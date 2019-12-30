Drive Chart
FLA
UVA

No Text

Perine leads No. 6 Gators past Virginia 36-28 in Orange Bowl

  • AP
  • Dec 30, 2019

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Lamical Perine scored on a 61-yard run in the opening minute and didn't stop after that, totaling 181 yards rushing and receiving with three touchdowns Monday to help No. 6 Florida beat Virginia 36-28 in the Orange Bowl.

Perine carried 13 times for a career-high 138 yards rushing at the end of a so-so senior season. He came into the game with only 538 yards rushing this year in the Gators' pass-oriented offense.

But Perine was too quick and speedy for the Cavaliers, as his dash through their secondary on the first series showed. He also scored on a 10-yard run, caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Trask and was chosen the game's most valuable player.

The win means Florida (11-2), led by second-year coach Dan Mullen, will likely finish in the Top Ten in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2008-09. The Cavaliers (9-5) lost their final two games but still posted their highest win total since 2007.

Trask capped a storybook junior season by throwing for 305 yards. He was lightly recruited and in late September became a starter for the first time since ninth grade.

Florida totaled 549 yards, including a season-high 244 rushing, and didn't punt until midway through the third quarter. The Gators exposed the weaknesses in a Virginia defense that allowed more than 23 points per game and gave up 62 to Clemson in an Atlantic Coast Conference title game loss.

The Cavaliers' offense tried valiantly to keep up. Bryce Perkins threw for 323 yards and four scores.

CLOSING IT OUT

Tanner Cowley's 52-yard catch-and-run led to a Cavaliers touchdown that cut their deficit to 27-21 early in the fourth quarter. The Gators answered with a touchdown set up by Perine's 23-yard run to the 1.

Virginia drove 75 yards for a touchdown with 38 seconds left, but Florida recovered the ensuing onside kick.

UP NEXT

The Gators open Sept. 5 against Eastern Washington. They'll have to replace four senior wide receivers, plus their top cornerback and pass rushers.

