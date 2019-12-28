|
|MEMP
|PSU
No. 13 Penn State tops No. 15 Memphis 53-39 in Cotton Bowl
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) All-America linebacker Micah Parsons led the big blitz for Penn State, and he had Brady White all wrapped up when the Memphis quarterback suddenly flipped away the ball - right into the hands of Garrett Taylor.
On a day when the Nittany Lions' defense gave up its most points and yards all season, Taylor turned that gift into a 15-yard interception return for a touchdown in a 53-39 victory over the Group of Five Tigers on Saturday in the highest-scoring Cotton Bowl ever.
''A huge momentum shift,'' Taylor said.
Journey Brown ran for 202 yards with two long touchdowns, but the Parsons-created pick-six came three plays after Brown was stopped short on a fourth-and-1. Taylor put the Nittany Lions (11-2, No. 10 CFP) up 45-36 going into the fourth quarter.
''For our defense to come back and what you probably consider a sudden-change situation, and be able to get that play, I think it was a huge momentum play,'' coach James Franklin said.
Said Parsons: ''The game was going back and forth, and I thought the team who had a defensive turnover would win, and we got one when we needed.''
Brown was the offensive MVP and Parsons, with 14 tackles and two sacks, was the game's top defensive player. Both had gone back and forth about that possibility during practice this week.
American Athletic Conference champion Memphis (12-2, No. 17 CFP) played its first game under coach Ryan Silverfield. The offensive line coach was promoted when Mike Norvell left after four seasons to become Florida State's coach earlier this month.
''It just didn't end the way we wanted to,'' Silverfield said. ''I have to do a better job as a head coach to make sure all three phases are prepared. That's 100% on me. That won't happen moving forward.''
White was 32-of-51 passing for 454 yards with two interceptions. He had a rushing touchdown, as did Patrick Taylor Jr. and Kenneth Gainwell. The rest of the Tigers' points came on a Cotton Bowl-record six field goals by Riley Patterson, including a record-long 51-yarder.
''I don't care about performances ... but I care about wins,'' White said. ''I want championships, I want wins.''
The Tigers, who set a school record for victories while winning their first outright conference title since 1969, finished with 542 total yards. But White was sacked a season-high six times and didn't throw a touchdown for the first time since the season opener.
''We go against him all the time ... nobody prepares and prepares for those opportunities and those moments more than this guy does,'' Brown said of Parsons, who was sitting right by him.
Freshman running back Noah Cain added 92 yards and two touchdowns rushing for Penn State, which won for the 30th time in its 50 bowl appearances.
The Nittany Lions had 529 total yards. Brown got his 202 rushing yards on 16 carries, including a tackle-shredding 32-yard touchdown early and a 56-yard score when he went up the middle virtually untouched.
BIG PICTURE
Memphis: The Tigers wrapped up the most successful four-year stretch in school history with 38 victories, but this senior class never won a bowl game. Memphis has been to a bowl in each of the past six seasons, a school record, but has lost its last five bowl games.
Penn State: The Nittany Lions had allowed only 14.1 points per game in the regular season, and the most yards allowed had been 462. Penn State played in its third New Year's Six game in four years and finished with 11 wins for the third time in that span.
EXTRA POINTS
The announced attendance of 54,828 was the lowest for the Cotton Bowl since New Year's Day 1948. This was the 11th Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium, and the lowest previous in the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys had been 59,615 five seasons ago when Western Michigan, another Group of Five team, played Wisconsin. ... The eight combined rushing touchdowns were the most for a New Year's Six game. ... Patterson's six field goals were also a NY6 record. ... Big Ten teams are 5-1 in the Cotton Bowl. ... Group of Five teams are 3-3 in New Year's Six games.
UP NEXT
Memphis awaits a final decision from White, a 23-year-old former graduate transfer, on whether he will return for his final season of eligibility next year. The Tigers played the Cotton Bowl without two of their seniors - tight end Joey Magnifico (knee) and left tackle Scott Dill (left team). Gainwell finished his redshirt freshman season with 1,459 yards and 13 touchdowns rushing. Silverfield's first regular-season game as coach comes Sept. 5 at home in the season opener against Arkansas State.
