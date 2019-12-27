|
|
|UNC
|TEMPLE
North Carolina breezes past Temple 55-13 in Military Bowl
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) Freshman Sam Howell threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns in addition to catching a TD pass, and North Carolina blew out Temple 55-13 in the Military Bowl on Friday to cap a satisfying return season for coach Mack Brown.
Howell completed 25 of 34 passes and ran for 53 yards on three carries to help the Tar Heels (7-6) secure their first bowl victory since 2013. North Carolina was 4-6 before winning its last two regular-season games to qualify for a bowl bid.
Temple (8-5) has gone to a bowl game five years in a row - and lost four of them. This was the Owls' first trip under coach Rod Carey, who came to Temple after a run of six-plus seasons at Northern Illinois in which he was 0-6 in the postseason.
North Carolina went 3-9 in 2017 and 2-9 last year before hiring Brown, who coached the Tar Heels from 1988-97 prior to heading to Texas for a 16-year stay. Coming off a five-year absence from coaching, the 68-year-old Brown can attribute a portion of his success to securing Howell, a high school star in North Carolina who initially committed to Florida State.
Closing out a sensational debut season at the college level, Howell threw a pair of touchdown passes before halftime to stake the Tar Heels to a 20-6 lead. UNC pulled away early in the third quarter by scoring two touchdowns in a 12-second span, the last on a 20-yard interception return by Storm Duck.
Howell completed the third-quarter blitz by catching a 2-yard TD pass from wide receiver Rontavius Groves at the end of a razzle-dazzle reverse to make it 41-6.
Howell threw 38 touchdown passes this season, most by a true freshman in FBS history. His 3,641 yards passing are an Atlantic Coast Conference record for a freshman who has not redshirted.
North Carolina missed a 50-yard field goal on its first possession, then covered 63 yards on two plays for a 7-0 lead. Howell ran for 24 yards before connecting with Dyami Brown in the left corner for a 39-yard score.
It was 10-0 before the Owls used a 60-yard pass from Anthony Russo to Jadan Blue to set up a short touchdown run. The conversion was blocked.
The Tar Heels then moved 75 yards on eight plays, going up 17-6 when Dazz Newsome got behind safety Amir Tyler on a 16-yard touchdown catch. Officials initially ruled Newsome made the catch out of bounds, but a replay determined he had his right foot in the end zone while gaining possession of the ball.
Newsome made an even better catch early in the fourth quarter, snaring the ball in the left back corner of the end zone behind two defenders and getting one foot in before tumbling backward at the end of a 29-yard score.
THE TAKEAWAY
North Carolina: The Tar Heels could not have asked for a better way to build enthusiasm for the 2020 season. Things appear to be looking up for UNC, especially because Brown recently welcomed a solid recruiting class.
Temple: The Owls have only been to nine bowl games in school history, so this five-year streak is not being taken for granted. There will come a time, however, when just getting to a bowl game won't be good enough.
GETTING 1,000
Blue had eight catches for 92 yards to become the first player in Temple history to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark in a single season. Blue got the record on the 60-yarder that set up Temple's first score. After making only three catches as a redshirt freshman last year, Blue finished with 95 receptions for 1,067 yards and four TDs in 2019.
UP NEXT
North Carolina: Brown said all the team's juniors intend to return next season. UNC opens the 2020 season at Central Florida.
Temple: The Owls lose 16 seniors, only one of whom started on offense. Temple plays at Miami for the 2020 opener.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|33
|16
|Rushing
|15
|7
|Passing
|15
|6
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|11-14
|6-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|534
|257
|Total Plays
|75
|66
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|3.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|238
|78
|Rush Attempts
|40
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.0
|2.3
|Net Yards Passing
|296
|179
|Comp. - Att.
