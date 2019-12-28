|
|
|AF
|WASHST
Air Force tops Washington State 31-21 at Cheez-It Bowl
PHOENIX (AP) Air Force clung to a three-point lead, the clock showing plenty of time left for one of the nation's most prolific offenses.
A field goal was not going to be good enough. The Falcons needed a touchdown to leave Washington State no chance.
Going for it on fourth down was the only option - and it worked.
Kadin Remsberg ran for 178 yards and stretched to the pylon for a 3-yard touchdown on a late fourth down, lifting No. 24 Air Force to a 31-21 victory over Washington State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Friday night.
''A tad bit was a gut feeling, but you're also thinking situationally,'' Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said. ''You see it as was an opportunity to make it a two-score game and Kade made a big-time play.''
The Falcons (11-2) had their triple option working to near perfection, grinding out 371 yards rushing while setting a Cheez-It Bowl time of possession record of 43:24.
Donald Hammond III scored two touchdowns and Air Force carried a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter, yet couldn't shake the high-scoring Cougars.
Anthony Gordon, the FBS passing leader, kept Washington State within reach, throwing for 351 yards and three touchdowns. He hit Brandon Arconado on a 13-yard TD to pull Washington State (6-7) within 24-21 late in the fourth quarter, giving the Cougars a shot at the comeback finish.
Air Force methodically worked the ball down to Washington State's 4-yard line, but failed to punch the ball into the end zone on three tries. After a timeout, Hammond ran an option left and pitched the ball to Remsberg, who got the edge and reached the ball to the pylon with a defender draping him. The touchdown was upheld on review.
''I knew I had to score and I was going to do everything I could to get into the end zone,'' Remsberg said. ''I felt like I had the touchdown.''
The 2018 game was dubbed the Cheez-INT Bowl after TCU and California combined for nine interceptions.
A year later, Air Force and Washington State brought philosophical differences to the desert.
The Falcons like to stay grounded, running 57 times a game while finishing third in the FBS at 292.5 yards per game.
The Cougars love to fly, putting it up 56 times a game to lead the nation with nearly 450 yards a game.
Washington State started the Cheez-It Bowl quickly, racing down the field with a series of completions, only to get stuffed by an Air Force goal-line stand.
The Falcons' opening drive was a yard-churning, clock-winding grind, covering 98 yards in 20 plays and 12:23. Hammond capped it with a 1-yard TD run.
Air Force's next two drives took less time combined than the first, ending in Jake Koehnke's 28-yard field goal and Taven Birdow's 3-yard run after Gordon lost a fumble at Washington State's 23.
''We just couldn't get off the field,'' Washington State coach Mike Leach said.
The Cougars had two more quick-hitting drives to pull within 17-14 at halftime on Gordon's two TD passes.
Air Force went right back to the ground to open the second half; 13 plays, 75 yards, capped by Hammond's 7-yard TD run.
Washington State had another fourth-down failure, this one at Air Force's 5-yard line, but bounced back quickly with Gordon's TD pass to Arconado.
The Cougars just couldn't stop Air Force and Remsberg's diving TD run capped another long scoring drive to seal it.
''Our whole goal for the defensive front was to collapse the middle to make them bounce it out,'' Washington State defensive lineman Misiona Aiolupotea-Pei said. ''We were unable to to keep our pads low and make plays.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Air Force won the line of scrimmage and its 11th game of the season, second only to 12-win seasons in 1985 and 1998.
Washington State was hurt by the two failed fourth downs and its inability to decipher Air Force's triple option.
FOURTH-DOWN DECISIONS
Leach has been known as a gambler on fourth downs, often preferring to go for it over punting or kicking field goals. He stuck by his decisions at the Cheez-It Bowl, even though neither worked.
''I believed we'd get it. We have all year, for the most part,'' he said. ''I know Air Force goes for it a lot, but there's those who think we invented going for it.''
UP NEXT
Hammond and Remsberg are juniors, but Air Force will have to replace three starters on the offensive line and six starters on defense.