Penn State could return all of its starting offensive skill players, including quarterback Sean Clifford and Brown, since none was a senior this season. Parsons was a sophomore. Franklin, who finished his sixth season with the Nittany Lions, has a new contract through 2022. Penn State's 2020 opener is Sept. 5 at home against Kent State.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|25
|Rushing
|8
|18
|Passing
|19
|7
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|497
|520
|Total Plays
|86
|73
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|63
|396
|Rush Attempts
|33
|53
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|7.5
|Net Yards Passing
|434
|124
|Comp. - Att.
|33-53
|11-20
|Yards Per Pass
|8.2
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|8-45
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|3
|7
|Rushing TDs
|3
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-33.0
|3-45.3
|Return Yards
|11
|59
|Punts - Returns
|1--1
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-12
|2-31
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-28
|Safeties
|0
|0
|434
|PASS YDS
|124
|63
|RUSH YDS
|396
|497
|TOTAL YDS
|520
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
B. White 3 QB
|B. White
|32/51
|454
|0
|2
K. Jones 13 WR
|K. Jones
|1/1
|25
|0
|0
P. Taylor Jr. 6 RB
|P. Taylor Jr.
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
P. Taylor Jr. 6 RB
|P. Taylor Jr.
|8
|50
|1
|15
K. Gainwell 19 RB
|K. Gainwell
|9
|34
|1
|19
A. Gibson 14 WR
|A. Gibson
|2
|6
|0
|4
K. Jones 13 WR
|K. Jones
|1
|2
|0
|2
C. Austin III 84 WR
|C. Austin III
|2
|-6
|0
|4
B. White 3 QB
|B. White
|11
|-23
|1
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Coxie 10 WR
|D. Coxie
|15
|8
|132
|0
|41
A. Gibson 14 WR
|A. Gibson
|10
|6
|99
|0
|31
K. Gainwell 19 RB
|K. Gainwell
|8
|7
|78
|0
|30
K. Jones 13 WR
|K. Jones
|9
|4
|73
|0
|56
C. Austin III 84 WR
|C. Austin III
|4
|3
|39
|0
|27
B. White 3 QB
|B. White
|1
|1
|25
|0
|25
P. Taylor Jr. 6 RB
|P. Taylor Jr.
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
T. Daniel 88 TE
|T. Daniel
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
T. Samuel 1 WR
|T. Samuel
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
K. Wilson 45 TE
|K. Wilson
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Claybrooks 7 DB
|C. Claybrooks
|8-3
|0.5
|0
|
X. Cullens 8 LB
|X. Cullens
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Blake Jr. 41 DB
|S. Blake Jr.