|26-35
|18-32
|Yards Per Pass
|8.5
|5.6
|Penalties - Yards
|6-63
|8-65
|Touchdowns
|7
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|4
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|2-8.0
|3-34.3
|Return Yards
|74
|92
|Punts - Returns
|1-16
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-38
|4-92
|Int. - Returns
|2-20
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|296
|PASS YDS
|179
|
|
|238
|RUSH YDS
|78
|
|
|534
|TOTAL YDS
|257
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Williams 25 RB
|J. Williams
|14
|85
|0
|24
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|18
|84
|0
|22
|
S. Howell 7 QB
|S. Howell
|3
|53
|0
|24
|
A. Williams 24 RB
|A. Williams
|5
|16
|2
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Brown 2 WR
|D. Brown
|10
|5
|87
|1
|39
|
B. Corrales 15 WR
|B. Corrales
|5
|4
|82
|0
|39
|
D. Newsome 5 WR
|D. Newsome
|10
|8
|71
|2
|29
|
J. Williams 25 RB
|J. Williams
|3
|3
|24
|0
|13
|
A. Green 3 WR
|A. Green
|3
|3
|23
|0
|10
|
J. Bargas 80 TE
|J. Bargas
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
S. Howell 7 QB
|S. Howell
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
R. Groves 4 WR
|R. Groves
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Chapman 13 DB
|D. Chapman
|8-2
|1.0
|0
|
S. Duck 29 DB
|S. Duck
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Ross 3 LB
|D. Ross
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dorn 1 DB
|M. Dorn
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 52 DL
|J. Taylor
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
To. Fox 12 LB
|To. Fox
|4-1
|1.5
|1
|
C. Surratt 21 LB
|C. Surratt
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Strowbridge 55 DL
|J. Strowbridge
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hollins 15 DB
|D. Hollins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hopper 42 LB
|T. Hopper
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gemmel 44 LB
|J. Gemmel
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
X. Gill 90 DL
|X. Gill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Crawford 92 DL
|A. Crawford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morrison 4 DB
|T. Morrison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Asante 24 LB
|E. Asante
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Vohasek 51 DL
|R. Vohasek
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jackson 8 LB
|K. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
To. Fox 56 DL
|To. Fox
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruggles 97 K
|N. Ruggles
|2/3
|36
|6/6
|12
|
J. Kim 95 K
|J. Kim
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|2
|19.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Newsome 5 WR
|D. Newsome
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Russo 15 QB
|A. Russo
|12/20
|128
|0
|1
|
T. Centeio 16 QB
|T. Centeio
|6/12
|66
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Davis 20 RB
|R. Davis
|15
|36
|1
|14
|
T. Ruley 29 RB
|T. Ruley
|3
|13
|0
|6
|
T. Beatty 11 QB
|T. Beatty
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
B. Mack 1 WR
|B. Mack
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Blue 18 WR
|J. Blue
|2
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Centeio 16 QB
|T. Centeio
|5
|5
|0
|6
|
J. Jennings 22 WR
|J. Jennings
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
E. Saydee 36 RB
|E. Saydee
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Russo 15 QB
|A. Russo
|3
|-5
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Blue 18 WR
|J. Blue
|12
|8
|92
|0
|60
|
R. Davis 20 RB
|R. Davis
|3
|2
|44
|1
|45
|
J. Barbon 80 WR
|J. Barbon
|4
|3
|27
|0
|10
|
B. Mack 1 WR
|B. Mack
|8
|3
|18
|0
|9
|
K. Reams 81 WR
|K. Reams
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Williams 26 WR
|T. Williams
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Russell 3 LB
|C. Russell
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bradley 5 LB
|S. Bradley
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Walls 32 S
|B. Walls
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tyler 25 S
|A. Tyler
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Franklin 4 LB
|S. Franklin
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Braswell 14 CB
|C. Braswell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Roche 9 DE
|Q. Roche
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Levine 17 DE
|D. Levine
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mason 15 CB
|T. Mason
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Archibong 6 DT
|D. Archibong
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Maijeh 88 DT
|I. Maijeh
