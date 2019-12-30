|
Louisville beats Mississippi State 38-28 at Music City Bowl
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Consider the Louisville Cardinals' turnaround in coach Scott Satterfield's debut a smashing success.
Micale Cunningham threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 81 more, and Louisville beat Mississippi State 38-28 Monday in the Music City Bowl.
The Cardinals (8-5) rallied from a 14-point deficit by scoring 31 straight to finish their big turnaround from 2-10 last season. Louisville also finally beat Mississippi State on the field for the first time in six tries, though the series now is tied 3-3 thanks to a pair of forfeits by the Bulldogs in the 1970s.
Satterfield noted Louisville lost 22 scholarship players from last season.
''The guys that stuck it out with us is so rewarding to them to be able to come in here and finish it off with a big-time bowl win,'' Satterfield said. ''I'm so proud of these guys, particularly the seniors. But I'm excited for the young guys who'll be coming back so we can build off this. ... The momentum is going to be huge for us.''
Mississippi State (6-7) had been trying to finish the season with a three-game winning streak for the first time since 2013 and only the third time since the end of World War II. Instead, the Bulldogs go home having lost a bowl game in each of coach Joe Moorhead's two seasons.
''This season was a book in and of itself,'' Moorhead said of a season marred by suspensions. ''Certainly 6-7 was not the outcome we desired. To get bowl eligible, win an Egg Bowl and have this opportunity to play in a bowl game to me is a credit to these seniors, a credit to this staff and credit to these leaders that we were able to battle through a ton of adversity this season.''
The Cardinals had four sacks and recovered two fumbles, one returned 31 yards for a TD by safety Khane Pass.
''It popped right in my hands, a perfect bounce,'' Pass said.
Javian Hawkins led Louisville with 105 yards rushing, and he ran for a TD late. The Cardinals outgained Mississippi State 510-366.
Louisville was poised to take control on its opening drive, going from the Cardinals 3 down the field. Cunningham hit Dez Fitzpatrick on a 19-yard pass only to be stripped of the ball by linebacker Willie Gay Jr., with linebacker Tim Washington recovering for the Bulldogs just short of the end zone.
Tommy Stevens led Mississippi State on a 99-yard drive, and he put the Bulldogs up 7-0 with a 3-yard TD run. Mississippi State added an 80-yard drive and went up 14-0 on a 3-yard TD run by Nick Gibson with 10:19 left in the second quarter.
Louisville finally got on the board with a bit of trickery. Micale Cunningham lateraled left to wide receiver Tutu Atwell, who threw back across the field to a wide-open Marshon Ford, who then ran in for a 33-yard TD midway through the second. Ryan Chalifoux added a 31-yard field goal as the first half expired to pull Louisville within 14-10.
Cunningham put Louisville ahead to stay with a 24-yard TD pass to Devante Peete with 5:01 left in the third. Pass scored when he recovered the ball after Gary McCrae chopped it out of Stevens' arms. Cunningham added an 8-yard TD pass to Ford early in the fourth for a 31-14 lead.
''We got down 14 points early in the game, and the kids didn't flinch,'' Satterfield said. ''I mean they kept playing, they kept battling. The next thing you know you're right back in the game. We grabbed the momentum and poured it on.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Mississippi State: Junior running back Kylin Hill, the Southeastern Conference's leading rusher with 1,347 yards, stuck around for this bowl despite his plans to enter the NFL draft. Hill came in needing 45 yards to break the Bulldogs' single-season rushing record held by Anthony Dixon, but he finished with 3 yards on seven carries after apparently hurting an ankle early.
''He tried to fight through it,'' Moorhead said of Hill's injury. ''That's credit to him and his toughness and what he thinks of his teammates.''
Louisville: The Cardinals lost starting middle linebacker Dorian Etheridge early in the second quarter. The linebacker's left leg was under Bulldogs tight end Geor'quarius Spivey, and Etheridge tried to jerk his leg free and then kicked at Spivey trying to get free. It didn't matter, not with an offense filled with so many playmakers. Atwell caught nine passes for 147 yards, setting the single-season record with 1,276 yards receiving.
