Burrow throws 7 TDs, No. 1 LSU routs No. Oklahoma 63-28
ATLANTA (AP) Joe Burrow turned in the greatest performance yet in his Heisman Trophy season, throwing for seven touchdowns and 493 yards as No. 1 LSU romped to a breathtaking 63-28 victory over No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl semifinal game Saturday.
The Tigers (14-0) headed to the national championship game against either No. 2 Ohio State or No. 3 Clemson clicking on all cylinders, having dismantled the Sooners (12-2) with a first half for the ages.
Burrow tied the record for any college bowl game with his seven TD passes - which all came before the bands hit the field for the halftime show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Justin Jefferson was on the receiving end for four of those scoring plays, also tying a bowl record.
For good measure, Burrow scored an eighth TD himself on a 3-yard run in the third quarter, thoroughly dominating his expected duel with Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Heisman runner-up.
All that as the Tigers played with heavy hearts. Shortly before the game, LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger learned that his daughter-in-law, broadcaster Carley McCord, was among five people killed in a plane crash in Louisiana.
The small plane went down shortly after takeoff for what was supposed to be a flight to Atlanta for the game.
Ensminger had tears running down his cheeks during warm-ups, but he was in his usual spot high above the field when the game kicked off, calling plays along with passing game coordinator Joe Brady.
It was a brilliant, poignant performance in the face of such tragedy.
''He's the MVP right now,'' LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said of Ensminger in a halftime interview with his team leading 49-14.
LSU needed only three plays to race 42 yards for its first score - a perfectly thrown ball over Jefferson's shoulder for a 19-yard TD less than 3 minutes into the game.
Oklahoma briefly put up a fight. Hurts' 51-yard pass to CeeDee Lamb set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Kennedy Brooks that tied the score at 7.
After that, the rout was on.
The Tigers' potent spread offense made this one look much like the Harlem Globetrotters carving up the Washington Generals, only it was the Sooners playing the hapless victim. At times, it was hard to tell if Oklahoma was actually trying, but that was merely a reflection of Burrow's precision and the excellent protection that gave him plenty of time to throw.
Jefferson hauled in a 35-yard pass for touchdown No. 2. Then a 42-yarder for No. 3. And, finally, a 30-yard scoring strike that left him counting off four fingers for the crowd - all before the midway point of the second quarter.
Terrace Marshall Jr. contributed to the onslaught with TD catches of 8 and 2 yards. Tight end Thaddeus Moss - the son of NFL Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss - made his daddy proud by getting free behind the secondary, hauling in a pass and shoving off a fast-closing defender to complete the 62-yard scoring play.
''What a tremendous job by everybody,'' Orgeron said. ''One team, one heartbeat. Everybody in our organization. We got tremendous play by Joe Burrow and have a great coaching staff.''
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|31
|Rushing
|5
|10
|Passing
|9
|20
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|7-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|311
|692
|Total Plays
|62
|74
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|9.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|97
|160
|Rush Attempts
|28
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|5.0
|Net Yards Passing
|214
|532
|Comp. - Att.
