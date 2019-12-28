|
|
|ND
|IOWAST
No. 14 Notre Dame routs Iowa State in Camping World Bowl
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) So much for the notion that No. 14 Notre Dame didn't have anything to play for in the Camping World Bowl.
A year removed from an appearance in the CFP national semifinals, the Fighting Irish closed out another double-digit win season with arguably their best all-around performance in a 33-9 victory over Iowa State on Saturday.
''I'm just so proud of our football team. 2019 will be one that I'll always remember, for a group of guys that just loved to play the game. They had such a strong brotherhood,'' coach Brian Kelly said.
''They did not listen to what the naysayers had to say about them. The negative tone, the negative people out there. All they cared about was playing the game,'' Kelly added. ''It was clean. It was about competing. Always looking to better themselves.''
Ian Book threw for 247 yards and a touchdown, Tony Jones Jr. scored on an 84-yard run and game MVP Chase Claypool had seven receptions for 146 yards and a TD for the Irish (11-2, No. 15 CFP), who finished on a six-game winning streak after losing to Michigan to tumble out of contention for a playoff berth in late October.
Notre Dame also lost to Georgia in September; however, Kelly said the team remained focused and continued to focus and get better.
''Even this week. `Notre Dame is not ready to play.' They used that as another form of motivation to show people wrong, They just read this team wrong,'' Kelly said. ''It's just so satisfying that this group has been rewarded with 11 wins. ... They overcame adversity, lived the life lessons of it. They're not perfect. They never pretended to be perfect and never wanted to be, but always strived for excellence.''
Book completed 20 of 28 passes without an interception, including a 27-yard TD throw to Claypool, who went over 1,000 yards receiving for the season and also recovered a fumble on special teams to set up an early field goal.
Iowa State (7-6) lost to four ranked teams - Iowa, Oklahoma, Baylor and Oklahoma State - by a combined 11 points this season and was hoping to end its fourth season under Matt Campbell with a signature win for a once-downtrodden program.
''You know, when we got here ... there wasn't even a thought that we could compete with teams like this. There was no thought that we could compete with the best teams in our conference,'' Campbell said. ''And, you know, to be quite honest with you, I don't know if there was a lot of people that thought we could compete with our rival in our own state.''
Brock Purdy was 17 of 30 for 222 yards and no interceptions for the Cyclones, but he was unable to get his team into the end zone after throwing for a school single-season record 27 TDs during the regular season.
The sophomore quarterback left the game in the closing minutes with what Campbell described as a high ankle sprain.
Connor Assalley kicked field goals of 41, 26 and 42 yards .
''I think why you're so disappointed is because you feel how close you really are to where you want to be,'' Campbell said.
''Getting over that hump, taking that next step , that's a great challenge,'' Campbell added. ''It's a great challenge for Iowa State football, but no greater challenge, to be honest with you, that I'd rather tackle than that.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish had 26 takeaways during the regular season, including a nation-leading 17 fumbles. The defense set the tone from the start against one of the Big 12's top passing attacks and never really allowed the high-scoring Cyclones to establish a rhythm offensively. As expected, the 6-foot-4, 229-pound Claypool was a difficult matchup for Iowa State's smallish secondary. The Irish also outrushed the Cyclones 208-45, with a huge chunk of that advantage being built on Jones' long scoring run.
Iowa State: After losing four games to ranked opponents by a combined 11 points during the regular season, the Cyclones were looking for a signature win against Notre Dame. Instead, they dug a hole with the early turnovers and never escaped. Until Jones' long run put the Irish up by three TDs, it was a fairly close game statistically. Notre Dame ran 33 plays and gained 207 yards in the first half, while Iowa State had gained 204 yards on 32 plays up to that point. Ultimately, the difference were the fumbles and the Cyclones' inability to get the ball in the end zone after scoring a school single-season record 53 touchdowns and 409 points during the regular season.
UP NEXT
Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish have won 10 or more games in three consecutive seasons for the first time since 1991-93. Book is a senior but has a year of eligibility remaining. Coach Brian Kelly faces some tough decisions for 2020, including naming an offensive coordinator after parting ways with Chip Long earlier this month. Quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees called plays in the Camping World Bowl. The Irish open next season against Navy in Dublin, Ireland, on Aug. 29.
