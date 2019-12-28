Drive Chart
OKLA
LSU

No Text

Burrow throws 7 TDs, No. 1 LSU routs No. Oklahoma 63-28

  • AP
  • Dec 28, 2019

ATLANTA (AP) Joe Burrow turned in the greatest performance yet in his Heisman Trophy season, throwing for seven touchdowns and 493 yards as No. 1 LSU romped to a breathtaking 63-28 victory over No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl semifinal game Saturday.

The Tigers (14-0) headed to the national championship game against either No. 2 Ohio State or No. 3 Clemson clicking on all cylinders, having dismantled the Sooners (12-2) with a first half for the ages.

Burrow tied the record for any college bowl game with his seven TD passes - which all came before the bands hit the field for the halftime show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Justin Jefferson was on the receiving end for four of those scoring plays, also tying a bowl record.

For good measure, Burrow scored an eighth TD himself on a 3-yard run in the third quarter, thoroughly dominating his expected duel with Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Heisman runner-up.

All that as the Tigers played with heavy hearts. Shortly before the game, LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger learned that his daughter-in-law, broadcaster Carley McCord, was among five people killed in a plane crash in Louisiana.

The small plane went down shortly after takeoff for what was supposed to be a flight to Atlanta for the game.

Ensminger had tears running down his cheeks during warm-ups, but he was in his usual spot high above the field when the game kicked off, calling plays along with passing game coordinator Joe Brady.

It was a brilliant, poignant performance in the face of such tragedy.

''He's the MVP right now,'' LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said of Ensminger in a halftime interview with his team leading 49-14.

LSU needed only three plays to race 42 yards for its first score - a perfectly thrown ball over Jefferson's shoulder for a 19-yard TD less than 3 minutes into the game.

Oklahoma briefly put up a fight. Hurts' 51-yard pass to CeeDee Lamb set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Kennedy Brooks that tied the score at 7.

After that, the rout was on.

The Tigers' potent spread offense made this one look much like the Harlem Globetrotters carving up the Washington Generals, only it was the Sooners playing the hapless victim. At times, it was hard to tell if Oklahoma was actually trying, but that was merely a reflection of Burrow's precision and the excellent protection that gave him plenty of time to throw.

Jefferson hauled in a 35-yard pass for touchdown No. 2. Then a 42-yarder for No. 3. And, finally, a 30-yard scoring strike that left him counting off four fingers for the crowd - all before the midway point of the second quarter.

Terrace Marshall Jr. contributed to the onslaught with TD catches of 8 and 2 yards. Tight end Thaddeus Moss - the son of NFL Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss - made his daddy proud by getting free behind the secondary, hauling in a pass and shoving off a fast-closing defender to complete the 62-yard scoring play.

''What a tremendous job by everybody,'' Orgeron said. ''One team, one heartbeat. Everybody in our organization. We got tremendous play by Joe Burrow and have a great coaching staff.''