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Monroe 13 S
|A. Monroe
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cruz 12 S
|A. Cruz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Banks 56 DT
|K. Banks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ebiketie 47 DE
|A. Ebiketie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Mesday 10 DE
|Z. Mesday
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Isaacs 30 LB
|A. Isaacs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kelly 42 DE
|D. Kelly
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
F. Johnson 21 CB
|F. Johnson
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
W. Kwenkeu 35 LB
|W. Kwenkeu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Joe-Kamara 34 S
|T. Joe-Kamara
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Barry 49 P
|A. Barry
|3
|34.3
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Blue 18 WR
|J. Blue
|4
|23.0
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
TEMPLE
Owls
- Punt (7 plays, 30 yards, 3:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 90-M.Rubino kicks 63 yards from NC 35. 18-J.Blue to TEM 24 for 22 yards (34-B.Brooks).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 24(14:53 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 80-J.Barbon. 80-J.Barbon to TEM 33 for 9 yards (12-T.Fox).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - TEMPLE 33(14:22 - 1st) 20-R.Davis to TEM 38 for 5 yards (44-J.Gemmel1-M.Dorn).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 38(13:54 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to TEM 47 for 9 yards (12-T.Fox29-S.Duck).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - TEMPLE 47(13:11 - 1st) 18-J.Blue to NC 48 for 5 yards (13-D.Chapman).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 48(12:44 - 1st) 1-B.Mack to NC 41 for 7 yards (55-J.Strowbridge).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 3 - TEMPLE 41(12:17 - 1st) 20-R.Davis to NC 45 for -4 yards (29-S.Duck).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - TEMPLE 45(11:42 - 1st) 15-A.Russo sacked at NC 46 for -1 yard. Penalty on TEM 63-I.Moore Holding declined. (12-T.Fox).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - TEMPLE 46(11:27 - 1st) 49-A.Barry punts 35 yards from NC 46 to NC 11 fair catch by 4-R.Groves.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Missed FG (10 plays, 56 yards, 3:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 11(11:20 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to NC 16 for 5 yards (25-A.Tyler). Penalty on TEM 4-S.Franklin Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NC 16.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 31(11:00 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 31(10:53 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to NC 28 for -3 yards (17-D.Levine).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 13 - UNC 28(10:20 - 1st) 7-S.Howell scrambles pushed ob at TEM 48 for 24 yards (4-S.Franklin).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 48(9:54 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 15-B.Corrales. 15-B.Corrales to TEM 28 for 20 yards (25-A.Tyler).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 28(9:38 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to TEM 29 for -1 yard (9-Q.Roche).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - UNC 29(9:06 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Corrales. Penalty on NC 75-J.Ezeudu Holding 10 yards enforced at TEM 29. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 21 - UNC 39(8:55 - 1st) 24-A.Williams to TEM 37 for 2 yards (88-I.Maijeh9-Q.Roche).
|Penalty
|
3 & 19 - UNC 37(8:23 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Corrales. Penalty on TEM 17-D.Levine Offside 4 yards enforced at TEM 37. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - UNC 33(8:15 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Groves.
|No Good
|
4 & 15 - UNC 33(8:09 - 1st) 97-N.Ruggles 50 yards Field Goal is No Good.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 33(8:04 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 20-R.Davis. 20-R.Davis to TEM 32 for -1 yard (29-S.Duck).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - TEMPLE 32(7:39 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to TEM 34 for 2 yards (29-S.Duck).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TEMPLE 34(7:06 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 26-T.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - TEMPLE 34(6:59 - 1st) 49-A.Barry punts 29 yards from TEM 34 out of bounds at the NC 37.
