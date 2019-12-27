|
|
|USC
|IOWA
Smith-Marsette has 3 TDs, Iowa beats USC in Holiday Bowl
SAN DIEGO (AP) Ihmir Smith-Marsette scored on a 6-yard run, a 98-yard kickoff return and a 12-yard reception - all in the second quarter - to lead No. 19 Iowa to a 49-24 victory over No. 22 Southern California in the Holiday Bowl on Friday night.
Senior Nate Stanley threw two touchdown passes and the Hawkeyes (10-3) won their fourth straight game for their sixth 10-win season in coach Kirk Ferentz's 21 years.
USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis, who threw two touchdown passes, was knocked out of the game with an apparent arm injury early in the third quarter. The Trojans (8-5) had their three-game winning streak snapped. They fell apart after Slovis left.
Smith-Marsette helped the Hawkeyes to a 28-17 halftime lead.
Smith-Marsette scored on a 6-yard sweep for a 14-7 lead. After USC tied it on Slovis' 16-yard pass to Vavae Malepeai, Smith-Marsette returned the kickoff 98 yards to give the Hawkeyes the lead for good.
Smith-Marsette, a junior wide receiver, also had a 95-yard kickoff return for a score in the regular-season finale, a 27-24 victory over Nebraska.
Stanley found Smith-Marsette on a 12-yard scoring pass on Iowa's next possession for a 28-14 lead.
Chase McGrath kicked a 32-yard field goal as the clock expired to pull USC to 28-17 at halftime.
The Trojans pulled to 28-24 on Stephen Carr's 2-yard run to cap the opening drive of the second half. It followed a 55-yard pass from Slovis to Amon-Ra St. Brown to the Iowa 5. Jack Koerner was called for roughing the passer when he slammed down Slovis, whose head hit the turf.
Kicker Michael Brown then recovered his own onside kick. Slovis was hurt two plays when he was sacked and fumbled, which was recovered by USC. Slovis came out and was replaced by Matt Fink.
Slovis took over after JT Daniels suffered a season-ending knee injury in the opener and threw for 3,242 yards and 28 touchdowns, against nine interceptions in the regular season. He threw for a school-record 515 yards as well as four touchdowns in a 52-35 victory over UCLA.
Iowa put it away with a 90-yard drive capped by Tyler Goodson's 1-yard run for a 35-24 lead late in the third quarter. Stanley had a 34-yard pass to Smith-Marsette and also gained 8 yards on a sneak to the USC 3.
USC lost two fumbles late in the second half, including when a high shotgun snap went off Fink's hands, with Iowa's Kristian Welch recovering at the Trojans' 6.
Iowa converted on Stanley's 6-yard TD pass to Brandon Smith to make it 42-24.
Iowa's Nick Niemann intercepted Fink and returned it 25 yards for a TD with 1:43 left.
Iowa's Tyrone Tracy Jr. scored on a 23-yard run on the game's first drive and USC answered with Slovis' 4-yard scoring pass to Drake London.
Slovis completed 22 of 30 passes for 260 yards.
THE TAKEAWAY
USC: The loss probably won't sit well with fans were unhappy when new athletic director Mike Bohn announced Dec. 4 that embattled coach Clay Helton would be retained. It's been a rough go for Helton ever since USC capped the 2016 season with a thrilling Rose Bowl win over Penn State. The Trojans were playing in their third Holiday Bowl in six seasons.
Iowa: Stanley became the fifth Iowa quarterback to start three bowl games. He won all three. Against USC, he was 18 of 27 for 213 yards.
HONORING HAYDEN
There was a moment of silence before the national anthem for former Iowa coach Hayden Fry, who died on Dec. 17 at 90. Iowa also paid tribute to Fry by removing the Tigerhawk decals from its helmets. Fry introduced the logo during his 20-year tenure, which included trips to the Holiday Bowl in 1986, 1987 and 1991.