Washington State will have to find its next quarterback with Gordon set to graduate and will lose Arconado. Most of the other Cougars' skill players still have eligibility left, so they should be in decent shape if a quarterback steps up.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|15
|Rushing
|27
|1
|Passing
|0
|14
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|3-9
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|2-5
|Total Net Yards
|400
|354
|Total Plays
|81
|50
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|370
|15
|Rush Attempts
|69
|8
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|1.9
|Net Yards Passing
|30
|339
|Comp. - Att.
|4-12
|28-42
|Yards Per Pass
|2.5
|8.1
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|3-45
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|4
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-38.0
|1-46.0
|Return Yards
|19
|159
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-29
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-19
|5-99
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-31
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|30
|PASS YDS
|339
|
|
|370
|RUSH YDS
|15
|
|
|400
|TOTAL YDS
|354
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Hammond III 5 QB
|D. Hammond III
|4/12
|30
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Remsberg 24 RB
|K. Remsberg
|26
|178
|1
|22
|
T. Birdow 33 FB
|T. Birdow
|20
|108
|1
|13
|
D. Hammond III 5 QB
|D. Hammond III
|15
|62
|2
|9
|
C. Mallard 25 FB
|C. Mallard
|5
|17
|0
|6
|
N. Eriksen 19 RB
|N. Eriksen
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Waters 20 WR
|B. Waters
|6
|2
|12
|0
|10
|
G. Sanders 7 WR
|G. Sanders
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
B. Peterson 27 WR
|B. Peterson
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Kinamon 23 WR
|D. Kinamon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Kauppila 22 S
|G. Kauppila
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Lewis 6 CB
|Z. Lewis
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Theil 14 S
|G. Theil
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 40 LB
|K. Johnson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Donaldson 30 LB
|G. Donaldson
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Fifita 99 NT
|M. Fifita
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Fejedelem 2 S
|J. Fejedelem
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Meeks 38 LB
|D. Meeks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bugg III 3 CB
|M. Bugg III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ksiazek 48 DE
|J. Ksiazek
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Herrera 49 DT
|C. Herrera
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Koehnke 92 K
|J. Koehnke
|1/1
|28
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Scott 15 P
|C. Scott
|2
|38.0
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Morgan 41 LB
|P. Morgan
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Peterson 27 WR
|B. Peterson
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Gordon 18 QB
|A. Gordon
|28/42
|351
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Arconado 19 WR
|B. Arconado
|14
|11
|167
|1
|30
|
D. Martin 1 WR
|D. Martin
|3
|1
|69
|0
|58
|
M. Borghi 21 RB
|M. Borghi
|7
|5
|31
|1
|10
|
R. Bell 9 WR
|R. Bell
|2
|2
|27
|0
|23
|
E. Winston Jr. 8 WR
|E. Winston Jr.
|7
|5
|25
|0
|13
|
D. Patmon 12 WR
|D. Patmon
|5
|3
|22
|1
|16
|
T. Harris 5 WR
|T. Harris
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Woods 13 LB
|J. Woods
|16-4
|0.0
|0
|
B. Beekman 26 S
|B. Beekman
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Aiolupotea-Pei 90 DL
|M. Aiolupotea-Pei
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thomas 25 S
|S. Thomas
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|
L. McDougle 9 DL
|L. McDougle
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kwete 96 DL
|C. Kwete
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stone Jr. 10 LB
|R. Stone Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hicks III 18 CB
|G. Hicks III
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Strong 4 CB
|M. Strong
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Block 50 DL
|K. Block
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 37 LB
|J. Rogers
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ross 1 S
|T. Ross
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Taylor III 27 LB
|W. Taylor III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Oguayo 30 DL
|N. Oguayo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 82 LB
|T. Brown
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Rodgers III 92 DL
|W. Rodgers III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Mazza 40 K
|B. Mazza
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Draguicevich III 94 P
|O. Draguicevich III
|1
|46.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Winston Jr. 8 WR
|E. Winston Jr.