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (2 plays, 63 yards, 0:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 37(6:51 - 1st) 7-S.Howell scrambles to TEM 39 for 24 yards (5-S.Bradley).
|+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 39(6:32 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:24 - 1st) 97-N.Ruggles extra point is good.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Missed FG (15 plays, 50 yards, 5:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:24 - 1st) 90-M.Rubino kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(6:24 - 1st) 22-J.Jennings to TEM 28 for 3 yards (13-D.Chapman3-D.Ross). Penalty on NC 3-D.Ross Facemasking 15 yards enforced at TEM 28.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 43(6:15 - 1st) 16-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 43(6:07 - 1st) 20-R.Davis to TEM 42 for -1 yard (51-R.Vohasek).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - TEMPLE 42(5:29 - 1st) 16-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Blue. Penalty on NC 4-T.Morrison Holding 10 yards enforced at TEM 42. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 48(5:22 - 1st) 16-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Blue.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 48(5:15 - 1st) 16-T.Centeio scrambles to NC 44 for 4 yards (52-J.Taylor).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 44(4:37 - 1st) 16-T.Centeio complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to NC 37 for 7 yards (15-D.Hollins).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 37(3:57 - 1st) 16-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack. Penalty on NC 4-T.Morrison Pass interference 8 yards enforced at NC 37. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 29(3:52 - 1st) 20-R.Davis to NC 26 for 3 yards (21-C.Surratt). Penalty on TEM 1-B.Mack Holding 10 yards enforced at NC 26.
|No Gain
|
1 & 17 - TEMPLE 36(3:31 - 1st) 16-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 17 - TEMPLE 36(3:25 - 1st) 16-T.Centeio complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to NC 29 for 7 yards (13-D.Chapman).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - TEMPLE 29(2:46 - 1st) 20-R.Davis pushed ob at NC 15 for 14 yards (42-T.Hopper).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 15(2:24 - 1st) 16-T.Centeio sacked at NC 26 for -11 yards (13-D.Chapman).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 21 - TEMPLE 26(1:35 - 1st) 16-T.Centeio scrambles to NC 25 for 1 yard (55-J.Strowbridge).
|No Gain
|
3 & 20 - TEMPLE 25(1:07 - 1st) 16-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 20-R.Davis.
|No Good
|
4 & 20 - TEMPLE 25(1:03 - 1st) 91-W.Mobley 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- FG (15 plays, 66 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(0:58 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 25-J.Williams. 25-J.Williams to NC 38 for 13 yards (3-C.Russell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 38(0:45 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to NC 38 for no gain (5-S.Bradley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UNC 38(0:15 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - UNC 38(0:09 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 25-J.Williams. 25-J.Williams to TEM 49 for 13 yards (3-C.Russell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 49(15:00 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 3-A.Green. 3-A.Green to TEM 44 for 5 yards (6-D.Archibong32-B.Walls).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - UNC 44(14:41 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to TEM 34 for 10 yards (15-T.Mason4-S.Franklin).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 34(14:20 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to TEM 33 for 1 yard (5-S.Bradley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UNC 33(13:52 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Newsome.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - UNC 33(13:47 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 3-A.Green. 3-A.Green to TEM 23 for 10 yards (15-T.Mason4-S.Franklin).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 23(13:13 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 3-A.Green. 3-A.Green to TEM 15 for 8 yards (15-T.Mason).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - UNC 15(12:45 - 2nd) 24-A.Williams to TEM 14 for 1 yard (3-C.Russell).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - UNC 14(12:16 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to TEM 10 for 4 yards (17-D.Levine6-D.Archibong).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 10(11:48 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown pushed ob at TEM 7 for 3 yards (14-C.Braswell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UNC 7(11:12 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Newsome.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 7 - UNC 7(11:00 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 25-J.Williams. 25-J.Williams to TEM 9 for -2 yards (17-D.Levine).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - UNC 9(10:22 - 2nd) 97-N.Ruggles 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
TEMPLE
Owls
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:17 - 2nd) 90-M.Rubino kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(10:17 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to TEM 28 for 3 yards (13-D.Chapman).
|+60 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 28(9:53 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to NC 12 for 60 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 12(9:12 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo to NC 9 for 3 yards (29-S.Duck).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 9(8:45 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to NC 4 for 5 yards (1-M.Dorn44-J.Gemmel).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - TEMPLE 4(8:04 - 2nd) 20-R.Davis runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(7:59 - 2nd) 91-W.Mobley extra point is no good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:59 - 2nd) 48-J.LaFree kicks 65 yards from TEM 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(7:59 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to NC 27 for 2 yards (32-B.Walls42-D.Kelly).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - UNC 27(7:32 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to NC 30 for 3 yards (5-S.Bradley42-D.Kelly).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - UNC 30(7:01 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell scrambles pushed ob at NC 35 for 5 yards (10-Z.Mesday).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 35(6:35 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to NC 45 for 10 yards (32-B.Walls10-Z.Mesday).