Iowa State: The Cyclones have won 23 games over past three seasons, one shy of the program record for a three-year span. With Purdy returning after setting single-season records for passing yards, passing touchdowns, completions and total offense, the future seems bright - especially if they can turn some of those narrow losses that kept them from being more successful this year into victories. The Cyclones begin next season at home against South Dakota on Sept. 5.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|14
|Rushing
|7
|4
|Passing
|10
|9
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-13
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|450
|251
|Total Plays
|65
|59
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|208
|45
|Rush Attempts
|37
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|1.7
|Net Yards Passing
|242
|206
|Comp. - Att.
|20-28
|18-32
|Yards Per Pass
|8.6
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|3
|0
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-37.8
|5-47.2
|Return Yards
|70
|48
|Punts - Returns
|2--1
|2-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-71
|2-42
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|242
|PASS YDS
|206
|
|
|208
|RUSH YDS
|45
|
|
|450
|TOTAL YDS
|251
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
|T. Jones Jr.
|11
|135
|1
|84
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|7
|30
|0
|10
|
C. Flemister 20 RB
|C. Flemister
|6
|30
|0
|14
|
B. Lenzy 25 WR
|B. Lenzy
|3
|12
|0
|8
|
J. Armstrong 8 RB
|J. Armstrong
|8
|8
|1
|9
|
C. Finke 10 WR
|C. Finke
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Claypool 83 WR
|C. Claypool
|10
|7
|146
|1
|43
|
C. Finke 10 WR
|C. Finke
|7
|6
|46
|0
|20
|
C. Kmet 84 TE
|C. Kmet
|3
|2
|33
|0
|23
|
T. Tremble 24 TE
|T. Tremble
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Lenzy 25 WR
|B. Lenzy
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Armstrong 8 RB
|J. Armstrong
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
|T. Jones Jr.
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Owusu-Koramoah 6 LB
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|8-2
|2.0
|0
|
A. Bilal 22 LB
|A. Bilal
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. White 40 LB
|D. White
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Elliott 21 S
|J. Elliott
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pride Jr. 5 CB
|T. Pride Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gilman 11 S
|A. Gilman
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Crawford 20 CB
|S. Crawford
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Vaughn 8 CB
|D. Vaughn
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 14 DB
|K. Hamilton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bracy 28 CB
|T. Bracy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
|T. Jones Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Jones 44 DL
|Ja. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 91 DL
|A. Ogundeji
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
Jo. Jones 45 LB
|Jo. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tagovailoa-Amosa 95 DL
|M. Tagovailoa-Amosa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Franklin 55 DL
|J. Franklin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Raarup 46 LS
|A. Raarup
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Ademilola 57 DL
|Ja. Ademilola
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kareem 53 DL
|K. Kareem
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Oghoufo 29 DL
|O. Oghoufo
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hayes 9 DL
|D. Hayes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Doerer 39 K
|J. Doerer
|4/4
|51
|3/3
|15
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bramblett 19 P
|J. Bramblett
|4
|37.8
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Lenzy 25 WR
|B. Lenzy
|3
|23.7
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Finke 10 WR
|C. Finke
|2
|-0.5
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Purdy 15 QB
|B. Purdy
|17/30
|222
|0
|0
|
R. Mitchell 6 QB
|R. Mitchell
|1/2
|5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Hall 28 RB
|B. Hall
|17
|55
|0
|23
|
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
|S. Croney Jr.
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Jones 8 WR
|D. Jones
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
R. Mitchell 6 QB
|R. Mitchell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Purdy 15 QB
|B. Purdy
|7
|-16
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Pettway 7 WR
|L. Pettway
|7
|4
|54
|0
|18
|
D. Jones 8 WR
|D. Jones
|10
|4
|45
|0
|15
|
B. Hall 28 RB
|B. Hall
|5
|4
|45
|0
|29
|
T. Milton 1 WR
|T. Milton
|3
|2
|33
|0
|28
|
S. Shaw Jr. 2 WR
|S. Shaw Jr.
|4
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
C. Kolar 88 TE
|C. Kolar
|3
|3
|22
|0
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Rose 23 LB
|M. Rose
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Kyle 10 DB
|T. Kyle
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hummel 35 LB
|J. Hummel
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lewis 33 DB
|B. Lewis
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Spears Jr. 42 LB
|M. Spears Jr.