UP NEXT
Mississippi State: Moorhead does have quarterback Garrett Shrader for next season after an upper-body injury kept the freshman out of this game.
Louisville: The future is very bright for Satterfield's second season with much of his starting offense back led by Cunningham, Hawkins and Atwell.
---
Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|23
|Rushing
|9
|9
|Passing
|12
|13
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|6-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|330
|495
|Total Plays
|62
|69
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|7.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|145
|198
|Rush Attempts
|36
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|4.5
|Net Yards Passing
|185
|297
|Comp. - Att.
|17-26
|17-25
|Yards Per Pass
|7.1
|11.9
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|6-50
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-43.0
|3-44.3
|Return Yards
|44
|65
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-44
|3-65
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|185
|PASS YDS
|297
|
|
|145
|RUSH YDS
|198
|
|
|330
|TOTAL YDS
|495
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Stevens 7 QB
|T. Stevens
|17/26
|221
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Stevens 7 QB
|T. Stevens
|17
|71
|1
|24
|
N. Gibson 21 RB
|N. Gibson
|8
|54
|1
|19
|
L. Witherspoon 22 RB
|L. Witherspoon
|4
|17
|0
|11
|
K. Hill 8 RB
|K. Hill
|7
|3
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Guidry 1 WR
|S. Guidry
|7
|6
|76
|1
|20
|
O. Mitchell 5 WR
|O. Mitchell
|2
|2
|47
|1
|24
|
J. Payton 4 WR
|J. Payton
|2
|2
|39
|0
|27
|
F. Green 82 TE
|F. Green
|5
|3
|23
|0
|16
|
G. Spivey 11 TE
|G. Spivey
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. Thomas 2 WR
|D. Thomas
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
K. Hill 8 RB
|K. Hill
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
N. Gibson 21 RB
|N. Gibson
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
I. Zuber 12 WR
|I. Zuber
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 84 TE
|D. Jones
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
W. Gay Jr. 6 LB
|W. Gay Jr.
|12-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 7 S
|M. Murphy
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Washington 41 LB
|T. Washington
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Landrews 11 S
|J. Landrews
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ko. Jones 52 DE
|Ko. Jones
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|
L. Lewis 10 LB
|L. Lewis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Spencer 42 DE
|M. Spencer
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Autry 90 DT
|L. Autry
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 13 CB
|T. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rivers 5 DE
|C. Rivers
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Lovett 54 DT
|F. Lovett
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Watson 14 LB
|N. Watson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pickering 22 DT
|N. Pickering
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 2 CB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brule 18 LB
|A. Brule
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
F. Peters 38 S
|F. Peters
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Purvis 23 S
|J. Purvis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Witherspoon 22 RB
|L. Witherspoon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ke. Jones 92 DT
|Ke. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Guidry 35 S
|L. Guidry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Christmann 47 K
|J. Christmann
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Day 37 P
|T. Day
|5
|43.0
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|16/23
|279
|2
|0
|
C. Atwell 1 WR
|C. Atwell
|1/2
|33
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hawkins 10 RB
|J. Hawkins
|23
|105
|1
|24
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|16
|81
|0
|23
|
C. Atwell 1 WR
|C. Atwell
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|3
|4
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Atwell 1 WR
|C. Atwell
|11
|9
|147
|0
|25
|
M. Ford 83 TE
|M. Ford
|3
|3
|53
|2
|33
|
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
|D. Fitzpatrick
|3
|2
|37
|0
|18
|
J. Marshall 18 WR
|J. Marshall
|1
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
D. Peete 2 WR
|D. Peete
|1
|1
|24
|1
|24
|
J. Davis 85 TE
|J. Davis
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Hawkins 10 RB
|J. Hawkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Dawkins 5 WR
|S. Dawkins
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Sturghill 6 DB
|C. Sturghill
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Avery 9 LB
|C. Avery
|7-2
|2.0
|0
|
I. Hayes 33 DB
|I. Hayes
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pass 30 DB
|K. Pass
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Burns 10 LB
|R. Burns
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Whitlow 49 LB
|B. Whitlow
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Etheridge 17 LB
|D. Etheridge
