailed 14-0 after the first quarter and were down by seven at halftime.
He had just 35 yards passing in the first half, but got going on Texas A&M's first possession of the second half. He had a 28-yard completion on a drive that ended with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jhamon Ausbon which tied it at 14-14 early in the third.
Mond fumbled on A&M's first drive and it was recovered by Oklahoma State. But the Cowboys came away empty when Matt Ammendola missed a 53-yard field goal.
The Cowboys took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when they capped a 97-yard drive with a 42-yard touchdown reception by Johnson. Hubbard had a 37-yard run to power that drive.
Dru Brown connected with Johnson on a 57-yard pass later in the first quarter to give Oklahoma State a first down at the 9. The Cowboys pushed the lead to 14-0 when Brown dashed into the end zone on the next play.
Brown threw for 184 yards and two touchdowns.
Mond fumbled again early in the second quarter, but once again the Cowboys couldn't turn the mistake into points and they had to punt it away.
The Aggies cut the lead to 14-7 on the next drive on a 1-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Spiller.
Oklahoma State had a chance to pad the lead just before halftime, but Ammendola's 46-yard field goal attempt sailed wide left.
THE TAKEAWAY
Oklahoma State: The Cowboys started out strong but were unable to build on their early lead and allowed Mond to control the game after halftime.
Texas A&M: The Aggies did a good job of shaking off their bad start and get the win to end the season on a positive note after losing their last two regular-season games.
FISHER'S 100TH
The victory was the 100th of Fisher's career. He is 100-32 in a 10-year coaching career with eight seasons at Florida State and two years at Texas A&M. Fisher, who won a national championship with the Seminoles in 2013, is 17-9 with the Aggies.
CONGRATS TO CHUBA
Sanders tweeted congratulations to Hubbard after he reached the 2,000-yards mark and said: ''I know the effort it takes to get there.''
Hubbard was asked what eclipsing 2,000 yards meant to him.
''I made a lot of bonds with these guys,'' he said. ''Relationships last a lifetime. 2,000 yards is just a number, but those friendships and bonds I've made will last forever.''
UP NEXT
Oklahoma State: The Cowboys will wait to see if Hubbard will return for his junior season or enter the NFL draft. He has said he'll make his decision sometime after the bowl game.
''There's a lot that factors into it,'' Hubbard said. ''I'll have to talk with my family and friends and get all the resources. In two weeks, you guys will find out.''
Texas A&M: The Aggies have yet to become true contenders in the rugged SEC West, but they could be poised for a strong 2020 campaign in Mond's last season with the return of an experienced offensive line and talent at running back.
---
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|19
|Rushing
|8
|12
|Passing
|7
|5
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|5-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|311
|343
|Total Plays
|59
|60
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|150
|248
|Rush Attempts
|31
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|6.0
|Net Yards Passing
|161
|95
|Comp. - Att.
|15-28
|13-19
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|5.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-42
|8-56
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-36.4
|4-38.8
|Return Yards
|43
|39
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-43
|2-36
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|161
|PASS YDS
|95
|
|
|150
|RUSH YDS
|248
|
|
|311
|TOTAL YDS
|343
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Brown 6 QB
|D. Brown
|15/28
|184
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
|C. Hubbard
|19
|158
|0
|42
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
L. Brown 7 RB
|L. Brown
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
D. Brown 6 QB
|D. Brown
|9
|-9
|1
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|10
|5
|124
|2
|57
|
J. McCray 12 WR
|J. McCray
|6
|2
|21
|0
|13
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
|C. Hubbard
|3
|2
|15
|0
|16
|
L. Brown 7 RB
|L. Brown
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
L. Wolf 1 WR
|L. Wolf
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Woods 89 FB
|J. Woods
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|3
|3
|1
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Taylor II 25 S
|J. Taylor II
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ogbongbemiga 11 LB
|A. Ogbongbemiga
|8-4
|1.0
|0
|
M. Rodriguez 20 LB
|M. Rodriguez
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. McCalister 2 S
|T. McCalister
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sterling 3 S
|T. Sterling
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bernard 24 S
|J. Bernard
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ford 94 DE
|T. Ford
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 8 CB
|R. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Henry 33 LB
|K. Henry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harper 16 LB
|D. Harper
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Green 4 CB
|A. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Antwine 95 DT