----
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|20
|Rushing
|4
|8
|Passing
|14
|12
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|8-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|336
|314
|Total Plays
|66
|63
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|22
|115
|Rush Attempts
|18
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.2
|3.3
|Net Yards Passing
|314
|199
|Comp. - Att.
|34-48
|18-28
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|3-21
|4-23
|Touchdowns
|3
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-38.3
|4-37.0
|Return Yards
|19
|166
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-19
|3-142
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-25
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|314
|PASS YDS
|199
|
|
|22
|RUSH YDS
|115
|
|
|336
|TOTAL YDS
|314
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Malepeai 29 RB
|V. Malepeai
|8
|37
|0
|12
|
S. Carr 7 RB
|S. Carr
|5
|24
|1
|13
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|2
|-9
|0
|0
|
M. Fink 19 QB
|M. Fink
|2
|-16
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. St. Brown 8 WR
|A. St. Brown
|11
|9
|163
|0
|55
|
T. Vaughns 21 WR
|T. Vaughns
|10
|6
|54
|0
|15
|
M. Pittman Jr. 6 WR
|M. Pittman Jr.
|10
|6
|53
|0
|22
|
D. London 15 WR
|D. London
|4
|4
|34
|1
|16
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|2
|2
|13
|0
|13
|
V. Malepeai 29 RB
|V. Malepeai
|5
|4
|11
|1
|16
|
S. Carr 7 RB
|S. Carr
|3
|3
|6
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Hufanga 15 S
|T. Hufanga
|10-4
|1.0
|0
|
P. Gaoteote IV 1 LB
|P. Gaoteote IV
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Johnson 9 CB
|G. Johnson
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Tufele 78 DL
|J. Tufele
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Houston Jr. 10 LB
|J. Houston Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Pola-Mao 21 S
|I. Pola-Mao
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Griffin 2 CB
|O. Griffin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rector 89 DL
|C. Rector
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tuipulotu 51 DL
|M. Tuipulotu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mauga 26 LB
|K. Mauga
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 99 DL
|D. Jackson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Steele 8 CB
|C. Steele
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Pili 91 DL
|B. Pili
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McGrath 40 K
|C. McGrath
|1/2
|32
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Griffiths 24 P
|B. Griffiths
|4
|38.3
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
|V. Jones Jr.
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|
M. Brown 49 K
|M. Brown
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Stanley 4 QB
|N. Stanley
|18/27
|213
|2
|0
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Goodson 15 RB
|T. Goodson
|18
|48
|1
|9
|
T. Tracy Jr. 3 WR
|T. Tracy Jr.
|1
|23
|1
|23
|
M. Sargent 10 RB
|M. Sargent
|2
|20
|0
|19
|
T. Young 28 RB
|T. Young
|4
|18
|0
|7
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|2
|15
|1
|9
|
N. Wieting 39 TE
|N. Wieting
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Stanley 4 QB
|N. Stanley
|8
|-9
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Ragaini 89 WR
|N. Ragaini
|4
|2
|54
|0
|30
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|5
|2
|46
|1
|34
|
S. LaPorta 84 TE
|S. LaPorta
|6
|6
|44
|0
|14
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|5
|4
|32
|1
|10
|
T. Goodson 15 RB
|T. Goodson
|3
|3
|20
|0
|8
|
N. Wieting 39 TE
|N. Wieting
|2
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
S. Beyer 42 TE
|S. Beyer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Young 28 RB
|T. Young
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Tracy Jr. 3 WR
|T. Tracy Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Koerner 28 DB
|J. Koerner
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Welch 34 LB
|K. Welch
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hankins 8 DB
|M. Hankins
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Belton 4 DB
|D. Belton
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ojemudia 11 DB
|M. Ojemudia
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Stone 9 DB
|G. Stone
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Niemann 49 LB
|N. Niemann
|2-0
|1.0
|1
|
A. Epenesa 94 DE
|A. Epenesa
|2-1
|2.5
|0
|
D. Nixon 54 DT
|D. Nixon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Schulte 74 DL
|A. Schulte
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lattimore 95 DL
|C. Lattimore
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Golston 57 DL
|C. Golston
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Waggoner 92 DL
|J. Waggoner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Colbert 32 LB
|D. Colbert
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Reiff 91 DL
|B. Reiff
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Duncan 3 K
|K. Duncan
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|
T. Tracy Jr. 3 WR
|T. Tracy Jr.