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Uwazurike 5 DE
|E. Uwazurike
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Azunna 4 DB
|A. Azunna
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 26 DB
|A. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Eisworth 12 DB
|G. Eisworth
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Vance 34 LB
|O. Vance
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. White 11 DB
|L. White
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Young 2 DB
|D. Young
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bickham 7 DB
|J. Bickham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 92 DT
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Walker 27 DB
|A. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. McMillen III 44 LB
|B. McMillen III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lima 58 DT
|R. Lima
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. McDonald 9 DE
|W. McDonald
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Assalley 96 K
|C. Assalley
|3/3
|42
|0/0
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Rivera 7 P
|J. Rivera
|5
|47.2
|4
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
|K. Nwangwu
|2
|21.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Milton 1 WR
|T. Milton
|2
|3.0
|6
|0
ND
Fighting Irish
- Fumble (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 38-P.Paddock kicks 65 yards from ISU 35. 25-B.Lenzy to ND 21 for 21 yards (44-B.McMillen).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 21(14:53 - 1st) 6-T.Jones to ND 22 for 1 yard (33-B.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ND 22(14:21 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - ND 22(14:19 - 1st) 8-J.Armstrong pushed ob at ND 28 for 6 yards (33-B.Lewis).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - ND 28(13:51 - 1st) 19-J.Bramblett punts 36 yards from ND 28. 1-T.Milton to ISU 42 FUMBLES (11-A.Gilman). 83-C.Claypool to ISU 42 for no gain.
ND
Fighting Irish
- FG (8 plays, 21 yards, 4:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 42(13:39 - 1st) 25-B.Lenzy pushed ob at ISU 34 for 8 yards (33-B.Lewis).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - ND 34(13:07 - 1st) 8-J.Armstrong to ISU 33 for 1 yard (5-E.Uwazurike).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 1 - ND 33(12:37 - 1st) 8-J.Armstrong to ISU 37 for -4 yards (26-A.Johnson).
|+10 YD
|
4 & 5 - ND 37(11:54 - 1st) 12-I.Book scrambles to ISU 27 for 10 yards (26-A.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ND 27(11:19 - 1st) 6-T.Jones to ISU 25 for 2 yards (12-G.Eisworth). Penalty on ND 84-C.Kmet Holding 10 yards enforced at ISU 27. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 20 - ND 37(10:58 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 10-C.Finke. 10-C.Finke to ISU 34 for 3 yards (92-J.Johnson33-B.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - ND 34(10:27 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 17 - ND 34(10:20 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool pushed ob at ISU 21 for 13 yards (33-B.Lewis).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - ND 21(9:39 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Fumble (5 plays, 33 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:34 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer kicks 40 yards from ND 35 to ISU 25 fair catch by 3-K.Nwangwu.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(9:28 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 48 for 23 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 48(8:54 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 48 for no gain (45-J.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 48(8:14 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall to ND 47 for 5 yards (20-S.Crawford21-J.Elliott).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - IOWAST 47(7:32 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones to ND 36 for 11 yards (28-T.Bracy).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 36(7:13 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy sacked at ND 42 for -6 yards FUMBLES (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah). 6-J.Owusu-Koramoah to ND 42 for no gain.
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (9 plays, 58 yards, 3:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 42(7:03 - 1st) 6-T.Jones pushed ob at ISU 32 for 26 yards (23-M.Rose).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 32(6:41 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 10-C.Finke. 10-C.Finke to ISU 27 for 5 yards (10-T.Kyle23-M.Rose).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - ND 27(6:06 - 1st) 6-T.Jones to ISU 24 for 3 yards (10-T.Kyle).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - ND 24(5:31 - 1st) 6-T.Jones to ISU 23 for 1 yard (5-E.Uwazurike42-M.Spears).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - ND 23(5:00 - 1st) 12-I.Book to ISU 22 for 1 yard (35-J.Hummel42-M.Spears).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 22(4:47 - 1st) 25-B.Lenzy pushed ob at ISU 20 for 2 yards (11-L.White).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - ND 20(4:21 - 1st) 6-T.Jones to ISU 19 for 1 yard.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - ND 19(3:46 - 1st) Penalty on ND 74-L.Eichenberg False start 5 yards enforced at ISU 19. No Play.