|16-34
|32-42
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|12.7
|Penalties - Yards
|8-62
|4-49
|Touchdowns
|4
|9
|Rushing TDs
|4
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|7
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-43.8
|1-34.0
|Return Yards
|33
|20
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-33
|1-20
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|214
|PASS YDS
|532
|
|
|97
|RUSH YDS
|160
|
|
|311
|TOTAL YDS
|692
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
|J. Hurts
|15/31
|217
|0
|1
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|1/3
|8
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
|J. Hurts
|14
|43
|2
|12
|
K. Brooks 26 RB
|K. Brooks
|10
|35
|1
|8
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Hall 27 FB
|J. Hall
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Pledger 22 RB
|T. Pledger
|2
|3
|1
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Lamb 2 WR
|C. Lamb
|12
|4
|119
|0
|51
|
D. Stoops 12 WR
|D. Stoops
|3
|2
|28
|0
|19
|
J. Haselwood 11 WR
|J. Haselwood
|5
|3
|25
|0
|11
|
T. Wease 10 WR
|T. Wease
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
A. Stogner 18 TE
|A. Stogner
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Rambo 14 WR
|C. Rambo
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Hall 27 FB
|J. Hall
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
N. Basquine 83 WR
|N. Basquine
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Willis 81 FB
|B. Willis
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
R. Lindsey 93 DL
|R. Lindsey
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Pledger 22 RB
|T. Pledger
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Brooks 26 RB
|K. Brooks
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Broiles 25 S
|J. Broiles
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Washington 5 DB
|W. Washington
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Murray 9 LB
|K. Murray
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. White 23 LB
|D. White
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Motley 11 CB
|P. Motley
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 6 CB
|T. Brown
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Fields 10 S
|P. Fields
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Thomas 95 DL
|I. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Redmond 31 DL
|J. Redmond
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
L. Stokes 96 DL
|L. Stokes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Asamoah 24 LB
|B. Asamoah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Gallimore 90 DL
|N. Gallimore
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kelly 19 LB
|C. Kelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sermon 4 RB
|T. Sermon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Staton 85 WR
|D. Staton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
|B. Radley-Hiles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Faamatau 91 DL
|D. Faamatau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Overton 97 DL
|M. Overton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Miller 5 WR
|A. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ugwoegbu 34 LB
|D. Ugwoegbu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Brkic 47 K
|G. Brkic
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Mundschau 46 P
|R. Mundschau
|5
|43.8
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Rambo 14 WR
|C. Rambo
|1
|33.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
|J. Burrow
|29/39
|493
|7
|0
|
M. Brennan 15 QB
|M. Brennan
|3/3
|39
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Curry 24 RB
|C. Curry
|16
|90
|0
|20
|
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
|T. Davis-Price
|4
|25
|0
|8
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
|J. Burrow
|5
|21
|1
|12
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|2
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|3
|6
|1
|6
|
J. Chase 1 WR
|J. Chase
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jefferson 2 WR
|J. Jefferson
|18
|14
|227
|4
|42
|
T. Moss 81 TE
|T. Moss
|5
|4
|99
|1
|62
|
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
|T. Marshall Jr.
|7
|6
|80
|2
|32
|
J. Chase 1 WR
|J. Chase
|3
|2
|61
|0
|39
|
D. Dillon 19 WR
|D. Dillon
|2
|2
|22
|0
|12
|
R. McMath 17 WR
|R. McMath
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
S. Sullivan 10 TE
|S. Sullivan
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Curry 24 RB
|C. Curry
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Carter 44 FB
|T. Carter
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Queen 8 LB
|P. Queen
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 6 LB
|J. Phillips
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Chaisson 18 LB
|K. Chaisson
|6-0
|2.0
|0
|
K. Vincent Jr. 5 CB
|K. Vincent Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Stevens 3 S
|J. Stevens
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lewis 31 S
|C. Lewis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lawrence 90 DE
|R. Lawrence
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fulton 1 CB
|K. Fulton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Monroe 11 S
|E. Monroe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Delpit 7 S
|G. Delpit
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
|N. Farrell Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hampton Jr. 14 DB
|M. Hampton Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Clark 35 LB
|D. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ika 62 NT
|S. Ika
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flott 25 CB
|C. Flott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Logan 97 DE
|G. Logan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 36 K
|C. York
|0/1
|0
|9/9
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Von Rosenberg 38 P
|Z. Von Rosenberg
|1
|34.0
|0
|34
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Kirklin 13 WR
|J. Kirklin
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
OKLA
Sooners
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(15:00 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts sacked at OKL 19 for -6 yards (18-K.Chaisson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 16 - OKLA 19(14:25 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 18 for -1 yard (8-P.Queen7-G.Delpit).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 17 - OKLA 18(13:35 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 19 for 1 yard (3-J.Stevens8-P.Queen).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - OKLA 19(13:02 - 1st) 46-R.Mundschau punts 23 yards from OKL 19 out of bounds at the OKL 42.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (3 plays, 42 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 42(12:55 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to OKL 25 for 17 yards (10-P.Fields).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(12:36 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to OKL 19 for 6 yards (10-P.Fields).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 4 - LSU 19(12:09 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:03 - 1st) 36-C.York extra point is good.