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Sleep-Dalton 22 P
|M. Sleep-Dalton
|4
|37.0
|2
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|3
|47.3
|98
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Cooper 19 WR
|M. Cooper
|2
|-0.5
|2
|0
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 6:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 63 yards from USC 35. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 25 for 23 yards (26-K.Mauga).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(14:54 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 24 for -1 yard (1-P.Gaoteote).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - IOWA 24(14:16 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley scrambles to IOW 26 for 2 yards (78-J.Tufele).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - IOWA 26(13:27 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith to IOW 36 for 10 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 36(12:49 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 39 for 3 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - IOWA 39(12:06 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley complete to 15-T.Goodson. 15-T.Goodson to IOW 46 for 7 yards (2-O.Griffin).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 46(11:32 - 1st) 6-I.Smith-Marsette to USC 45 for 9 yards (10-J.Houston15-T.Hufanga).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - IOWA 45(10:45 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to USC 44 for 1 yard (78-J.Tufele).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 44(10:10 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley sacked at IOW 49 for -7 yards FUMBLES (15-T.Hufanga). to IOW 47 for no gain.
|+30 YD
|
2 & 19 - IOWA 47(9:19 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini to USC 23 for 30 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 23(8:33 - 1st) 3-T.Tracy runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:25 - 1st) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
USC
Trojans
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:25 - 1st) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(8:25 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 30 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - USC 30(8:00 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 29-V.Malepeai.
|+30 YD
|
3 & 5 - USC 30(7:56 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to IOW 40 for 30 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 40(7:29 - 1st) 29-V.Malepeai to IOW 32 for 8 yards (11-M.Ojemudia).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - USC 32(6:58 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pittman. Penalty on IOW 11-M.Ojemudia Holding 10 yards enforced at IOW 32. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 22(6:52 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to IOW 14 for 8 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - USC 14(6:21 - 1st) 29-V.Malepeai to IOW 10 for 4 yards (34-K.Welch).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 10(5:55 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 29-V.Malepeai. 29-V.Malepeai to IOW 12 for -2 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 12 - USC 12(5:23 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to IOW 4 for 8 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - USC 4(4:41 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:37 - 1st) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- TD (15 plays, 72 yards, 4:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:37 - 1st) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 58 yards from USC 35. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 28 for 21 yards (22-D.Hewett).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 28(4:31 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley complete to 15-T.Goodson. 15-T.Goodson to IOW 36 for 8 yards (9-G.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - IOWA 36(3:49 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 38 for 2 yards (99-D.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 38(3:04 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 43 for 5 yards (15-T.Hufanga10-J.Houston).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWA 43(2:25 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 47 for 4 yards (10-J.Houston).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - IOWA 47(1:48 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 47 for no gain (1-P.Gaoteote21-I.Pola-Mao).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - IOWA 47(1:03 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley to IOW 50 for 3 yards (89-C.Rector99-D.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 50(0:23 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to USC 47 for 3 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - IOWA 47(15:00 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to USC 49 for -2 yards (15-T.Hufanga89-C.Rector).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 9 - IOWA 49(14:20 - 2nd) 10-M.Sargent to USC 30 for 19 yards (99-D.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 30(13:40 - 2nd) 6-I.Smith-Marsette incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Smith.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 30(13:34 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to USC 16 for 14 yards (9-G.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 16(12:52 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 89-N.Ragaini.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 16(12:50 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to USC 12 for 4 yards (51-M.Tuipulotu).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - IOWA 12(12:06 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith to USC 6 for 6 yards (2-O.Griffin).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - IOWA 6(11:27 - 2nd) 6-I.Smith-Marsette runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:22 - 2nd) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
