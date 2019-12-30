|
|
|CAL
|ILL
Garbers big day leads Cal past Illinois in Redbox Bowl
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) As a freshman a year ago, Chase Garbers was benched at halftime for ineffectiveness during his first trip to a bowl game. The California quarterback made his second appearance in the postseason much more memorable for both himself and the Golden Bears.
Garbers threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score, leading California to a 35-20 win over Illinois on Monday in the Redbox Bowl.
''He's taken that next step and he's worked at it, whether it's the weight room, meetings, practice'' Golden Bears coach Justin Wilcox said. ''He has just continued to work at it and guys respect him because of how hard he works. It really showed today.''
Garbers, who had been in and out of the lineup all season because of a shoulder injury, got going after being sacked on the first play from scrimmage and throwing an incomplete pass on the second. The offensive MVP of the game, Garbers completed 22 of 31 passes for 272 yards with TD passes of 4, 3, 2 and 6 yards. He also scored on quarterback sneak from the 1 early in the second quarter while helping the Bears set a season-high for scoring.
It was significantly different than 2018, when Garbers threw three first-half interceptions against TCU in the Cheez-It Bowl and spent the remainder of the game on the sidelines.
''It went a lot better today than last year,'' Garbers said. ''It just speaks to the guys in our offensive room and the team and how hard we work. We knew playing Illinois there would be shots we needed to take. You just have to execute those shot plays.''
The Bears won all seven games this season when the oft-injured Garbers played more than one half.
Christopher Brown Jr. ran for 120 yards on 20 carries, and Makai Polk caught five passes for a season-high 105 yards as Cal (8-5) won its first bowl game since 2015.
Brandon Peters passed for 273 yards and one touchdown for Illinois (6-7) in his return after sitting out the regular-season finale with a concussion. Peters, who was shaken up again after diving out of bounds following a scramble late in the fourth quarter, completed 22 of 37 passes and added a team-high 68 rushing yards.
The Illini lost despite outgaining the Bears in total yards 450-395.
''We didn't play well enough. You have to give Cal credit for that,'' Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. ''Sometimes yards can be a little misleading. They got in the end zone more than we did.''
The strong showing by Garbers offset an uneven day by California's defense.
The Bears allowed a field goal and touchdown on the Fighting Illini's first two drives, then surrendered a late field goal before halftime.
Illinois' offense was mostly stagnant after that, while California pulled away.
The Bears had lost three of their previous four bowl games.
California led 14-10 late in the second quarter before the teams combined for 10 points in the final 25 seconds.
After Wilcox made the decision to go for it on a 4th-and-goal, Garbers threw a short swing pass to Brown, who stiff-armed Illinois linebacker Tolson Khalan before reaching the end zone.
Peters helped the Illini answer quickly. He completed three consecutive passes for 58 yards, setting up a 30-yard field goal by James McCourt.
THE TAKEAWAY
California: The Bears put a nice ending on their roller-coaster season with their third consecutive win. Linebacker Evan Weaver was stopped short in his bid to set the NCAA single-season record for tackles, but that was one of the few things that didn't go Cal's way. Garbers might have needed this game as much as anybody and it bodes well for the entire offense heading into next year.
Illinois: There was never much consistency to the offense and the secondary was repeatedly beaten for big gains, a bad combination on a day when California's quarterback had a career game. Smith acknowledged before the game that he felt the Illini were already a year ahead of schedule, so in a way, they were playing with house money. But with three consecutive losses to end the year, much of that progress will be overshadowed.
NO RECORD FOR WEAVER
Weaver had nine tackles against Illinois, giving him 182 on the season. The record of 193 was set by Texas Tech's Lawrence Flugence in 2002.
DELAY, DELAY, DELAY
Illinois' offense continually put itself in bad position with three delay of game penalties. ''Two of them were my fault,'' Peters said. ''I just wasn't paying attention to the play clock.''
TWICE IN TEN
This is Cal's second eight-win season in the past decade. The Bears also went 8-5 in 2015 under then-coach Sonny Dykes.
UP NEXT
California: The Bears will lose Weaver to graduation but return 18 other starters on offense and defense. They open the 2020 season against UNLV at Allegiant Stadium, the future home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.