The Cavaliers' opener will be Monday, Sept. 7 against Georgia in Atlanta. ''As many of these games as we can play, and we've earned the right to play in on the stage that we're currently in, the faster the program accelerates,'' coach Bronco Mendenhall said.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
Touchdown 14:31
2-L.Perine runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
75
yds
00:40
pos
6
0
Point After TD 14:20
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:34
3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
34
yds
00:07
pos
7
6
Point After TD 11:27
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 6:34
11-K.Trask complete to 2-L.Perine. 2-L.Perine runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
75
yds
05:01
pos
13
7
Point After TD 6:26
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 15:00
3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
16
plays
68
yds
05:53
pos
14
13
Point After TD 14:53
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Field Goal 9:43
19-E.McPherson 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
73
yds
05:10
pos
17
14
Touchdown 2:19
2-L.Perine runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
89
yds
05:07
pos
23
14
Point After TD 2:13
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
14
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 0:21
19-E.McPherson 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
58
yds
02:51
pos
27
14
4th Quarter
Touchdown 13:11
3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
27
20
Point After TD 13:05
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
21
Touchdown 9:37
11-K.Trask runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
87
yds
03:32
pos
33
21
Missed Two Point Conversion 9:33
11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
plays
yds
pos
33
21
Field Goal 2:36
19-E.McPherson 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
72
yds
02:35
pos
36
21
Touchdown 0:44
3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
92
yds
01:54
pos
36
27
Point After TD 0:38
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
36
28
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 20
Rushing 12 0
Passing 13 19
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 6-13 5-13
4th Down Conv 2-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 543 359
Total Plays 73 62
Avg Gain 7.4 5.8
Net Yards Rushing 244 52
Rush Attempts 34 21
Avg Rush Yards 7.2 2.5
Net Yards Passing 299 307
Comp. - Att. 24-39 28-41
Yards Per Pass 7.7 7.5
Penalties - Yards 4-40 3-14
Touchdowns 4 4
Rushing TDs 3 0
Passing TDs 1 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 2-33.0 6-48.2
Return Yards 23 32
Punts - Returns 1-2 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-21 2-32
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
9 Florida 11-2 14103936
24 Virginia 9-5 7701428
Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, Florida
 299 PASS YDS 307
244 RUSH YDS 52
543 TOTAL YDS 359
Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Trask 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 305 1 1 130.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 305 1 1 130.6
K. Trask 24/39 305 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Perine 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 138 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 138 2
L. Perine 13 138 2 61
K. Trask 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 37 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 37 1
K. Trask 8 37 1 16
D. Pierce 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 34 0
D. Pierce 6 34 0 26
E. Jones 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 32 0
E. Jones 4 32 0 17
M. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
M. Davis 1 3 0 3
K. Toney 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
K. Toney 1 1 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
V. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 6 129 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 129 0
V. Jefferson 9 6 129 0 53
T. Cleveland 89 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 51 0
T. Cleveland 5 3 51 0 30
L. Perine 2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 43 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 43 1
L. Perine 5 5 43 1 19
K. Pitts 84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 39 0
K. Pitts 4 3 39 0 20
F. Swain 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
F. Swain 6 3 21 0 11
M. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
M. Davis 1 1 9 0 9
T. Grimes 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Grimes 3 1 7 0 7
J. Copeland 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Copeland 4 1 7 0 7
K. Toney 1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
K. Toney 2 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Burney 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Burney 5-0 0.0 0
B. Stewart Jr. 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
B. Stewart Jr. 5-0 0.0 0
D. Reese II 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Reese II 4-1 0.0 0
V. Miller 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.5
V. Miller 4-4 0.5 0
J. Taylor 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Taylor 4-0 0.0 0
S. Davis 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
S. Davis 4-0 0.0 0
A. Shuler 88 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
A. Shuler 2-1 1.0 0
Z. Carter 17 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Z. Carter 2-1 0.0 0
M. Wilson 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Wilson 2-0 0.0 0
K. Elam 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
K. Elam 2-0 0.0 1
J. Houston IV 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Houston IV 1-0 0.0 0
T. Slaton 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Slaton 1-0 0.0 0
K. Campbell 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. Campbell 1-2 0.0 0
J. Greenard 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Greenard 1-0 1.0 0
T. Dean III 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Dean III 1-0 0.0 0
M. Weir 39 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Weir 1-0 0.0 0
C. Kimbrough 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Kimbrough 1-0 0.0 0
M. Diabate 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Diabate 0-1 0.0 0
M. Dunlap Jr. 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
M. Dunlap Jr. 0-1 0.5 0
J. Zuniga 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Zuniga 0-1 0.0 0
K. Bogle 97 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
K. Bogle 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. McPherson 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
3/3 3/3
E. McPherson 3/3 49 3/3 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Townsend 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 33.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 33.0 0
T. Townsend 2 33.0 0 38
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
F. Swain 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
F. Swain 1 0.0 0 0
T. Cleveland 89 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
T. Cleveland 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
F. Swain 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
F. Swain 1 2.0 2 0
Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Perkins 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 323 4 1 165.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 323 4 1 165.8
B. Perkins 28/40 323 4 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Perkins 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 24 0
B. Perkins 14 24 0 10
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 14 0
W. Taulapapa 5 14 0 7
J. Reed 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
J. Reed 2 14 0 8
B. Haskins 70 T
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 1
B. Haskins 1 9 1 9
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Jana 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 7 126 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 126 1
T. Jana 9 7 126 1 47
H. Dubois 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
14 10 83 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 83 2
H. Dubois 14 10 83 2 23
T. Cowley 44 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 60 0
T. Cowley 4 3 60 0 52
J. Reed 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 7 52 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 52 1
J. Reed 10 7 52 1 13
B. Haskins 70 T
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 1
B. Haskins 1 1 9 1 9
B. Kemp IV 80 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
B. Kemp IV 1 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
Z. Zandier 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
Z. Zandier 11-2 0.0 0
C. Moore 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
C. Moore 7-1 0.0 0
D. Cross 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
D. Cross 5-1 0.0 0
J. Blount 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Blount 4-0 0.0 0
N. Taylor 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
N. Taylor 4-1 0.0 0
C. Snowden 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.0
C. Snowden 3-3 1.0 0
E. Hanback 58 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Hanback 3-0 0.0 0
N. Grant 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
N. Grant 3-0 0.0 1
N. Jackson 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
N. Jackson 3-1 0.0 0
A. Faumui 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Faumui 2-1 0.0 0
M. Alonso 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Alonso 2-0 0.0 0
P. Jones 37 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
M. Gahm 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Gahm 1-0 0.0 0
R. Burney 16 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Burney 1-0 0.0 0
B. White 82 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. White 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Delaney 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/4
B. Delaney 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Griffin 81 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 48.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 48.2 2
N. Griffin 6 48.2 2 70
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Reed 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 20 0
J. Reed 2 16.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FLA 25 0:40 3 75 TD
12:11 FLA 20 0:30 2 46 INT
11:27 FLA 25 5:01 13 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 FLA 21 5:10 13 73 FG
7:20 FLA 26 5:07 10 74 TD
0:45 FLA 5 0:23 3 31 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:09 FLA 25 3:39 6 8 Punt
6:10 FLA 20 0:48 3 5 Punt
3:12 FLA 10 2:51 7 58 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:05 FLA 35 3:32 8 87 TD
5:11 FLA 3 2:35 6 72 FG
0:38 UVA 48 0:00 1 -1 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:20 UVA 25 1:59 4 5 Punt
11:34 FLA 34 0:07 1 34 TD
6:26 UVA 12 5:53 16 88 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:39 UVA 25 2:08 3 3 Punt
2:13 UVA 25 1:15 5 21 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UVA 20 2:42 6 17 Punt
8:23 UVA 29 2:07 3 5 Punt
5:14 UVA 47 1:54 5 5 Punt
0:16 UVA 25 0:00 6 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:33 UVA 25 4:19 9 -22 INT
2:32 UVA 25 1:54 11 82 TD