USC
Trojans
- TD (11 plays, 77 yards, 5:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:22 - 2nd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 61 yards from IOW 35. 1-V.Jones to USC 23 for 19 yards (44-S.Benson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 23(11:17 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 29 for 6 yards (28-J.Koerner95-C.Lattimore).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - USC 29(10:46 - 2nd) 7-S.Carr to USC 34 for 5 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 34(10:18 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 7-S.Carr. 7-S.Carr to USC 38 for 4 yards (34-K.Welch32-D.Colbert).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - USC 38(9:40 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pittman.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 6 - USC 38(9:36 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to IOW 47 for 15 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - USC 47(9:08 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis sacked at USC 44 for -9 yards (94-A.Epenesa).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 19 - USC 44(8:26 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to IOW 40 for 16 yards (4-D.Belton).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - USC 40(7:49 - 2nd) 29-V.Malepeai to IOW 28 for 12 yards (34-K.Welch57-C.Golston).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 28(7:13 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to IOW 20 for 8 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - USC 20(6:38 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to IOW 16 for 4 yards (11-M.Ojemudia).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 16(6:08 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 29-V.Malepeai. 29-V.Malepeai runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:03 - 2nd) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- TD (8 plays, 52 yards, 3:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:03 - 2nd) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 63 yards from USC 35. 6-I.Smith-Marsette runs 98 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:48 - 2nd) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(5:48 - 2nd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(5:48 - 2nd) 7-S.Carr to USC 24 for -1 yard (92-J.Waggoner34-K.Welch).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - IOWA 24(5:17 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 7-S.Carr. 7-S.Carr to USC 25 for 1 yard (4-D.Belton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - IOWA 25(4:37 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis sacked at USC 25 for no gain FUMBLES. to USC 31 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - IOWA 25(4:30 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - IOWA 25(4:33 - 2nd) 24-B.Griffiths punts 27 yards from USC 25 to IOW 48 fair catch by 9-G.Stone.
USC
Trojans
- Halftime (10 plays, 61 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 48(4:25 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to USC 46 for 6 yards (26-K.Mauga).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - USC 46(3:44 - 2nd) Team penalty on IOW False start 5 yards enforced at USC 46. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - USC 49(3:27 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini to USC 40 for 11 yards. Penalty on IOW 89-N.Ragaini Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at IOW 49. No Play.
|+24 YD
|
2 & 14 - USC 44(3:18 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini to USC 32 for 24 yards (8-C.Steele).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 32(2:39 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson pushed ob at USC 23 for 9 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - USC 23(2:10 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to USC 22 for 1 yard (78-J.Tufele).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 22(1:30 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith to USC 12 for 10 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 12(1:25 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:18 - 2nd) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
USC
Trojans
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:18 - 2nd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(1:18 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - USC 25(1:14 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pittman.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - USC 25(1:08 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 40 for 15 yards (4-D.Belton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 40(0:54 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pittman.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 40(0:44 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to USC 46 for 6 yards (9-G.Stone).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - USC 46(0:38 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to USC 50 for 4 yards (11-M.Ojemudia).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 50(0:24 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to IOW 39 for 11 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 39(0:21 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown pushed ob at IOW 14 for 25 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 14(0:15 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - USC 14(0:09 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
|Field Goal
|
3 & 10 - USC 14(0:05 - 2nd) 40-C.McGrath 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
USC
Trojans
- Fumble (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(15:00 - 3rd) 7-S.Carr to USC 30 for 5 yards (95-C.Lattimore).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - USC 30(14:37 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to USC 40 for 10 yards (11-M.Ojemudia).