Illinois: With almost the entire starting unit on both sides of the ball expected back next season, Smith's team has high expectations heading into 2020. The Illini will host Illinois State in the season opener on Sept. 4.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|24
|Rushing
|6
|8
|Passing
|13
|14
|Penalty
|5
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|381
|440
|Total Plays
|68
|77
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|123
|165
|Rush Attempts
|37
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|258
|275
|Comp. - Att.
|22-31
|23-39
|Yards Per Pass
|8.3
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|10-89
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|4
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-45.2
|5-41.6
|Return Yards
|81
|61
|Punts - Returns
|2-19
|2-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-50
|3-55
|Int. - Returns
|1-12
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|258
|PASS YDS
|275
|
|
|123
|RUSH YDS
|165
|
|
|381
|TOTAL YDS
|440
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Garbers 7 QB
|C. Garbers
|22/31
|272
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brown Jr. 34 RB
|C. Brown Jr.
|20
|120
|0
|54
|
M. Dancy 23 RB
|M. Dancy
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
A. Netherda 9 RB
|A. Netherda
|2
|8
|0
|7
|
D. Collins 26 RB
|D. Collins
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
C. Garbers 7 QB
|C. Garbers
|11
|-19
|1
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Polk 17 WR
|M. Polk
|8
|5
|105
|0
|38
|
J. Tonges 85 TE
|J. Tonges
|3
|3
|65
|0
|25
|
N. Remigio 4 WR
|N. Remigio
|4
|4
|36
|1
|25
|
K. Crawford 11 WR
|K. Crawford
|5
|2
|29
|0
|18
|
C. Brown Jr. 34 RB
|C. Brown Jr.
|3
|3
|17
|1
|14
|
D. Collins 26 RB
|D. Collins
|2
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
C. Moore 16 TE
|C. Moore
|1
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
M. Dancy 23 RB
|M. Dancy
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
G. Reinwald 84 TE
|G. Reinwald
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
R. Regan 88 WR
|R. Regan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Clark 80 WR
|T. Clark
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Weaver 89 LB
|E. Weaver
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goode 19 LB
|C. Goode
|8-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Deng 8 LB
|K. Deng
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Hawkins 6 S
|Ja. Hawkins
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
L. Bequette 93 DL
|L. Bequette
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bynum 24 CB
|C. Bynum
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Scott 32 S
|D. Scott
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hawk Schrider 98 LB
|B. Hawk Schrider
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Beck 22 CB
|T. Beck
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 90 NT
|B. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Johnson 44 DE
|Z. Johnson
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Anusiem 7 CB
|C. Anusiem
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Martin 30 CB
|J. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Toailoa 55 DE
|L. Toailoa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Zellers 45 LS
|S. Zellers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brooks 25 RB
|D. Brooks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Thomas 39 K
|G. Thomas
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Coutts 37 P
|S. Coutts
|6
|45.2
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Collins 26 RB
|D. Collins
|3
|16.7
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Remigio 4 WR
|N. Remigio
|2
|9.5
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Peters 18 QB
|B. Peters
|8
|68
|0
|30
|
R. Corbin 2 RB
|R. Corbin
|14
|41
|1
|12
|
D. Brown 25 RB
|D. Brown
|11
|39
|0
|12
|
R. Bonner 21 RB
|R. Bonner
|5
|17
|0
|5
|
I. Williams 1 QB
|I. Williams
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Brown 32 RB
|C. Brown
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Navarro 86 WR
|D. Navarro
|9
|6
|77
|0
|29
|
D. Barker 87 TE
|D. Barker
|4
|3
|55
|1
|40
|
T. Davis 15 WR
|T. Davis
|2
|2
|43
|0
|30
|
C. Sandy 11 WR
|C. Sandy
|6
|4
|22
|0
|8
|
J. Williams 10 TE
|J. Williams
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
D. Brown 25 RB
|D. Brown
|2
|2
|17
|0
|11
|
C. Washington 8 WR
|C. Washington
|6
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
G. Palmer 81 TE
|G. Palmer
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Hansen 35 LB
|J. Hansen
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
I. Williams 1 QB
|I. Williams
|3
|3
|9
|0
|4
|
D. Stampley 6 WR
|D. Stampley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Adams 6 DB
|T. Adams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Hobbs 8 DB
|N. Hobbs
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Tolson 45 LB
|K. Tolson
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 30 DB
|S. Brown
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harding 9 LB
|D. Harding
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Witherspoon 31 DB
|D. Witherspoon
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Eifler 5 LB
|M. Eifler
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
O. Betiku Jr. 47 DL
|O. Betiku Jr.