FLA Gators  - TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 25
(15:00 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 12-V.Jefferson.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 25
(14:54 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to FLA 39 for 14 yards (15-D.Cross).
+61 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 39
(14:31 - 1st) 2-L.Perine runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:20 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.

UVA Cavaliers  - Punt (4 plays, 5 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:20 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25
(14:20 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to UVA 28 for 3 yards (29-J.Taylor51-V.Miller).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - UVA 28
(13:41 - 1st) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 34 for 6 yards (55-K.Campbell).
No Gain
3 & 1 - UVA 34
(13:11 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins to UVA 34 for no gain (33-D.Reese II55-K.Campbell).
Penalty
4 & 1 - UVA 34
(12:21 - 1st) Team penalty on UVA Delay of game 4 yards enforced at UVA 34. No Play.
Punt
4 & 5 - UVA 30
(12:21 - 1st) 81-N.Griffin punts 70 yards from UVA 30 to FLA End Zone. touchback.

FLA Gators  - Interception (2 plays, 46 yards, 0:30 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 20
(12:11 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 16-F.Swain. 16-F.Swain to FLA 19 for -1 yard (14-N.Taylor).
Int
2 & 11 - FLA 19
(11:41 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 16-F.Swain INTERCEPTED by 1-N.Grant at FLA 34. 1-N.Grant to FLA 34 for no gain.

UVA Cavaliers  - TD (1 plays, 34 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
+34 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 34
(11:34 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:27 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.

FLA Gators  - TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 5:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:27 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 25
(11:27 - 1st) 2-L.Perine to FLA 25 for no gain (25-J.White).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 25
(10:58 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 2-L.Perine. 2-L.Perine to FLA 26 for 1 yard (42-N.Jackson).
+19 YD
3 & 9 - FLA 26
(10:25 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 2-L.Perine. 2-L.Perine to FLA 45 for 19 yards (33-Z.Zandier).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 45
(9:51 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes runs ob at UVA 48 for 7 yards.
No Gain
2 & 3 - FLA 48
(9:15 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - FLA 48
(9:09 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to UVA 44 for 4 yards (11-C.Snowden).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 44
(8:35 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 12-V.Jefferson.
+17 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 44
(8:29 - 1st) 5-E.Jones to UVA 27 for 17 yards (42-N.Jackson7-C.Moore).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 27
(7:45 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-T.Cleveland. 89-T.Cleveland to UVA 21 for 6 yards (14-N.Taylor).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - FLA 21
(7:06 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to UVA 16 for 5 yards (14-N.Taylor).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 16
(6:45 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
No Gain
2 & 10 - FLA 16
(6:40 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 16-F.Swain.
+16 YD
3 & 10 - FLA 16
(6:34 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 2-L.Perine. 2-L.Perine runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:26 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.

