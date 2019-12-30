|
|
|FLA
|UVA
Perine leads No. 6 Gators past Virginia 36-28 in Orange Bowl
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Lamical Perine scored on a 61-yard run in the opening minute and didn't stop after that, totaling 181 yards rushing and receiving with three touchdowns Monday to help No. 6 Florida beat Virginia 36-28 in the Orange Bowl.
Perine carried 13 times for a career-high 138 yards rushing at the end of a so-so senior season. He came into the game with only 538 yards rushing this year in the Gators' pass-oriented offense.
But Perine was too quick and speedy for the Cavaliers, as his dash through their secondary on the first series showed. He also scored on a 10-yard run, caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Trask and was chosen the game's most valuable player.
The win means Florida (11-2), led by second-year coach Dan Mullen, will likely finish in the Top Ten in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2008-09. The Cavaliers (9-5) lost their final two games but still posted their highest win total since 2007.
Trask capped a storybook junior season by throwing for 305 yards. He was lightly recruited and in late September became a starter for the first time since ninth grade.
Florida totaled 549 yards, including a season-high 244 rushing, and didn't punt until midway through the third quarter. The Gators exposed the weaknesses in a Virginia defense that allowed more than 23 points per game and gave up 62 to Clemson in an Atlantic Coast Conference title game loss.
The Cavaliers' offense tried valiantly to keep up. Bryce Perkins threw for 323 yards and four scores.
CLOSING IT OUT
Tanner Cowley's 52-yard catch-and-run led to a Cavaliers touchdown that cut their deficit to 27-21 early in the fourth quarter. The Gators answered with a touchdown set up by Perine's 23-yard run to the 1.
Virginia drove 75 yards for a touchdown with 38 seconds left, but Florida recovered the ensuing onside kick.
UP NEXT
The Gators open Sept. 5 against Eastern Washington. They'll have to replace four senior wide receivers, plus their top cornerback and pass rushers.
The Cavaliers' opener will be Monday, Sept. 7 against Georgia in Atlanta. ''As many of these games as we can play, and we've earned the right to play in on the stage that we're currently in, the faster the program accelerates,'' coach Bronco Mendenhall said.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|20
|Rushing
|12
|0
|Passing
|13
|19
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|543
|359
|Total Plays
|73
|62
|Avg Gain
|7.4
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|244
|52
|Rush Attempts
|34
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.2
|2.5
|Net Yards Passing
|299
|307
|Comp. - Att.
|24-39
|28-41
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|3-14
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-33.0
|6-48.2
|Return Yards
|23
|32
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-21
|2-32
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|299
|PASS YDS
|307
|
|
|244
|RUSH YDS
|52
|
|
|543
|TOTAL YDS
|359
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Trask 11 QB
|K. Trask
|24/39
|305
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Perine 2 RB
|L. Perine
|13
|138
|2
|61
|
K. Trask 11 QB
|K. Trask
|8
|37
|1
|16
|
D. Pierce 27 RB
|D. Pierce
|6
|34
|0
|26
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|4
|32
|0
|17
|
M. Davis 20 RB
|M. Davis
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Toney 1 RB
|K. Toney
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Jefferson 12 WR
|V. Jefferson
|9
|6
|129
|0
|53
|
T. Cleveland 89 WR
|T. Cleveland
|5
|3
|51
|0
|30
|
L. Perine 2 RB
|L. Perine
|5
|5
|43
|1
|19
|
K. Pitts 84 TE
|K. Pitts
|4
|3
|39
|0
|20
|
F. Swain 16 WR
|F. Swain
|6
|3
|21
|0
|11
|
M. Davis 20 RB
|M. Davis
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Grimes 8 WR
|T. Grimes
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Copeland 15 WR
|J. Copeland
|4
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Toney 1 RB
|K. Toney
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Burney 30 DB
|A. Burney
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stewart Jr. 2 DB
|B. Stewart Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Reese II 33 LB
|D. Reese II
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Miller 51 LB
|V. Miller
|4-4
|0.5
|0
|
J. Taylor 29 DB
|J. Taylor
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Davis 31 DB
|S. Davis
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Shuler 88 DL
|A. Shuler
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Carter 17 DL
|Z. Carter
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 3 DB
|M. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Elam 5 DB
|K. Elam
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Houston IV 41 LB
|J. Houston IV
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Slaton 56 DL
|T. Slaton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Campbell 55 DL
|K. Campbell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Greenard 58 LB
|J. Greenard
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Dean III 21 DB
|T. Dean III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Weir 39 DB
|M. Weir
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kimbrough 25 DB
|C. Kimbrough
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Diabate 11 LB
|M. Diabate
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dunlap Jr. 91 DL
|M. Dunlap Jr.