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
I. Gay 92 DL
|I. Gay
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 91 DL
|J. Woods
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Martin 21 DB
|J. Martin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Shogbonyo 52 DL
|A. Shogbonyo
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. McEachern 46 LB
|A. McEachern
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Oliver 96 DL
|T. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barnes 44 LB
|T. Barnes
|0-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. McCourt 17 K
|J. McCourt
|2/2
|30
|2/2
|8
|
C. Griffin 11 K
|C. Griffin
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Hayes 14 P
|B. Hayes
|5
|41.6
|4
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Brown 25 RB
|D. Brown
|3
|18.3
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Hobbs 8 DB
|N. Hobbs
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|
D. Navarro 86 WR
|D. Navarro
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
CAL
Golden Bears
- Punt (6 plays, 10 yards, 2:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt kicks 40 yards from ILL 35 to CAL 25 fair catch by 26-D.Collins.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(15:00 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers sacked at CAL 19 for -6 yards (5-M.Eifler).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - CAL 19(14:22 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Polk.
|+25 YD
|
3 & 16 - CAL 19(14:18 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers complete to 85-J.Tonges. 85-J.Tonges to CAL 44 for 25 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 44(14:07 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers complete to 34-C.Brown. 34-C.Brown to CAL 44 for no gain (8-N.Hobbs).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAL 44(13:35 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers complete to 4-N.Remigio. 4-N.Remigio to CAL 47 for 3 yards (5-M.Eifler).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - CAL 47(13:00 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers sacked at CAL 35 for -12 yards. Penalty on CAL 7-C.Garbers Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at CAL 35. (47-O.Betiku).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - CAL 35(12:38 - 1st) 37-S.Coutts punts 36 yards from CAL 35 Downed at the ILL 29.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- FG (8 plays, 64 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 29(12:41 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Washington.
|+30 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 29(12:38 - 1st) 18-B.Peters to CAL 41 for 30 yards (89-E.Weaver).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 41(12:20 - 1st) 2-R.Corbin to CAL 29 for 12 yards (32-D.Scott).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 29(12:02 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Navarro.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 29(12:00 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 1-I.Williams. 1-I.Williams to CAL 25 FUMBLES (93-L.Bequette). 74-R.Petitbon to CAL 11 for 14 yards (22-T.Beck).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 11(11:40 - 1st) 2-R.Corbin to CAL 10 for 1 yard (93-L.Bequette).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - ILL 10(11:02 - 1st) 2-R.Corbin to CAL 7 for 3 yards (89-E.Weaver).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ILL 7(10:29 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Washington.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - ILL 7(10:24 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
CAL
Golden Bears
- TD (8 plays, 79 yards, 3:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:20 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt kicks 62 yards from ILL 35. 26-D.Collins to CAL 21 for 18 yards (21-J.Martin).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 21(10:12 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to CAL 26 for 5 yards (30-S.Brown).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - CAL 26(9:44 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers scrambles to CAL 27 for 1 yard (45-K.Tolson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - CAL 27(9:19 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers scrambles to CAL 31 for 4 yards (5-M.Eifler).
|+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 31(8:45 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to ILL 15 for 54 yards (21-J.Martin).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CAL 15(8:12 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers to ILL 15 for no gain (52-A.Shogbonyo). Team penalty on CAL Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at ILL 15. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - CAL 20(7:55 - 1st) 26-D.Collins to ILL 19 for 1 yard (96-T.Oliver92-I.Gay).