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
WASHST
Cougars
- Downs (8 plays, 71 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 92-J.Koehnke kicks 54 yards from AF 35. 5-T.Harris to WST 28 for 17 yards (16-C.Taylor).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 28(14:50 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston pushed ob at WST 33 for 5 yards (6-Z.Lewis).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 5 - WASHST 33(14:30 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to AF 46 for 21 yards (22-G.Kauppila).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 46(14:09 - 1st) 21-M.Borghi pushed ob at AF 29 for 17 yards (6-Z.Lewis).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 29(13:40 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to AF 6 for 23 yards (40-K.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 6 - WASHST 6(13:05 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Arconado.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WASHST 6(12:57 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Martin.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - WASHST 6(12:54 - 1st) 21-M.Borghi to AF 2 for 4 yards (40-K.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 2 - WASHST 2(12:20 - 1st) 21-M.Borghi to AF 1 for 1 yard (2-J.Fejedelem48-J.Ksiazek).
AF
Falcons
- TD (21 plays, 98 yards, 11:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 2(12:15 - 1st) 33-T.Birdow to AF 10 for 8 yards (9-L.McDougle90-M.Aiolupotea-Pei).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - AF 10(11:32 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond to AF 16 for 6 yards (92-W.Rodgers13-J.Woods).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 16(10:54 - 1st) 33-T.Birdow to AF 20 for 4 yards (9-L.McDougle).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - AF 20(10:15 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 24 for 4 yards (26-B.Beekman).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - AF 24(9:31 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond to AF 27 for 3 yards (27-W.Taylor9-L.McDougle).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 27(8:57 - 1st) 25-C.Mallard to AF 33 for 6 yards (13-J.Woods).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 4 - AF 33(8:24 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 46 for 13 yards (26-B.Beekman).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 46(7:45 - 1st) 33-T.Birdow to WST 49 for 5 yards (37-J.Rogers).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - AF 49(7:04 - 1st) 33-T.Birdow to WST 45 for 4 yards (10-R.Stone).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - AF 45(6:21 - 1st) 33-T.Birdow to WST 39 for 6 yards (13-J.Woods50-K.Block).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 39(5:47 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond to WST 34 for 5 yards (90-M.Aiolupotea-Pei).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - AF 34(5:02 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg to WST 24 for 10 yards (13-J.Woods10-R.Stone).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AF 24(4:25 - 1st) Penalty on AF 77-P.Ferguson False start 5 yards enforced at WST 24. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - AF 29(4:19 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond to WST 27 for 2 yards (10-R.Stone).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - AF 27(3:43 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond complete to 20-B.Waters. 20-B.Waters to WST 25 for 2 yards (13-J.Woods).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 11 - AF 25(2:58 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond complete to 20-B.Waters. 20-B.Waters to WST 15 for 10 yards (26-B.Beekman).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - AF 15(2:14 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond to WST 13 for 2 yards (13-J.Woods).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 13(1:43 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg to WST 8 for 5 yards (18-G.Hicks).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - AF 8(1:07 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg to WST 3 for 5 yards (13-J.Woods).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - AF 3(0:33 - 1st) 25-C.Mallard to WST 1 for 2 yards (90-M.Aiolupotea-Pei13-J.Woods).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - AF 1(15:00 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:52 - 2nd) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
WASHST
Cougars
- TD (11 plays, 74 yards, 4:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:52 - 2nd) 92-J.Koehnke kicks 59 yards from AF 35. 5-T.Harris to WST 26 for 20 yards (47-N.King).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 26(14:46 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 5-T.Harris. 5-T.Harris to WST 29 for 3 yards (30-G.Donaldson2-J.Fejedelem).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WASHST 29(14:20 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Harris.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - WASHST 29(14:17 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to WST 42 for 13 yards (22-G.Kauppila).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 42(13:52 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 42(13:44 - 2nd) 21-M.Borghi to WST 46 for 4 yards (30-G.Donaldson).