OKLA
Sooners
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:03 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(12:03 - 1st) Penalty on OKL 2-C.Lamb False start 5 yards enforced at OKL 25. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - OKLA 20(12:03 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 24 for 4 yards (5-K.Vincent).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - OKLA 24(11:30 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Haselwood.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - OKLA 24(11:23 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lamb.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - OKLA 24(11:17 - 1st) 46-R.Mundschau punts 49 yards from OKL 24 to LSU 27 fair catch by 24-D.Stingley.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 27(11:09 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 27(11:03 - 1st) 24-C.Curry to LSU 34 for 7 yards (19-C.Kelly11-P.Motley).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - LSU 34(10:24 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow scrambles to LSU 35 for 1 yard (96-L.Stokes90-N.Gallimore).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - LSU 35(10:10 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 34 yards from LSU 35 out of bounds at the OKL 31.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (6 plays, 69 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 31(9:55 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 36 for 5 yards (8-P.Queen).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLA 36(9:14 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 48 for 12 yards (14-M.Hampton).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 48(8:45 - 1st) Penalty on OKL 56-C.Humphrey False start 5 yards enforced at OKL 48. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - OKLA 43(8:26 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 81-B.Willis. 81-B.Willis to OKL 46 for 3 yards (18-K.Chaisson).
|+51 YD
|
2 & 12 - OKLA 46(8:03 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb to LSU 3 for 51 yards (3-J.Stevens).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - OKLA 3(7:40 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:34 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:34 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(7:34 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to LSU 44 for 19 yards (11-P.Motley).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 44(7:15 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to OKL 43 for 13 yards (25-J.Broiles).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 43(6:47 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to OKL 35 for 8 yards (11-P.Motley).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - LSU 35(6:15 - 1st) 24-C.Curry to OKL 30 for 5 yards (9-K.Murray6-T.Brown).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 30(5:47 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 10-S.Sullivan.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 30(5:41 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to OKL 22 for 8 yards (25-J.Broiles).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 2 - LSU 22(5:25 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to OKL 8 for 14 yards (25-J.Broiles10-P.Fields).
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - LSU 8(5:10 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to OKL 8 for no gain (90-N.Gallimore34-D.Ugwoegbu).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - LSU 8(4:30 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:24 - 1st) 36-C.York extra point is good.
OKLA
Sooners
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:24 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 60 yards from LSU 35. 14-C.Rambo to OKL 38 for 33 yards (32-A.Atkins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 38(4:15 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lamb.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 38(4:11 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 27-J.Hall.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - OKLA 38(4:06 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Haselwood.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - OKLA 38(3:58 - 1st) 46-R.Mundschau punts 48 yards from OKL 38 to the LSU 14 downed by 19-C.Kelly.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (6 plays, 86 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 14(3:47 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 24-C.Curry. 24-C.Curry to LSU 23 for 9 yards (6-T.Brown).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - LSU 23(3:24 - 1st) 24-C.Curry to LSU 22 for -1 yard (9-K.Murray).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 2 - LSU 22(2:44 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to LSU 46 for 24 yards (6-T.Brown).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 46(2:26 - 1st) 24-C.Curry to OKL 35 for 19 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 35(1:32 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jefferson.
|+35 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 35(1:23 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:16 - 1st) 36-C.York extra point is good.