|Penalty
|
2 & 14 - CAL 19(7:20 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Crawford. Penalty on ILL 21-J.Martin Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ILL 19. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - CAL 4(7:14 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers complete to 16-C.Moore. 16-C.Moore runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:09 - 1st) 39-G.Thomas extra point is good.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- TD (16 plays, 70 yards, 6:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:09 - 1st) 46-G.Siemieniec kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(7:09 - 1st) 18-B.Peters to ILL 31 for 6 yards (8-K.Deng).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - ILL 31(6:46 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 25-D.Brown. 25-D.Brown to ILL 37 for 6 yards (24-C.Bynum).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 37(6:22 - 1st) 25-D.Brown to ILL 38 for 1 yard (19-C.Goode).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - ILL 38(5:52 - 1st) 25-D.Brown to ILL 44 for 6 yards (98-B.Schrider).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 3 - ILL 44(5:10 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 8-C.Washington. 8-C.Washington to CAL 42 for 14 yards (6-J.Hawkins).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 42(4:37 - 1st) 2-R.Corbin to CAL 38 for 4 yards (93-L.Bequette).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - ILL 38(3:58 - 1st) 2-R.Corbin to CAL 37 for 1 yard (19-C.Goode).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - ILL 37(3:28 - 1st) 2-R.Corbin to CAL 30 for 7 yards (8-K.Deng).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 30(3:02 - 1st) 21-R.Bonner to CAL 27 for 3 yards (98-B.Schrider).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - ILL 27(2:27 - 1st) 2-R.Corbin to CAL 26 for 1 yard (19-C.Goode).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - ILL 26(1:54 - 1st) 18-B.Peters scrambles to CAL 19 for 7 yards (89-E.Weaver).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 19(1:29 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 1-I.Williams. 1-I.Williams to CAL 17 for 2 yards (89-E.Weaver).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - ILL 17(1:08 - 1st) 25-D.Brown to CAL 5 for 12 yards (6-J.Hawkins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - ILL 5(0:36 - 1st) 25-D.Brown to CAL 5 for no gain (19-C.Goode44-Z.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - ILL 5(0:15 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ILL 2(0:10 - 1st) Team penalty on ILL Delay of game 5 yards enforced at CAL 2. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(0:10 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
CAL
Golden Bears
- TD (9 plays, 84 yards, 0:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:10 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt kicks 64 yards from ILL 35. 26-D.Collins to CAL 16 for 15 yards (51-S.Coghlan).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 16(0:06 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to CAL 17 for 1 yard (45-K.Tolson).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - CAL 17(15:00 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 17-M.Polk. 17-M.Polk to CAL 30 for 13 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 30(14:30 - 2nd) 34-C.Brown to CAL 39 for 9 yards (30-S.Brown).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - CAL 39(14:06 - 2nd) 34-C.Brown to CAL 49 for 10 yards (31-D.Witherspoon).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 49(13:40 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 17-M.Polk. 17-M.Polk to ILL 39 for 12 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 39(13:10 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Polk.
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 39(13:10 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 17-M.Polk. 17-M.Polk to ILL 1 for 38 yards (30-S.Brown).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - CAL 1(12:49 - 2nd) 34-C.Brown to ILL 1 for no gain (9-D.Harding45-K.Tolson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - CAL 1(12:17 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:12 - 2nd) 39-G.Thomas extra point is good.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:12 - 2nd) 46-G.Siemieniec kicks 53 yards from CAL 35. 25-D.Brown to ILL 31 for 19 yards (15-B.Moos).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ILL 31(12:06 - 2nd) Penalty on ILL 18-B.Peters Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ILL 31. No Play.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 15 - ILL 26(12:05 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro to ILL 45 for 19 yards (19-C.Goode). Penalty on CAL 7-C.Anusiem Pass interference declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 45(11:45 - 2nd) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 45 for no gain (90-B.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ILL 45(11:15 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Washington.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ILL 45(11:08 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Washington.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - ILL 45(11:04 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 39 yards from ILL 45 out of bounds at the CAL 16.
CAL
Golden Bears
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 16(10:55 - 2nd) 34-C.Brown to CAL 16 for no gain (45-K.Tolson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAL 16(10:25 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 11-K.Crawford. 11-K.Crawford to CAL 27 for 11 yards (31-D.Witherspoon).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 27(9:54 - 2nd) 34-C.Brown to CAL 25 for -2 yards (9-D.Harding).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - CAL 25(9:16 - 2nd) 23-M.Dancy to CAL 31 for 6 yards (45-K.Tolson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - CAL 31(8:40 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers scrambles to CAL 32 for 1 yard (9-D.Harding).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CAL 32(8:12 - 2nd) 37-S.Coutts punts 49 yards from CAL 32 to the ILL 19 downed by 7-C.Anusiem.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (9 plays, 41 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 19(8:02 - 2nd) 21-R.Bonner to ILL 24 for 5 yards (19-C.Goode).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - ILL 24(7:35 - 2nd) 21-R.Bonner to ILL 27 for 3 yards (19-C.Goode).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - ILL 27(7:20 - 2nd) 25-D.Brown to ILL 36 for 9 yards (6-J.Hawkins).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 36(7:05 - 2nd) 25-D.Brown to ILL 42 for 6 yards (8-K.Deng).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - ILL 42(6:40 - 2nd) 25-D.Brown to ILL 43 for 1 yard (98-B.Schrider).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - ILL 43(6:21 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Washington. Penalty on CAL 24-C.Bynum Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ILL 43. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 42(6:16 - 2nd) 2-R.Corbin to CAL 40 for 2 yards (32-D.Scott).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ILL 40(5:42 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Stampley.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ILL 40(5:34 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Washington.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - ILL 40(5:31 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 37 yards from CAL 40 Downed at the CAL 3.