|I. Antwine
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lacy 89 DE
|T. Lacy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jernigan 42 DT
|J. Jernigan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tuihalamaka 35 DT
|S. Tuihalamaka
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ammendola 49 K
|M. Ammendola
|0/2
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Hutton 29 P
|T. Hutton
|5
|36.4
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|2
|21.5
|38
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Mond 11 QB
|K. Mond
|13/19
|95
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Mond 11 QB
|K. Mond
|12
|117
|1
|67
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
|I. Spiller
|19
|77
|1
|12
|
A. Smith 17 WR
|A. Smith
|7
|54
|0
|19
|
Q. Davis 1 WR
|Q. Davis
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Davis 1 WR
|Q. Davis
|7
|6
|48
|0
|15
|
J. Wydermyer 85 TE
|J. Wydermyer
|2
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
A. Smith 17 WR
|A. Smith
|4
|2
|13
|0
|11
|
J. Ausbon 2 WR
|J. Ausbon
|2
|1
|10
|1
|10
|
C. Buckley 14 WR
|C. Buckley
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
|I. Spiller
|2
|2
|-4
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Richardson 26 DB
|D. Richardson
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Carper 14 DB
|K. Carper
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Bu. Johnson 1 LB
|Bu. Johnson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hines III 19 LB
|A. Hines III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clemons 91 DL
|M. Clemons
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Johnson 3 DL
|T. Johnson
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
D. Leal 8 DL
|D. Leal
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Renfro 29 DB
|D. Renfro
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
L. O'Neal Jr. 9 DB
|L. O'Neal Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Peevy 92 DL
|J. Peevy
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Martin 15 DL
|J. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brown III 5 DL
|B. Brown III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Richardson 25 RB
|C. Richardson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 10 DB
|M. Jones
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Oliver 21 DB
|C. Oliver
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Morris 7 DB
|D. Morris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Small 47 K
|S. Small
|1/1
|24
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 34 P
|B. Mann
|4
|38.8
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Smith 17 WR
|A. Smith
|2
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Smith 17 WR
|A. Smith
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
TXAM
Aggies
- Fumble (2 plays, 2 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 60 yards from OKS 35. 17-A.Smith to TXAM 23 for 18 yards (13-T.Harper18-S.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 23(14:54 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis to TXAM 26 for 3 yards (24-J.Bernard).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXAM 26(14:14 - 1st) 11-K.Mond to TXAM 25 FUMBLES (94-T.Ford). 95-I.Antwine to TXAM 25 for no gain.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Missed FG (3 plays, -11 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(14:05 - 1st) 6-D.Brown complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to TXAM 30 for -5 yards (26-D.Richardson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - OKLAST 30(13:41 - 1st) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 12-J.McCray.
|Sack
|
3 & 15 - OKLAST 30(13:35 - 1st) 6-D.Brown sacked at TXAM 36 for -6 yards (3-T.Johnson).
|No Good
|
4 & 21 - OKLAST 36(12:49 - 1st) 49-M.Ammendola 53 yards Field Goal is No Good.
TXAM
Aggies
- Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 36(12:43 - 1st) 17-A.Smith to TXAM 44 for 8 yards (94-T.Ford).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - TXAM 44(12:05 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to OKS 49 for 7 yards (20-M.Rodriguez16-D.Harper).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 49(11:28 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 17-A.Smith. 17-A.Smith to OKS 47 for 2 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXAM 47(10:46 - 1st) 1-Q.Davis to OKS 43 for 4 yards (2-T.McCalister20-M.Rodriguez).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TXAM 43(9:58 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Wydermyer.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TXAM 43(9:53 - 1st) 34-B.Mann punts 40 yards from OKS 43 Downed at the OKS 3.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- TD (5 plays, 97 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 3(9:44 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 8 for 5 yards (19-A.Hines).
|+37 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLAST 8(9:11 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard pushed ob at OKS 45 for 37 yards (29-D.Renfro).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 45(8:44 - 1st) 7-L.Brown to OKS 43 for -2 yards.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 12 - OKLAST 43(8:20 - 1st) 6-D.Brown complete to 7-L.Brown. 7-L.Brown to TXAM 42 for 15 yards (26-D.Richardson).