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 2 DB
|C. Jones
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
Y. Abdullah 22 LB
|Y. Abdullah
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Caban 53 DL
|A. Caban
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Character 12 CB
|M. Character
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Holl 35 LB
|T. Holl
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. McCrae 93 DL
|G. McCrae
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Peterson 29 DL
|T. Peterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dorsey 91 DL
|D. Dorsey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fagot 38 DB
|J. Fagot
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Robinson 94 DL
|G. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Chalifoux 37 K
|R. Chalifoux
|1/2
|31
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. King 28 P
|M. King
|3
|44.3
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Burns 10 LB
|R. Burns
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 32-J.Turner kicks 60 yards from LOU 35 out of bounds at the MSST 5.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(15:00 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to MSST 33 for -2 yards (30-K.Pass).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 12 - MISSST 33(14:27 - 1st) 22-L.Witherspoon to MSST 32 for -1 yard (10-R.Burns).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 13 - MISSST 32(13:45 - 1st) 7-T.Stevens scrambles to MSST 41 for 9 yards (33-I.Hayes94-G.Robinson).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MISSST 41(13:07 - 1st) 37-T.Day punts 56 yards from MSST 41 Downed at the LOU 3.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Fumble (8 plays, 96 yards, 3:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 3(12:55 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 12 for 9 yards (7-M.Murphy).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - LVILLE 12(12:24 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 15 for 3 yards (42-M.Spencer).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 15(11:54 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-C.Atwell. 1-C.Atwell pushed ob at LOU 29 for 14 yards (7-M.Murphy).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 29(11:23 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins pushed ob at LOU 45 for 16 yards (6-W.Gay).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 45(10:47 - 1st) 1-C.Atwell pushed ob at MSST 46 for 9 yards (6-W.Gay).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 1 - LVILLE 46(10:16 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 85-J.Davis. 85-J.Davis to MSST 24 for 22 yards (7-M.Murphy).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 24(9:41 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to MSST 25 for -1 yard (54-F.Lovett).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 11 - LVILLE 25(9:07 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to MSST 1 FUMBLES (6-W.Gay). 41-T.Washington to MSST 1 for no gain.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- TD (9 plays, 99 yards, 4:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 1(8:58 - 1st) 7-T.Stevens to MSST 3 for 2 yards (6-C.Sturghill).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MISSST 3(8:26 - 1st) 7-T.Stevens incomplete. Intended for 1-S.Guidry.
|+24 YD
|
3 & 8 - MISSST 3(8:21 - 1st) 7-T.Stevens scrambles pushed ob at MSST 27 for 24 yards (30-K.Pass).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 27(7:48 - 1st) 7-T.Stevens to MSST 43 for 16 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 43(7:14 - 1st) 22-L.Witherspoon pushed ob at LOU 46 for 11 yards (9-C.Avery).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 46(6:33 - 1st) 7-T.Stevens complete to 4-J.Payton. 4-J.Payton to LOU 19 for 27 yards (6-C.Sturghill).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 19(5:58 - 1st) 4-J.Payton to LOU 23 for -4 yards (9-C.Avery). Penalty on LOU 9-C.Avery Facemasking 10 yards enforced at LOU 19. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 9 - MISSST 9(5:30 - 1st) 22-L.Witherspoon to LOU 3 for 6 yards (33-I.Hayes).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - MISSST 3(4:54 - 1st) 7-T.Stevens scrambles runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:48 - 1st) 47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:48 - 1st) 48-S.Goodman kicks 54 yards from MSST 35. 19-H.Hall to LOU 31 for 20 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 31(4:42 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 28 for -3 yards (38-F.Peters).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 13 - LVILLE 28(4:09 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 35 for 7 yards (7-M.Murphy).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LVILLE 35(3:27 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Atwell.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - LVILLE 35(3:22 - 1st) 28-M.King punts 41 yards from LOU 35 to the MSST 24 downed by 2-C.Jones.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 24(3:10 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to MSST 23 for -1 yard (10-R.Burns).