CAL
Golden Bears
- TD (13 plays, 97 yards, 4:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 3(5:20 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Crawford.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CAL 3(5:14 - 2nd) 34-C.Brown to CAL 3 for no gain (31-D.Witherspoon).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 10 - CAL 3(4:36 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 4-N.Remigio. 4-N.Remigio to CAL 28 for 25 yards.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 28(4:12 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 85-J.Tonges. 85-J.Tonges to CAL 46 for 18 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 46(3:46 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 17-M.Polk. 17-M.Polk to ILL 28 for 26 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 28(3:23 - 2nd) 34-C.Brown to ILL 23 for 5 yards (45-K.Tolson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - CAL 23(2:43 - 2nd) 26-D.Collins to ILL 21 for 2 yards (47-O.Betiku).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 3 - CAL 21(2:11 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 17-M.Polk. 17-M.Polk to ILL 5 for 16 yards (30-S.Brown).
|Penalty
|
1 & 5 - CAL 5(1:38 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Clark. Penalty on ILL 30-S.Brown Pass interference 3 yards enforced at ILL 5. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - CAL 2(1:30 - 2nd) 34-C.Brown to ILL 2 for no gain (9-D.Harding).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CAL 2(0:49 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Crawford.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CAL 2(0:44 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers to ILL 3 for -1 yard (92-I.Gay).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 3 - CAL 3(0:29 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 34-C.Brown. 34-C.Brown runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:25 - 2nd) 39-G.Thomas extra point is good.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Halftime (3 plays, 58 yards, 0:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:25 - 2nd) 46-G.Siemieniec kicks 35 yards from CAL 35 to ILL 30 fair catch by 81-G.Palmer.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 30(0:25 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker to ILL 40 for 10 yards (22-T.Beck).
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 40(0:15 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker to CAL 20 for 40 yards (32-D.Scott).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 20(0:09 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro to CAL 12 for 8 yards (24-C.Bynum).
|Field Goal
|
2 & 2 - ILL 12(0:04 - 2nd) 17-J.McCourt 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-G.Thomas kicks 65 yards from CAL 35. 25-D.Brown to ILL 20 for 20 yards (59-R.Puskas).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 20(11:45 - 3rd) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 19 for -1 yard (44-Z.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - ILL 19(14:22 - 3rd) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 23 for 4 yards (7-C.Anusiem).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - ILL 23(13:50 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters sacked at ILL 15 for -8 yards FUMBLES (44-Z.Johnson). 63-A.Palczewski to ILL 14 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - ILL 14(13:03 - 3rd) 14-B.Hayes punts 50 yards from ILL 14. 4-N.Remigio to CAL 44 for 8 yards (51-S.Coghlan).
CAL
Golden Bears
- TD (8 plays, 56 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 44(12:52 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Crawford.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAL 44(12:44 - 3rd) 34-C.Brown to ILL 46 for 10 yards (45-K.Tolson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 46(12:19 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Polk.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAL 46(12:11 - 3rd) 34-C.Brown to ILL 33 for 13 yards (30-S.Brown).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 33(11:38 - 3rd) 34-C.Brown to ILL 31 for 2 yards (31-D.Witherspoon).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 8 - CAL 31(11:10 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 85-J.Tonges. 85-J.Tonges to ILL 9 for 22 yards (30-S.Brown).
|Penalty
|
1 & 9 - CAL 9(10:55 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Crawford. Penalty on ILL 8-N.Hobbs Pass interference 7 yards enforced at ILL 9. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - CAL 2(10:49 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 84-G.Reinwald. 84-G.Reinwald runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:45 - 3rd) 39-G.Thomas extra point is good.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (8 plays, 43 yards, 2:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:45 - 3rd) 46-G.Siemieniec kicks 63 yards from CAL 35. 25-D.Brown to ILL 18 for 16 yards (9-A.Netherda).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 18(10:38 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 1-I.Williams. 1-I.Williams to ILL 21 for 3 yards (8-K.Deng).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - ILL 21(10:09 - 3rd) 25-D.Brown to ILL 24 for 3 yards (89-E.Weaver).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - ILL 24(9:29 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 15-T.Davis. 15-T.Davis to ILL 37 for 13 yards (89-E.Weaver).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 37(9:02 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro to CAL 34 for 29 yards (6-J.Hawkins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 34(8:42 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Adams.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ILL 34(8:35 - 3rd) 2-R.Corbin to CAL 34 for no gain (93-L.Bequette).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ILL 34(8:02 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Barker.