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 42(7:56 - 1st) 6-D.Brown complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:47 - 1st) 49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
TXAM
Aggies
- Punt (8 plays, 35 yards, 4:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:47 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 63 yards from OKS 35. 17-A.Smith to TXAM 20 for 18 yards (16-D.Harper13-T.Harper).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 20(7:39 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 32 for 12 yards (2-T.McCalister).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 32(7:06 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 39 for 7 yards (11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXAM 39(6:25 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 43 for 4 yards (92-C.Murray).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 43(5:54 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Rogers. Penalty on OKS 8-R.Williams Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TXAM 43. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 42(5:46 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to OKS 42 for no gain (20-M.Rodriguez92-C.Murray).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 42(5:04 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis to OKS 36 for 6 yards (24-J.Bernard11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXAM 36(4:18 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller to OKS 40 for -4 yards (4-A.Green).
|Penalty
|
4 & 8 - TXAM 40(3:28 - 1st) Team penalty on TXAM Delay of game 5 yards enforced at OKS 40. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - TXAM 45(3:28 - 1st) 34-B.Mann punts 27 yards from OKS 45 out of bounds at the OKS 18.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- TD (5 plays, 82 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 18(3:21 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 23 for 5 yards (5-B.Brown). Penalty on TXAM 29-D.Renfro Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at OKS 23.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 38(3:05 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 44 for 6 yards (14-K.Carper26-D.Richardson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - OKLAST 44(2:45 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 44 for no gain. Penalty on OKS 76-D.Galloway Holding 10 yards enforced at OKS 44. No Play.
|+57 YD
|
2 & 14 - OKLAST 34(2:25 - 1st) 6-D.Brown complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson to TXAM 9 for 57 yards (14-K.Carper10-M.Jones).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - OKLAST 9(1:42 - 1st) 6-D.Brown runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:33 - 1st) 49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
TXAM
Aggies
- Fumble (13 plays, 70 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:33 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 40 yards from OKS 35 to TXAM 25 fair catch by 17-A.Smith.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(1:33 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis to TXAM 33 for 8 yards (11-A.Ogbongbemiga). Penalty on TXAM 13-K.Rogers Holding 10 yards enforced at TXAM 25. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 20 - TXAM 15(1:05 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 27 for 12 yards (20-M.Rodriguez24-J.Bernard).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXAM 27(0:28 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis to TXAM 38 for 11 yards (8-R.Williams).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 38(15:00 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Rogers. Penalty on OKS 8-R.Williams Holding 10 yards enforced at TXAM 38. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 48(14:53 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to OKS 45 for 7 yards (25-J.Taylor).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXAM 45(14:13 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to OKS 41 for 4 yards (25-J.Taylor).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 41(13:40 - 2nd) 17-A.Smith to OKS 35 for 6 yards (25-J.Taylor).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXAM 35(12:55 - 2nd) 17-A.Smith to OKS 24 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 24(12:24 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Davis.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 24(12:19 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis to OKS 18 for 6 yards (2-T.McCalister).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXAM 18(11:33 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond to OKS 12 for 6 yards (2-T.McCalister).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 12(10:58 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to OKS 5 for 7 yards (25-J.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - TXAM 5(10:18 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond to OKS 5 FUMBLES. 11-A.Ogbongbemiga to OKS 5 for no gain.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (6 plays, 0 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 5(10:11 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown to OKS 10 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - OKLAST 10(9:33 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Johnson.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - OKLAST 10(9:26 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 16 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 16(9:08 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 16(9:01 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 30-C.Hubbard.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - OKLAST 16(8:56 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown sacked at OKS 5 for -11 yards (3-T.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - OKLAST 5(8:16 - 2nd) 29-T.Hutton punts 17 yards from OKS 5 Downed at the OKS 22.