|+24 YD
|
3 & 12 - ND 24(3:26 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:20 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (7 plays, 36 yards, 3:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:20 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer kicks 61 yards from ND 35. 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 22 for 18 yards (11-A.Gilman).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 22(3:14 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 25 for 3 yards (11-A.Gilman57-J.Ademilola).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - IOWAST 25(2:38 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 25 for no gain (40-D.White91-A.Ogundeji).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 7 - IOWAST 25(2:04 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to ISU 40 for 15 yards (21-J.Elliott).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 40(1:23 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway pushed ob at ND 42 for 18 yards (5-T.Pride).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 42(0:47 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ND 42 for no gain (11-A.Gilman22-A.Bilal).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 42(0:06 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 2-S.Shaw.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - IOWAST 42(15:00 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Milton.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - IOWAST 42(14:48 - 2nd) 7-J.Rivera punts 33 yards from ND 42 to the ND 9 downed by 31-C.Greene.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 9(14:39 - 2nd) 6-T.Jones to ND 12 for 3 yards (44-B.McMillen34-O.Vance).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - ND 12(14:11 - 2nd) 12-I.Book pushed ob at ND 22 for 10 yards (4-A.Azunna).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 22(13:39 - 2nd) 6-T.Jones to ND 24 for 2 yards (4-A.Azunna34-O.Vance).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ND 24(13:10 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Kmet.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - ND 24(13:04 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 25-B.Lenzy. 25-B.Lenzy to ND 31 for 7 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - ND 31(12:22 - 2nd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 36 yards from ND 31. 1-T.Milton to ISU 33 for no gain (52-B.Bauer).
IOWAST
Cyclones
- FG (6 plays, 43 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 33(12:13 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall to ND 38 for 29 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 38(11:34 - 2nd) 25-S.Croney to ND 35 for 3 yards (22-A.Bilal29-O.Oghoufo).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - IOWAST 35(11:00 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ND 26 for 9 yards (28-T.Bracy11-A.Gilman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 26(10:27 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 7-L.Pettway.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 26(10:19 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ND 24 for 2 yards (40-D.White).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - IOWAST 24(9:37 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Jones.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - IOWAST 24(9:32 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
ND
Fighting Irish
- FG (4 plays, 32 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:27 - 2nd) 38-P.Paddock kicks 59 yards from ISU 35. 25-B.Lenzy pushed ob at ND 35 for 29 yards (21-J.Grant).
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 35(9:21 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool pushed ob at ISU 33 for 32 yards (10-T.Kyle).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ND 33(8:53 - 2nd) 10-C.Finke sacked at ISU 38 for -5 yards (23-M.Rose).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - ND 38(8:89 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Jones.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 15 - ND 38(8:06 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 8-J.Armstrong. 8-J.Armstrong runs ob at ISU 33 for 5 yards.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - ND 33(7:30 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Downs (7 plays, 20 yards, 3:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:23 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(7:23 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy scrambles to ISU 28 for 3 yards (22-A.Bilal).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - IOWAST 28(6:44 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 32 for 4 yards (22-A.Bilal).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - IOWAST 32(6:08 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy scrambles pushed ob at ISU 36 for 4 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 36(5:29 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 35 for -1 yard (22-A.Bilal).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - IOWAST 35(4:54 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 28-B.Hall.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 11 - IOWAST 35(4:50 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to ISU 45 for 10 yards (21-J.Elliott20-S.Crawford).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - IOWAST 45(4:01 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 45 for no gain (95-M.Tagovailoa-Amosa).
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (5 plays, 87 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 45(3:55 - 2nd) 20-C.Flemister to ISU 44 for 1 yard (23-M.Rose).
|+44 YD
|
2 & 9 - ND 44(3:26 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
|+43 YD
|
2 & 9 - ND 44(3:26 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool to ISU 1 for 43 yards (12-G.Eisworth).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - ND 1(3:03 - 2nd) 12-I.Book to ISU 1 for no gain (42-M.Spears).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - ND 1(2:29 - 2nd) 8-J.Armstrong runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:25 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- FG (8 plays, 67 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:25 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(2:25 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 1-T.Milton. 1-T.Milton to ND 47 for 28 yards (11-A.Gilman21-J.Elliott).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 47(2:04 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones runs ob at ND 35 for 12 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35(1:57 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway runs ob at ND 31 for 4 yards.