UVA Cavaliers  - TD (16 plays, 88 yards, 5:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:26 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35. 2-J.Reed to UVA 12 for 12 yards (14-Q.Lenton).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 12
(6:21 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to UVA 27 for 15 yards (30-A.Burney51-V.Miller).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 27
(5:57 - 1st) 2-J.Reed to UVA 35 for 8 yards (17-Z.Carter92-J.Zuniga).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - UVA 35
(5:14 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 44-T.Cowley. 44-T.Cowley to UVA 39 for 4 yards (5-K.Elam).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UVA 39
(4:44 - 1st) Penalty on FLA 92-J.Zuniga Offside 5 yards enforced at UVA 39. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 5 - UVA 44
(4:26 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to UVA 49 for 5 yards (31-S.Davis).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UVA 49
(4:26 - 1st) Penalty on FLA 92-J.Zuniga Illegal use of hands 15 yards enforced at UVA 49. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 36
(4:06 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed to FLA 30 for 6 yards (30-A.Burney).
-1 YD
2 & 4 - UVA 30
(3:30 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins to FLA 31 for -1 yard (33-D.Reese II).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - UVA 31
(2:55 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins to FLA 27 for 4 yards (51-V.Miller).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - UVA 27
(2:31 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to FLA 24 for 3 yards (31-S.Davis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 24
(2:02 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 24
(1:56 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins to FLA 22 for 2 yards (30-A.Burney).
+11 YD
3 & 8 - UVA 22
(1:16 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana runs ob at FLA 11 for 11 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 11
(0:38 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 8-H.Dubois.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 11
(0:33 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 80-B.Kemp. 80-B.Kemp to FLA 9 for 2 yards (31-S.Davis).
+9 YD
3 & 8 - UVA 9
(15:00 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:53 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.

FLA Gators  - FG (13 plays, 73 yards, 5:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:53 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35. 89-T.Cleveland to FLA 21 for 21 yards (49-C.King).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 21
(14:48 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Copeland.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 21
(14:43 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-T.Cleveland. 89-T.Cleveland to FLA 36 for 15 yards (15-D.Cross).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 36
(14:12 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Copeland.
+27 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 36
(14:06 - 2nd) 2-L.Perine runs ob at UVA 37 for 27 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 37
(13:35 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask to UVA 35 for 2 yards (94-A.Faumui11-C.Snowden).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - FLA 35
(12:59 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask to UVA 27 for 8 yards (15-D.Cross33-Z.Zandier).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 27
(12:25 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask scrambles pushed ob at UVA 17 for 10 yards (33-Z.Zandier).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 17
(11:49 - 2nd) 2-L.Perine to UVA 13 for 4 yards (7-C.Moore).
No Gain
2 & 6 - FLA 13
(11:14 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Toney.
+7 YD
3 & 6 - FLA 13
(11:07 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland pushed ob at UVA 6 for 7 yards (15-D.Cross).
No Gain
1 & 6 - FLA 6
(10:35 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 89-T.Cleveland.
No Gain
2 & 6 - FLA 6
(10:31 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask to UVA 6 for no gain (91-M.Alonso).
No Gain
3 & 6 - FLA 6
(9:50 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Copeland.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - FLA 6
(9:43 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson 23 yards Field Goal is Good.

UVA Cavaliers  - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:39 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25
(9:39 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 26 for 1 yard (3-M.Wilson88-A.Shuler).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - UVA 26
(8:55 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed to UVA 29 for 3 yards (2-B.Stewart51-V.Miller).
Sack
3 & 6 - UVA 29
(8:15 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins sacked at UVA 28 for -1 yard (51-V.Miller97-K.Bogle).
Punt
4 & 7 - UVA 28
(7:31 - 2nd) 81-N.Griffin punts 48 yards from UVA 28. 16-F.Swain to FLA 26 for 2 yards (83-H.Mitchell).