---

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
Touchdown 12:09
9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
42
yds
00:52
pos
0
6
Point After TD 12:03
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 7:40
26-K.Brooks runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
74
yds
02:21
pos
6
7
Point After TD 7:34
47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 4:30
9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
03:10
pos
7
13
Point After TD 4:24
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 1:23
9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
86
yds
02:31
pos
7
20
Point After TD 1:16
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 12:21
9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:02
pos
7
27
Point After TD 12:13
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 9:23
9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
85
yds
02:46
pos
7
34
Point After TD 9:17
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
35
Touchdown 4:50
1-J.Hurts runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
56
yds
04:32
pos
13
35
Point After TD 4:45
47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
35
Touchdown 4:29
9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss runs 62 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
75
yds
00:27
pos
14
41
Point After TD 4:18
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
42
Touchdown 0:55
9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
61
yds
02:04
pos
14
48
Point After TD 0:50
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
49
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 10:17
9-J.Burrow runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
74
yds
04:49
pos
14
55
Point After TD 10:11
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
56
Touchdown 4:28
1-J.Hurts scrambles runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
77
yds
05:52
pos
20
56
Point After TD 4:19
47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
56
4th Quarter
Touchdown 9:43
22-T.Pledger runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
11
yds
04:27
pos
27
56
Point After TD 9:39
47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
56
Touchdown 4:05
4-J.Emery runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
05:40
pos
28
62
Point After TD 3:59
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
63
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 31
Rushing 5 10
Passing 9 20
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 5-13 7-11
4th Down Conv 2-3 1-1
Total Net Yards 311 692
Total Plays 62 74
Avg Gain 5.0 9.4
Net Yards Rushing 97 160
Rush Attempts 28 32
Avg Rush Yards 3.5 5.0
Net Yards Passing 214 532
Comp. - Att. 16-34 32-42
Yards Per Pass 6.3 12.7
Penalties - Yards 8-62 4-49
Touchdowns 4 9
Rushing TDs 4 2
Passing TDs 0 7
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 5-43.8 1-34.0
Return Yards 33 20
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-33 1-20
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
4 Oklahoma 12-2 777728
1 LSU 14-0 21287763
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, Georgia
 214 PASS YDS 532
97 RUSH YDS 160
311 TOTAL YDS 692
Oklahoma
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Hurts 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.4% 217 0 1 100.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.4% 217 0 1 100.7
J. Hurts 15/31 217 0 1
S. Rattler 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 8 0 0 55.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 8 0 0 55.7
S. Rattler 1/3 8 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hurts 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 43 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 43 2
J. Hurts 14 43 2 12
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 35 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 35 1
K. Brooks 10 35 1 8
S. Rattler 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
S. Rattler 1 8 0 8
J. Hall 27 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Hall 1 8 0 8
T. Pledger 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 1
T. Pledger 2 3 1 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
12 4 119 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 119 0
C. Lamb 12 4 119 0 51
D. Stoops 12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 0
D. Stoops 3 2 28 0 19
J. Haselwood 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
J. Haselwood 5 3 25 0 11
T. Wease 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
T. Wease 1 1 21 0 21
A. Stogner 18 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
A. Stogner 1 1 12 0 12
C. Rambo 14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
C. Rambo 3 1 9 0 9
J. Hall 27 FB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Hall 2 1 5 0 5
N. Basquine 83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
N. Basquine 2 1 3 0 3
B. Willis 81 FB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Willis 1 1 3 0 3
R. Lindsey 93 DL
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
R. Lindsey 1 1 3 0 3
T. Pledger 22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Pledger 2 1 0 0 0
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Brooks 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Broiles 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 0.0
J. Broiles 11-0 0.0 0
W. Washington 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
W. Washington 6-4 0.0 0
K. Murray 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
K. Murray 5-2 0.0 0
D. White 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. White 5-0 0.0 0
P. Motley 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
P. Motley 5-2 0.0 0
T. Brown 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
T. Brown 4-2 0.0 0
P. Fields 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
P. Fields 4-2 0.0 0
I. Thomas 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
I. Thomas 2-0 0.0 0
J. Redmond 31 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
J. Redmond 2-2 1.0 0
L. Stokes 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Stokes 1-0 0.0 0
B. Asamoah 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Asamoah 1-0 0.0 0
N. Gallimore 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
N. Gallimore 1-2 0.0 0
C. Kelly 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Kelly 1-0 0.0 0
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Sermon 1-0 0.0 0
D. Staton 85 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Staton 1-0 0.0 0
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Radley-Hiles 1-0 0.0 0
D. Faamatau 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Faamatau 1-0 0.0 0
M. Overton 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Overton 1-0 0.0 0
A. Miller 5 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Miller 1-0 0.0 0
D. Ugwoegbu 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Ugwoegbu 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Brkic 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/4
G. Brkic 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Mundschau 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 43.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 43.8 1
R. Mundschau 5 43.8 1 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Rambo 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 33.0 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 33.0 33 0
C. Rambo 1 33.0 33 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
LSU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.4% 493 7 0 239.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.4% 493 7 0 239.8
J. Burrow 29/39 493 7 0
M. Brennan 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 39 0 0 209.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 39 0 0 209.2
M. Brennan 3/3 39 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Curry 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 90 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 90 0
C. Curry 16 90 0 20
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 25 0
T. Davis-Price 4 25 0 8
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 21 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 21 1
J. Burrow 5 21 1 12
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 2 14 0 14
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 6 1
J. Emery Jr. 3 6 1 6
J. Chase 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Chase 1 5 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Jefferson 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
18 14 227 4
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 227 4
J. Jefferson 18 14 227 4 42
T. Moss 81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 99 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 99 1
T. Moss 5 4 99 1 62
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 80 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 80 2
T. Marshall Jr. 7 6 80 2 32
J. Chase 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 61 0
J. Chase 3 2 61 0 39
D. Dillon 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
D. Dillon 2 2 22 0 12
R. McMath 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
R. McMath 1 1 17 0 17
S. Sullivan 10 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
S. Sullivan 2 1 9 0 9
C. Curry 24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
C. Curry 2 1 9 0 9
T. Carter 44 FB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
T. Carter 1 1 8 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Queen 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
P. Queen 7-1 0.0 0
J. Phillips 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
J. Phillips 6-2 0.0 0
K. Chaisson 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 2.0
K. Chaisson 6-0 2.0 0
K. Vincent Jr. 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
K. Vincent Jr. 4-0 0.0 1
J. Stevens 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Stevens 3-0 0.0 0
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Stingley Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
C. Lewis 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Lewis 2-1 0.0 0
R. Lawrence 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Lawrence 1-1 0.0 0
K. Fulton 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Fulton 1-0 0.0 0
E. Monroe 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Monroe 1-0 0.0 0
G. Delpit 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
G. Delpit 1-1 0.0 0
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Farrell Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
M. Hampton Jr. 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Hampton Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
D. Clark 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Clark 1-0 0.0 0
S. Ika 62 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Ika 1-0 0.0 0
C. Flott 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Flott 1-0 0.0 0
G. Logan 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
G. Logan 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. York 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 9/9
SEASON FG XP
0/1 9/9
C. York 0/1 0 9/9 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Von Rosenberg 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 34.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 34.0 0
Z. Von Rosenberg 1 34.0 0 34
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Kirklin 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
J. Kirklin 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OKLA 25 1:58 3 -6 Punt
12:03 OKLA 25 0:46 4 -1 Punt
9:55 OKLA 31 2:21 6 69 TD
4:24 OKLA 38 0:26 3 0 Punt
1:16 OKLA 25 0:47 6 19 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:13 OKLA 25 0:00 1 20 INT
9:17 OKLA 25 4:32 12 75 TD
4:18 OKLA 25 1:17 4 -5 Punt
0:50 OKLA 25 0:18 3 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:11 OKLA 25 5:52 12 77 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:06 OKLA 29 4:27 10 11 TD
3:59 OKLA 25 1:45 5 6 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:55 OKLA 42 0:52 3 42 TD
11:09 LSU 27 0:59 3 8 Punt
7:34 LSU 25 3:10 9 75 TD
3:47 LSU 14 2:31 6 86 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:15 LSU 20 2:02 7 80 TD
12:03 LSU 45 2:46 7 55 TD
4:45 LSU 25 0:27 2 75 TD
2:54 LSU 37 2:04 6 63 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LSU 26 4:49 13 74 TD
4:19 LSU 25 4:00 9 47 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:39 LSU 25 5:40 9 75 TD
2:10 OKLA 31 1:31 3 -1