|+28 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWAST 31(1:52 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 2-S.Shaw. 2-S.Shaw to ND 3 for 28 yards (5-T.Pride).
|Penalty
|
1 & 3 - IOWAST 3(1:29 - 2nd) Penalty on ISU 74-B.Meeker False start 5 yards enforced at ND 3. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - IOWAST 8(1:12 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Jones.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - IOWAST 8(1:05 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 2-S.Shaw.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - IOWAST 8(0:59 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 7-L.Pettway.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - IOWAST 8(0:54 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Halftime (2 plays, 7 yards, 0:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:50 - 2nd) 38-P.Paddock kicks 62 yards from ISU 35. 25-B.Lenzy pushed ob at ND 24 for 21 yards (21-J.Grant).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 24(0:45 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Jones.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 24(0:41 - 2nd) 6-T.Jones to ND 31 for 7 yards (34-O.Vance).
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Jones.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 25(14:55 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 27 for 2 yards (40-D.White).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - IOWAST 27(14:16 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to ISU 34 for 7 yards (5-T.Pride).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - IOWAST 34(13:37 - 3rd) 7-J.Rivera punts 50 yards from ISU 34 to ND 16 fair catch by 10-C.Finke.
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (1 plays, 84 yards, 0:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+84 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 16(13:29 - 3rd) 6-T.Jones runs 84 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:14 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:14 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(13:14 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Jones.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 25(13:09 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 1-T.Milton. 1-T.Milton to ISU 30 for 5 yards (20-S.Crawford21-J.Elliott).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - IOWAST 30(12:30 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy scrambles pushed ob at ISU 30 for no gain (22-A.Bilal).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - IOWAST 30(12:11 - 3rd) 7-J.Rivera punts 48 yards from ISU 30 to the ND 22 downed by 82-L.Akers.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (4 plays, 32 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 22(11:58 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 84-C.Kmet. 84-C.Kmet pushed ob at ND 45 for 23 yards (26-A.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 45(11:24 - 3rd) 25-B.Lenzy to ND 47 for 2 yards (12-G.Eisworth).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - ND 47(10:54 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool to ISU 46 for 7 yards (23-M.Rose12-G.Eisworth).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - ND 46(10:23 - 3rd) 12-I.Book to ISU 46 for no gain (34-O.Vance58-R.Lima).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - ND 46(9:41 - 3rd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 46 yards from ISU 46 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- FG (10 plays, 55 yards, 4:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 20(9:31 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 25 for 5 yards (8-D.Vaughn11-A.Gilman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - IOWAST 25(9:00 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Jones.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 5 - IOWAST 25(8:54 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to ISU 42 for 17 yards (21-J.Elliott).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 42(8:19 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Wilson. Penalty on ND 5-T.Pride Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ISU 42. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 43(8:12 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy scrambles pushed ob at ND 39 for 4 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWAST 39(7:39 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall to ND 34 for 5 yards (55-J.Franklin).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWAST 34(6:56 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones runs ob at ND 19 for 15 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 19(6:35 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ND 19 for no gain (40-D.White).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 19(5:57 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 2-S.Shaw.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - IOWAST 19(5:47 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy sacked at ND 25 for -6 yards (91-A.Ogundeji).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 16 - IOWAST 25(5:03 - 3rd) 96-C.Assalley 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
ND
Fighting Irish
- FG (12 plays, 74 yards, 4:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:58 - 3rd) 38-P.Paddock kicks 40 yards from ISU 35 to ND 25 fair catch by 25-B.Lenzy.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(4:58 - 3rd) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 34 for 9 yards (42-M.Spears).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - ND 34(4:31 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool runs ob at ND 40 for 6 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 40(4:05 - 3rd) 6-T.Jones to ND 46 for 6 yards (4-A.Azunna).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - ND 46(3:35 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 24-T.Tremble. 24-T.Tremble to ISU 45 for 9 yards (34-O.Vance).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 45(3:09 - 3rd) 8-J.Armstrong to ISU 49 for -4 yards (5-E.Uwazurike).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - ND 49(2:36 - 3rd) 8-J.Armstrong to ISU 46 for 3 yards (11-L.White).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 11 - ND 46(2:03 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool to ISU 25 for 21 yards (42-M.Spears9-W.McDonald).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(1:31 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 10-C.Finke.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 25(1:25 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 10-C.Finke. 10-C.Finke pushed ob at ISU 5 for 20 yards (35-J.Hummel).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - ND 5(1:03 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 25-B.Lenzy.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - ND 5(0:53 - 3rd) 12-I.Book pushed ob at ISU 1 for 4 yards (5-E.Uwazurike).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - ND 1(0:22 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - ND 1(0:18 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer 19 yards Field Goal is Good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:15 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(0:15 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 34 for 9 yards (40-D.White6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - IOWAST 34(15:00 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 40 for 6 yards (22-A.Bilal6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 40(14:32 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 39 for -1 yard (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|-6 YD
|
2 & 11 - IOWAST 39(13:53 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 33 for -6 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 17 - IOWAST 33(13:15 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones to ISU 40 for 7 yards (44-J.Jones21-J.Elliott).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - IOWAST 40(12:34 - 4th) 7-J.Rivera punts 52 yards from ISU 40. 10-C.Finke pushed ob at ND 9 for 1 yard (5-E.Uwazurike).