TXAM
Aggies
- TD (6 plays, 22 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 22(8:03 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 17-A.Smith. 17-A.Smith to OKS 11 for 11 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 11(7:25 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to OKS 7 for 4 yards (25-J.Taylor11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TXAM 7(6:43 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 17-A.Smith.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - TXAM 7(6:37 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond to OKS 1 for 6 yards (25-J.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - TXAM 1(6:24 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond to OKS 1 for no gain (11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXAM 1(5:45 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:39 - 2nd) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Missed FG (10 plays, 46 yards, 5:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:39 - 2nd) 34-B.Mann kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(5:39 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 33 for 8 yards (26-D.Richardson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - OKLAST 33(5:22 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 34 for 1 yard (91-M.Clemons).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLAST 34(4:42 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 37 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 37(4:11 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 37 for no gain (19-A.Hines).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 37(3:50 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown complete to 30-C.Hubbard. 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 36 for -1 yard (9-L.O'Neal).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - OKLAST 36(3:08 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 80-L.Greenwood. Penalty on TXAM 29-D.Renfro Holding 10 yards enforced at OKS 36. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46(3:01 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to TXAM 38 for 16 yards (26-D.Richardson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 38(2:22 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Johnson.
|-7 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 38(2:14 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown to TXAM 45 for -7 yards (26-D.Richardson).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 17 - OKLAST 45(1:26 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown complete to 30-C.Hubbard. 30-C.Hubbard to TXAM 29 for 16 yards (8-D.Leal).
|No Good
|
4 & 1 - OKLAST 29(0:36 - 2nd) 49-M.Ammendola 46 yards Field Goal is No Good.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 34-B.Mann kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson to OKS 28 for 3 yards (26-D.Richardson29-D.Renfro).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - OKLAST 28(14:25 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 12-J.McCray.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - OKLAST 28(14:19 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - OKLAST 28(14:12 - 3rd) 29-T.Hutton punts 32 yards from OKS 28 to TXAM 40 fair catch by 17-A.Smith.
TXAM
Aggies
- TD (8 plays, 60 yards, 3:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 40(14:04 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond to TXAM 41 for 1 yard (89-T.Lacy).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TXAM 41(13:23 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 17-A.Smith.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - TXAM 41(13:17 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond sacked at TXAM 35 for -6 yards. Team penalty on OKS Offside 5 yards enforced at TXAM 41. No Play. (91-M.Scott).
|+28 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXAM 46(12:47 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to OKS 26 for 28 yards (11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 26(12:13 - 3rd) 17-A.Smith to OKS 7 for 19 yards (11-A.Ogbongbemiga3-T.Sterling).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 7 - TXAM 7(11:30 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to OKS 10 for -3 yards (25-J.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 10(10:43 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Ausbon.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - TXAM 10(10:37 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:32 - 3rd) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:32 - 3rd) 34-B.Mann kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(10:32 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 20 for -5 yards (15-J.Martin).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 15 - OKLAST 20(9:49 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown to OKS 22 for 2 yards (91-M.Clemons).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - OKLAST 22(8:58 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 12-J.McCray.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - OKLAST 22(8:52 - 3rd) 29-T.Hutton punts 39 yards from OKS 22 to TXAM 39 fair catch by 17-A.Smith.
TXAM
Aggies
- Punt (6 plays, 9 yards, 3:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 39(8:43 - 3rd) 17-A.Smith to TXAM 43 for 4 yards (95-I.Antwine).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TXAM 43(8:08 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Buckley.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - TXAM 43(8:04 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis to TXAM 50 for 7 yards (25-J.Taylor).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 50(7:25 - 3rd) 17-A.Smith to TXAM 47 for -3 yards (92-C.Murray20-M.Rodriguez).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - TXAM 47(6:40 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 47 for no gain (94-T.Ford11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 13 - TXAM 47(5:55 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond to TXAM 48 for 1 yard (11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - TXAM 48(5:08 - 3rd) 34-B.Mann punts 39 yards from TXAM 48 to OKS 13 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (7 plays, 21 yards, 4:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 13(5:00 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 14 for 1 yard (14-K.Carper10-M.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - OKLAST 14(4:27 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 21 for 7 yards (3-T.Johnson1-B.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - OKLAST 21(3:42 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf to OKS 25 for 4 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(3:11 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 26 for 1 yard (1-B.Johnson8-D.Leal).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - OKLAST 26(2:37 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown to OKS 30 for 4 yards. Penalty on TXAM 40-T.Wilson Offside 5 yards enforced at OKS 26. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLAST 31(2:11 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 34 for 3 yards (25-C.Richardson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - OKLAST 34(1:30 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 34 for no gain (1-B.Johnson10-M.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - OKLAST 34(0:46 - 3rd) 29-T.Hutton punts 52 yards from OKS 34 to TXAM 14 fair catch by 17-A.Smith.