|+28 YD
|
3 & 6 - WASHST 46(13:10 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to AF 26 for 28 yards (6-Z.Lewis).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 26(12:32 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 12-D.Patmon. 12-D.Patmon to AF 10 for 16 yards (6-Z.Lewis).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 10(12:03 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 12-D.Patmon. 12-D.Patmon to AF 6 for 4 yards (40-K.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - WASHST 6(11:33 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to AF 2 for 4 yards (14-G.Theil).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - WASHST 2(10:52 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Arconado.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - WASHST 2(10:48 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 12-D.Patmon. 12-D.Patmon runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:43 - 2nd) 40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
AF
Falcons
- FG (14 plays, 65 yards, 6:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:43 - 2nd) 33-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 25(10:43 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond to AF 28 for 3 yards (10-R.Stone).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - AF 28(9:58 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 37 for 9 yards (90-M.Aiolupotea-Pei).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 37(9:22 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 46 FUMBLES (37-J.Rogers). out of bounds at the AF 44.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - AF 44(9:15 - 2nd) 33-T.Birdow to WST 46 for 10 yards (90-M.Aiolupotea-Pei82-T.Brown).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 46(8:38 - 2nd) 33-T.Birdow to WST 43 for 3 yards (90-M.Aiolupotea-Pei).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - AF 43(8:03 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg pushed ob at WST 34 for 9 yards (13-J.Woods).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 34(7:21 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg pushed ob at WST 30 for 4 yards (37-J.Rogers).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - AF 30(6:45 - 2nd) 25-C.Mallard to WST 25 for 5 yards (13-J.Woods30-N.Oguayo).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - AF 25(6:07 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond to WST 23 for 2 yards (4-M.Strong13-J.Woods).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 23(5:34 - 2nd) 19-N.Eriksen pushed ob at WST 15 for 8 yards (26-B.Beekman).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - AF 15(5:13 - 2nd) 33-T.Birdow to WST 10 for 5 yards (26-B.Beekman18-G.Hicks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AF 10(4:39 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to WST 10 for no gain (26-B.Beekman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AF 10(3:55 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond incomplete. Intended for 20-B.Waters.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - AF 10(3:51 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond incomplete. Intended for 20-B.Waters.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - AF 10(3:44 - 2nd) 92-J.Koehnke 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
WASHST
Cougars
- Fumble (1 plays, 50 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:39 - 2nd) 92-J.Koehnke kicks 58 yards from AF 35. 5-T.Harris runs ob at WST 27 for 20 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 27(3:32 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon sacked at WST 23 for -4 yards FUMBLES (30-G.Donaldson). 49-C.Herrera to WST 23 for no gain.
AF
Falcons
- TD (5 plays, 38 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 23(3:27 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond to WST 20 for 3 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - AF 20(2:46 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to WST 12 for 8 yards (25-S.Thomas).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 12(2:08 - 2nd) 33-T.Birdow to WST 3 for 9 yards (18-G.Hicks).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - AF 3(1:23 - 2nd) 33-T.Birdow runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:19 - 2nd) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AF 35(1:19 - 2nd) Penalty on WST 27-W.Taylor Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at AF 35. No Play.
WASHST
Cougars
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:19 - 2nd) 92-J.Koehnke kicks 50 yards from AF 50 to WST End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(1:19 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to WST 37 for 12 yards (14-G.Theil).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 37(1:02 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Winston.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 37(0:57 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 21-M.Borghi.
|+58 YD
|
3 & 10 - WASHST 37(0:48 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 1-D.Martin. 1-D.Martin pushed ob at AF 5 for 58 yards (14-G.Theil).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - WASHST 5(0:33 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:24 - 2nd) 40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
AF
Falcons
- Halftime (4 plays, 9 yards, 0:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:24 - 2nd) 33-J.Crane kicks 35 yards from WST 35. 41-P.Morgan to AF 30 for no gain.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 30(0:24 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg pushed ob at AF 47 for 17 yards (13-J.Woods).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AF 47(0:15 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Kinamon.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - AF 47(0:09 - 2nd) 33-T.Birdow to WST 47 for 6 yards (82-T.Brown).
|Int
|
3 & 4 - AF 47(0:03 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 25-S.Thomas at WST 8. 25-S.Thomas to WST 39 for 31 yards (66-N.Laufenberg). Penalty on WST 27-W.Taylor Personal Foul declined.