FLA Gators  - TD (10 plays, 74 yards, 5:07 poss)

Result Play
+37 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 26
(7:20 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson pushed ob at UVA 37 for 37 yards (1-N.Grant).
Penalty
1 & 10 - FLA 37
(6:52 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to UVA 6 for 31 yards (7-C.Moore). Penalty on FLA 84-K.Pitts Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UVA 37. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 25 - FLA 48
(6:28 - 2nd) 20-M.Davis to UVA 49 for 3 yards (33-Z.Zandier).
+5 YD
2 & 22 - FLA 49
(5:54 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson to UVA 44 for 5 yards (1-N.Grant).
+9 YD
3 & 17 - FLA 44
(5:21 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis to UVA 35 for 9 yards (33-Z.Zandier11-C.Snowden).
+11 YD
4 & 8 - FLA 35
(4:36 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 16-F.Swain. 16-F.Swain to UVA 24 for 11 yards (42-N.Jackson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 24
(4:03 - 2nd) 5-E.Jones to UVA 21 for 3 yards (16-R.Burney).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - FLA 21
(3:26 - 2nd) 5-E.Jones to UVA 18 for 3 yards (58-E.Hanback94-A.Faumui).
+8 YD
3 & 4 - FLA 18
(2:47 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson to UVA 10 for 8 yards (33-Z.Zandier14-N.Taylor).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 10
(2:19 - 2nd) 2-L.Perine runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:13 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.

UVA Cavaliers  - Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:13 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25
(2:13 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 29 for 4 yards (29-J.Taylor).
+13 YD
2 & 6 - UVA 29
(1:47 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed to UVA 42 for 13 yards (5-K.Elam).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 42
(1:31 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins scrambles to UVA 46 for 4 yards (33-D.Reese II).
No Gain
2 & 6 - UVA 46
(1:12 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Reed.
No Gain
3 & 6 - UVA 46
(1:05 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Reed.
Punt
4 & 6 - UVA 46
(0:58 - 2nd) 81-N.Griffin punts 49 yards from UVA 46 to the FLA 5 downed by 90-M.Williams.

FLA Gators  - Halftime (3 plays, 31 yards, 0:23 poss)

Result Play
+26 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 5
(0:45 - 2nd) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 31 for 26 yards (7-C.Moore).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 31
(0:32 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask scrambles to FLA 37 for 6 yards.
-1 YD
2 & 4 - FLA 37
(0:22 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to FLA 36 for -1 yard (14-N.Taylor).

UVA Cavaliers  - Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 2:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35. 2-J.Reed to UVA 20 for 20 yards (10-J.Hammond).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 20
(14:55 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 8-H.Dubois.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 20
(14:46 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to UVA 26 for 6 yards (29-J.Taylor).
+6 YD
3 & 4 - UVA 26
(14:15 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed pushed ob at UVA 32 for 6 yards (30-A.Burney).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 32
(13:50 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Reed.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 32
(13:45 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins to UVA 36 for 4 yards (51-V.Miller).
+1 YD
3 & 6 - UVA 36
(13:00 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins scrambles to UVA 37 for 1 yard (51-V.Miller11-M.Diabate).
Punt
4 & 5 - UVA 37
(12:18 - 3rd) 81-N.Griffin punts 38 yards from UVA 37 to FLA 25 fair catch by 16-F.Swain.

FLA Gators  - Punt (6 plays, 8 yards, 3:39 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25
(12:09 - 3rd) 2-L.Perine to FLA 29 for 4 yards (33-Z.Zandier42-N.Jackson).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - FLA 29
(11:35 - 3rd) 2-L.Perine to FLA 31 for 2 yards (33-Z.Zandier11-C.Snowden).
+7 YD
3 & 4 - FLA 31
(10:59 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson to FLA 38 for 7 yards (15-D.Cross).
Sack
1 & 10 - FLA 38
(10:23 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask sacked at FLA 32 for -6 yards (11-C.Snowden).
-1 YD
2 & 16 - FLA 32
(9:42 - 3rd) 2-L.Perine to FLA 31 for -1 yard (33-Z.Zandier).
+2 YD
3 & 17 - FLA 31
(9:07 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 2-L.Perine. 2-L.Perine to FLA 33 for 2 yards (29-J.Blount).
Punt
4 & 15 - FLA 33
(8:30 - 3rd) 43-T.Townsend punts 38 yards from FLA 33 to UVA 29 fair catch by 80-B.Kemp.