OKLA
Sooners
- Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:16 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(1:16 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 26-K.Brooks.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 25(1:12 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts scrambles to OKL 33 for 8 yards (92-N.Farrell).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - OKLA 33(0:29 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 39 for 6 yards (6-J.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 39(15:00 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 26-K.Brooks.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 39(14:54 - 2nd) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 44 for 5 yards (18-K.Chaisson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - OKLA 44(14:30 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lamb.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - OKLA 44(14:23 - 2nd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 56 yards from OKL 44 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (7 plays, 80 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 20(14:15 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 24-C.Curry.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LSU 20(14:11 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jefferson.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - LSU 20(14:05 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow scrambles to LSU 31 for 11 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LSU 31(13:24 - 2nd) Penalty on OKL 44-B.Radley-Hiles Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LSU 31. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 46(13:03 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow scrambles to OKL 42 for 12 yards (23-D.White).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 42(12:25 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Moss.
|+42 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 42(12:21 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:13 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
OKLA
Sooners
- Interception (1 plays, 20 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:13 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(12:13 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 83-N.Basquine INTERCEPTED by 5-K.Vincent at LSU 45. 5-K.Vincent to LSU 45 for no gain.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (7 plays, 55 yards, 2:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 45(12:03 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to OKL 44 for 11 yards (5-W.Washington).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 44(11:45 - 2nd) 24-C.Curry to OKL 42 for 2 yards (9-K.Murray). Penalty on LSU 81-T.Moss Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at OKL 42.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 23 - LSU 43(11:30 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to OKL 47 for 10 yards.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 13 - LSU 47(10:46 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to OKL 37 for 10 yards (6-T.Brown).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - LSU 37(10:15 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow scrambles to OKL 35 for 2 yards (95-I.Thomas90-N.Gallimore). Penalty on LSU 73-A.Magee Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at OKL 37. No Play.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 18 - LSU 48(9:45 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to OKL 30 for 22 yards (6-T.Brown).
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 30(9:23 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:17 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 4:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:17 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(9:17 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 28 for 3 yards (8-P.Queen90-R.Lawrence).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - OKLA 28(8:46 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts sacked at OKL 22 for -6 yards (18-K.Chaisson).
|+29 YD
|
3 & 13 - OKLA 22(8:04 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb to LSU 49 for 29 yards (18-K.Chaisson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 49(8:04 - 2nd) Penalty on LSU 8-P.Queen Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at LSU 49. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 34(7:36 - 2nd) 26-K.Brooks to LSU 27 for 7 yards (6-J.Phillips).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - OKLA 27(7:06 - 2nd) 26-K.Brooks to LSU 23 for 4 yards (6-J.Phillips).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 23(6:46 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb to LSU 10 for 13 yards (24-D.Stingley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 10(6:19 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lamb.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 10(6:14 - 2nd) 26-K.Brooks to LSU 6 for 4 yards (62-S.Ika).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - OKLA 6(5:35 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Haselwood. Penalty on LSU 1-K.Fulton Pass interference 4 yards enforced at LSU 6. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - OKLA 2(5:27 - 2nd) 26-K.Brooks to LSU 2 for no gain (90-R.Lawrence).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - OKLA 2(4:50 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:45 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:45 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(4:45 - 2nd) 24-C.Curry to LSU 38 for 13 yards (10-P.Fields).
|+62 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 38(4:29 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss runs 62 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:18 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
OKLA
Sooners
- Punt (4 plays, -5 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:18 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(4:18 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 25(4:13 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 30 for 5 yards (7-G.Delpit). Penalty on OKL 73-R.Proctor Holding 10 yards enforced at OKL 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - OKLA 15(3:50 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lamb.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 20 - OKLA 15(3:44 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 27-J.Hall. 27-J.Hall to OKL 20 for 5 yards (25-C.Flott6-J.Phillips).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - OKLA 20(3:01 - 2nd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 43 yards from OKL 20 to LSU 37 fair catch by 24-D.Stingley.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (6 plays, 63 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 37(2:54 - 2nd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 42 for 5 yards (25-J.Broiles).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - LSU 42(2:19 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to OKL 49 for 9 yards (5-W.Washington9-K.Murray).
|+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 49(1:57 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to OKL 10 for 39 yards (25-J.Broiles).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 10(1:27 - 2nd) 3-T.Davis-Price to OKL 4 for 6 yards (31-J.Redmond6-T.Brown).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - LSU 4(1:05 - 2nd) 3-T.Davis-Price to OKL 2 for 2 yards (10-P.Fields90-N.Gallimore). Team penalty on OKL 12 men in the huddle 2 yards enforced at OKL 4. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - LSU 2(0:55 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:50 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
OKLA
Sooners
- Halftime (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:50 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(0:50 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lamb.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 25(0:45 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 11-J.Haselwood. 11-J.Haselwood to OKL 32 for 7 yards (1-K.Fulton). Penalty on OKL 56-C.Humphrey Holding 10 yards enforced at OKL 25. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 20 - OKLA 15(0:32 - 2nd) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 23 for 8 yards (8-P.Queen31-C.Lewis).
LSU
Tigers
- TD (13 plays, 74 yards, 4:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 59 yards from OKL 35. 13-J.Kirklin to LSU 26 for 20 yards (14-C.Rambo24-B.Asamoah).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 26(14:51 - 3rd) 24-C.Curry to LSU 28 for 2 yards (9-K.Murray).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - LSU 28(14:10 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to LSU 40 for 12 yards (25-J.Broiles).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 40(13:39 - 3rd) 24-C.Curry to LSU 43 for 3 yards (23-D.White).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LSU 43(13:05 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
|+32 YD
|
3 & 7 - LSU 43(12:59 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to OKL 25 for 32 yards (23-D.White).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(12:41 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jefferson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LSU 25(12:34 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - LSU 25(12:15 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to OKL 17 for 8 yards (23-D.White).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - LSU 17(11:15 - 3rd) 1-J.Chase to OKL 12 for 5 yards (25-J.Broiles5-W.Washington).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 12(11:16 - 3rd) 24-C.Curry to OKL 7 for 5 yards (25-J.Broiles10-P.Fields).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - LSU 7(10:50 - 3rd) 24-C.Curry to OKL 5 for 2 yards (11-P.Motley5-W.Washington).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - LSU 5(10:32 - 3rd) 24-C.Curry to OKL 2 for 3 yards (97-M.Overton).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - LSU 2(10:17 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:11 - 3rd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (12 plays, 77 yards, 5:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:11 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(10:11 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lamb.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 25(10:04 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 28 for 3 yards (8-P.Queen97-G.Logan).
|+26 YD
|
3 & 7 - OKLA 28(8:55 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb to LSU 46 for 26 yards (31-C.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 46(8:49 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 46(8:10 - 3rd) 27-J.Hall to LSU 38 for 8 yards (24-D.Stingley6-J.Phillips).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 2 - OKLA 38(7:38 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 18-A.Stogner. 18-A.Stogner to LSU 26 for 12 yards (7-G.Delpit).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 26(6:56 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to LSU 17 for 9 yards (5-K.Vincent).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - OKLA 17(6:56 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts to LSU 19 for -2 yards (8-P.Queen).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - OKLA 19(6:26 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 11-J.Haselwood. 11-J.Haselwood to LSU 13 for 6 yards (1-K.Fulton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 13(5:55 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lamb.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 13(5:44 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts to LSU 12 for 1 yard (18-K.Chaisson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - OKLA 12(5:07 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 22-T.Pledger. 22-T.Pledger to LSU 12 for no gain (6-J.Phillips).