|6-7
|0.0
|0
|
B. Huff 55 DE
|B. Huff
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Joseph 10 DL
|M. Joseph
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Johnson 15 DB
|Q. Johnson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hall 25 LB
|A. Hall
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Wilson 38 DL
|J. Wilson
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
T. Hart 35 LB
|T. Hart
|3-0
|0.0
|0
J. Russell 23 LB
|J. Russell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
O. Goodson 1 DL
|O. Goodson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
J. Francis 32 DB
|J. Francis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
L. Thomas 12 DB
|L. Thomas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
T. Pickens 40 LB
|T. Pickens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Gonzalez 29 DB
|C. Gonzalez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Dorceus 94 DL
|J. Dorceus
|1-1
|0.0
|0
E. Cunningham 5 DE
|E. Cunningham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Hawkins 93 DL
|D. Hawkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
R. Patterson 36 K
|R. Patterson
|6/6
|51
|3/3
|21
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
A. Williams 48 P
|A. Williams
|3
|33.0
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
A. Gibson 14 WR
|A. Gibson
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
T. Samuel 1 WR
|T. Samuel
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|11/20
|133
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Brown 4 RB
|J. Brown
|16
|202
|2
|56
|
N. Cain 21 RB
|N. Cain
|15
|92
|2
|15
|
R. Slade 3 RB
|R. Slade
|5
|58
|0
|44
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|13
|28
|0
|16
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|2
|14
|0
|9
D. Ford 28 RB
|D. Ford
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|5
|2
|46
|0
|31
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
|P. Freiermuth
|3
|2
|39
|0
|20
J. Dotson 5 WR
|J. Dotson
|4
|3
|26
|1
|12
D. George 11 WR
|D. George
|5
|2
|15
|0
|8
J. Brown 4 RB
|J. Brown
|2
|2
|7
|0
|6
N. Bowers 83 TE
|N. Bowers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
M. Parsons 11 LB
|M. Parsons
|13-2
|2.0
|0
|
G. Taylor 17 S
|G. Taylor
|6-3
|0.0
|1
|
T. Gordon 19 CB
|T. Gordon
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brisker 7 S
|J. Brisker
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 36 LB
|J. Johnson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
|T. Castro-Fields
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brooks 13 LB
|E. Brooks
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 6 LB
|C. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
J. Reid 29 CB
|J. Reid
|3-0
|0.0
|0
A. Shelton 55 DT
|A. Shelton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
M. Wilson 8 CB
|M. Wilson
|2-1
|0.0
|1
F. Hansard 53 DT
|F. Hansard
|2-1
|0.0
|0
K. Ellis 2 CB
|K. Ellis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
J. Oweh 28 DE
|J. Oweh
|2-0
|1.0
|0
L. Wade 38 S
|L. Wade
|2-1
|0.0
|0
P. Mustipher 97 DT
|P. Mustipher
|2-0
|1.0
|0
R. Windsor 54 DT
|R. Windsor
|1-1
|1.0
|0
Y. Gross-Matos 99 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|1-0
|1.0
|0
S. Toney 18 DE
|S. Toney
|0-2
|0.0
|0
S. Simmons 34 DE
|S. Simmons
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
J. Pinegar 92 K
|J. Pinegar
|1/1
|45
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
B. Gillikin 93 P
|B. Gillikin
|3
|45.3
|2
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 45 yards from MEM 35. 4-J.Brown to PSU 27 for 7 yards (47-C.Cochran).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 27(14:57 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 27(14:52 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 4-J.Brown. 4-J.Brown to PSU 28 for 1 yard (32-J.Francis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - PSU 28(14:08 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Hamler.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - PSU 28(14:03 - 1st) 93-B.Gillikin punts 59 yards from PSU 28. 1-T.Samuel to MEM 12 for -1 yard (26-J.Sutherland).
MEMP
Tigers
- FG (10 plays, 58 yards, 2:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 12(13:51 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Jones.
|+40 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 12(13:46 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to PSU 48 for 40 yards (36-J.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 48(13:22 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell to PSU 42 for 6 yards (38-L.Wade).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MEMP 42(13:00 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - MEMP 42(12:55 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 14-A.Gibson. 14-A.Gibson to PSU 35 for 7 yards (17-G.Taylor). Team penalty on PSU Offside declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(12:39 - 1st) 19-K.Gainwell to PSU 35 for no gain (11-M.Parsons).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 35(12:08 - 1st) 6-P.Taylor to PSU 20 for 15 yards (17-G.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 20(11:45 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
|-10 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 20(11:40 - 1st) 84-C.Austin to PSU 30 for -10 yards (11-M.Parsons).