|+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 45(6:14 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 15-B.Corrales. 15-B.Corrales to TEM 16 for 39 yards (4-S.Franklin).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 16(5:35 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to TEM 14 for 2 yards (5-S.Bradley32-B.Walls).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - UNC 14(4:58 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter pushed ob at TEM 16 for -2 yards (3-C.Russell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UNC 16(4:22 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Newsome.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 10 - UNC 16(4:14 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:14 - 2nd) 97-N.Ruggles extra point is good.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Missed FG (12 plays, 40 yards, 3:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:14 - 2nd) 90-M.Rubino kicks 61 yards from NC 35. 18-J.Blue to TEM 23 for 19 yards (8-K.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 23(4:09 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 23(4:03 - 2nd) 20-R.Davis to TEM 29 for 6 yards (12-T.Fox13-D.Chapman).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - TEMPLE 29(3:21 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to TEM 35 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 35(3:00 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Blue.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 35(2:54 - 2nd) 20-R.Davis to TEM 35 for no gain (21-C.Surratt).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - TEMPLE 35(2:23 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 81-K.Reams. 81-K.Reams to TEM 44 for 9 yards.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - TEMPLE 44(1:37 - 2nd) 20-R.Davis to TEM 47 for 3 yards (52-J.Taylor).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 47(1:22 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to NC 45 for 8 yards (3-D.Ross).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - TEMPLE 45(1:16 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 80-J.Barbon. 80-J.Barbon to NC 37 for 8 yards (1-M.Dorn).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 37(1:04 - 2nd) 20-R.Davis to NC 37 for no gain (52-J.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 37(0:42 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Barbon.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TEMPLE 37(0:38 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Blue.
|No Good
|
4 & 10 - TEMPLE 37(0:33 - 2nd) 48-J.LaFree 54 yards Field Goal is No Good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Halftime (4 plays, 39 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 37(0:28 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 15-B.Corrales. 15-B.Corrales to NC 49 for 12 yards.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 49(0:22 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to TEM 29 for 22 yards (25-A.Tyler).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNC 29(0:15 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell sacked at TEM 30 for -1 yard. Penalty on TEM 17-D.Levine Offside 5 yards enforced at TEM 29. No Play. (9-Q.Roche).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - UNC 24(0:08 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Corrales.
|
2 & 5 - UNC(0:03 - 2nd) 97-N.Ruggles 41 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 25-A.Tyler. 25-T.Shaw to TEM 46 for no gain. Penalty on TEM 9-Q.Roche Offside 5 yards enforced at TEM 24. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
1 & 10 - UNC 19(0:00 - 2nd) 97-N.Ruggles 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (10 plays, 83 yards, 3:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 48-J.LaFree kicks 65 yards from TEM 35. 8-M.Carter to NC 17 for 17 yards (22-J.Prince36-E.Saydee).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 17(14:55 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 15-B.Corrales. 15-B.Corrales to NC 28 for 11 yards (3-C.Russell21-F.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 28(14:26 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to NC 35 for 7 yards (25-A.Tyler).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - UNC 35(13:56 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to NC 36 for 1 yard (9-Q.Roche).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 2 - UNC 36(13:17 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to NC 49 for 13 yards (25-A.Tyler21-F.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 49(12:57 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to TEM 45 for 6 yards (3-C.Russell).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNC 45(12:30 - 3rd) 24-A.Williams to TEM 35 for 10 yards (25-A.Tyler32-B.Walls).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 35(12:15 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown pushed ob at TEM 13 for 22 yards (14-C.Braswell).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 13(12:01 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown pushed ob at TEM 1 for 12 yards (14-C.Braswell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - UNC 1(11:31 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UNC 1(11:27 - 3rd) 24-A.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:24 - 3rd) 97-N.Ruggles extra point is good.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Interception (1 plays, 84 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:24 - 3rd) 90-M.Rubino kicks 61 yards from NC 35. 18-J.Blue to TEM 24 for 20 yards (21-C.Surratt). Penalty on TEM 36-E.Saydee Holding 10 yards enforced at TEM 24.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 14(11:24 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 29-S.Duck at TEM 20. 29-S.Duck runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (8 plays, 31 yards, 2:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:12 - 3rd) 97-N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(11:12 - 3rd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(11:12 - 3rd) 20-R.Davis to TEM 24 for -1 yard (21-C.Surratt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - UNC 24(10:44 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Blue.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 11 - UNC 24(10:38 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 80-J.Barbon. 80-J.Barbon to TEM 34 for 10 yards (15-D.Hollins).