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Zuniga 92 DL
|J. Zuniga
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bogle 97 LB
|K. Bogle
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 19 K
|E. McPherson
|3/3
|49
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 43 P
|T. Townsend
|2
|33.0
|0
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
F. Swain 16 WR
|F. Swain
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Cleveland 89 WR
|T. Cleveland
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
F. Swain 16 WR
|F. Swain
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Perkins 3 QB
|B. Perkins
|28/40
|323
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Perkins 3 QB
|B. Perkins
|14
|24
|0
|10
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|5
|14
|0
|7
|
J. Reed 2 WR
|J. Reed
|2
|14
|0
|8
|
B. Haskins 70 T
|B. Haskins
|1
|9
|1
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jana 13 WR
|T. Jana
|9
|7
|126
|1
|47
|
H. Dubois 8 WR
|H. Dubois
|14
|10
|83
|2
|23
|
T. Cowley 44 TE
|T. Cowley
|4
|3
|60
|0
|52
|
J. Reed 2 WR
|J. Reed
|10
|7
|52
|1
|13
|
B. Haskins 70 T
|B. Haskins
|1
|1
|9
|1
|9
|
B. Kemp IV 80 RB
|B. Kemp IV
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. Zandier 33 LB
|Z. Zandier
|11-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Moore 7 S
|C. Moore
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cross 15 S
|D. Cross
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blount 29 S
|J. Blount
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Taylor 14 LB
|N. Taylor
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Snowden 11 LB
|C. Snowden
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|
E. Hanback 58 DT
|E. Hanback
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Grant 1 CB
|N. Grant
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
N. Jackson 42 LB
|N. Jackson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Faumui 94 DT
|A. Faumui
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Alonso 91 DE
|M. Alonso
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jones 37 RB
|P. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Gahm 56 LB
|M. Gahm
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Burney 16 DE
|R. Burney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. White 82 WR
|B. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Delaney 26 K
|B. Delaney
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Griffin 81 P
|N. Griffin
|6
|48.2
|2
|70
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reed 2 WR
|J. Reed
|2
|16.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
FLA
Gators
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(15:00 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 12-V.Jefferson.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 25(14:54 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to FLA 39 for 14 yards (15-D.Cross).
|+61 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 39(14:31 - 1st) 2-L.Perine runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:20 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (4 plays, 5 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:20 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(14:20 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to UVA 28 for 3 yards (29-J.Taylor51-V.Miller).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - UVA 28(13:41 - 1st) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 34 for 6 yards (55-K.Campbell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - UVA 34(13:11 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins to UVA 34 for no gain (33-D.Reese II55-K.Campbell).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - UVA 34(12:21 - 1st) Team penalty on UVA Delay of game 4 yards enforced at UVA 34. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - UVA 30(12:21 - 1st) 81-N.Griffin punts 70 yards from UVA 30 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
FLA
Gators
- Interception (2 plays, 46 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 20(12:11 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 16-F.Swain. 16-F.Swain to FLA 19 for -1 yard (14-N.Taylor).
|Int
|
2 & 11 - FLA 19(11:41 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 16-F.Swain INTERCEPTED by 1-N.Grant at FLA 34. 1-N.Grant to FLA 34 for no gain.