|No Gain
|
3 & 20 - MEMP 30(11:04 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Gibson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 20 - MEMP 30(10:57 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:52 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to PSU End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(10:52 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to PSU 37 for 12 yards (15-Q.Johnson41-S.Blake).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 37(10:32 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 1-K.Hamler. 1-K.Hamler to MEM 32 for 31 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 32(10:06 - 1st) 4-J.Brown runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:56 - 1st) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
MEMP
Tigers
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:56 - 1st) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to MEM End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(9:56 - 1st) 13-K.Jones to MEM 27 for 2 yards (11-M.Parsons).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 27(9:31 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
|+56 YD
|
3 & 8 - MEMP 27(9:25 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 13-K.Jones. 13-K.Jones to PSU 17 for 56 yards (29-J.Reid).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 17(8:57 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 6-P.Taylor. 6-P.Taylor to PSU 8 for 9 yards (7-J.Brisker).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - MEMP 8(8:23 - 1st) 6-P.Taylor to PSU 3 for 5 yards (17-G.Taylor36-J.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - MEMP 3(7:49 - 1st) 6-P.Taylor runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:44 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:44 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to PSU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(7:44 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Freiermuth.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - PSU 25(7:39 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford sacked at PSU 24 for -1 yard (38-J.Wilson).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - PSU 24(7:06 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford sacked at PSU 21 for -3 yards (55-B.Huff7-C.Claybrooks).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - PSU 21(6:38 - 1st) 93-B.Gillikin punts 38 yards from PSU 21 out of bounds at the MEM 41.
MEMP
Tigers
- FG (10 plays, 40 yards, 3:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 41(6:31 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 84-C.Austin. 84-C.Austin to PSU 47 for 12 yards (6-C.Brown11-M.Parsons).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 47(6:05 - 1st) 14-A.Gibson to PSU 43 for 4 yards (28-J.Oweh53-F.Hansard).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - MEMP 43(5:39 - 1st) 3-B.White scrambles to PSU 40 for 3 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - MEMP 40(5:13 - 1st) 19-K.Gainwell to PSU 36 for 4 yards (11-M.Parsons34-S.Simmons).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 36(4:52 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Austin.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 36(4:44 - 1st) 19-K.Gainwell to PSU 17 for 19 yards (6-C.Brown).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 17(4:09 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 17(4:04 - 1st) 19-K.Gainwell to PSU 6 for 11 yards (6-C.Brown). Penalty on MEM 58-B.Thomas Holding 10 yards enforced at PSU 17. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - MEMP 27(3:45 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 19-K.Gainwell.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 20 - MEMP 27(3:38 - 1st) 3-B.White scrambles to PSU 19 for 8 yards (13-E.Brooks).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - MEMP 19(3:01 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:55 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to PSU End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(2:55 - 1st) 21-N.Cain to PSU 29 for 4 yards (10-M.Joseph7-C.Claybrooks).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 6 - PSU 29(2:34 - 1st) 21-N.Cain to PSU 44 for 15 yards (7-C.Claybrooks).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 44(2:19 - 1st) 21-N.Cain to PSU 48 for 4 yards (10-M.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - PSU 48(1:45 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 11-D.George.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - PSU 48(1:40 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford sacked at PSU 46 for -2 yards (8-X.Cullens).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - PSU 46(1:06 - 1st) 93-B.Gillikin punts 39 yards from PSU 46 to the MEM 15 downed by 91-C.Stoll.
MEMP
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, -4 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 15(0:56 - 1st) 6-P.Taylor to MEM 16 for 1 yard (17-G.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MEMP 16(0:34 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 6-P.Taylor.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - MEMP 16(0:27 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 6-P.Taylor. 6-P.Taylor to MEM 25 for 9 yards (13-E.Brooks5-T.Castro-Fields). Penalty on MEM 58-B.Thomas Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at MEM 16. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - MEMP 11(15:00 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Jones.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - MEMP 11(14:51 - 2nd) 48-A.Williams punts 34 yards from MEM 11 out of bounds at the MEM 45.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- TD (8 plays, 45 yards, 3:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 45(14:41 - 2nd) 4-J.Brown to MEM 43 for 2 yards (38-J.Wilson94-J.Dorceus).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - PSU 43(14:18 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to MEM 33 for 10 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 33(13:43 - 2nd) 4-J.Brown to MEM 30 for 3 yards (41-S.Blake).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - PSU 30(13:15 - 2nd) 4-J.Brown to MEM 27 for 3 yards (41-S.Blake).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - PSU 27(12:48 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford to MEM 19 for 8 yards (25-A.Hall).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 19(12:22 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford to MEM 16 for 3 yards (25-A.Hall).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - PSU 16(11:43 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 1-K.Hamler. 1-K.Hamler to MEM 1 for 15 yards (12-L.Thomas).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - PSU 1(11:18 - 2nd) 21-N.Cain runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:14 - 2nd) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
MEMP
Tigers
- Punt (5 plays, -19 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:14 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to MEM End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(11:14 - 2nd) Team penalty on MEM Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MEM 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - MEMP 20(11:14 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 20 for no gain (11-M.Parsons17-G.Taylor).