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 9(12:27 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to ND 10 for 1 yard (10-T.Kyle).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - ND 10(11:51 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 10-C.Finke. 10-C.Finke to ND 14 for 4 yards (42-M.Spears33-B.Lewis).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 5 - ND 14(11:12 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 6-T.Jones. 6-T.Jones to ND 13 for -1 yard (10-T.Kyle33-B.Lewis).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - ND 13(10:31 - 4th) 19-J.Bramblett punts 33 yards from ND 13 to ND 46 fair catch by 1-T.Milton.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Downs (4 plays, -2 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 46(10:24 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Jones.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 46(10:18 - 4th) 8-D.Jones to ND 43 for 3 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - IOWAST 43(9:37 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall to ND 37 for 6 yards (21-J.Elliott53-K.Kareem).
|Sack
|
4 & 1 - IOWAST 37(8:52 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy sacked at ISU 48 for -15 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
ND
Fighting Irish
- FG (8 plays, 28 yards, 4:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 48(8:44 - 4th) 12-I.Book to ISU 43 for 5 yards (35-J.Hummel).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - ND 43(8:16 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 10-C.Finke. 10-C.Finke pushed ob at ISU 30 for 13 yards (23-M.Rose12-G.Eisworth).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 30(7:44 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to ISU 30 for no gain (10-T.Kyle12-G.Eisworth).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 30(7:13 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 6-T.Jones. 6-T.Jones to ISU 28 for 2 yards (2-D.Young).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - ND 28(6:27 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 84-C.Kmet. 84-C.Kmet pushed ob at ISU 18 for 10 yards (7-J.Bickham).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 18(5:52 - 4th) 6-T.Jones to ISU 17 for 1 yard (23-M.Rose).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 9 - ND 17(5:14 - 4th) 8-J.Armstrong to ISU 21 for -4 yards (35-J.Hummel5-E.Uwazurike).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 13 - ND 21(4:39 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 10-C.Finke. 10-C.Finke to ISU 20 for 1 yard (23-M.Rose).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - ND 20(3:59 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer 39 yards Field Goal is Good. Team penalty on ISU Running into kicker declined.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:53 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35. 3-K.Nwangwu pushed ob at ISU 24 for 24 yards (5-T.Pride).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 24(3:46 - 4th) 6-R.Mitchell complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to ISU 29 for 5 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - IOWAST 29(3:10 - 4th) 6-R.Mitchell to ISU 29 for no gain (8-D.Vaughn29-O.Oghoufo).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - IOWAST 29(2:38 - 4th) 6-R.Mitchell incomplete. Intended for 7-L.Pettway.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - IOWAST 29(2:35 - 4th) 7-J.Rivera punts 53 yards from ISU 29. 10-C.Finke to ND 16 for -2 yards (82-L.Akers).
ND
Fighting Irish
- End of Game (4 plays, 26 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 16(2:25 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister pushed ob at ND 30 for 14 yards (27-A.Walker).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 30(1:45 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to ND 39 for 9 yards (2-D.Young44-B.McMillen).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - ND 39(1:00 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to ND 44 for 5 yards (35-J.Hummel).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 44(0:26 - 4th) 15-P.Jurkovec kneels at ND 42 for -2 yards.