|Penalty
|
4 & 10 - ILL 34(7:56 - 3rd) Team penalty on ILL Delay of game 5 yards enforced at CAL 34. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - ILL 39(7:56 - 3rd) 14-B.Hayes punts 27 yards from CAL 39 to CAL 12 fair catch by 6-J.Hawkins.
CAL
Golden Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 12(7:49 - 3rd) 34-C.Brown to CAL 19 for 7 yards (30-S.Brown).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - CAL 19(7:12 - 3rd) 34-C.Brown to CAL 21 for 2 yards (45-K.Tolson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CAL 21(6:30 - 3rd) 34-C.Brown to CAL 21 for no gain (91-J.Woods).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - CAL 21(5:45 - 3rd) 37-S.Coutts punts 50 yards from CAL 21 to the ILL 29 downed by 7-C.Anusiem.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 3:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 29(5:34 - 3rd) 21-R.Bonner to ILL 32 for 3 yards (89-E.Weaver).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - ILL 32(5:02 - 3rd) 21-R.Bonner to ILL 35 for 3 yards (90-B.Johnson).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - ILL 35(4:17 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters scrambles to ILL 43 for 8 yards (8-K.Deng).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 43(3:59 - 3rd) 25-D.Brown to ILL 45 for 2 yards (45-S.Zellers).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - ILL 45(3:21 - 3rd) 25-D.Brown to ILL 50 for 5 yards (55-L.Toailoa89-E.Weaver).
|-6 YD
|
3 & 3 - ILL 50(2:40 - 3rd) 25-D.Brown to ILL 44 for -6 yards (22-T.Beck).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - ILL 44(1:54 - 3rd) 14-B.Hayes punts 55 yards from ILL 44. 4-N.Remigio to CAL 12 for 11 yards (56-E.Tabel).
CAL
Golden Bears
- TD (13 plays, 88 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 12(1:42 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 11-K.Crawford. 11-K.Crawford to CAL 30 for 18 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 30(1:18 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 26-D.Collins. 26-D.Collins to CAL 37 for 7 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - CAL 37(0:41 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 4-N.Remigio. 4-N.Remigio to CAL 39 for 2 yards (30-S.Brown).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - CAL 39(15:00 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers to CAL 40 for 1 yard (92-I.Gay).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 40(14:23 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Clark.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAL 40(14:16 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers complete to 34-C.Brown. 34-C.Brown to ILL 46 for 14 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CAL 46(14:16 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Polk. Penalty on ILL 30-S.Brown Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ILL 46. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 31(13:38 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers complete to 26-D.Collins. 26-D.Collins to ILL 27 for 4 yards (31-D.Witherspoon).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - CAL 27(12:57 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers scrambles to ILL 25 for 2 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - CAL 25(12:15 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers complete to 23-M.Dancy. 23-M.Dancy to ILL 22 for 3 yards (5-M.Eifler). Penalty on ILL 5-M.Eifler Personal Foul 11 yards enforced at ILL 22.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 11(12:00 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 84-G.Reinwald.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAL 11(11:54 - 4th) 23-M.Dancy to ILL 6 for 5 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - CAL 6(11:12 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers complete to 4-N.Remigio. 4-N.Remigio runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:06 - 4th) 39-G.Thomas extra point is good.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:06 - 4th) 46-G.Siemieniec kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(11:06 - 4th) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Navarro.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 25(11:03 - 4th) 18-B.Peters complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro to ILL 28 for 3 yards.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 7 - ILL 28(10:29 - 4th) 18-B.Peters complete to 10-J.Williams. 10-J.Williams to ILL 50 for 22 yards (24-C.Bynum).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 50(10:03 - 4th) 18-B.Peters complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro to CAL 44 for 6 yards (7-C.Anusiem).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - ILL 44(9:29 - 4th) 18-B.Peters 11-C.Sandy to CAL 37 for 7 yards (24-C.Bynum).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 37(9:06 - 4th) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Sandy.