|Sack
|
2 & 15 - MEMP 20(10:33 - 2nd) 3-B.White sacked at MEM 12 for -8 yards FUMBLES (11-M.Parsons). 77-O.Eze to MEM 11 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
3 & 24 - MEMP 11(9:50 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Hamler INTERCEPTED by 7-J.Brisker at MEM 48. 7-J.Brisker to MEM 48 for no gain (1-K.Hamler). Penalty on PSU 28-J.Oweh Offside 5 yards enforced at MEM 11. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 19 - MEMP 16(9:41 - 2nd) 3-B.White sacked at MEM 6 for -10 yards (99-Y.Gross-Matos).
|Punt
|
4 & 29 - MEMP 6(9:08 - 2nd) 48-A.Williams punts 26 yards from MEM 6 out of bounds at the MEM 32.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- TD (4 plays, 32 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - PSU 32(9:01 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford sacked at MEM 37 for -5 yards (38-J.Wilson).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 15 - PSU 37(8:35 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford scrambles runs ob at MEM 21 for 16 yards.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 21(8:14 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to MEM 2 for 19 yards (29-C.Gonzalez).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - PSU 2(7:50 - 2nd) 28-D.Ford runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:47 - 2nd) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
MEMP
Tigers
- Punt (6 plays, 5 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:47 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35. 14-A.Gibson to MEM 12 for 12 yards (40-J.Luketa).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 12(7:40 - 2nd) 3-B.White scrambles to MEM 17 for 5 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - MEMP 17(7:17 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 13-K.Jones. 13-K.Jones to MEM 22 for 5 yards (29-J.Reid).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 22(6:52 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Jones.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 22(6:47 - 2nd) Penalty on MEM 58-B.Thomas False start 5 yards enforced at MEM 22. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - MEMP 17(6:47 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 84-C.Austin. 84-C.Austin to MEM 17 for no gain (7-J.Brisker36-J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - MEMP 17(6:15 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Jones.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - MEMP 17(6:10 - 2nd) 48-A.Williams punts 39 yards from MEM 17 out of bounds at the PSU 44.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- TD (1 plays, 56 yards, 0:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+56 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 44(6:01 - 2nd) 4-J.Brown runs 56 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:51 - 2nd) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
MEMP
Tigers
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:51 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to MEM End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(5:51 - 2nd) 84-C.Austin to MEM 29 for 4 yards (2-K.Ellis).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - MEMP 29(5:28 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to MEM 36 for 7 yards (8-M.Wilson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 36(5:07 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 88-T.Daniel. 88-T.Daniel to MEM 47 FUMBLES (11-M.Parsons). 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 45 for no gain.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - MEMP 45(4:30 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 13-K.Jones. 13-K.Jones to PSU 45 for 10 yards.
|+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 45(4:20 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to PSU 4 for 41 yards (7-J.Brisker2-K.Ellis).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - MEMP 4(3:46 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell to PSU 2 for 2 yards (11-M.Parsons18-S.Toney).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - MEMP 2(3:21 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:15 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:15 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to PSU End Zone. touchback.