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - MISSST 23(2:38 - 1st) 7-T.Stevens sacked at MSST 18 for -5 yards (9-C.Avery).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 16 - MISSST 18(1:52 - 1st) 7-T.Stevens to MSST 22 for 4 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - MISSST 22(1:12 - 1st) 37-T.Day punts 55 yards from MSST 22 to the LOU 23 downed by 67-P.Blackwell.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (4 plays, 24 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 23(0:59 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-C.Atwell. 1-C.Atwell pushed ob at LOU 42 for 19 yards (41-T.Washington).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 42(0:30 - 1st) 19-H.Hall to LOU 48 for 6 yards (6-W.Gay).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LVILLE 48(15:00 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Atwell.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - LVILLE 48(14:55 - 2nd) 19-H.Hall to LOU 47 for -1 yard (6-W.Gay).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - LVILLE 47(14:16 - 2nd) 28-M.King punts 53 yards from LOU 47 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- TD (11 plays, 80 yards, 3:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 20(14:08 - 2nd) 7-T.Stevens complete to 1-S.Guidry. 1-S.Guidry to MSST 31 FUMBLES (2-C.Jones). out of bounds at the MSST 31.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 31(13:39 - 2nd) 21-N.Gibson to MSST 37 for 6 yards (33-I.Hayes).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 4 - MISSST 37(13:05 - 2nd) 21-N.Gibson pushed ob at LOU 48 for 15 yards (29-T.Peterson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 48(12:34 - 2nd) 7-T.Stevens to LOU 48 FUMBLES. 7-T.Stevens incomplete. Intended for 12-I.Zuber.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 48(12:28 - 2nd) 7-T.Stevens incomplete. Intended for 12-I.Zuber.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - MISSST 48(12:24 - 2nd) 7-T.Stevens to LOU 37 for 11 yards (38-J.Fagot).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 37(11:52 - 2nd) 21-N.Gibson to LOU 38 for -1 yard (17-D.Etheridge9-C.Avery).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - MISSST 38(11:52 - 2nd) Penalty on LOU 17-D.Etheridge Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LOU 38. No Play.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 23(11:31 - 2nd) 21-N.Gibson to LOU 4 for 19 yards (9-C.Avery).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - MISSST 4(10:57 - 2nd) 22-L.Witherspoon to LOU 3 for 1 yard (4-J.Pass35-T.Holl).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - MISSST 3(10:24 - 2nd) 21-N.Gibson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:19 - 2nd) 47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (5 plays, 72 yards, 2:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:19 - 2nd) 37-T.Day kicks 62 yards from MSST 35. 19-H.Hall to LOU 28 for 25 yards (7-M.Murphy).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 28(10:13 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to LOU 41 for 13 yards (7-M.Murphy).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 41(9:44 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 47 for 6 yards (41-T.Washington).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - LVILLE 47(9:04 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham to MSST 42 for 11 yards (7-M.Murphy).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 42(8:34 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham pushed ob at MSST 33 for 9 yards (11-J.Landrews).
|+33 YD
|
2 & 1 - LVILLE 33(8:04 - 2nd) 1-C.Atwell complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:57 - 2nd) 37-R.Chalifoux extra point is good.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:57 - 2nd) 32-J.Turner kicks 58 yards from LOU 35. 4-J.Payton to MSST 33 FUMBLES (20-T.Troutman). 32-J.Turner to MSST 33 for no gain.