TXAM
Aggies
- Punt (4 plays, -11 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 14(0:36 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 14 for no gain (3-T.Sterling11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 14(0:01 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond sacked at TXAM 8 for -6 yards (11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 16 - TXAM 8(15:00 - 4th) 11-K.Mond to TXAM 5 for -3 yards (42-J.Jernigan).
|Penalty
|
4 & 19 - TXAM 5(14:19 - 4th) Penalty on TXAM 9-L.O'Neal False start 2 yards enforced at TXAM 5. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - TXAM 3(14:07 - 4th) 34-B.Mann punts 49 yards from TXAM 3 Downed at the OKS 48.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (5 plays, 1 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 48(13:55 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to TXAM 46 for 6 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLAST 46(13:26 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard pushed ob at TXAM 42 for 4 yards (29-D.Renfro).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 42(13:10 - 4th) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 1-L.Wolf.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 42(13:02 - 4th) 6-D.Brown sacked at OKS 49 for -9 yards (91-M.Clemons29-D.Renfro).
|No Gain
|
3 & 19 - OKLAST 49(12:31 - 4th) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 1-L.Wolf.
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - OKLAST 49(12:25 - 4th) 29-T.Hutton punts 42 yards from OKS 49. 17-A.Smith to TXAM 12 for 3 yards (53-M.Hembrough38-P.Redwine-Bryant).
TXAM
Aggies
- TD (3 plays, 88 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 12(12:13 - 4th) 11-K.Mond pushed ob at TXAM 28 for 16 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 28(11:39 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 33 for 5 yards (11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+67 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXAM 33(10:59 - 4th) 11-K.Mond runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:45 - 4th) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Downs (7 plays, 63 yards, 2:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:45 - 4th) 34-B.Mann kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35. 8-B.Johnson to OKS 5 for 5 yards (43-A.Zettler). Penalty on OKS 16-D.Harper Illegal block in the back 2 yards enforced at OKS 5.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 3(10:45 - 4th) 6-D.Brown to OKS 15 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 15(10:21 - 4th) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Johnson.
|+42 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 15(10:14 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to TXAM 43 for 42 yards (26-D.Richardson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 43(9:44 - 4th) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 12-J.McCray.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 43(9:38 - 4th) 6-D.Brown sacked at TXAM 47 for -4 yards (92-J.Peevy8-D.Leal).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 14 - OKLAST 47(8:55 - 4th) 6-D.Brown complete to 12-J.McCray. 12-J.McCray to TXAM 34 for 13 yards (92-J.Peevy21-C.Oliver).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - OKLAST 34(8:06 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders to TXAM 34 for no gain (8-D.Leal).
TXAM
Aggies
- FG (9 plays, 59 yards, 5:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 34(8:00 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 35 for 1 yard (20-M.Rodriguez92-C.Murray).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXAM 35(7:17 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis to TXAM 50 for 15 yards (8-R.Williams).