|+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(3:15 - 2nd) 3-R.Slade to MEM 31 for 44 yards (7-C.Claybrooks).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 31(2:57 - 2nd) 3-R.Slade to MEM 28 for 3 yards (55-B.Huff).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - PSU 28(2:33 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford to MEM 24 for 4 yards (1-O.Goodson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - PSU 24(2:08 - 2nd) 3-R.Slade to MEM 18 for 6 yards (7-C.Claybrooks).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 18(1:53 - 2nd) 3-R.Slade to MEM 14 for 4 yards (1-O.Goodson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - PSU 14(1:26 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford to MEM 12 for 2 yards (23-J.Russell41-S.Blake).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - PSU 12(1:20 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford scrambles to MEM 8 for 4 yards (41-S.Blake).
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - PSU 8(1:10 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 83-N.Bowers.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - PSU 8(1:04 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford to MEM 4 for 4 yards (23-J.Russell41-S.Blake).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - PSU 4(0:56 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:51 - 2nd) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
MEMP
Tigers
- Halftime (7 plays, 49 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:51 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to MEM End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(0:51 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to MEM 37 for 12 yards (36-J.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 37(0:38 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to MEM 39 for 2 yards (5-T.Castro-Fields11-M.Parsons).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 39(0:32 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Gibson.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - MEMP 39(0:26 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 14-A.Gibson. 14-A.Gibson to PSU 48 for 13 yards (5-T.Castro-Fields).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 48(0:16 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to PSU 41 for 7 yards (5-T.Castro-Fields).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - MEMP 41(0:11 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 1-T.Samuel. 1-T.Samuel to PSU 33 for 8 yards (38-L.Wade).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 33(0:06 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell to PSU 26 for 7 yards (11-M.Parsons).
|Field Goal
|
2 & 3 - MEMP 26(0:03 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
MEMP
Tigers
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to MEM End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(15:00 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 13-K.Jones. 13-K.Jones to MEM 27 for 2 yards (19-T.Gordon17-G.Taylor).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 27(14:35 - 3rd) 3-B.White scrambles to MEM 32 for 5 yards.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - MEMP 32(14:02 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to MEM 44 for 12 yards (29-J.Reid).
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 44(13:37 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell to PSU 26 for 30 yards (19-T.Gordon).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 26(13:02 - 3rd) 13-K.Jones complete to 3-B.White. 3-B.White to PSU 1 for 25 yards (17-G.Taylor).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - MEMP 1(12:25 - 3rd) 3-B.White runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:16 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Interception (2 plays, 46 yards, 0:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:16 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to PSU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(12:16 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 11-D.George.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - PSU 25(12:14 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Hamler INTERCEPTED by 25-A.Hall at PSU 29. 25-A.Hall to PSU 29 for no gain.
MEMP
Tigers
- FG (4 plays, -4 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 29(12:09 - 3rd) 3-B.White sacked at PSU 38 for -9 yards (97-P.Mustipher).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 19 - MEMP 38(11:39 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 14-A.Gibson. 14-A.Gibson to PSU 28 for 10 yards (6-C.Brown18-S.Toney).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - MEMP 28(10:59 - 3rd) Penalty on MEM 77-O.Eze False start 5 yards enforced at PSU 28. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - MEMP 33(10:35 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - MEMP 33(10:29 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- FG (9 plays, 46 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:24 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 62 yards from MEM 35. 1-K.Hamler to PSU 27 for 24 yards (16-N.Augustus).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 27(10:19 - 3rd) 4-J.Brown to PSU 35 for 8 yards (8-X.Cullens41-S.Blake).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 2 - PSU 35(10:00 - 3rd) 4-J.Brown to MEM 45 for 20 yards (7-C.Claybrooks12-L.Thomas).