AF
Falcons
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 6:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 33-J.Crane kicks 40 yards from WST 35 to AF 25 fair catch by 20-B.Waters.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 25(15:00 - 3rd) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 24 for -1 yard (26-B.Beekman).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - AF 24(14:19 - 3rd) 5-D.Hammond complete to 7-G.Sanders. 7-G.Sanders to AF 34 for 10 yards (25-S.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - AF 34(13:49 - 3rd) 33-T.Birdow to AF 34 for no gain (9-L.McDougle).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - AF 34(13:22 - 3rd) 5-D.Hammond to AF 36 for 2 yards (50-K.Block).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 36(13:00 - 3rd) 5-D.Hammond complete to 27-B.Peterson. 27-B.Peterson to AF 44 for 8 yards (13-J.Woods18-G.Hicks).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - AF 44(12:19 - 3rd) 25-C.Mallard to AF 47 for 3 yards (30-N.Oguayo).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 47(11:43 - 3rd) 24-K.Remsberg to WST 40 for 13 yards (13-J.Woods25-S.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AF 40(11:10 - 3rd) 5-D.Hammond incomplete. Intended for 7-G.Sanders.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - AF 40(11:04 - 3rd) 24-K.Remsberg pushed ob at WST 22 for 18 yards (26-B.Beekman).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 22(10:26 - 3rd) 5-D.Hammond to WST 16 for 6 yards (13-J.Woods).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - AF 16(9:47 - 3rd) 24-K.Remsberg to WST 10 for 6 yards (13-J.Woods).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 10(9:09 - 3rd) 24-K.Remsberg to WST 7 for 3 yards (50-K.Block25-S.Thomas).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - AF 7(8:24 - 3rd) 5-D.Hammond runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:19 - 3rd) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
WASHST
Cougars
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:19 - 3rd) 92-J.Koehnke kicks 56 yards from AF 35. 5-T.Harris to WST 28 for 19 yards (16-C.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 28(8:12 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Patmon.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 28(8:07 - 3rd) 21-M.Borghi to WST 29 for 1 yard (99-M.Fifita49-C.Herrera).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WASHST 29(7:24 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Patmon.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - WASHST 29(7:22 - 3rd) 94-O.Draguicevich punts 46 yards from WST 29 to AF 25 fair catch by 27-B.Peterson.
AF
Falcons
- Punt (9 plays, 36 yards, 4:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 25(7:15 - 3rd) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 30 for 5 yards (13-J.Woods).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - AF 30(6:29 - 3rd) 5-D.Hammond to AF 36 for 6 yards (96-C.Kwete).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AF 36(5:48 - 3rd) 33-T.Birdow to AF 36 for no gain (90-M.Aiolupotea-Pei50-K.Block).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - AF 36(5:09 - 3rd) 5-D.Hammond incomplete. Intended for 7-G.Sanders. Penalty on WST 9-L.McDougle Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at AF 36. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 49(5:02 - 3rd) 33-T.Birdow to WST 36 for 13 yards (13-J.Woods).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AF 36(4:27 - 3rd) 33-T.Birdow to WST 36 for no gain (9-L.McDougle).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - AF 36(3:45 - 3rd) 24-K.Remsberg to WST 31 for 5 yards (25-S.Thomas). Penalty on AF 61-S.Hattok Illegal low block 15 yards enforced at WST 31.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 20 - AF 46(3:30 - 3rd) 24-K.Remsberg to WST 39 for 7 yards (10-R.Stone).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - AF 39(2:40 - 3rd) 5-D.Hammond incomplete. Intended for 20-B.Waters.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - AF 39(2:36 - 3rd) 15-C.Scott punts 39 yards from WST 39 to WST End Zone. touchback.