OKLA Sooners  - Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
Sack
1 & 10 - OKLA 25
(15:00 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts sacked at OKL 19 for -6 yards (18-K.Chaisson).
-1 YD
2 & 16 - OKLA 19
(14:25 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 18 for -1 yard (8-P.Queen7-G.Delpit).
+1 YD
3 & 17 - OKLA 18
(13:35 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 19 for 1 yard (3-J.Stevens8-P.Queen).
Punt
4 & 16 - OKLA 19
(13:02 - 1st) 46-R.Mundschau punts 23 yards from OKL 19 out of bounds at the OKL 42.

LSU Tigers  - TD (3 plays, 42 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 42
(12:55 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to OKL 25 for 17 yards (10-P.Fields).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25
(12:36 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to OKL 19 for 6 yards (10-P.Fields).
+19 YD
2 & 4 - LSU 19
(12:09 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:03 - 1st) 36-C.York extra point is good.

OKLA Sooners  - Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:03 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLA 25
(12:03 - 1st) Penalty on OKL 2-C.Lamb False start 5 yards enforced at OKL 25. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 15 - OKLA 20
(12:03 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 24 for 4 yards (5-K.Vincent).
No Gain
2 & 11 - OKLA 24
(11:30 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Haselwood.
No Gain
3 & 11 - OKLA 24
(11:23 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lamb.
Punt
4 & 11 - OKLA 24
(11:17 - 1st) 46-R.Mundschau punts 49 yards from OKL 24 to LSU 27 fair catch by 24-D.Stingley.