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 33(7:49 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to MSST 6 for 27 yards (90-L.Autry). Penalty on LOU 66-C.Bentley Holding 10 yards enforced at MSST 32.
|Penalty
|
1 & 19 - MISSST 42(7:16 - 2nd) Penalty on LOU 1-C.Atwell False start 5 yards enforced at MSST 42. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 24 - MISSST 47(6:54 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to MSST 48 for -1 yard (14-N.Watson).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 25 - MISSST 48(6:12 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-C.Atwell. 1-C.Atwell pushed ob at MSST 29 for 19 yards (11-J.Landrews).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - MISSST 29(5:37 - 2nd) Team penalty on LOU False start 5 yards enforced at MSST 29. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - MISSST 34(5:28 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 19-H.Hall.
|No Gain
|
4 & 11 - MISSST 34(5:22 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Halftime (10 plays, 50 yards, 3:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 34(5:17 - 2nd) 7-T.Stevens complete to 1-S.Guidry. 1-S.Guidry to MSST 40 for 6 yards (30-K.Pass).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LVILLE 40(4:50 - 2nd) 7-T.Stevens complete to 82-F.Green. 82-F.Green to MSST 40 for no gain (6-C.Sturghill).
|-7 YD
|
3 & 4 - LVILLE 40(4:04 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill to MSST 33 for -7 yards (49-B.Whitlow).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - LVILLE 33(3:19 - 2nd) 37-T.Day punts 30 yards from MSST 33 to LOU 37 fair catch by 10-R.Burns.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Missed FG (10 plays, 64 yards, 5:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 37(3:14 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 35 for -2 yards (22-N.Pickering52-K.Jones).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 12 - LVILLE 35(2:41 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 47 for 12 yards (7-M.Murphy).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 47(2:16 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-C.Atwell. 1-C.Atwell to MSST 39 for 14 yards (13-T.Williams).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 39(1:52 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at MSST 43 for -4 yards (52-K.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 14 - LVILLE 43(1:18 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-C.Atwell. 1-C.Atwell to MSST 39 for 4 yards (10-L.Lewis).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 10 - LVILLE 39(0:58 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-C.Atwell. 1-C.Atwell runs ob at MSST 23 for 16 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 23(0:50 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at MSST 30 for -7 yards (52-K.Jones).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 17 - LVILLE 30(0:29 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to MSST 18 for 12 yards (6-W.Gay).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - LVILLE 18(0:12 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham spikes the ball at MSST 18 for no gain. Penalty on MSST 52-K.Jones Offside 5 yards enforced at MSST 18. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 13(0:11 - 2nd) 1-C.Atwell incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Hawkins.
|Field Goal
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 13(0:04 - 2nd) 37-R.Chalifoux 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 37-T.Day kicks 65 yards from MSST 35. 19-H.Hall to LOU 20 for 20 yards (4-J.Payton35-L.Guidry).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 20(14:53 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 16 for -4 yards (52-K.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 14 - MISSST 16(14:24 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 21 for 5 yards (13-T.Williams41-T.Washington).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 9 - MISSST 21(13:48 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-C.Atwell. 1-C.Atwell to LOU 46 for 25 yards (2-J.Jones).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 46(13:19 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to MSST 42 for 12 yards (11-J.Landrews7-M.Murphy).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 42(12:44 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at MSST 45 for -3 yards (18-A.Brule).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 13 - MISSST 45(12:04 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to MSST 42 for 3 yards (14-N.Watson35-L.Guidry).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 10 - MISSST 42(11:23 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham pushed ob at MSST 19 for 23 yards (41-T.Washington).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 19(10:53 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles pushed ob at MSST 18 for 1 yard (6-W.Gay).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISSST 18(10:21 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to MSST 15 for 3 yards (6-W.Gay).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - MISSST 15(9:46 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at MSST 16 for -1 yard (42-M.Spencer).