|-3 YD
|
4 & 1 - UNC 34(9:58 - 3rd) 20-R.Davis to TEM 31 for -3 yards (13-D.Chapman44-J.Gemmel).
TEMPLE
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 31(9:51 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome pushed ob at TEM 26 for 5 yards (32-B.Walls).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 26(9:31 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to TEM 25 for 1 yard (4-S.Franklin9-Q.Roche).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - TEMPLE 25(8:59 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome pushed ob at TEM 21 for 4 yards (4-S.Franklin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 21(8:35 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 21(8:27 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 84-G.Walston. Penalty on TEM 32-B.Walls Pass interference 14 yards enforced at TEM 21. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - TEMPLE 7(8:22 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to TEM 5 for 2 yards (32-B.Walls17-D.Levine).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 5(7:40 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to TEM 2 for 3 yards (9-Q.Roche).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - TEMPLE 2(7:01 - 3rd) 4-R.Groves complete to 7-S.Howell. 7-S.Howell runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:54 - 3rd) 97-N.Ruggles extra point is good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Fumble (1 plays, 1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:54 - 3rd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35. 18-J.Blue to TEM 31 for 31 yards (39-G.Eklund).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 31(6:47 - 3rd) 20-R.Davis to TEM 34 for 3 yards (13-D.Chapman56-T.Fox).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UNC 34(6:18 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - UNC 34(6:12 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo sacked at TEM 27 for -7 yards (12-T.Fox21-C.Surratt).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - UNC 27(5:33 - 3rd) 49-A.Barry punts 39 yards from TEM 27. 5-D.Newsome pushed ob at NC 50 for 16 yards (10-Z.Mesday).
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (10 plays, 88 yards, 2:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 49(5:13 - 3rd) 18-J.Blue to TEM 49 for no gain (3-D.Ross13-D.Chapman).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 49(4:53 - 3rd) 20-R.Davis to NC 49 for 2 yards (42-T.Hopper51-R.Vohasek).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - UNC 49(4:12 - 3rd) 16-T.Centeio complete to 26-T.Williams. 26-T.Williams to NC 45 for 4 yards.
|+45 YD
|
4 & 4 - UNC 45(3:37 - 3rd) 16-T.Centeio complete to 20-R.Davis. 20-R.Davis runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:21 - 3rd) 48-J.LaFree extra point is good.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Interception (9 plays, 23 yards, 3:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:21 - 3rd) 48-J.LaFree kicks 64 yards from TEM 35. 8-M.Carter pushed ob at NC 22 for 21 yards (43-C.Moore). Penalty on NC 24-A.Williams Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at NC 22.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 12(3:08 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to NC 36 for 24 yards (3-C.Russell21-F.Johnson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 36(2:44 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to NC 44 for 8 yards (32-B.Walls).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - TEMPLE 44(2:07 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to TEM 47 for 9 yards (14-C.Braswell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 47(1:37 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 47(1:28 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 80-J.Bargas. 80-J.Bargas to TEM 38 for 9 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEMPLE 38(0:56 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to TEM 36 for 2 yards (6-D.Archibong).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 36(0:24 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to TEM 21 for 15 yards (4-S.Franklin5-S.Bradley).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 21(15:00 - 4th) 8-M.Carter to TEM 19 for 2 yards (88-I.Maijeh6-D.Archibong).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 19(14:33 - 4th) 7-S.Howell scrambles pushed ob at TEM 12 for 7 yards (9-Q.Roche). Penalty on NC 68-B.Anderson Holding 10 yards enforced at TEM 19. No Play.