FLA
Gators
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 5:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:27 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(11:27 - 1st) 2-L.Perine to FLA 25 for no gain (25-J.White).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 25(10:58 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 2-L.Perine. 2-L.Perine to FLA 26 for 1 yard (42-N.Jackson).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 9 - FLA 26(10:25 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 2-L.Perine. 2-L.Perine to FLA 45 for 19 yards (33-Z.Zandier).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 45(9:51 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes runs ob at UVA 48 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - FLA 48(9:15 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - FLA 48(9:09 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to UVA 44 for 4 yards (11-C.Snowden).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 44(8:35 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 12-V.Jefferson.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 44(8:29 - 1st) 5-E.Jones to UVA 27 for 17 yards (42-N.Jackson7-C.Moore).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 27(7:45 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-T.Cleveland. 89-T.Cleveland to UVA 21 for 6 yards (14-N.Taylor).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - FLA 21(7:06 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to UVA 16 for 5 yards (14-N.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 16(6:45 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FLA 16(6:40 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 16-F.Swain.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 10 - FLA 16(6:34 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 2-L.Perine. 2-L.Perine runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:26 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (16 plays, 88 yards, 5:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:26 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35. 2-J.Reed to UVA 12 for 12 yards (14-Q.Lenton).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 12(6:21 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to UVA 27 for 15 yards (30-A.Burney51-V.Miller).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 27(5:57 - 1st) 2-J.Reed to UVA 35 for 8 yards (17-Z.Carter92-J.Zuniga).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - UVA 35(5:14 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 44-T.Cowley. 44-T.Cowley to UVA 39 for 4 yards (5-K.Elam).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UVA 39(4:44 - 1st) Penalty on FLA 92-J.Zuniga Offside 5 yards enforced at UVA 39. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - UVA 44(4:26 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to UVA 49 for 5 yards (31-S.Davis).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UVA 49(4:26 - 1st) Penalty on FLA 92-J.Zuniga Illegal use of hands 15 yards enforced at UVA 49. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 36(4:06 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed to FLA 30 for 6 yards (30-A.Burney).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - UVA 30(3:30 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins to FLA 31 for -1 yard (33-D.Reese II).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - UVA 31(2:55 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins to FLA 27 for 4 yards (51-V.Miller).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - UVA 27(2:31 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to FLA 24 for 3 yards (31-S.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 24(2:02 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 24(1:56 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins to FLA 22 for 2 yards (30-A.Burney).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - UVA 22(1:16 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana runs ob at FLA 11 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 11(0:38 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 8-H.Dubois.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 11(0:33 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 80-B.Kemp. 80-B.Kemp to FLA 9 for 2 yards (31-S.Davis).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - UVA 9(15:00 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:53 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
FLA
Gators
- FG (13 plays, 73 yards, 5:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:53 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35. 89-T.Cleveland to FLA 21 for 21 yards (49-C.King).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 21(14:48 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Copeland.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 21(14:43 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-T.Cleveland. 89-T.Cleveland to FLA 36 for 15 yards (15-D.Cross).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 36(14:12 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Copeland.
|+27 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 36(14:06 - 2nd) 2-L.Perine runs ob at UVA 37 for 27 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 37(13:35 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask to UVA 35 for 2 yards (94-A.Faumui11-C.Snowden).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - FLA 35(12:59 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask to UVA 27 for 8 yards (15-D.Cross33-Z.Zandier).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 27(12:25 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask scrambles pushed ob at UVA 17 for 10 yards (33-Z.Zandier).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 17(11:49 - 2nd) 2-L.Perine to UVA 13 for 4 yards (7-C.Moore).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - FLA 13(11:14 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Toney.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - FLA 13(11:07 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland pushed ob at UVA 6 for 7 yards (15-D.Cross).
|No Gain
|
1 & 6 - FLA 6(10:35 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 89-T.Cleveland.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - FLA 6(10:31 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask to UVA 6 for no gain (91-M.Alonso).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - FLA 6(9:50 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Copeland.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - FLA 6(9:43 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:39 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(9:39 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 26 for 1 yard (3-M.Wilson88-A.Shuler).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - UVA 26(8:55 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed to UVA 29 for 3 yards (2-B.Stewart51-V.Miller).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - UVA 29(8:15 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins sacked at UVA 28 for -1 yard (51-V.Miller97-K.Bogle).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - UVA 28(7:31 - 2nd) 81-N.Griffin punts 48 yards from UVA 28. 16-F.Swain to FLA 26 for 2 yards (83-H.Mitchell).
FLA
Gators
- TD (10 plays, 74 yards, 5:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 26(7:20 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson pushed ob at UVA 37 for 37 yards (1-N.Grant).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FLA 37(6:52 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to UVA 6 for 31 yards (7-C.Moore). Penalty on FLA 84-K.Pitts Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UVA 37. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 25 - FLA 48(6:28 - 2nd) 20-M.Davis to UVA 49 for 3 yards (33-Z.Zandier).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 22 - FLA 49(5:54 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson to UVA 44 for 5 yards (1-N.Grant).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 17 - FLA 44(5:21 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis to UVA 35 for 9 yards (33-Z.Zandier11-C.Snowden).
|+11 YD
|
4 & 8 - FLA 35(4:36 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 16-F.Swain. 16-F.Swain to UVA 24 for 11 yards (42-N.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 24(4:03 - 2nd) 5-E.Jones to UVA 21 for 3 yards (16-R.Burney).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - FLA 21(3:26 - 2nd) 5-E.Jones to UVA 18 for 3 yards (58-E.Hanback94-A.Faumui).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - FLA 18(2:47 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson to UVA 10 for 8 yards (33-Z.Zandier14-N.Taylor).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 10(2:19 - 2nd) 2-L.Perine runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:13 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:13 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(2:13 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 29 for 4 yards (29-J.Taylor).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - UVA 29(1:47 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed to UVA 42 for 13 yards (5-K.Elam).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 42(1:31 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins scrambles to UVA 46 for 4 yards (33-D.Reese II).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UVA 46(1:12 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Reed.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UVA 46(1:05 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Reed.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - UVA 46(0:58 - 2nd) 81-N.Griffin punts 49 yards from UVA 46 to the FLA 5 downed by 90-M.Williams.
