|
|
|PITT
|EMICH
Pitt rallies to beat Eastern Michigan in Quick Lane Bowl
DETROIT (AP) Pittsburgh players took punches, and one was hit with spit, and the Panthers still kept their cool in critical moments to win a bowl game for the first time in five appearances under coach Pat Narduzzi.
Kenny Pickett threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Taysir Mack with 47 seconds left and the Panthers held on to beat Eastern Michigan 34-30 in the Quick Lane Bowl on Thursday night.
''Our kids held their composure,'' Narduzzi said.
After taking its first lead of the game in the final minute, Pittsburgh (8-5) forced Eastern Michigan to turn it over on downs from its 40 to seal its first bowl victory since winning in Detroit six years ago with former coach Paul Chryst.
The Eagles (6-7) came up just short in a closely contested game just as they did in three previous bowls with coach Chris Creighton and the usually disciplined team unraveled at times.
Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass was ejected with 10 seconds left after throwing punches at two players and inadvertently grazing an official, who was trying keep players separated. Eagles cornerback Kevin McGill was ejected earlier for unsportsmanlike conduct. Creighton said officials told him McGill spit on an opponent.
''There's absolutely no excuse for any of that,'' Creighton said. ''They're embarrassed by it. They apologized to the team. I'm embarrassed. I apologize to anybody's who's watching.''
Glass was 28 of 50 for 311 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. The senior also ran for 83 yards and a score.
He was not made available for comment after the game, but was contrite on Twitter.
''I let God and my family down!'' Glass posted on his account.
Pickett completed 27 of 39 passes for 361 yards and three scores, including a school-record, 96-yard TD pass to Maurice Ffrench that tied the game in the second quarter. Ffrench finished with 12 catches for 165 yards.
''They had some explosive plays that were the difference in the game,'' Creighton said.
RECORD BOOKS
Ffrench had 96 receptions this season, breaking Larry Fitzgerald's school record of 92 set in 2003.
''That's with missing a couple games,'' Narduzzi said. ''He fought back with that broken jaw.''''
Glass surpassed Charlie Batch's single-season records of 3,390 yards of total offense and 23 touchdown passes set in 1997.
The marks were marred by the punches Glass threw late in the game.
''He's in tears in the locker room, begging me to talk to the team before I could say a word,'' Creighton said. ''He made a mistake and he is truly sorry for it. I'm ultimately responsible for it and I'm embarrassed, but I love him 100 percent.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Pitt: Coaching continuity with offensive coordinator Mark Whipple returning for a second season should help the program. The offense showed some signs of life in the bowl game after scoring 20 or fewer points in eight games this season.
Eastern Michigan: The program is on solid footing, earning consecutive bowl bids for the first time and three in four years after previously doing it only once as a Division I team. The Eagles will just have to hope they can keep Creighton away from Power Five conference schools.
CROWD SUPPORT
The game drew a lot of green-and-white clad fans, cheering for the Eagles, whose campus is about 30 miles from Ford Field. The attendance was 34,765, the largest crowd to watch a Quick Lane Bowl since it was created in 2014.
''Awesome,'' Creighton said. ''Six years ago, the vision was to try to make the football program a source of pride for the athletic department, for the university, for Ypsilanti (Michigan) and even the region.
UP NEXT
Pitt: Hosts Miami of Ohio on Sept. 5. The Panthers will have a chance to be very good on defense if defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman, Patrick Jones and safety Paris Ford all choose to stay in college instead of entering the NFL draft.
Eastern Michigan: Plays at Kentucky on Sept. 5. The Eagles will be breaking in a new quarterback, attempting to replace Glass. Preston Hutchinson and Jairus Grissom gained some experience in 2019 and will likely have a shot to start next season.