|+30 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 37(8:59 - 4th) 18-B.Peters complete to 15-T.Davis. 15-T.Davis to CAL 7 for 30 yards (6-J.Hawkins).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 7 - ILL 7(8:41 - 4th) 2-R.Corbin to CAL 6 for 1 yard (8-K.Deng).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - ILL 6(8:07 - 4th) 2-R.Corbin runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:01 - 4th) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
CAL
Golden Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:01 - 4th) 17-J.McCourt kicks 61 yards from ILL 35. 26-D.Collins to CAL 21 for 17 yards (15-D.Ware).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 21(7:57 - 4th) 34-C.Brown to CAL 23 for 2 yards (46-A.McEachern).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CAL 23(7:16 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Polk.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CAL 23(7:08 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - CAL 23(7:02 - 4th) 37-S.Coutts punts 43 yards from CAL 23. 8-N.Hobbs to ILL 37 for 3 yards (9-A.Netherda).
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Interception (2 plays, -42 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 37(6:52 - 4th) 18-B.Peters complete to 35-J.Hansen. 35-J.Hansen to ILL 48 for 11 yards (89-E.Weaver).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ILL 48(6:38 - 4th) Penalty on CAL 89-E.Weaver Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ILL 48. No Play.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - ILL 37(6:38 - 4th) 18-B.Peters incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-J.Hawkins at CAL 18. 6-J.Hawkins to CAL 30 for 12 yards (74-R.Petitbon). Penalty on CAL 97-A.Maldonado Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at CAL 30.
CAL
Golden Bears
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 20(6:24 - 4th) 34-C.Brown to CAL 23 for 3 yards (9-D.Harding).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - CAL 23(5:55 - 4th) 34-C.Brown to CAL 22 for -1 yard (9-D.Harding47-O.Betiku).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 8 - CAL 22(5:25 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers to CAL 19 for -3 yards (45-K.Tolson). Team penalty on CAL Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - CAL 19(4:17 - 4th) 37-S.Coutts punts 50 yards from CAL 19. 86-D.Navarro to ILL 34 for 3 yards (6-J.Hawkins).
CAL
Golden Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 14:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 34(4:05 - 4th) 18-B.Peters complete to 11-C.Sandy. 11-C.Sandy to ILL 38 for 4 yards (22-T.Beck).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - CAL 38(3:43 - 4th) 18-B.Peters to CAL 49 for 13 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 49(3:19 - 4th) 18-B.Peters complete to 11-C.Sandy. 11-C.Sandy to CAL 46 for 3 yards. Penalty on ILL 87-D.Barker Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CAL 46.
|Sack
|
1 & 22 - CAL 39(2:52 - 4th) 18-B.Peters sacked at ILL 36 for -3 yards (19-C.Goode).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 25 - CAL 36(2:22 - 4th) 18-B.Peters complete to 11-C.Sandy. 11-C.Sandy to ILL 44 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 17 - CAL 44(2:22 - 4th) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Sandy.
|+16 YD
|
4 & 17 - CAL 44(1:53 - 4th) 18-B.Peters to CAL 40 for 16 yards.
CAL
Golden Bears
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
3 & 2 - CAL 44(1:53 - 4th) 18-B.Peters to CAL 40 for 16 yards.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- End of Game (5 plays, 24 yards, 0:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 40(15:00 - 4th) 9-A.Netherda to CAL 47 for 7 yards (21-J.Martin).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - ILL 47(1:33 - 4th) 9-A.Netherda to CAL 48 for 1 yard (91-J.Woods).
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - ILL 48(1:28 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers sacked at CAL 41 for -7 yards (52-A.Shogbonyo).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - ILL 41(0:41 - 4th) 37-S.Coutts punts 43 yards from CAL 41 Downed at the ILL 16. Team penalty on ILL Personal Foul 8 yards enforced at ILL 16.
ILL
Fighting Illini
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 8(0:29 - 4th) 18-B.Peters incomplete.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 8(0:25 - 4th) 18-B.Peters complete to 81-G.Palmer. 81-G.Palmer to ILL 20 for 12 yards (8-K.Deng).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 20(0:20 - 4th) 18-B.Peters spikes the ball at ILL 20 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ILL 20(0:20 - 4th) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Navarro.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - ILL 20(0:08 - 4th) 18-B.Peters complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro to ILL 32 for 12 yards (8-K.Deng).