WASHST
Cougars
- Downs (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 20(2:27 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to WST 33 for 13 yards (14-G.Theil40-K.Johnson).
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 33(2:05 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to AF 37 for 30 yards (22-G.Kauppila).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 37(1:30 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to AF 31 for 6 yards (40-K.Johnson).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 4 - WASHST 31(0:56 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to AF 13 for 18 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 13(0:18 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 13(0:11 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to AF 9 for 4 yards (3-M.Bugg).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - WASHST 9(15:00 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to AF 5 for 4 yards (40-K.Johnson66-M.Fifita).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - WASHST 5(14:18 - 4th) 21-M.Borghi to AF 5 for no gain (2-J.Fejedelem48-J.Ksiazek).
AF
Falcons
- Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 5(14:10 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond to AF 14 for 9 yards (25-S.Thomas13-J.Woods).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - AF 14(13:27 - 4th) 33-T.Birdow to AF 17 for 3 yards (96-C.Kwete82-T.Brown).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 17(12:50 - 4th) 33-T.Birdow to AF 28 for 11 yards (1-T.Ross).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 28(12:17 - 4th) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 23 FUMBLES (24-K.Remsberg). 24-K.Remsberg recovers at the AF 23. 24-K.Remsberg to AF 23 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - AF 23(11:40 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond incomplete. Intended for 20-B.Waters.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - AF 23(11:35 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - AF 23(11:28 - 4th) 15-C.Scott punts 37 yards from AF 23. 8-E.Winston to AF 31 for 29 yards (66-N.Laufenberg).
WASHST
Cougars
- TD (4 plays, 31 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 31(11:15 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to AF 28 for 3 yards (30-G.Donaldson).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - WASHST 28(10:43 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to AF 13 for 15 yards (22-G.Kauppila).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 13(10:11 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Arconado.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 13(10:05 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:59 - 4th) 40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
AF
Falcons
- TD (10 plays, 60 yards, 6:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:59 - 4th) 40-B.Mazza kicks 44 yards from WST 35. 27-B.Peterson to AF 40 for 19 yards (42-H.Djibril).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 40(9:52 - 4th) 24-K.Remsberg to WST 38 for 22 yards (1-T.Ross).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 38(9:07 - 4th) 33-T.Birdow to WST 33 for 5 yards (4-M.Strong).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - AF 33(8:24 - 4th) 24-K.Remsberg to WST 20 for 13 yards (25-S.Thomas).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 20(7:46 - 4th) 24-K.Remsberg to WST 22 for -2 yards (96-C.Kwete).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 12 - AF 22(7:03 - 4th) 33-T.Birdow to WST 12 for 10 yards (96-C.Kwete).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - AF 12(6:17 - 4th) 33-T.Birdow to WST 9 for 3 yards (18-G.Hicks).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 9 - AF 9(5:38 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond to WST 4 for 5 yards (13-J.Woods1-T.Ross).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - AF 4(4:53 - 4th) 25-C.Mallard to WST 3 for 1 yard (50-K.Block18-G.Hicks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - AF 3(4:11 - 4th) 24-K.Remsberg to WST 3 for no gain (4-M.Strong).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 3 - AF 3(3:58 - 4th) 24-K.Remsberg runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:50 - 4th) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
WASHST
Cougars
- Downs (12 plays, 32 yards, 2:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:50 - 4th) 92-J.Koehnke kicks 57 yards from AF 35. 88-R.Fisher to WST 31 for 23 yards (23-D.Kinamon).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 31(3:41 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to WST 40 for 9 yards (22-G.Kauppila).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - WASHST 40(3:14 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to WST 49 for 9 yards (6-Z.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 49(2:49 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 21-M.Borghi.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 49(2:45 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Winston.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - WASHST 49(2:38 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to AF 46 for 5 yards (38-D.Meeks).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 5 - WASHST 46(2:04 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to AF 39 for 7 yards (22-G.Kauppila).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 39(1:45 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Martin.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 39(1:37 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to AF 25 for 14 yards (2-J.Fejedelem). Penalty on WST 1-D.Martin Pass interference 15 yards enforced at AF 39. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 25 - WASHST 46(1:31 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to AF 44 for 10 yards (14-G.Theil).