---
Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/larrylage
---
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|27
|Rushing
|5
|9
|Passing
|16
|16
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|9-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|430
|425
|Total Plays
|68
|87
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|96
|127
|Rush Attempts
|29
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|3.5
|Net Yards Passing
|334
|298
|Comp. - Att.
|27-39
|28-51
|Yards Per Pass
|8.6
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|4-36
|3-40
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-44.0
|5-49.2
|Return Yards
|48
|14
|Punts - Returns
|1-9
|2-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-25
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-14
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|334
|PASS YDS
|298
|
|
|96
|RUSH YDS
|127
|
|
|430
|TOTAL YDS
|425
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|27/39
|361
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|15
|69
|1
|15
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
V. Carter 19 RB
|V. Carter
|3
|12
|0
|6
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|7
|5
|0
|8
|
A. Davis 21 RB
|A. Davis
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
M. Ffrench 2 WR
|M. Ffrench
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Ffrench 2 WR
|M. Ffrench
|14
|12
|165
|1
|96
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|8
|4
|68
|0
|32
|
J. Wayne 82 WR
|J. Wayne
|3
|3
|46
|1
|19
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|2
|2
|27
|0
|28
|
T. Mack 11 WR
|T. Mack
|3
|1
|25
|1
|25
|
V. Carter 19 RB
|V. Carter
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
N. Griffin-Stewart 86 TE
|N. Griffin-Stewart
|3
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
A. Davis 21 RB
|A. Davis
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
W. Gragg 10 TE
|W. Gragg
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Jackson 11 DB
|D. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Hamlin 3 DB
|D. Hamlin
|13-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Brightwell 9 LB
|S. Brightwell
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Ford 12 DB
|P. Ford
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bright 38 LB
|C. Bright
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Alexandre 5 DL
|D. Alexandre
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Twyman 97 DL
|J. Twyman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 28 LB
|K. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Campbell III 24 LB
|P. Campbell III
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|
D. Mathis 21 DB
|D. Mathis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 11 DB
|D. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Baldonado 87 DL
|H. Baldonado
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watts 34 DL
|A. Watts
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morgan 6 DL
|J. Morgan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 2 DL
|D. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Pine 36 LB
|C. Pine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bentley 92 DL
|T. Bentley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Kessman 97 K
|A. Kessman
|2/3
|51
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Christodoulou 98 P
|K. Christodoulou
|4
|44.0
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Ffrench 2 WR
|M. Ffrench
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Ffrench 2 WR
|M. Ffrench
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Glass III 9 QB
|M. Glass III
|28/50
|311
|2
|1
|
P. Hutchinson 10 QB
|P. Hutchinson
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Glass III 9 QB
|M. Glass III
|21
|83
|1
|24
|
S. Vann 5 RB
|S. Vann
|13
|48
|0
|14
|
B. Turner 33 RB
|B. Turner
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Grissom 6 QB
|J. Grissom
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Beydoun 16 WR
|H. Beydoun
|11
|9
|113
|0
|35
|
Q. Williams 81 WR
|Q. Williams
|2
|2
|68
|1
|50
|
A. Jackson III 89 WR
|A. Jackson III
|10
|7
|53
|1
|11
|
L. Latu 8 WR
|L. Latu
|8
|2
|35
|0
|19
|
S. Vann 5 RB
|S. Vann
|4
|3
|22
|0
|14
|
J. Grissom 6 QB
|J. Grissom
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Drummond 80 WR
|D. Drummond
|11
|4
|10
|0
|9
|
E. Daugherty IV 40 WR
|E. Daugherty IV
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Turner 33 RB
|B. Turner
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Odukoya 85 TE
|T. Odukoya
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Oakes 82 TE
|G. Oakes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Beltram 10 LB
|K. Beltram
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Calhoun 3 DB
|V. Calhoun
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hoying 24 DB
|B. Hoying
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bogan 23 DB
|B. Bogan
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Simeon 95 DL
|S. Simeon
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Myrick 32 LB
|T. Myrick
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Vines 15 DB
|J. Vines
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Haney 93 DL
|M. Haney
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. Scott 98 DL
|W. Scott
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. McGill 4 DB
|K. McGill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hubbard 12 DB
|J. Hubbard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sexton 2 WR
|M. Sexton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hernandez 5 DB
|K. Hernandez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rush 99 DL
|T. Rush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ransey Jr. 78 DL
|A. Ransey Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Giordano 84 WR
|L. Giordano
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. LaFleur 19 DB