FLA
Gators
- Halftime (3 plays, 31 yards, 0:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 5(0:45 - 2nd) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 31 for 26 yards (7-C.Moore).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 31(0:32 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask scrambles to FLA 37 for 6 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - FLA 37(0:22 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to FLA 36 for -1 yard (14-N.Taylor).
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35. 2-J.Reed to UVA 20 for 20 yards (10-J.Hammond).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 20(14:55 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 8-H.Dubois.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 20(14:46 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to UVA 26 for 6 yards (29-J.Taylor).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - UVA 26(14:15 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed pushed ob at UVA 32 for 6 yards (30-A.Burney).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 32(13:50 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Reed.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 32(13:45 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins to UVA 36 for 4 yards (51-V.Miller).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - UVA 36(13:00 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins scrambles to UVA 37 for 1 yard (51-V.Miller11-M.Diabate).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - UVA 37(12:18 - 3rd) 81-N.Griffin punts 38 yards from UVA 37 to FLA 25 fair catch by 16-F.Swain.
FLA
Gators
- Punt (6 plays, 8 yards, 3:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(12:09 - 3rd) 2-L.Perine to FLA 29 for 4 yards (33-Z.Zandier42-N.Jackson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - FLA 29(11:35 - 3rd) 2-L.Perine to FLA 31 for 2 yards (33-Z.Zandier11-C.Snowden).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - FLA 31(10:59 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson to FLA 38 for 7 yards (15-D.Cross).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - FLA 38(10:23 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask sacked at FLA 32 for -6 yards (11-C.Snowden).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 16 - FLA 32(9:42 - 3rd) 2-L.Perine to FLA 31 for -1 yard (33-Z.Zandier).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 17 - FLA 31(9:07 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 2-L.Perine. 2-L.Perine to FLA 33 for 2 yards (29-J.Blount).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - FLA 33(8:30 - 3rd) 43-T.Townsend punts 38 yards from FLA 33 to UVA 29 fair catch by 80-B.Kemp.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 29(8:23 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins scrambles runs ob at UVA 34 for 5 yards.
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - UVA 34(8:00 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins sacked at UVA 28 for -6 yards (88-A.Shuler).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 11 - UVA 28(7:08 - 3rd) 2-J.Reed to UVA 34 for 6 yards (41-J.Houston17-Z.Carter).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - UVA 34(6:16 - 3rd) 81-N.Griffin punts 46 yards from UVA 34 to FLA 20 fair catch by 16-F.Swain.
FLA
Gators
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 20(6:10 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to FLA 25 for 5 yards (1-N.Grant).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - FLA 25(5:35 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 89-T.Cleveland.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - FLA 25(5:26 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 16-F.Swain.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - FLA 25(5:22 - 3rd) 43-T.Townsend punts 28 yards from FLA 25 to UVA 47 fair catch by 80-B.Kemp.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (5 plays, 5 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 47(5:14 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 89-D.Brissett.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 47(5:07 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to FLA 39 for 14 yards (30-A.Burney).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 39(4:20 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 44-T.Cowley.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UVA 39(4:12 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 8-H.Dubois.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - UVA 39(4:05 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins sacked at FLA 46 for -7 yards FUMBLES (58-J.Greenard). 80-B.Kemp to FLA 48 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - UVA 48(3:20 - 3rd) 81-N.Griffin punts 38 yards from FLA 48 to FLA 10 fair catch by 16-F.Swain.