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - MISSST 16(9:31 - 3rd) 37-R.Chalifoux 34 yards Field Goal is No Good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (7 plays, 55 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 20(9:26 - 3rd) 21-N.Gibson to MSST 22 for 2 yards (35-T.Holl).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - LVILLE 22(8:52 - 3rd) 7-T.Stevens sacked at MSST 12 for -10 yards (49-B.Whitlow).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 18 - LVILLE 12(8:06 - 3rd) 7-T.Stevens complete to 1-S.Guidry. 1-S.Guidry to MSST 20 for 8 yards (6-C.Sturghill).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - LVILLE 20(7:30 - 3rd) 37-T.Day punts 35 yards from MSST 20 out of bounds at the LOU 45.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- TD (4 plays, 11 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 45(7:22 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Dawkins.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 45(7:17 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 45 for no gain (41-T.Washington90-L.Autry).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 10 - MISSST 45(6:42 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham pushed ob at MSST 36 for 19 yards (6-W.Gay).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 36(6:13 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to MSST 36 for no gain (54-F.Lovett5-C.Rivers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 36(5:39 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Dawkins.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - MISSST 36(5:35 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-C.Atwell. 1-C.Atwell to MSST 24 for 12 yards (7-M.Murphy).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 24(5:07 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 2-D.Peete. 2-D.Peete runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:01 - 3rd) 37-R.Chalifoux extra point is good.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:01 - 3rd) 32-J.Turner kicks 46 yards from LOU 35. 12-I.Zuber to MSST 20 for 1 yard (12-M.Character).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 20(4:56 - 3rd) 7-T.Stevens complete to 4-J.Payton. 4-J.Payton pushed ob at MSST 32 for 12 yards (2-C.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 32(4:31 - 3rd) 7-T.Stevens to MSST 33 for 1 yard (10-R.Burns).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - MISSST 33(3:55 - 3rd) 7-T.Stevens sacked at MSST 20 for -13 yards (2-C.Jones).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 22 - MISSST 20(3:06 - 3rd) 7-T.Stevens scrambles to MSST 31 FUMBLES (93-G.McCrae). 30-K.Pass runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:51 - 3rd) 37-R.Chalifoux extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(2:51 - 3rd) 32-J.Turner kicks 47 yards from LOU 35. 12-I.Zuber to MSST 25 for 7 yards (12-M.Character).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(2:48 - 3rd) 7-T.Stevens sacked at MSST 24 for -1 yard (53-A.Caban).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - MISSST 24(2:27 - 3rd) 8-K.Hill to MSST 26 for 2 yards (9-C.Avery53-A.Caban).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MISSST 26(1:36 - 3rd) 7-T.Stevens incomplete. Intended for 84-D.Jones.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - MISSST 26(1:30 - 3rd) 37-T.Day punts 39 yards from MSST 26. 10-R.Burns to LOU 35 for no gain (4-J.Payton).
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35(1:22 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 37 for 2 yards (41-T.Washington10-L.Lewis).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 8 - LVILLE 37(0:49 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-C.Atwell. 1-C.Atwell runs ob at MSST 39 for 24 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 39(0:17 - 3rd) 19-H.Hall to MSST 40 for -1 yard (5-C.Rivers54-F.Lovett).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - LVILLE 40(15:00 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham to MSST 37 for 3 yards (90-L.Autry54-F.Lovett).
|+29 YD
|
3 & 8 - LVILLE 37(14:15 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 18-J.Marshall. 18-J.Marshall to MSST 8 for 29 yards (11-J.Landrews).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - LVILLE 8(14:00 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:52 - 4th) 37-R.Chalifoux extra point is good.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Downs (10 plays, 41 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:52 - 4th) 32-J.Turner kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(13:52 - 4th) 7-T.Stevens incomplete. Intended for 82-F.Green.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 25(13:48 - 4th) 21-N.Gibson to MSST 32 for 7 yards (6-C.Sturghill).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - MISSST 32(13:15 - 4th) 21-N.Gibson to MSST 35 for 3 yards (30-K.Pass).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(12:41 - 4th) 7-T.Stevens scrambles pushed ob at MSST 39 for 4 yards (49-B.Whitlow).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MISSST 39(12:09 - 4th) 7-T.Stevens incomplete. Intended for 84-D.Jones.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - MISSST 39(12:03 - 4th) 7-T.Stevens complete to 82-F.Green. 82-F.Green to MSST 46 for 7 yards (12-M.Character33-I.Hayes).