UVA Cavaliers  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 29
(8:23 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins scrambles runs ob at UVA 34 for 5 yards.
Sack
2 & 5 - UVA 34
(8:00 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins sacked at UVA 28 for -6 yards (88-A.Shuler).
+6 YD
3 & 11 - UVA 28
(7:08 - 3rd) 2-J.Reed to UVA 34 for 6 yards (41-J.Houston17-Z.Carter).
Punt
4 & 5 - UVA 34
(6:16 - 3rd) 81-N.Griffin punts 46 yards from UVA 34 to FLA 20 fair catch by 16-F.Swain.

FLA Gators  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 20
(6:10 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to FLA 25 for 5 yards (1-N.Grant).
No Gain
2 & 5 - FLA 25
(5:35 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 89-T.Cleveland.
No Gain
3 & 5 - FLA 25
(5:26 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 16-F.Swain.
Punt
4 & 5 - FLA 25
(5:22 - 3rd) 43-T.Townsend punts 28 yards from FLA 25 to UVA 47 fair catch by 80-B.Kemp.

UVA Cavaliers  - Punt (5 plays, 5 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 47
(5:14 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 89-D.Brissett.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 47
(5:07 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to FLA 39 for 14 yards (30-A.Burney).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 39
(4:20 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 44-T.Cowley.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UVA 39
(4:12 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 8-H.Dubois.
Sack
3 & 10 - UVA 39
(4:05 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins sacked at FLA 46 for -7 yards FUMBLES (58-J.Greenard). 80-B.Kemp to FLA 48 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 19 - UVA 48
(3:20 - 3rd) 81-N.Griffin punts 38 yards from FLA 48 to FLA 10 fair catch by 16-F.Swain.

FLA Gators  - FG (7 plays, 58 yards, 2:51 poss)

Result Play
+20 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 10
(3:12 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to FLA 30 for 20 yards (29-J.Blount).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 30
(2:47 - 3rd) 2-L.Perine to FLA 32 for 2 yards (58-E.Hanback33-Z.Zandier).
+16 YD
2 & 8 - FLA 32
(2:11 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask to FLA 48 for 16 yards (33-Z.Zandier).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 48
(1:39 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson to UVA 33 for 19 yards (56-M.Gahm).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 33
(1:13 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 12-V.Jefferson.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 33
(1:05 - 3rd) 1-K.Toney pushed ob at UVA 32 for 1 yard (7-C.Moore).
No Gain
3 & 9 - FLA 32
(0:25 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
Field Goal
4 & 9 - FLA 32
(0:21 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson 49 yards Field Goal is Good.

UVA Cavaliers  - TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:16 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
+52 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25
(0:16 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 44-T.Cowley. 44-T.Cowley to FLA 23 for 52 yards (21-T.Dean).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 23
(15:00 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins to FLA 17 for 6 yards (29-J.Taylor).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - UVA 17
(14:28 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed to FLA 12 for 5 yards (51-V.Miller).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 12
(14:00 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins to FLA 7 for 5 yards (88-A.Shuler).
No Gain
2 & 5 - UVA 7
(13:17 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 89-D.Brissett.
+7 YD
3 & 5 - UVA 7
(13:11 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:05 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.

FLA Gators  - TD (8 plays, 87 yards, 3:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:05 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney kicks 52 yards from UVA 35 out of bounds at the FLA 13.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 35
(13:05 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 2-L.Perine. 2-L.Perine to FLA 40 for 5 yards (94-A.Faumui).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - FLA 40
(12:33 - 4th) 2-L.Perine to FLA 43 for 3 yards (33-Z.Zandier).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - FLA 43
(11:59 - 4th) 2-L.Perine to FLA 44 for 1 yard (58-E.Hanback15-D.Cross).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - FLA 44
(11:13 - 4th) 2-L.Perine to FLA 46 for 2 yards (7-C.Moore).
+30 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 46
(10:40 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-T.Cleveland. 89-T.Cleveland to UVA 24 for 30 yards (7-C.Moore).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 24
(10:05 - 4th) 2-L.Perine runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 24
(10:05 - 4th) 2-L.Perine pushed ob at UVA 1 for 23 yards (7-C.Moore).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - FLA 1
(9:37 - 4th) 11-K.Trask runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(9:33 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.