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PSU 45(9:46 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford sacked at PSU 49 for -6 yards FUMBLES (10-M.Joseph). 62-M.Menet to PSU 49 for no gain. Team penalty on MEM Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at MEM 45. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 5 - PSU 40(9:28 - 3rd) 21-N.Cain to MEM 27 for 13 yards (8-X.Cullens).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 27(9:14 - 3rd) 21-N.Cain to MEM 17 for 10 yards (7-C.Claybrooks).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 17(8:52 - 3rd) 21-N.Cain to MEM 13 for 4 yards (8-X.Cullens7-C.Claybrooks).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 6 - PSU 13(8:28 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford to MEM 17 for -4 yards (5-E.Cunningham).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - PSU 17(7:42 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 11-D.George. 11-D.George to MEM 1 for 16 yards (11-J.Bryant). Penalty on PSU 71-W.Fries Holding 10 yards enforced at MEM 17. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 20 - PSU 27(7:23 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Hamler.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 20 - PSU 27(7:18 - 3rd) 92-J.Pinegar 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
MEMP
Tigers
- FG (11 plays, 52 yards, 3:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:13 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to MEM End Zone. touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(7:13 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 14-A.Gibson. 14-A.Gibson to MEM 39 for 14 yards (53-F.Hansard13-E.Brooks).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 39(6:49 - 3rd) 6-P.Taylor to MEM 49 for 10 yards (11-M.Parsons34-S.Simmons).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 49(6:26 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Jones. Penalty on MEM 45-K.Wilson Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at MEM 49. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 15 - MEMP 44(6:21 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell to PSU 46 for 10 yards (2-K.Ellis).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - MEMP 46(5:53 - 3rd) 19-K.Gainwell to PSU 36 for 10 yards (13-E.Brooks).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 36(5:22 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell to PSU 27 for 9 yards (11-M.Parsons8-M.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MEMP 27(5:05 - 3rd) 19-K.Gainwell to PSU 27 for no gain (55-A.Shelton54-R.Windsor).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - MEMP 27(4:25 - 3rd) 6-P.Taylor to PSU 23 for 4 yards (13-E.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 23(3:54 - 3rd) 6-P.Taylor incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Jones.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 23(3:48 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MEMP 23(3:44 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Gibson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - MEMP 23(3:37 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Downs (5 plays, 53 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:32 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to PSU End Zone. touchback.
|+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(3:32 - 3rd) 4-J.Brown to MEM 31 for 44 yards (7-C.Claybrooks).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 31(3:12 - 3rd) 4-J.Brown to MEM 28 for 3 yards (94-J.Dorceus1-O.Goodson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - PSU 28(2:40 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 11-D.George.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - PSU 28(2:37 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 4-J.Brown. 4-J.Brown to MEM 22 for 6 yards (23-J.Russell).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - PSU 22(1:59 - 3rd) 4-J.Brown to MEM 22 for no gain (41-S.Blake10-M.Joseph).
MEMP
Tigers
- Interception (3 plays, 76 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 22(1:53 - 3rd) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 19 for -3 yards (55-A.Shelton).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 13 - MEMP 19(1:23 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 24 for 5 yards (19-T.Gordon).
|Int
|
3 & 8 - MEMP 24(0:46 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 17-G.Taylor at MEM 15. 17-G.Taylor runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 5:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:38 - 3rd) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(0:38 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to MEM End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(0:38 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to MEM 36 for 11 yards (19-T.Gordon).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 36(0:13 - 3rd) 6-P.Taylor to MEM 49 for 13 yards (19-T.Gordon).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 49(15:00 - 4th) 6-P.Taylor to MEM 48 for -1 yard (53-F.Hansard).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - PSU 48(14:27 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 45-K.Wilson. 45-K.Wilson to PSU 45 for 7 yards (11-M.Parsons).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - PSU 45(13:41 - 4th) Penalty on MEM 58-B.Thomas False start 5 yards enforced at PSU 45. No Play.