LSU Tigers  - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 27
(11:09 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 27
(11:03 - 1st) 24-C.Curry to LSU 34 for 7 yards (19-C.Kelly11-P.Motley).
+1 YD
3 & 3 - LSU 34
(10:24 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow scrambles to LSU 35 for 1 yard (96-L.Stokes90-N.Gallimore).
Punt
4 & 2 - LSU 35
(10:10 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 34 yards from LSU 35 out of bounds at the OKL 31.

OKLA Sooners  - TD (6 plays, 69 yards, 2:21 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 31
(9:55 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 36 for 5 yards (8-P.Queen).
+12 YD
2 & 5 - OKLA 36
(9:14 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 48 for 12 yards (14-M.Hampton).
Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLA 48
(8:45 - 1st) Penalty on OKL 56-C.Humphrey False start 5 yards enforced at OKL 48. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 15 - OKLA 43
(8:26 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 81-B.Willis. 81-B.Willis to OKL 46 for 3 yards (18-K.Chaisson).
+51 YD
2 & 12 - OKLA 46
(8:03 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb to LSU 3 for 51 yards (3-J.Stevens).
+3 YD
1 & 3 - OKLA 3
(7:40 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:34 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.

LSU Tigers  - TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:34 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25
(7:34 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to LSU 44 for 19 yards (11-P.Motley).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 44
(7:15 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to OKL 43 for 13 yards (25-J.Broiles).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 43
(6:47 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to OKL 35 for 8 yards (11-P.Motley).
+5 YD
2 & 2 - LSU 35
(6:15 - 1st) 24-C.Curry to OKL 30 for 5 yards (9-K.Murray6-T.Brown).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 30
(5:47 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 10-S.Sullivan.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 30
(5:41 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to OKL 22 for 8 yards (25-J.Broiles).
+14 YD
3 & 2 - LSU 22
(5:25 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to OKL 8 for 14 yards (25-J.Broiles10-P.Fields).
No Gain
1 & 8 - LSU 8
(5:10 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to OKL 8 for no gain (90-N.Gallimore34-D.Ugwoegbu).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - LSU 8
(4:30 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:24 - 1st) 36-C.York extra point is good.

OKLA Sooners  - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:24 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 60 yards from LSU 35. 14-C.Rambo to OKL 38 for 33 yards (32-A.Atkins).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 38
(4:15 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lamb.
No Gain
2 & 10 - OKLA 38
(4:11 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 27-J.Hall.
No Gain
3 & 10 - OKLA 38
(4:06 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Haselwood.
Punt
4 & 10 - OKLA 38
(3:58 - 1st) 46-R.Mundschau punts 48 yards from OKL 38 to the LSU 14 downed by 19-C.Kelly.

LSU Tigers  - TD (6 plays, 86 yards, 2:31 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 14
(3:47 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 24-C.Curry. 24-C.Curry to LSU 23 for 9 yards (6-T.Brown).
-1 YD
2 & 1 - LSU 23
(3:24 - 1st) 24-C.Curry to LSU 22 for -1 yard (9-K.Murray).
+24 YD
3 & 2 - LSU 22
(2:44 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to LSU 46 for 24 yards (6-T.Brown).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 46
(2:26 - 1st) 24-C.Curry to OKL 35 for 19 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 35
(1:32 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jefferson.
+35 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 35
(1:23 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:16 - 1st) 36-C.York extra point is good.

OKLA Sooners  - Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 0:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:16 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 25
(1:16 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 26-K.Brooks.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 25
(1:12 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts scrambles to OKL 33 for 8 yards (92-N.Farrell).
+6 YD
3 & 2 - OKLA 33
(0:29 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 39 for 6 yards (6-J.Phillips).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 39
(15:00 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 26-K.Brooks.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 39
(14:54 - 2nd) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 44 for 5 yards (18-K.Chaisson).
No Gain
3 & 5 - OKLA 44
(14:30 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lamb.
Punt
4 & 5 - OKLA 44
(14:23 - 2nd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 56 yards from OKL 44 to LSU End Zone. touchback.

LSU Tigers  - TD (7 plays, 80 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 20
(14:15 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 24-C.Curry.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LSU 20
(14:11 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jefferson.
+11 YD
3 & 10 - LSU 20
(14:05 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow scrambles to LSU 31 for 11 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
Penalty
1 & 10 - LSU 31
(13:24 - 2nd) Penalty on OKL 44-B.Radley-Hiles Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LSU 31. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 46
(13:03 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow scrambles to OKL 42 for 12 yards (23-D.White).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 42
(12:25 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Moss.
+42 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 42
(12:21 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:13 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.