|+29 YD
|
2 & 18 - TEMPLE 29(14:00 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:51 - 4th) 97-N.Ruggles extra point is good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (12 plays, 52 yards, 7:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:51 - 4th) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(13:51 - 4th) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 31 for 6 yards (1-M.Dorn).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNC 31(13:18 - 4th) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 34 for 3 yards (52-J.Taylor44-J.Gemmel).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - UNC 34(12:46 - 4th) 16-T.Centeio complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue pushed ob at TEM 42 for 8 yards (13-D.Chapman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 42(12:17 - 4th) 16-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 42(12:11 - 4th) 20-R.Davis to TEM 47 for 5 yards (3-D.Ross).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - UNC 47(11:32 - 4th) 16-T.Centeio to NC 47 for 6 yards (1-M.Dorn3-D.Ross).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 47(11:11 - 4th) 16-T.Centeio to NC 42 for 5 yards (55-J.Strowbridge).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 5 - UNC 42(10:38 - 4th) 16-T.Centeio complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to NC 47 for -5 yards (92-A.Crawford).
|Int
|
3 & 10 - UNC 47(10:02 - 4th) 16-T.Centeio incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 12-T.Fox at NC 48. 12-T.Fox to NC 48 for no gain.
TEMPLE
Owls
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 48(9:54 - 4th) 8-M.Carter to TEM 45 for 7 yards (32-B.Walls13-A.Monroe).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - TEMPLE 45(9:15 - 4th) 8-M.Carter to TEM 40 for 5 yards (5-S.Bradley32-B.Walls).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 40(8:40 - 4th) 8-M.Carter to TEM 39 for 1 yard (3-C.Russell).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 39(7:55 - 4th) 8-M.Carter to TEM 33 for 6 yards (5-S.Bradley13-A.Monroe).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - TEMPLE 33(7:11 - 4th) 8-M.Carter to TEM 30 for 3 yards (3-C.Russell10-Z.Mesday).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 30(6:34 - 4th) 8-M.Carter to TEM 29 for 1 yard (13-A.Monroe35-W.Kwenkeu).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 29(5:48 - 4th) 8-M.Carter to TEM 24 for 5 yards (13-A.Monroe32-B.Walls).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - TEMPLE 24(5:03 - 4th) 8-M.Carter to TEM 25 for -1 yard (56-K.Banks34-T.Joe-Kamara).
|+11 YD
|
4 & 5 - TEMPLE 25(4:18 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to TEM 14 for 11 yards (12-A.Cruz).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 14(3:35 - 4th) 8-M.Carter to TEM 8 for 6 yards (30-A.Isaacs).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEMPLE 8(2:49 - 4th) 8-M.Carter to TEM 4 for 4 yards (47-A.Ebiketie). Penalty on TEM 30-A.Isaacs Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 2 yards enforced at TEM 4.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - TEMPLE 2(2:14 - 4th) 24-A.Williams runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:11 - 4th) 95-J.Kim extra point is good.
TEMPLE
Owls
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:11 - 4th) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(2:11 - 4th) 11-T.Beatty to TEM 30 for 5 yards (3-D.Ross).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 30(1:39 - 4th) 11-T.Beatty to TEM 37 for 7 yards (24-E.Asante8-K.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 37(1:15 - 4th) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 41 for 4 yards (15-D.Hollins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 41(0:49 - 4th) 36-E.Saydee to TEM 41 for no gain (44-J.Gemmel42-T.Hopper).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 41(0:21 - 4th) 36-E.Saydee to TEM 43 for 2 yards (90-X.Gill).