|+24 YD
|
3 & 9 - PSU 50(13:23 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 14-A.Gibson. 14-A.Gibson to PSU 26 for 24 yards (36-J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 26(13:06 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Gibson.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - PSU 26(13:02 - 4th) 3-B.White sacked at PSU 35 for -9 yards (11-M.Parsons).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 19 - PSU 35(12:25 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell to PSU 24 for 11 yards (7-J.Brisker38-L.Wade).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - PSU 24(12:10 - 4th) 36-R.Patterson 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
MEMP
Tigers
- Interception (5 plays, -10 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:01 - 4th) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to PSU End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(12:01 - 4th) 4-J.Brown to PSU 24 for -1 yard (35-T.Hart).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - MEMP 24(11:25 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 11-D.George. 11-D.George to PSU 31 for 7 yards.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - MEMP 31(10:49 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 11-D.George. 11-D.George to PSU 39 for 8 yards (7-C.Claybrooks).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 39(10:32 - 4th) 21-N.Cain to PSU 42 for 3 yards (55-B.Huff).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - MEMP 42(10:06 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford to PSU 44 for 2 yards (8-X.Cullens1-O.Goodson).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 5 - MEMP 44(9:23 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to MEM 36 for 20 yards (8-X.Cullens).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 36(9:02 - 4th) 21-N.Cain to MEM 25 for 11 yards (41-S.Blake).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(8:24 - 4th) 21-N.Cain to MEM 18 for 7 yards (35-T.Hart).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - MEMP 18(7:56 - 4th) 21-N.Cain to MEM 11 for 7 yards (35-T.Hart).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 11(7:29 - 4th) 21-N.Cain to MEM 4 for 7 yards (25-A.Hall41-S.Blake).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - MEMP 4(7:10 - 4th) 21-N.Cain to MEM 1 for 3 yards (25-A.Hall).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - MEMP 1(6:37 - 4th) 21-N.Cain runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(6:31 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to MEM End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Downs (10 plays, 49 yards, 4:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:31 - 4th) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to MEM End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(6:31 - 4th) 14-A.Gibson to MEM 27 for 2 yards (97-P.Mustipher17-G.Taylor).
|+31 YD
|
2 & 8 - PSU 27(6:00 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 14-A.Gibson. 14-A.Gibson to PSU 42 for 31 yards (17-G.Taylor7-J.Brisker).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - PSU 42(5:43 - 4th) 3-B.White sacked at PSU 46 for -4 yards (54-R.Windsor).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 14 - PSU 46(5:08 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 84-C.Austin. 84-C.Austin to PSU 19 for 27 yards (8-M.Wilson).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - PSU 19(4:46 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie INTERCEPTED by 8-M.Wilson at PSU 2. 8-M.Wilson to PSU 15 for 13 yards (19-K.Gainwell).
MEMP
Tigers
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 15(4:36 - 4th) 4-J.Brown to PSU 33 for 18 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 33(3:56 - 4th) 4-J.Brown to PSU 37 for 4 yards (55-B.Huff25-A.Hall).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - MEMP 37(3:46 - 4th) 1-K.Hamler to PSU 46 for 9 yards (7-C.Claybrooks).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 46(3:23 - 4th) 4-J.Brown to PSU 48 for 2 yards (10-M.Joseph41-S.Blake).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 48(3:17 - 4th) 4-J.Brown to MEM 46 for 6 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - MEMP 46(3:12 - 4th) 4-J.Brown to MEM 44 for 2 yards (40-T.Pickens41-S.Blake).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 44(2:38 - 4th) 21-N.Cain to MEM 42 for 2 yards (41-S.Blake93-D.Hawkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 42(1:54 - 4th) 28-D.Ford to MEM 42 for no gain (55-B.Huff).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - MEMP 42(1:09 - 4th) 3-R.Slade to MEM 41 for 1 yard (10-M.Joseph25-A.Hall).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 7 - MEMP 41(0:23 - 4th) 1-K.Hamler to MEM 36 for 5 yards.
PSU
Nittany Lions
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - PSU 36(0:17 - 4th) 3-B.White sacked at MEM 32 for -4 yards (28-J.Oweh).