UVA Cavaliers  - Interception (9 plays, -22 yards, 4:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:33 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25
(9:33 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to UVA 31 for 6 yards (2-B.Stewart).
+23 YD
2 & 4 - UVA 31
(9:00 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to FLA 46 for 23 yards (2-B.Stewart).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UVA 46
(8:25 - 4th) Penalty on FLA 58-J.Greenard Offside 5 yards enforced at FLA 46. No Play.
+11 YD
1 & 5 - UVA 41
(8:00 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to FLA 30 for 11 yards (2-B.Stewart).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 30
(7:38 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 44-T.Cowley. 44-T.Cowley to FLA 26 for 4 yards (33-D.Reese II55-K.Campbell).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - UVA 26
(6:57 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to FLA 20 for 6 yards (31-S.Davis).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 20
(6:33 - 4th) 21-W.Taulapapa to FLA 13 for 7 yards (2-B.Stewart).
-4 YD
2 & 3 - UVA 13
(6:00 - 4th) 21-W.Taulapapa to FLA 17 for -4 yards (56-T.Slaton33-D.Reese II).
Int
3 & 7 - UVA 17
(5:14 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 8-H.Dubois INTERCEPTED by 5-K.Elam at FLA 3. 5-K.Elam to FLA 3 for no gain.

FLA Gators  - FG (6 plays, 72 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
+53 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 3
(5:11 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson to UVA 44 for 53 yards (29-J.Blount).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 44
(4:25 - 4th) 5-E.Jones to UVA 35 for 9 yards (33-Z.Zandier).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - FLA 35
(3:41 - 4th) 27-D.Pierce to UVA 32 for 3 yards (11-C.Snowden).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 32
(3:35 - 4th) 27-D.Pierce to UVA 35 for -3 yards (91-M.Alonso).
+11 YD
2 & 13 - FLA 35
(3:30 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 16-F.Swain. 16-F.Swain to UVA 24 for 11 yards (29-J.Blount).
-1 YD
3 & 2 - FLA 24
(3:22 - 4th) 27-D.Pierce to UVA 25 for -1 yard (7-C.Moore).
Field Goal
4 & 3 - FLA 25
(2:36 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson 42 yards Field Goal is Good.

UVA Cavaliers  - TD (11 plays, 82 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:32 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25
(2:32 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to UVA 33 for 8 yards (25-C.Kimbrough).
+6 YD
2 & 2 - UVA 33
(2:10 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to UVA 39 for 6 yards (3-M.Wilson).
+47 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 39
(1:55 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to FLA 14 for 47 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UVA 14
(1:27 - 4th) Penalty on UVA 55-O.Oluwatimi False start 5 yards enforced at FLA 14. No Play.
+10 YD
1 & 15 - UVA 19
(1:18 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins scrambles runs ob at FLA 9 for 10 yards.
No Gain
2 & 5 - UVA 9
(1:10 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
+9 YD
3 & 5 - UVA 9
(1:03 - 4th) 70-B.Haskins runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
3 & 5 - UVA 9
(1:03 - 4th) Penalty on UVA 70-B.Haskins Pass touched or caught by ineligible receiver 5 yards enforced at FLA 9. No Play.
+12 YD
3 & 10 - UVA 14
(0:55 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed to FLA 2 for 12 yards (17-Z.Carter).
No Gain
1 & 2 - UVA 2
(0:44 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins spikes the ball at FLA 2 for no gain.
+2 YD
2 & 2 - UVA 2
(0:44 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:38 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.

FLA Gators  - End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:38 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney kicks 13 yards from UVA 35. 16-F.Swain to UVA 48 for no gain.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 48
(0:38 - 4th) 11-K.Trask kneels at UVA 49 for -1 yard.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores