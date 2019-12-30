|
|
|WKY
|WMICH
Western Kentucky wins First Responder Bowl 23-20 on FG
DALLAS (AP) Western Kentucky freshman kicker Cory Munson ran onto the field, then off and then back on. All of that before kicking a career-long 52-yard field goal with no time left after a rules review moved him five yards closer to the goal posts.
And Munson, who'd sliced a 29-yarder wide right on the final play of the first half, closed the game with the kick that gave the Hilltoppers a 23-20 victory over Western Michigan in the First Responder Bowl on Monday.
''I was just breathing and saying to myself: `You got this. Don't worry about the last kick. You got this one. Just stay calm,' and I just swung through it,'' Munson said. ''Next thing I knew, it was up there.''
The Hilltoppers (9-4) drove 36 yards in 27 seconds before Munson kicked his third field goal in four tries. The game appeared headed to overtime when Ty Storey's desperation heave was knocked down by the Broncos. But the Broncos were hit with a five-yard defensive substitution penalty and Munson was awarded an untimed down after a video review determined that Western Michigan had 12 players on the field as it switched between its field-goal unit and regular defense.
''We knew we could make the kick when we saw they had 12 men on the field and might get penalized,'' first-year Western Kentucky coach Tyson Helton said. ''I wanted our true freshman Cory Munson to get a chance to kick it, and he did. It was a great kick.''
Munson had tied the score at 20 on a 31-yarder with 1:36 to play. He also kicked a 26-yarder.
Thiago Kapps' 20-yard field goal with 4:58 to play gave Western Michigan (7-6) a 20-17 lead.
''When they have their Hail Mary team and then the kickoff team and then the Hail Mary team out there, you have to stand over the ball and give us time to change,'' Western Michigan coach Tim Lester said, ''and it didn't happen.''
Kapps' field goal, his second of the game, capped a 62-yard drive that took 5:35 after Western Kentucky had tied the score on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Storey to Lucky Jackson with 10:40 to go. Jackson had 17 catches for 148 yards and was named the game's most valuable player.
Western Michigan's other touchdowns came on a 6-yard pass from Jon Wassink to DaShon Bussell midway through the third quarter and an 88-yard interception return by Kareem Ali in the first half's closing minutes.
Storey, a graduate transfer from Arkansas, threw a 17-yard pass to Jahcour Pearson in the second quarter for the Hilltoppers' other touchdown.
THE TAKEAWAY
Western Kentucky: The Hilltoppers will lose only two defensive starters from a unit that went into the bowl season ranked 21st in FBS scoring defense. With Storey leaving, Steven Duncan figures to return to No. 1 after starting this season's first three games as a junior before injuring his left foot and missing the rest of the year.
Western Michigan: The Broncos will lose five starters each on offense and defense, including their three-year starter at quarterback (Wassink) and the Mid-American Conference players of the year on offense (RB LeVante Bellamy) and defense (LB Treshaun Hayward).
PASSED ON FIELD GOAL
Western Michigan could have attempted a go-ahead field goal of about 47 yards with 31 seconds left but instead went for it on fourth-and-3 at the Western Kentucky 30. Wassink's pass into the end zone intended for Giovanni Ricci was broken up by Ta'Corian Darden.
Lester said he passed on a field goal try because the kick would have been into the wind. Kapps' long this season was 45 yards.
VIVA HILLTOPPER
Lucky Jackson shares the name of Elvis Presley's lead character in ''Viva Las Vegas.'' The senior now also owns the school record for catches in a game, became the fourth Western Kentucky player to have 1,000 receiving yards in a season and moved into second place in career catches with 209, behind Taywan Taylor's 253.
UP NEXT
Western Kentucky: The Hilltoppers, who will open at home against Chattanooga on Sept. 5, will again play two Power Five programs (Louisville again and Indiana) next season. They play both defending Conference USA division winners on the road: Florida Atlantic and UAB.
Western Michigan: Next season the Broncos will return to Notre Dame, where they most recently played in 2010. Western Michigan will also welcome a Power Five team to Kalamazoo, Syracuse, a week after visiting South Bend.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|19
|Rushing
|5
|7
|Passing
|20
|10
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-15
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|469
|305
|Total Plays
|80
|67
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|123
|114
|Rush Attempts
|28
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|3.7
|Net Yards Passing
|346
|191
|Comp. - Att.
|35-52
|19-36
|Yards Per Pass
|6.7
|5.3
|Penalties - Yards
|4-56
|6-64
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-41.0
|5-46.4
|Return Yards
|69
|200
|Punts - Returns
|2-8
|2-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-61
|4-107
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-88
|Safeties
|0
|0
|346
|PASS YDS
|191
|
|
|123
|RUSH YDS
|114
|
|
|469
|TOTAL YDS
|305
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Storey 4 QB
|T. Storey
|35/51
|358
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Jackson 11 WR
|L. Jackson
|22
|17
|148
|1
|20
|
J. Simon 6 TE
|J. Simon
|10
|6
|105
|0
|30
|
G. Walker 5 RB
|G. Walker
|4
|4
|40
|0
|20
|
J. Pearson 7 WR
|J. Pearson
|11
|5
|32
|1
|17
|
J. Sloan 2 WR
|J. Sloan
|2
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
Q. Jernighan 16 WR
|Q. Jernighan
|2
|2
|12
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Bailey 36 LB
|K. Bailey
|7-3
|0.0
|1
|
D. Malone 10 DL
|D. Malone
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Darden 15 DB
|T. Darden
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Key 2 DB
|D. Key
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis 30 LB
|C. Davis
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. George 90 DL
|J. George
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Kincade 31 DB
|A. Kincade
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 34 DL
|J. Jones
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Ruffin 26 DB
|D. Ruffin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Madden 99 DL
|J. Madden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Meadows 7 DB
|T. Meadows
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cray 24 DB
|R. Cray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hunter 11 LB
|J. Hunter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bragg 98 DL
|M. Bragg
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lowe 52 LB
|D. Lowe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Munson 46 K
|C. Munson
|3/4
|52
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Haggerty 47 K
|J. Haggerty
|3
|41.0
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Sloan 2 WR
|J. Sloan
|2
|19.0
|20
|0
|
G. LaFrance 14 WR
|G. LaFrance
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Bush 21 DB
|C. Bush
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|
J. Pearson 7 WR
|J. Pearson
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Wassink 16 QB
|J. Wassink
|19/36
|193
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Bellamy 2 RB
|L. Bellamy
|18
|60
|0
|7
|
J. Wassink 16 QB
|J. Wassink
|6
|26
|0
|13
|
D. Tucker 22 RB
|D. Tucker
|5
|24
|0
|11
|
S. Tyler 28 RB
|S. Tyler
|2
|4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Moore 24 WR
|S. Moore
|6
|4
|68
|0
|32
|
D. Bussell 81 WR
|D. Bussell
|7
|4
|51
|1
|34
|
C. Crooms 6 WR
|C. Crooms
|4
|2
|24
|0
|20
|
G. Ricci 15 TE
|G. Ricci
|11
|4
|20
|0
|7
|
D. Tucker 22 RB
|D. Tucker
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
K. Mixon Jr. 12 WR
|K. Mixon Jr.
|4
|2
|9
|0
|8
|
S. Tyler 28 RB
|S. Tyler
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
L. Bellamy 2 RB
|L. Bellamy
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Hayward 23 LB
|T. Hayward
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tranquill 2 S
|J. Tranquill
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Spears 20 LB
|D. Spears
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grace 34 LB
|A. Grace
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
P. Lupro 4 CB
|P. Lupro
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Thomas 6 S
|A. Thomas
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fayad 1 DE
|A. Fayad
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Claiborne 21 S
|S. Claiborne
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Holley 8 DT
|R. Holley
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Barnes 17 S
|Z. Barnes
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Aguirre 90 DT
|K. Aguirre
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Balabani 58 DE
|A. Balabani
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Moment 56 LB
|C. Moment
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Curtis 3 CB
|A. Curtis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ali 25 CB
|K. Ali
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Curtis 82 WR
|J. Curtis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Crawford 14 CB
|C. Crawford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Mihalic 39 P
|N. Mihalic
|5
|46.4
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Mixon Jr. 12 WR
|K. Mixon Jr.
|4
|26.8
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Mixon Jr. 12 WR
|K. Mixon Jr.
|2
|2.5
|3
|0
WMICH
Broncos
- Punt (7 plays, 0 yards, 3:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35. 12-K.Mixon pushed ob at WMC 36 for 36 yards (46-C.Munson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 36(14:52 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 40 for 4 yards (34-J.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - WMICH 40(14:33 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 42 for 2 yards (90-J.George).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - WMICH 42(13:58 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 15-G.Ricci. 15-G.Ricci to WMC 49 for 7 yards (2-D.Key).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 49(13:40 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 49 for no gain (90-J.George).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 49(13:06 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 81-D.Bussell.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - WMICH 49(12:59 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 15-G.Ricci. 15-G.Ricci to WKY 42 for 9 yards (26-D.Ruffin). Penalty on WMC 61-M.Caliendo Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at WMC 49. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 25 - WMICH 34(12:45 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 2-L.Bellamy. 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 36 for 2 yards (90-J.George36-K.Bailey).
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - WMICH 36(11:59 - 1st) 39-N.Mihalic punts 53 yards from WMC 36. 7-J.Pearson to WKY 21 for 10 yards (96-B.Bouwens).
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Interception (4 plays, 10 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 21(11:48 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WKY 33 for 12 yards (1-A.Fayad).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 33(11:26 - 1st) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Jackson.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 33(11:19 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 5-G.Walker. 5-G.Walker to WKY 34 for 1 yard (23-T.Hayward).
|Int
|
3 & 9 - WKY 34(10:40 - 1st) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson INTERCEPTED by 34-A.Grace at WMC 31. 34-A.Grace to WMC 31 for no gain.
WMICH
Broncos
- FG (12 plays, 57 yards, 6:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 31(10:28 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 81-D.Bussell. 81-D.Bussell to WMC 35 for 4 yards (24-R.Cray15-T.Darden).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - WMICH 35(9:53 - 1st) 22-D.Tucker to WMC 44 for 9 yards (31-A.Kincade30-C.Davis).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 44(9:23 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink to WMC 47 for 3 yards (10-D.Malone).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - WMICH 47(8:50 - 1st) 22-D.Tucker to WKY 42 for 11 yards (10-D.Malone).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 42(8:18 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to WKY 34 for 8 yards (26-D.Ruffin).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - WMICH 34(7:37 - 1st) 28-S.Tyler to WKY 31 for 3 yards (10-D.Malone).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 31(7:02 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 31(6:59 - 1st) 28-S.Tyler to WKY 30 for 1 yard (36-K.Bailey).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - WMICH 30(6:14 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to WKY 17 for 13 yards (26-D.Ruffin).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 17(5:47 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to WKY 15 for 2 yards (30-C.Davis).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - WMICH 15(5:05 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to WKY 12 for 3 yards (15-T.Darden).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WMICH 12(4:27 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Ricci.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - WMICH 12(4:21 - 1st) 16-T.Kapps 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:17 - 1st) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 50 yards from WMC 35 out of bounds at the WKY 15.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 35(4:17 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 36 for 1 yard (17-Z.Barnes).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - WKY 36(3:52 - 1st) 4-T.Storey to WKY 41 for 5 yards (90-K.Aguirre).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - WKY 41(3:12 - 1st) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - WKY 41(3:08 - 1st) 47-J.Haggerty punts 29 yards from WKY 41 out of bounds at the WMC 30.
WMICH
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 30(3:01 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Ricci.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 30(2:56 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 32 for 2 yards (30-C.Davis).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - WMICH 32(2:20 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 6-C.Crooms. 6-C.Crooms to WMC 36 for 4 yards (7-T.Meadows).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - WMICH 36(1:36 - 1st) 39-N.Mihalic punts 57 yards from WMC 36 to the WKY 7 downed by 13-H.Taylor.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- TD (11 plays, 93 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 7(1:22 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WKY 17 for 10 yards (34-A.Grace).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 17(0:51 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to WKY 19 for 2 yards (56-C.Moment21-S.Claiborne).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - WKY 19(0:10 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 16-Q.Jernighan. 16-Q.Jernighan to WKY 26 for 7 yards (34-A.Grace).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - WKY 26(15:00 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey to WKY 28 for 2 yards (23-T.Hayward1-A.Fayad).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 28(14:30 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 5-G.Walker. 5-G.Walker to WKY 36 for 8 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - WKY 36(13:50 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 45 for 9 yards (4-P.Lupro).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 45(13:25 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WMC 49 for 6 yards (6-A.Thomas).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - WKY 49(12:45 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WMC 41 for 8 yards (3-A.Curtis).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 41(12:10 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WMC 37 for 4 yards (23-T.Hayward4-P.Lupro).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 6 - WKY 37(11:37 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WMC 17 for 20 yards (6-A.Thomas).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 17(11:01 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:54 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.
WMICH
Broncos
- Punt (6 plays, 11 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:54 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson kicks 53 yards from WKY 35 Downed at the WMC 12.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 12(10:54 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 12-K.Mixon.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 12(10:51 - 2nd) 22-D.Tucker to WMC 13 for 1 yard (90-J.George).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - WMICH 13(10:10 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 22-D.Tucker. 22-D.Tucker to WMC 24 for 11 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 24(9:50 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 12-K.Mixon. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 25 for 1 yard (2-D.Key).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WMICH 25(9:16 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Ricci.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - WMICH 25(9:13 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink sacked at WMC 23 for -2 yards. Penalty on WMC 76-J.Moore Holding declined. (34-J.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - WMICH 23(8:44 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 44 yards from WMC 23 out of bounds at the WKY 33. Penalty on WKY 29-B.Bishop Roughing the kicker 15 yards enforced at WMC 23. No Play.
WMICH
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 38(8:36 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 39 for 1 yard (30-C.Davis36-K.Bailey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WMICH 39(8:04 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WMICH 39(7:59 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - WMICH 39(7:53 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 36 yards from WMC 39 to WKY 25 fair catch by 2-J.Sloan.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- FG (11 plays, 68 yards, 5:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 25(7:47 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WKY 30 for 5 yards (34-A.Grace).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - WKY 30(7:18 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey to WKY 32 for 2 yards (58-A.Balabani20-D.Spears).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 3 - WKY 32(6:41 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to WKY 48 for 16 yards (21-S.Claiborne23-T.Hayward).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 48(6:12 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Sloan.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 48(6:03 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WMC 48 for 4 yards (20-D.Spears).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - WKY 48(5:25 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WMC 37 for 11 yards (20-D.Spears14-C.Crawford).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 37(4:58 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Jackson.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 37(4:53 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 2-J.Sloan. 2-J.Sloan to WMC 16 for 21 yards (25-K.Ali).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 16(4:21 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to WMC 16 for no gain (90-K.Aguirre).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 16(3:45 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WMC 9 for 7 yards (20-D.Spears).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - WKY 9(3:08 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey to WMC 7 for 2 yards (2-J.Tranquill8-R.Holley).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - WKY 7(2:25 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
WMICH
Broncos
- Interception (2 plays, 7 yards, 0:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:22 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 34 for 34 yards (29-B.Bishop).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 34(2:16 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to WMC 49 for 15 yards (15-T.Darden).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 49(1:59 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Ricci INTERCEPTED by 36-K.Bailey at WKY 41. 36-K.Bailey to WKY 41 for no gain (15-G.Ricci).
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Interception (7 plays, 57 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 41(1:53 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 41(1:46 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey to WKY 47 for 6 yards (4-P.Lupro).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - WKY 47(1:30 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WMC 42 for 11 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 42(1:29 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey to WMC 40 for 2 yards (4-P.Lupro).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 8 - WKY 40(1:29 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to WMC 21 for 19 yards (2-J.Tranquill4-P.Lupro).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 21(1:20 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WMC 14 for 7 yards (2-J.Tranquill).
|Int
|
2 & 3 - WKY 14(1:14 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon INTERCEPTED by 25-K.Ali at WMC 15. 25-K.Ali runs 85 yards for a touchdown.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (5 plays, 9 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:59 - 2nd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(0:59 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 63 yards from WMC 35 out of bounds at the WKY 2.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 35(0:59 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 49 for 14 yards (2-J.Tranquill).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 49(0:53 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 49 for no gain (20-D.Spears).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 49(0:47 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WMC 44 for 7 yards (34-A.Grace23-T.Hayward).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - WKY 44(0:23 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to WMC 35 for 9 yards (34-A.Grace).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 35(0:12 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to WMC 11 for 24 yards (2-J.Tranquill).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 11(0:04 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey spikes the ball at WMC 11 for no gain.
|No Good
|
2 & 10 - WKY 11(0:04 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson 29 yards Field Goal is No Good.
WMICH
Broncos
- TD (11 plays, 90 yards, 4:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 59 yards from WMC 35. 2-J.Sloan to WKY 24 for 18 yards (28-S.Tyler).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 24(14:55 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 16-Q.Jernighan. 16-Q.Jernighan to WKY 29 for 5 yards (82-J.Curtis).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - WMICH 29(14:30 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Jackson. Penalty on WMC 1-A.Fayad Offside 5 yards enforced at WKY 29. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 34(14:23 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey scrambles to WKY 40 for 6 yards (1-A.Fayad).
|Sack
|
2 & 4 - WMICH 40(13:48 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey sacked at WKY 33 for -7 yards (58-A.Balabani).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - WMICH 33(13:03 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Jackson.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - WMICH 33(12:55 - 3rd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 50 yards from WKY 33. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 19 for 2 yards. Team penalty on WMC Illegal block in the back 9 yards enforced at WMC 19.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (7 plays, 38 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 10(12:47 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 81-D.Bussell.
|+32 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 10(12:42 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to WMC 42 for 32 yards (26-D.Ruffin).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 42(12:14 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 44 for 2 yards (15-T.Darden).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - WKY 44(11:48 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 46 for 2 yards (36-K.Bailey90-J.George).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - WKY 46(11:06 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 15-G.Ricci. 15-G.Ricci to WKY 49 for 5 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 1 - WKY 49(10:32 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to WKY 42 for 7 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 42(10:06 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink scrambles to WKY 29 for 13 yards (34-J.Jones31-A.Kincade).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WKY 29(9:36 - 3rd) 24-S.Moore incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Wassink. Penalty on WKY 34-J.Jones Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at WKY 29. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 14(9:29 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to WKY 8 for 6 yards (31-A.Kincade2-D.Key).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - WKY 8(8:57 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to WKY 6 for 2 yards (15-T.Darden).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - WKY 6(8:22 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 81-D.Bussell. 81-D.Bussell runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:18 - 3rd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
WMICH
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:18 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 64 yards from WMC 35. 2-J.Sloan to WKY 21 for 20 yards (3-A.Curtis). Penalty on WKY 17-C.Jackson Illegal low block 11 yards enforced at WKY 21.
|+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 10(8:08 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 49 for 39 yards (2-J.Tranquill).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 49(7:37 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to WMC 49 for 2 yards (21-S.Claiborne).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - WMICH 49(6:55 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WMC 39 for 10 yards (17-Z.Barnes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 39(6:29 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 39(6:22 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - WMICH 39(6:18 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey to WMC 37 for 2 yards (8-R.Holley).
|Penalty
|
4 & 8 - WMICH 37(6:10 - 3rd) Penalty on WKY 2-J.Sloan Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at WMC 37. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - WMICH 48(5:44 - 3rd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 44 yards from WKY 48. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 11 for 3 yards (2-D.Key).
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Downs (5 plays, 10 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 11(5:33 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 81-D.Bussell.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WKY 11(5:28 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Crooms.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - WKY 11(5:22 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink scrambles to WMC 18 for 7 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - WKY 18(4:36 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 46 yards from WMC 18. 21-C.Bush to WKY 34 for -2 yards (13-H.Taylor).
WMICH
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 34(4:28 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 34(4:22 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WKY 37 for 3 yards (56-C.Moment).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - WMICH 37(3:41 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WKY 43 for 6 yards.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - WMICH 43(3:11 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey to WKY 44 for 1 yard (23-T.Hayward8-R.Holley).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - WMICH 43(3:11 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey to WKY 43 for no gain (23-T.Hayward8-R.Holley).
WKY
Hilltoppers
- TD (14 plays, 80 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 43(3:07 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Ricci.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 43(3:02 - 3rd) 22-D.Tucker to WKY 40 for 3 yards (99-J.Madden36-K.Bailey).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WKY 40(2:23 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 12-K.Mixon.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - WKY 40(2:18 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 40 yards from WKY 40 to WKY End Zone. touchback.