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 46(11:29 - 4th) 7-T.Stevens complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to LOU 31 for 23 yards (10-R.Burns).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 31(11:03 - 4th) 7-T.Stevens complete to 11-G.Spivey. 11-G.Spivey to LOU 18 for 13 yards (33-I.Hayes).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 18(10:32 - 4th) 7-T.Stevens complete to 1-S.Guidry. 1-S.Guidry runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:25 - 4th) 47-J.Christmann extra point is good. Team penalty on LOU Holding declined.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (6 plays, 52 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:25 - 4th) 37-T.Day kicks 61 yards from MSST 35 out of bounds at the LOU 4.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35(10:25 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 42 for 7 yards (10-L.Lewis41-T.Washington).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - LVILLE 42(9:47 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 48 for 6 yards (41-T.Washington).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 48(9:02 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 45 for -3 yards (92-K.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - LVILLE 45(8:15 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 13 - LVILLE 45(8:07 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham to MSST 50 for 5 yards (22-N.Pickering).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - LVILLE 50(7:23 - 4th) 28-M.King punts 39 yards from MSST 50 to the MSST 11 downed by 15-Q.Head.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- TD (8 plays, 71 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 11(7:12 - 4th) 8-K.Hill to MSST 17 for 6 yards (10-R.Burns).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - MISSST 17(6:52 - 4th) 8-K.Hill to MSST 22 for 5 yards (49-B.Whitlow10-R.Burns).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 22(6:36 - 4th) 7-T.Stevens complete to 8-K.Hill. 8-K.Hill to MSST 28 for 6 yards (9-C.Avery).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - MISSST 28(6:12 - 4th) Penalty on LOU 5-S.Dawkins 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at MSST 28. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 33(6:09 - 4th) 8-K.Hill to MSST 33 for no gain (9-C.Avery).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 33(5:36 - 4th) 7-T.Stevens complete to 1-S.Guidry. 1-S.Guidry to MSST 46 for 13 yards (6-C.Sturghill).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 46(5:19 - 4th) 7-T.Stevens incomplete. Intended for 21-N.Gibson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 46(5:15 - 4th) 7-T.Stevens to MSST 46 for no gain (22-Y.Abdullah).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - MISSST 46(4:47 - 4th) 7-T.Stevens complete to 21-N.Gibson. 21-N.Gibson to LOU 48 for 6 yards (22-Y.Abdullah9-C.Avery).
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - MISSST 48(4:06 - 4th) 7-T.Stevens incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Hill.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 48(4:00 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to MSST 47 for 5 yards (6-W.Gay).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 5 - LVILLE 47(3:55 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to MSST 23 for 24 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 23(3:11 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to MSST 21 for 2 yards (6-W.Gay).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - LVILLE 21(3:06 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford to MSST 9 for 12 yards (5-C.Rivers).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - LVILLE 9(2:26 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham to MSST 5 for 4 yards (6-W.Gay).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - LVILLE 5(2:19 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:13 - 4th) 37-R.Chalifoux extra point is good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:13 - 4th) 32-J.Turner kicks 61 yards from LOU 35. 12-I.Zuber to MSST 14 for 10 yards (12-M.Character).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 14(2:08 - 4th) 7-T.Stevens sacked at MSST 7 for -7 yards (9-C.Avery).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 17 - LVILLE 7(1:39 - 4th) 7-T.Stevens scrambles pushed ob at MSST 29 for 22 yards (30-K.Pass).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 29(1:28 - 4th) 7-T.Stevens complete to 1-S.Guidry. 1-S.Guidry to MSST 49 for 20 yards (33-I.Hayes).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 49(1:14 - 4th) 7-T.Stevens complete to 82-F.Green. 82-F.Green to LOU 35 for 16 yards (6-C.Sturghill).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35(0:48 - 4th) 7-T.Stevens incomplete. Intended for 82-F.Green.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 35(0:44 - 4th) 7-T.Stevens complete to 2-D.Thomas. 2-D.Thomas to LOU 24 for 11 yards (53-A.Caban).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 24(0:31 - 4th) 7-T.Stevens complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:27 - 4th) 47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35(0:27 - 4th) Penalty on MSST 11-G.Spivey Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MSST 35. No Play.