|+55 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 40(14:06 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to IOW 5 for 55 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|Penalty
|
1 & 5 - USC 5(14:06 - 3rd) Penalty on IOW 95-C.Lattimore Roughing the passer 3 yards enforced at IOW 5. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - USC 2(13:32 - 3rd) 7-S.Carr runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:29 - 3rd) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
USC
Trojans
- Fumble (4 plays, 32 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:29 - 3rd) 49-M.Brown kicks 11 yards from USC 35. 49-M.Brown to USC 46 for no gain.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 46(13:29 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to IOW 43 for 11 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|
1 & 10 - USC(13:27 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - USC 43(12:50 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis sacked at IOW 43 for no gain FUMBLES (94-A.Epenesa). 73-A.Jackson to IOW 43 for no gain.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 43(12:50 - 3rd) 29-V.Malepeai to IOW 42 for 1 yard (34-K.Welch95-C.Lattimore).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - USC 42(12:29 - 3rd) 19-M.Fink sacked at IOW 50 for -8 yards (49-N.Niemann).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - USC 50(11:59 - 3rd) 24-B.Griffiths punts 42 yards from IOW 50. 19-M.Cooper to IOW 8 FUMBLES. 19-M.Cooper to IOW 10 for 2 yards.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 10(11:13 - 3rd) 4-N.Stanley complete to 15-T.Goodson. 15-T.Goodson to IOW 15 for 5 yards (2-O.Griffin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - IOWA 15(11:13 - 3rd) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Tracy.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - IOWA 15(10:32 - 3rd) 4-N.Stanley complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to IOW 23 for 8 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 23(10:29 - 3rd) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 42-S.Beyer.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 23(9:51 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 22 for -1 yard (10-J.Houston15-T.Hufanga).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 11 - IOWA 22(9:46 - 3rd) 4-N.Stanley complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to IOW 35 for 13 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 35(9:03 - 3rd) 28-T.Young to IOW 42 for 7 yards (1-P.Gaoteote99-D.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - IOWA 42(8:23 - 3rd) 28-T.Young to IOW 47 for 5 yards (1-P.Gaoteote26-K.Mauga).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 47(7:42 - 3rd) 4-N.Stanley complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to USC 19 for 34 yards (8-C.Steele).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 19(7:00 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to USC 11 for 8 yards (9-G.Johnson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - IOWA 11(6:44 - 3rd) 4-N.Stanley to USC 3 for 8 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - IOWA 3(6:04 - 3rd) 4-N.Stanley to USC 1 for 2 yards (51-M.Tuipulotu1-P.Gaoteote).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - IOWA 1(5:27 - 3rd) 4-N.Stanley to USC 1 for no gain (79-D.Benton1-P.Gaoteote).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWA 1(3:58 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:54 - 3rd) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
USC
Trojans
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:54 - 3rd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(3:54 - 3rd) 19-M.Fink complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 32 for 7 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 3 - USC 32(3:54 - 3rd) 7-S.Carr to USC 45 for 13 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 45(3:25 - 3rd) 19-M.Fink complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 50 for 5 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - USC 50(2:59 - 3rd) 19-M.Fink complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to IOW 43 FUMBLES (9-G.Stone). 11-M.Ojemudia to IOW 43 for no gain.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Punt (2 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 43(2:29 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 46 for 3 yards (89-C.Rector).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - IOWA 46(2:20 - 3rd) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 28-T.Young.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - IOWA 46(1:42 - 3rd) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 89-N.Ragaini.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - IOWA 46(1:35 - 3rd) 22-M.Sleep-Dalton punts 39 yards from IOW 46 to USC 15 fair catch by 8-A.St.Brown.
USC
Trojans
- Fumble (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 15(1:28 - 3rd) 19-M.Fink incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 15(1:20 - 3rd) 19-M.Fink complete to 7-S.Carr. 7-S.Carr to USC 16 for 1 yard (11-M.Ojemudia).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - USC 16(1:16 - 3rd) 19-M.Fink incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - USC 16(0:34 - 3rd) 24-B.Griffiths punts 49 yards from USC 16. 19-M.Cooper to IOW 32 for -3 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- TD (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 32(0:25 - 3rd) 28-T.Young to IOW 37 for 5 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - IOWA 37(15:00 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 39-N.Wieting.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - IOWA 37(15:00 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - IOWA 37(14:53 - 4th) 22-M.Sleep-Dalton punts 41 yards from IOW 37 Downed at the USC 22. Team penalty on USC Facemask Incidental 11 yards enforced at USC 22.