FLA
Gators
- FG (7 plays, 58 yards, 2:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 10(3:12 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to FLA 30 for 20 yards (29-J.Blount).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 30(2:47 - 3rd) 2-L.Perine to FLA 32 for 2 yards (58-E.Hanback33-Z.Zandier).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - FLA 32(2:11 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask to FLA 48 for 16 yards (33-Z.Zandier).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 48(1:39 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson to UVA 33 for 19 yards (56-M.Gahm).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 33(1:13 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 12-V.Jefferson.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 33(1:05 - 3rd) 1-K.Toney pushed ob at UVA 32 for 1 yard (7-C.Moore).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - FLA 32(0:25 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - FLA 32(0:21 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:16 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|+52 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(0:16 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 44-T.Cowley. 44-T.Cowley to FLA 23 for 52 yards (21-T.Dean).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 23(15:00 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins to FLA 17 for 6 yards (29-J.Taylor).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - UVA 17(14:28 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed to FLA 12 for 5 yards (51-V.Miller).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 12(14:00 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins to FLA 7 for 5 yards (88-A.Shuler).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UVA 7(13:17 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 89-D.Brissett.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - UVA 7(13:11 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:05 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
FLA
Gators
- TD (8 plays, 87 yards, 3:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:05 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney kicks 52 yards from UVA 35 out of bounds at the FLA 13.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 35(13:05 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 2-L.Perine. 2-L.Perine to FLA 40 for 5 yards (94-A.Faumui).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - FLA 40(12:33 - 4th) 2-L.Perine to FLA 43 for 3 yards (33-Z.Zandier).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - FLA 43(11:59 - 4th) 2-L.Perine to FLA 44 for 1 yard (58-E.Hanback15-D.Cross).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - FLA 44(11:13 - 4th) 2-L.Perine to FLA 46 for 2 yards (7-C.Moore).
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 46(10:40 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-T.Cleveland. 89-T.Cleveland to UVA 24 for 30 yards (7-C.Moore).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 24(10:05 - 4th) 2-L.Perine runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 24(10:05 - 4th) 2-L.Perine pushed ob at UVA 1 for 23 yards (7-C.Moore).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - FLA 1(9:37 - 4th) 11-K.Trask runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(9:33 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Interception (9 plays, -22 yards, 4:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:33 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(9:33 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to UVA 31 for 6 yards (2-B.Stewart).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 4 - UVA 31(9:00 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to FLA 46 for 23 yards (2-B.Stewart).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UVA 46(8:25 - 4th) Penalty on FLA 58-J.Greenard Offside 5 yards enforced at FLA 46. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 5 - UVA 41(8:00 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to FLA 30 for 11 yards (2-B.Stewart).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 30(7:38 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 44-T.Cowley. 44-T.Cowley to FLA 26 for 4 yards (33-D.Reese II55-K.Campbell).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - UVA 26(6:57 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to FLA 20 for 6 yards (31-S.Davis).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 20(6:33 - 4th) 21-W.Taulapapa to FLA 13 for 7 yards (2-B.Stewart).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 3 - UVA 13(6:00 - 4th) 21-W.Taulapapa to FLA 17 for -4 yards (56-T.Slaton33-D.Reese II).
|Int
|
3 & 7 - UVA 17(5:14 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 8-H.Dubois INTERCEPTED by 5-K.Elam at FLA 3. 5-K.Elam to FLA 3 for no gain.
FLA
Gators
- FG (6 plays, 72 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+53 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 3(5:11 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson to UVA 44 for 53 yards (29-J.Blount).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 44(4:25 - 4th) 5-E.Jones to UVA 35 for 9 yards (33-Z.Zandier).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - FLA 35(3:41 - 4th) 27-D.Pierce to UVA 32 for 3 yards (11-C.Snowden).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 32(3:35 - 4th) 27-D.Pierce to UVA 35 for -3 yards (91-M.Alonso).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 13 - FLA 35(3:30 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 16-F.Swain. 16-F.Swain to UVA 24 for 11 yards (29-J.Blount).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - FLA 24(3:22 - 4th) 27-D.Pierce to UVA 25 for -1 yard (7-C.Moore).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - FLA 25(2:36 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (11 plays, 82 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:32 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(2:32 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to UVA 33 for 8 yards (25-C.Kimbrough).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - UVA 33(2:10 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to UVA 39 for 6 yards (3-M.Wilson).
|+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 39(1:55 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to FLA 14 for 47 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UVA 14(1:27 - 4th) Penalty on UVA 55-O.Oluwatimi False start 5 yards enforced at FLA 14. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 15 - UVA 19(1:18 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins scrambles runs ob at FLA 9 for 10 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UVA 9(1:10 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - UVA 9(1:03 - 4th) 70-B.Haskins runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - UVA 9(1:03 - 4th) Penalty on UVA 70-B.Haskins Pass touched or caught by ineligible receiver 5 yards enforced at FLA 9. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - UVA 14(0:55 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed to FLA 2 for 12 yards (17-Z.Carter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - UVA 2(0:44 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins spikes the ball at FLA 2 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - UVA 2(0:44 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:38 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