|+12 YD
|
4 & 9 - OKLA 12(4:28 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts scrambles runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|(4:19 - 3rd) Penalty on OKL 52-T.Robinson False start 5 yards enforced at LSU 2. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(4:19 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
LSU
Tigers
- Missed FG (9 plays, 47 yards, 4:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:19 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(4:19 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to LSU 30 for 5 yards (5-W.Washington).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - LSU 30(3:43 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to LSU 40 for 10 yards (25-J.Broiles31-J.Redmond).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 40(3:12 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to LSU 46 for 6 yards (9-K.Murray).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - LSU 46(2:28 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 10-S.Sullivan. 10-S.Sullivan to OKL 45 for 9 yards (25-J.Broiles5-W.Washington).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 45(1:51 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 44-T.Carter. 44-T.Carter to OKL 37 for 8 yards (25-J.Broiles).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - LSU 37(1:10 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to OKL 29 for 8 yards (11-P.Motley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 29(0:25 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jefferson.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 29(0:19 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to OKL 23 for 6 yards (5-W.Washington90-N.Gallimore).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - LSU 23(15:00 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow sacked at OKL 28 for -5 yards FUMBLES (31-J.Redmond). 70-E.Ingram to OKL 28 for no gain.
|No Good
|
4 & 9 - LSU 28(14:19 - 4th) 36-C.York 46 yards Field Goal is No Good.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (10 plays, 11 yards, 4:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 29(14:06 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease to OKL 50 for 21 yards (5-K.Vincent).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 50(13:35 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 12-D.Stoops. 12-D.Stoops to LSU 41 for 9 yards (8-P.Queen).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - OKLA 41(12:58 - 4th) 22-T.Pledger to LSU 39 for 2 yards (6-J.Phillips).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 39(12:40 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 11-J.Haselwood. 11-J.Haselwood runs ob at LSU 28 for 11 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 28(12:16 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts scrambles to LSU 27 for 1 yard (6-J.Phillips).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - OKLA 27(11:30 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 83-N.Basquine. 83-N.Basquine to LSU 24 for 3 yards (5-K.Vincent).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - OKLA 24(11:01 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts scrambles to LSU 20 for 4 yards (35-D.Clark).
|+20 YD
|
4 & 2 - OKLA 20(10:07 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 12-D.Stoops. 12-D.Stoops to LSU End Zone FUMBLES. touchback.
|+19 YD
|
4 & 2 - OKLA 20(10:07 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 12-D.Stoops. 12-D.Stoops to LSU 1 for 19 yards (3-J.Stevens).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - OKLA 1(9:43 - 4th) 22-T.Pledger runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:39 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 5:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:39 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic kicks 40 yards from OKL 35 to LSU 25 fair catch by 33-T.Palmer.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(9:39 - 4th) 24-C.Curry to LSU 29 for 4 yards (95-I.Thomas).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 6 - LSU 29(8:56 - 4th) 24-C.Curry to LSU 49 for 20 yards (95-I.Thomas).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 49(8:07 - 4th) 24-C.Curry to OKL 48 for 3 yards (4-T.Sermon5-W.Washington).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - LSU 48(7:24 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan complete to 19-D.Dillon. 19-D.Dillon to OKL 38 for 10 yards (5-W.Washington).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 38(6:38 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan complete to 19-D.Dillon. 19-D.Dillon to OKL 26 for 12 yards (5-W.Washington).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 26(5:53 - 4th) 24-C.Curry to OKL 24 for 2 yards (91-D.Faamatau11-P.Motley).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - LSU 24(5:09 - 4th) 24-C.Curry to OKL 23 for 1 yard (23-D.White).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 7 - LSU 23(4:25 - 4th) 15-M.Brennan complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath to OKL 6 for 17 yards (10-P.Fields).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - LSU 6(4:05 - 4th) 4-J.Emery runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:59 - 4th) 36-C.York extra point is good.
OKLA
Sooners
- Downs (5 plays, 6 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:59 - 4th) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(3:59 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lamb. Penalty on OKL 59-A.Ealy Holding 10 yards enforced at OKL 25. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 20 - OKLA 15(3:51 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler complete to 11-J.Haselwood. 11-J.Haselwood to OKL 23 for 8 yards (11-E.Monroe).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 12 - OKLA 23(3:09 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler scrambles to OKL 31 for 8 yards (31-C.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - OKLA 31(2:23 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Stoops.
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - OKLA 31(2:14 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Pledger.