USC
Trojans
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 2:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 11(14:44 - 4th) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 18 for 7 yards (49-N.Niemann28-J.Koerner).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - USC 18(14:17 - 4th) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 20 for 2 yards (34-K.Welch91-B.Reiff).
|-14 YD
|
3 & 1 - USC 20(14:35 - 4th) to USC 15 FUMBLES (34-K.Welch). 34-K.Welch to USC 6 for no gain.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Punt (3 plays, -14 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 6 - IOWA 6(13:46 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to USC 6 for no gain (9-G.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - IOWA 6(13:02 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - IOWA 6(12:58 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith runs 6 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on USC 8-C.Steele Holding declined.
|PAT Good
|(12:52 - 4th) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
USC
Trojans
- Missed FG (7 plays, 22 yards, 2:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:52 - 4th) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(12:52 - 4th) 19-M.Fink complete to 23-K.Christon. 23-K.Christon to USC 38 for 13 yards (9-G.Stone).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USC 38(12:26 - 4th) Penalty on USC 21-T.Vaughns False start 5 yards enforced at USC 38. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 15 - USC 33(12:10 - 4th) 19-M.Fink complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to USC 39 for 6 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - USC 39(11:33 - 4th) 19-M.Fink complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 44 for 5 yards (4-D.Belton).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - USC 44(10:45 - 4th) Team penalty on USC Delay of game 5 yards enforced at USC 44. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - USC 39(10:30 - 4th) 19-M.Fink incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - USC 39(10:26 - 4th) 24-B.Griffiths punts 35 yards from USC 39 to IOW 26 fair catch by 19-M.Cooper.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Punt (6 plays, 29 yards, 3:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 26(10:19 - 4th) 28-T.Young to IOW 27 for 1 yard (26-K.Mauga99-D.Jackson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - IOWA 27(9:32 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley to IOW 26 for -1 yard.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - IOWA 26(9:06 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley sacked at IOW 12 for -14 yards (9-G.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 24 - IOWA 12(8:20 - 4th) 22-M.Sleep-Dalton punts 31 yards from IOW 12 Downed at the IOW 43.
USC
Trojans
- Interception (1 plays, 85 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 43(8:11 - 4th) 19-M.Fink incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pittman.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 43(8:03 - 4th) 29-V.Malepeai to IOW 45 for -2 yards (57-C.Golston95-C.Lattimore).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 12 - USC 45(7:31 - 4th) 19-M.Fink complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to IOW 23 for 22 yards (9-G.Stone4-D.Belton).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 23(7:03 - 4th) 19-M.Fink complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to IOW 12 for 11 yards (9-G.Stone8-M.Hankins).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 12(6:36 - 4th) 19-M.Fink complete to 29-V.Malepeai. 29-V.Malepeai to IOW 13 for -1 yard (4-D.Belton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - USC 13(6:00 - 4th) 19-M.Fink incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns.
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - USC 13(5:55 - 4th) 19-M.Fink sacked at IOW 21 for -8 yards (57-C.Golston94-A.Epenesa).
|No Good
|
4 & 19 - USC 21(5:17 - 4th) 40-C.McGrath 39 yards Field Goal is No Good.