OKLA Sooners  - Interception (1 plays, 20 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:13 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
Int
1 & 10 - OKLA 25
(12:13 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 83-N.Basquine INTERCEPTED by 5-K.Vincent at LSU 45. 5-K.Vincent to LSU 45 for no gain.

LSU Tigers  - TD (7 plays, 55 yards, 2:46 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 45
(12:03 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to OKL 44 for 11 yards (5-W.Washington).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 44
(11:45 - 2nd) 24-C.Curry to OKL 42 for 2 yards (9-K.Murray). Penalty on LSU 81-T.Moss Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at OKL 42.
+10 YD
1 & 23 - LSU 43
(11:30 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to OKL 47 for 10 yards.
+10 YD
2 & 13 - LSU 47
(10:46 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to OKL 37 for 10 yards (6-T.Brown).
Penalty
3 & 3 - LSU 37
(10:15 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow scrambles to OKL 35 for 2 yards (95-I.Thomas90-N.Gallimore). Penalty on LSU 73-A.Magee Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at OKL 37. No Play.
+22 YD
3 & 18 - LSU 48
(9:45 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to OKL 30 for 22 yards (6-T.Brown).
+30 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 30
(9:23 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:17 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.

OKLA Sooners  - TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 4:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:17 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25
(9:17 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 28 for 3 yards (8-P.Queen90-R.Lawrence).
Sack
2 & 7 - OKLA 28
(8:46 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts sacked at OKL 22 for -6 yards (18-K.Chaisson).
+29 YD
3 & 13 - OKLA 22
(8:04 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb to LSU 49 for 29 yards (18-K.Chaisson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLA 49
(8:04 - 2nd) Penalty on LSU 8-P.Queen Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at LSU 49. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 34
(7:36 - 2nd) 26-K.Brooks to LSU 27 for 7 yards (6-J.Phillips).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - OKLA 27
(7:06 - 2nd) 26-K.Brooks to LSU 23 for 4 yards (6-J.Phillips).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 23
(6:46 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb to LSU 10 for 13 yards (24-D.Stingley).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 10
(6:19 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lamb.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 10
(6:14 - 2nd) 26-K.Brooks to LSU 6 for 4 yards (62-S.Ika).
Penalty
3 & 6 - OKLA 6
(5:35 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Haselwood. Penalty on LSU 1-K.Fulton Pass interference 4 yards enforced at LSU 6. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 2 - OKLA 2
(5:27 - 2nd) 26-K.Brooks to LSU 2 for no gain (90-R.Lawrence).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - OKLA 2
(4:50 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:45 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.

LSU Tigers  - TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:45 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25
(4:45 - 2nd) 24-C.Curry to LSU 38 for 13 yards (10-P.Fields).
+62 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 38
(4:29 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss runs 62 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:18 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.

OKLA Sooners  - Punt (4 plays, -5 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:18 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 25
(4:18 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
Penalty
2 & 10 - OKLA 25
(4:13 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 30 for 5 yards (7-G.Delpit). Penalty on OKL 73-R.Proctor Holding 10 yards enforced at OKL 25. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 20 - OKLA 15
(3:50 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lamb.
+5 YD
3 & 20 - OKLA 15
(3:44 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 27-J.Hall. 27-J.Hall to OKL 20 for 5 yards (25-C.Flott6-J.Phillips).
Punt
4 & 15 - OKLA 20
(3:01 - 2nd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 43 yards from OKL 20 to LSU 37 fair catch by 24-D.Stingley.

LSU Tigers  - TD (6 plays, 63 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 37
(2:54 - 2nd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 42 for 5 yards (25-J.Broiles).
+9 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 42
(2:19 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to OKL 49 for 9 yards (5-W.Washington9-K.Murray).
+39 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 49
(1:57 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to OKL 10 for 39 yards (25-J.Broiles).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 10
(1:27 - 2nd) 3-T.Davis-Price to OKL 4 for 6 yards (31-J.Redmond6-T.Brown).
Penalty
2 & 4 - LSU 4
(1:05 - 2nd) 3-T.Davis-Price to OKL 2 for 2 yards (10-P.Fields90-N.Gallimore). Team penalty on OKL 12 men in the huddle 2 yards enforced at OKL 4. No Play.
+2 YD
2 & 2 - LSU 2
(0:55 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:50 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.