|Sack
|
3 & 15 - WASHST 44(1:06 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon sacked at WST 48 for -8 yards (99-M.Fifita).
|No Gain
|
4 & 23 - WASHST 48(0:58 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Winston.
|+11 YD
|
4 & 23 - WASHST 48(0:58 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston 1-D.Martin to AF 41 FUMBLES. 1-D.Martin to AF 41 for no gain.
-
BUFF
CHARLO
31
9
Final ESPN
-
UTAHST
KENTST
41
51
Final ESPN2
-
CMICH
SDGST
11
48
Final ESPN
-
LIB
GAS
23
16
Final CBSSN
-
SMU
FAU
28
52
Final ABC
-
FIU
ARKST
26
34
Final ESPN
-
19BOISE
WASH
7
38
Final ABC
-
20APLST
UAB
31
17
Final ESPN
-
UCF
MRSHL
48
25
Final ESPN
-
BYU
HAWAII
34
38
Final ESPN
-
LATECH
MIAMI
14
0
Final ESPN
-
PITT
EMICH
34
30
Final ESPN
-
UNC
TEMPLE
55
13
Final ESPN
-
MICHST
WAKE
27
21
Final ESPN
-
25OKLAST
TXAM
21
24
Final ESPN
-
22USC
16IOWA
24
49
Final FS1
-
AF
WASHST
31
21
Final ESPN
-
15ND
IOWAST
0
053.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
17MEMP
10PSU
0
060.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
4OKLA
1LSU
0
076 O/U
-13.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPN
-
3CLEM
2OHIOST
0
062.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 8:00pm ESPN
-
WKY
WMICH
0
054.5 O/U
+3
Mon 12:30pm ESPN
-
CAL
ILL
0
043.5 O/U
+6
Mon 4:00pm FOX
-
MISSST
LVILLE
0
063 O/U
+4
Mon 4:00pm ESPN
-
9FLA
24UVA
0
054.5 O/U
+14.5
Mon 8:00pm ESPN
-
VATECH
UK
0
046.5 O/U
+2.5
Tue 12:00pm ESPN
-
FSU
ARIZST
0
054 O/U
-4
Tue 2:00pm CBS
-
23NAVY
KSTATE
0
052.5 O/U
+2.5
Tue 3:45pm ESPN
-
WYO
GAST
0
048.5 O/U
+7
Tue 4:30pm CBSSN
-
11UTAH
TEXAS
0
055 O/U
+7
Tue 7:30pm ESPN
-
18MINN
12AUBURN
0
053.5 O/U
-7
Wed 1:00pm ESPN
-
14MICH
13BAMA
0
058 O/U
-7
Wed 1:00pm ABC
-
6OREG
8WISC
0
051.5 O/U
-2.5
Wed 5:00pm ESPN
-
5UGA
7BAYLOR
0
041.5 O/U
+5.5
Wed 8:45pm ESPN
-
BC
21CINCY
0
055.5 O/U
-7
Thu 3:00pm ESPN
-
IND
TENN
0
052.5 O/U
-1.5
Thu 7:00pm ESPN
-
OHIO
NEVADA
0
058.5 O/U
+8
Fri 3:30pm ESPN
-
USM
TULANE
0
056.5 O/U
-7
Sat 11:30am ESPN
-
LALAF
MIAOH
0
055.5 O/U
+14
Mon 7:30pm ESPN