USC
Trojans
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 21(5:12 - 4th) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 25 for 4 yards (1-P.Gaoteote15-T.Hufanga).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - USC 25(4:30 - 4th) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 28 for 3 yards (91-B.Pili).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 3 - USC 28(3:45 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley complete to 39-N.Wieting. 39-N.Wieting to IOW 45 for 17 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 45(2:57 - 4th) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 44 for -1 yard (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - USC 44(2:13 - 4th) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 50 for 6 yards (1-P.Gaoteote15-T.Hufanga).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - USC 50(2:05 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette. Penalty on IOW 36-B.Ross Chop block declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - USC 50(2:02 - 4th) 22-M.Sleep-Dalton punts 37 yards from IOW 50 Downed at the USC 13.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:43 - 4th) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(1:43 - 4th) 10-C.Shudak kicks 42 yards from IOW 35 to USC 23 fair catch by 71-L.Jimmons.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(1:43 - 4th) 19-M.Fink complete to 23-K.Christon. 23-K.Christon to USC 25 for no gain (54-D.Nixon).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 25(1:13 - 4th) 19-M.Fink complete to 29-V.Malepeai. 29-V.Malepeai to USC 23 for -2 yards (34-K.Welch).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 12 - IOWA 23(0:34 - 4th) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 28 for 5 yards (54-D.Nixon).
-
AF
WASHST
24
14
3rd 0:00 ESPN
-
BUFF
CHARLO
31
9
Final ESPN
-
UTAHST
KENTST
41
51
Final ESPN2
-
CMICH
SDGST
11
48
Final ESPN
-
LIB
GAS
23
16
Final CBSSN
-
SMU
FAU
28
52
Final ABC
-
FIU
ARKST
26
34
Final ESPN
-
19BOISE
WASH
7
38
Final ABC
-
20APLST
UAB
31
17
Final ESPN
-
UCF
MRSHL
48
25
Final ESPN
-
BYU
HAWAII
34
38
Final ESPN
-
LATECH
MIAMI
14
0
Final ESPN
-
PITT
EMICH
34
30
Final ESPN
-
UNC
TEMPLE
55
13
Final ESPN
-
MICHST
WAKE
27
21
Final ESPN
-
25OKLAST
TXAM
21
24
Final ESPN
-
22USC
16IOWA
24
49
Final FS1
-
15ND
IOWAST
0
053.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
17MEMP
10PSU
0
060.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
4OKLA
1LSU
0
076 O/U
-13.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPN
-
3CLEM
2OHIOST
0
062.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 8:00pm ESPN
-
WKY
WMICH
0
054.5 O/U
+3
Mon 12:30pm ESPN
-
CAL
ILL
0
043.5 O/U
+6
Mon 4:00pm FOX
-
MISSST
LVILLE
0
063 O/U
+4
Mon 4:00pm ESPN
-
9FLA
24UVA
0
054.5 O/U
+14.5
Mon 8:00pm ESPN
-
VATECH
UK
0
046.5 O/U
+2.5
Tue 12:00pm ESPN
-
FSU
ARIZST
0
054 O/U
-4
Tue 2:00pm CBS
-
23NAVY
KSTATE
0
052.5 O/U
+2.5
Tue 3:45pm ESPN
-
WYO
GAST
0
048.5 O/U
+7
Tue 4:30pm CBSSN
-
11UTAH
TEXAS
0
055 O/U
+7
Tue 7:30pm ESPN
-
18MINN
12AUBURN
0
053.5 O/U
-7
Wed 1:00pm ESPN
-
14MICH
13BAMA
0
058 O/U
-7
Wed 1:00pm ABC
-
6OREG
8WISC
0
051.5 O/U
-2.5
Wed 5:00pm ESPN
-
5UGA
7BAYLOR
0
041.5 O/U
+5.5
Wed 8:45pm ESPN
-
BC
21CINCY
0
055.5 O/U
-7
Thu 3:00pm ESPN
-
IND
TENN
0
052.5 O/U
-1.5
Thu 7:00pm ESPN
-
OHIO
NEVADA
0
058.5 O/U
+8
Fri 3:30pm ESPN
-
USM
TULANE
0
056.5 O/U
-7
Sat 11:30am ESPN
-
LALAF
MIAOH
0
055.5 O/U
+14
Mon 7:30pm ESPN