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 50(6:38 - 4th) 11-K.Mond to OKS 20 for 30 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 20(5:58 - 4th) 17-A.Smith to OKS 11 for 9 yards (16-D.Harper).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXAM 11(5:17 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to OKS 9 for 2 yards (3-T.Sterling95-I.Antwine).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - TXAM 9(4:41 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to OKS 6 for 3 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXAM 6(3:56 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to OKS 7 for -1 yard (33-K.Henry35-S.Tuihalamaka).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - TXAM 7(3:27 - 4th) Penalty on TXAM 54-C.Green False start 5 yards enforced at OKS 7. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 12 - TXAM 12(3:11 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to OKS 7 for 5 yards (11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - TXAM 7(2:55 - 4th) 47-S.Small 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- TD (8 plays, 59 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:52 - 4th) 34-B.Mann kicks 62 yards from TXAM 35. 8-B.Johnson to OKS 41 for 38 yards (34-B.Mann).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 41(2:43 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to TXAM 47 for 12 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 47(2:29 - 4th) 6-D.Brown complete to 12-J.McCray. 12-J.McCray pushed ob at TXAM 39 for 8 yards (19-A.Hines).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - OKLAST 39(2:01 - 4th) 6-D.Brown complete to 89-J.Woods. 89-J.Woods pushed ob at TXAM 35 for 4 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 35(1:55 - 4th) 6-D.Brown complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson to TXAM 18 for 17 yards (14-K.Carper).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 18(1:36 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to TXAM 7 for 11 yards (8-D.Leal7-D.Morris). Penalty on TXAM 92-J.Peevy Personal Foul 4 yards enforced at TXAM 7.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 3 - OKLAST 3(1:20 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to TXAM 5 for -2 yards (91-M.Clemons1-B.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - OKLAST 5(1:14 - 4th) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Woods.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - OKLAST 5(1:07 - 4th) 6-D.Brown complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:04 - 4th) 49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
-
AF
WASHST
24
14
3rd 0:00 ESPN
-
BUFF
CHARLO
31
9
Final ESPN
-
UTAHST
KENTST
41
51
Final ESPN2
-
CMICH
SDGST
11
48
Final ESPN
-
LIB
GAS
23
16
Final CBSSN
-
SMU
FAU
28
52
Final ABC
-
FIU
ARKST
26
34
Final ESPN
-
19BOISE
WASH
7
38
Final ABC
-
20APLST
UAB
31
17
Final ESPN
-
UCF
MRSHL
48
25
Final ESPN
-
BYU
HAWAII
34
38
Final ESPN
-
LATECH
MIAMI
14
0
Final ESPN
-
PITT
EMICH
34
30
Final ESPN
-
UNC
TEMPLE
55
13
Final ESPN
-
MICHST
WAKE
27
21
Final ESPN
-
25OKLAST
TXAM
21
24
Final ESPN
-
22USC
16IOWA
24
49
Final FS1
-
15ND
IOWAST
0
053.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
17MEMP
10PSU
0
060.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
4OKLA
1LSU
0
076 O/U
-13.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPN
-
3CLEM
2OHIOST
0
062.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 8:00pm ESPN
-
WKY
WMICH
0
054.5 O/U
+3
Mon 12:30pm ESPN
-
CAL
ILL
0
043.5 O/U
+6
Mon 4:00pm FOX
-
MISSST
LVILLE
0
063 O/U
+4
Mon 4:00pm ESPN
-
9FLA
24UVA
0
054.5 O/U
+14.5
Mon 8:00pm ESPN
-
VATECH
UK
0
046.5 O/U
+2.5
Tue 12:00pm ESPN
-
FSU
ARIZST
0
054 O/U
-4
Tue 2:00pm CBS
-
23NAVY
KSTATE
0
052.5 O/U
+2.5
Tue 3:45pm ESPN
-
WYO
GAST
0
048.5 O/U
+7
Tue 4:30pm CBSSN
-
11UTAH
TEXAS
0
055 O/U
+7
Tue 7:30pm ESPN
-
18MINN
12AUBURN
0
053.5 O/U
-7
Wed 1:00pm ESPN
-
14MICH
13BAMA
0
058 O/U
-7
Wed 1:00pm ABC
-
6OREG
8WISC
0
051.5 O/U
-2.5
Wed 5:00pm ESPN
-
5UGA
7BAYLOR
0
041.5 O/U
+5.5
Wed 8:45pm ESPN
-
BC
21CINCY
0
055.5 O/U
-7
Thu 3:00pm ESPN
-
IND
TENN
0
052.5 O/U
-1.5
Thu 7:00pm ESPN
-
OHIO
NEVADA
0
058.5 O/U
+8
Fri 3:30pm ESPN
-
USM
TULANE
0
056.5 O/U
-7
Sat 11:30am ESPN
-
LALAF
MIAOH
0
055.5 O/U
+14
Mon 7:30pm ESPN