OKLA Sooners  - Halftime (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:50 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 25
(0:50 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lamb.
Penalty
2 & 10 - OKLA 25
(0:45 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 11-J.Haselwood. 11-J.Haselwood to OKL 32 for 7 yards (1-K.Fulton). Penalty on OKL 56-C.Humphrey Holding 10 yards enforced at OKL 25. No Play.
+8 YD
2 & 20 - OKLA 15
(0:32 - 2nd) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 23 for 8 yards (8-P.Queen31-C.Lewis).

LSU Tigers  - TD (13 plays, 74 yards, 4:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 59 yards from OKL 35. 13-J.Kirklin to LSU 26 for 20 yards (14-C.Rambo24-B.Asamoah).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 26
(14:51 - 3rd) 24-C.Curry to LSU 28 for 2 yards (9-K.Murray).
+12 YD
2 & 8 - LSU 28
(14:10 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to LSU 40 for 12 yards (25-J.Broiles).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 40
(13:39 - 3rd) 24-C.Curry to LSU 43 for 3 yards (23-D.White).
No Gain
2 & 7 - LSU 43
(13:05 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
+32 YD
3 & 7 - LSU 43
(12:59 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to OKL 25 for 32 yards (23-D.White).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 25
(12:41 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jefferson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LSU 25
(12:34 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete.
+8 YD
3 & 10 - LSU 25
(12:15 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to OKL 17 for 8 yards (23-D.White).
+5 YD
4 & 2 - LSU 17
(11:15 - 3rd) 1-J.Chase to OKL 12 for 5 yards (25-J.Broiles5-W.Washington).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 12
(11:16 - 3rd) 24-C.Curry to OKL 7 for 5 yards (25-J.Broiles10-P.Fields).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 7
(10:50 - 3rd) 24-C.Curry to OKL 5 for 2 yards (11-P.Motley5-W.Washington).
+3 YD
3 & 3 - LSU 5
(10:32 - 3rd) 24-C.Curry to OKL 2 for 3 yards (97-M.Overton).
+2 YD
1 & 2 - LSU 2
(10:17 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:11 - 3rd) 36-C.York extra point is good.

OKLA Sooners  - TD (12 plays, 77 yards, 5:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:11 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 25
(10:11 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lamb.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 25
(10:04 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 28 for 3 yards (8-P.Queen97-G.Logan).
+26 YD
3 & 7 - OKLA 28
(8:55 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb to LSU 46 for 26 yards (31-C.Lewis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 46
(8:49 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 46
(8:10 - 3rd) 27-J.Hall to LSU 38 for 8 yards (24-D.Stingley6-J.Phillips).
+12 YD
3 & 2 - OKLA 38
(7:38 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 18-A.Stogner. 18-A.Stogner to LSU 26 for 12 yards (7-G.Delpit).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 26
(6:56 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to LSU 17 for 9 yards (5-K.Vincent).
-2 YD
2 & 1 - OKLA 17
(6:56 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts to LSU 19 for -2 yards (8-P.Queen).
+6 YD
3 & 3 - OKLA 19
(6:26 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 11-J.Haselwood. 11-J.Haselwood to LSU 13 for 6 yards (1-K.Fulton).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 13
(5:55 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lamb.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 13
(5:44 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts to LSU 12 for 1 yard (18-K.Chaisson).
No Gain
3 & 9 - OKLA 12
(5:07 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 22-T.Pledger. 22-T.Pledger to LSU 12 for no gain (6-J.Phillips).
+12 YD
4 & 9 - OKLA 12
(4:28 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts scrambles runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
(4:19 - 3rd) Penalty on OKL 52-T.Robinson False start 5 yards enforced at LSU 2. No Play.
PAT Good
(4:19 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.

LSU Tigers  - Missed FG (9 plays, 47 yards, 4:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:19 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25
(4:19 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to LSU 30 for 5 yards (5-W.Washington).
+10 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 30
(3:43 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to LSU 40 for 10 yards (25-J.Broiles31-J.Redmond).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 40
(3:12 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to LSU 46 for 6 yards (9-K.Murray).
+9 YD
2 & 4 - LSU 46
(2:28 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 10-S.Sullivan. 10-S.Sullivan to OKL 45 for 9 yards (25-J.Broiles5-W.Washington).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 45
(1:51 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 44-T.Carter. 44-T.Carter to OKL 37 for 8 yards (25-J.Broiles).
+8 YD
2 & 2 - LSU 37
(1:10 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to OKL 29 for 8 yards (11-P.Motley).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 29
(0:25 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jefferson.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 29
(0:19 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to OKL 23 for 6 yards (5-W.Washington90-N.Gallimore).
Sack
3 & 4 - LSU 23
(15:00 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow sacked at OKL 28 for -5 yards FUMBLES (31-J.Redmond). 70-E.Ingram to OKL 28 for no gain.
No Good
4 & 9 - LSU 28
(14:19 - 4th) 36-C.York 46 yards Field Goal is No Good.