WMICH
Broncos
- FG (11 plays, 62 yards, 5:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 20(2:12 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 24 for 4 yards (6-A.Thomas).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - WMICH 24(1:35 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey to WKY 35 for 11 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 35(1:28 - 3rd) Penalty on WMC 23-T.Hayward Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WKY 35. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 50(1:12 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WMC 47 for 3 yards (2-J.Tranquill).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - WMICH 47(0:40 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey sacked at WKY 48 for -5 yards (8-R.Holley).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 12 - WMICH 48(15:00 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to WMC 48 for 4 yards (4-P.Lupro).
|+13 YD
|
4 & 8 - WMICH 48(14:32 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WMC 35 for 13 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 35(14:05 - 4th) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Jackson. Penalty on WMC 4-P.Lupro Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at WMC 35. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 20(13:59 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to WMC 20 for no gain (20-D.Spears).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 20(13:17 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WMC 12 for 8 yards (17-Z.Barnes6-A.Thomas).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - WMICH 12(12:38 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to WMC 8 for 4 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 8 - WMICH 8(12:05 - 4th) 4-T.Storey to WMC 4 for 4 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - WMICH 4(11:25 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to WMC 5 for -1 yard (1-A.Fayad).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - WMICH 5(10:47 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:40 - 4th) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- FG (8 plays, 55 yards, 3:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:40 - 4th) 46-C.Munson kicks 62 yards from WKY 35. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 35 for 32 yards (11-J.Hunter).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 35(10:33 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 37 for 2 yards (98-M.Bragg30-C.Davis).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 8 - WKY 37(9:57 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink complete to 6-C.Crooms. 6-C.Crooms to WKY 43 for 20 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 43(9:40 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink complete to 81-D.Bussell. 81-D.Bussell to WKY 36 for 7 yards (11-J.Hunter).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - WKY 36(9:11 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to WKY 31 for 5 yards (2-D.Key).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 31(8:37 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to WKY 25 for 6 yards (10-D.Malone).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - WKY 25(8:03 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to WKY 19 for 6 yards (2-D.Key10-D.Malone).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 19(7:35 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to WKY 12 for 7 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - WKY 12(7:04 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink complete to 28-S.Tyler. 28-S.Tyler to WKY 4 for 8 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - WKY 4(6:27 - 4th) 22-D.Tucker to WKY 4 for no gain (10-D.Malone30-C.Davis).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - WKY 4(5:53 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to WKY 3 for 1 yard (10-D.Malone52-D.Lowe).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - WKY 3(5:09 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Ricci.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - WKY 3(5:03 - 4th) 16-T.Kapps 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
WMICH
Broncos
- Downs (8 plays, 55 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:58 - 4th) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 56 yards from WMC 35. 14-G.LaFrance to WKY 32 for 23 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 32(4:53 - 4th) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon.
|+30 YD
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 32(4:49 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to WMC 38 for 30 yards (21-S.Claiborne).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 38(4:06 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WMC 27 for 11 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 27(3:27 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to WMC 28 for -1 yard (8-R.Holley).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 11 - WMICH 28(2:48 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to WMC 14 for 14 yards (6-A.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 14(2:24 - 4th) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 14(2:19 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to WMC 13 for 1 yard (20-D.Spears8-R.Holley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WMICH 13(1:43 - 4th) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Jackson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - WMICH 13(1:39 - 4th) 46-C.Munson 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- End of Game (6 plays, 36 yards, 0:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:36 - 4th) 46-C.Munson kicks 55 yards from WKY 35. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 15 for 5 yards (46-C.Munson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 15(1:30 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink complete to 12-K.Mixon. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 23 for 8 yards (15-T.Darden).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - WKY 23(1:21 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Crooms.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - WKY 23(1:17 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink complete to 15-G.Ricci. 15-G.Ricci to WMC 29 for 6 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 29(1:04 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink complete to 81-D.Bussell. 81-D.Bussell to WKY 37 for 34 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 37(0:51 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink complete to 15-G.Ricci. 15-G.Ricci to WKY 35 for 2 yards (2-D.Key).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - WKY 35(0:47 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink scrambles to WKY 28 for 7 yards (30-C.Davis).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - WKY 28(0:37 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink to WKY 31 FUMBLES. 16-J.Wassink to WKY 30 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - WKY 30(0:31 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Ricci.
WMICH
Broncos
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 30(0:27 - 4th) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 30(0:22 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 5-G.Walker. 5-G.Walker to WKY 41 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 41(0:15 - 4th) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Jackson.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 41(0:11 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 5-G.Walker. 5-G.Walker to WMC 39 for 20 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 39(0:03 - 4th) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 39(0:03 - 4th) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon. Team penalty on WMC 12 players 5 yards enforced at WMC 39. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
1 & 5 - WMICH 34(0:00 - 4th) 46-C.Munson 52 yards Field Goal is Good.