OKLA Sooners  - TD (10 plays, 11 yards, 4:27 poss)

Result Play
+21 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 29
(14:06 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease to OKL 50 for 21 yards (5-K.Vincent).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 50
(13:35 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 12-D.Stoops. 12-D.Stoops to LSU 41 for 9 yards (8-P.Queen).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - OKLA 41
(12:58 - 4th) 22-T.Pledger to LSU 39 for 2 yards (6-J.Phillips).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 39
(12:40 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 11-J.Haselwood. 11-J.Haselwood runs ob at LSU 28 for 11 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 28
(12:16 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts scrambles to LSU 27 for 1 yard (6-J.Phillips).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - OKLA 27
(11:30 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 83-N.Basquine. 83-N.Basquine to LSU 24 for 3 yards (5-K.Vincent).
+4 YD
3 & 6 - OKLA 24
(11:01 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts scrambles to LSU 20 for 4 yards (35-D.Clark).
+20 YD
4 & 2 - OKLA 20
(10:07 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 12-D.Stoops. 12-D.Stoops to LSU End Zone FUMBLES. touchback.
+19 YD
4 & 2 - OKLA 20
(10:07 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 12-D.Stoops. 12-D.Stoops to LSU 1 for 19 yards (3-J.Stevens).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - OKLA 1
(9:43 - 4th) 22-T.Pledger runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:39 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.

LSU Tigers  - TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 5:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:39 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic kicks 40 yards from OKL 35 to LSU 25 fair catch by 33-T.Palmer.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25
(9:39 - 4th) 24-C.Curry to LSU 29 for 4 yards (95-I.Thomas).
+20 YD
2 & 6 - LSU 29
(8:56 - 4th) 24-C.Curry to LSU 49 for 20 yards (95-I.Thomas).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 49
(8:07 - 4th) 24-C.Curry to OKL 48 for 3 yards (4-T.Sermon5-W.Washington).
+10 YD
2 & 7 - LSU 48
(7:24 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan complete to 19-D.Dillon. 19-D.Dillon to OKL 38 for 10 yards (5-W.Washington).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 38
(6:38 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan complete to 19-D.Dillon. 19-D.Dillon to OKL 26 for 12 yards (5-W.Washington).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 26
(5:53 - 4th) 24-C.Curry to OKL 24 for 2 yards (91-D.Faamatau11-P.Motley).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - LSU 24
(5:09 - 4th) 24-C.Curry to OKL 23 for 1 yard (23-D.White).
+17 YD
3 & 7 - LSU 23
(4:25 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath to OKL 6 for 17 yards (10-P.Fields).
+6 YD
1 & 6 - LSU 6
(4:05 - 4th) 4-J.Emery runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:59 - 4th) 36-C.York extra point is good.

OKLA Sooners  - Downs (5 plays, 6 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:59 - 4th) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLA 25
(3:59 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lamb. Penalty on OKL 59-A.Ealy Holding 10 yards enforced at OKL 25. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 20 - OKLA 15
(3:51 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler complete to 11-J.Haselwood. 11-J.Haselwood to OKL 23 for 8 yards (11-E.Monroe).
+8 YD
2 & 12 - OKLA 23
(3:09 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler scrambles to OKL 31 for 8 yards (31-C.Lewis).
No Gain
3 & 4 - OKLA 31
(2:23 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Stoops.
No Gain
4 & 4 - OKLA 31
(2:14 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Pledger.

LSU Tigers

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 31
(2:10 - 4th) 4-J.Emery to OKL 30 for 1 yard (24-B.Asamoah9-K.Murray).
-1 YD
2 & 9 - LSU 30
(1:25 - 4th) 4-J.Emery to OKL 31 for -1 yard (11-P.Motley31-J.Redmond).
-1 YD
3 & 10 - LSU 31
(0:39 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan kneels at OKL 32 for -1 yard.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View