|N. LaFleur
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. McGee III 7 DB
|F. McGee III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Smith Jr. 57 OL
|M. Smith Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ryland 38 K
|C. Ryland
|3/3
|48
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Julien 31 P
|J. Julien
|5
|49.2
|4
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Drummond 80 WR
|D. Drummond
|2
|7.0
|8
|0
EMICH
Eagles
- FG (13 plays, 57 yards, 4:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to EMC End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(15:00 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson to EMC 30 for 5 yards (12-P.Ford).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - EMICH 30(14:22 - 1st) 9-M.Glass scrambles to EMC 34 for 4 yards (9-S.Brightwell).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - EMICH 34(13:58 - 1st) 9-M.Glass to EMC 38 for 4 yards (34-A.Watts).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 38(13:27 - 1st) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 33-B.Turner.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 38(13:23 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 47 for 9 yards (28-K.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - EMICH 47(13:04 - 1st) 9-M.Glass to EMC 50 for 3 yards (28-K.Johnson).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 50(12:37 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 8-L.Latu. 8-L.Latu pushed ob at PIT 31 for 19 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 31(12:19 - 1st) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Latu.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 31(12:14 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 16-H.Beydoun. 16-H.Beydoun to PIT 22 for 9 yards (9-S.Brightwell).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - EMICH 22(11:40 - 1st) 9-M.Glass to PIT 16 for 6 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 16(10:55 - 1st) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 33-B.Turner.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 16(10:50 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson to PIT 18 for -2 yards (5-D.Alexandre).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - EMICH 18(10:13 - 1st) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Jackson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - EMICH 18(10:09 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
PITT
Panthers
- Fumble (4 plays, 34 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:04 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(10:04 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 21-A.Davis. 21-A.Davis to PIT 30 for 5 yards (15-J.Vines).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - PITT 30(9:42 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 36 for 6 yards (23-B.Bogan).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 36(9:19 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 49 for 13 yards (3-V.Calhoun).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 49(8:55 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett to EMC 41 FUMBLES (15-J.Vines). 24-B.Hoying to EMC 46 for 5 yards (8-K.Pickett).
EMICH
Eagles
- TD (6 plays, 54 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 46(8:46 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 5-S.Vann. 5-S.Vann to EMC 49 for 3 yards (9-S.Brightwell).
|+35 YD
|
2 & 7 - EMICH 49(8:09 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 16-H.Beydoun. 16-H.Beydoun to PIT 16 for 35 yards (3-D.Hamlin12-P.Ford).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 16(7:49 - 1st) 9-M.Glass to PIT 12 for 4 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - EMICH 12(7:28 - 1st) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 40-E.Daugherty. Penalty on PIT 97-J.Twyman Offside declined. Penalty on PIT 21-D.Mathis Pass interference 8 yards enforced at PIT 12. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - EMICH 4(7:24 - 1st) 5-S.Vann to PIT 3 for 1 yard (3-D.Hamlin).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - EMICH 3(6:51 - 1st) 9-M.Glass runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:46 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
PITT
Panthers
- Missed FG (11 plays, 44 yards, 3:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:46 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(6:46 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 82-J.Wayne. 82-J.Wayne to PIT 38 for 13 yards (10-K.Beltram).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PITT 38(6:27 - 1st) Penalty on PIT 53-J.Kradel False start 5 yards enforced at PIT 38. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 15 - PITT 33(6:27 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to PIT 46 for 13 yards (98-M.Scott).
|-7 YD
|
2 & 2 - PITT 46(5:59 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to PIT 39 for -7 yards (23-B.Bogan).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - PITT 39(5:21 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett sacked at PIT 36 for -3 yards. Penalty on EMC 97-C.Hunt Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at PIT 39. No Play. (24-B.Hoying).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 46(4:51 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to EMC 41 for 5 yards (23-B.Bogan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - PITT 41(4:28 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 86-N.Griffin-Stewart.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - PITT 41(4:22 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to EMC 33 for 8 yards (23-B.Bogan10-K.Beltram).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 33(3:58 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 10-W.Gragg.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 33(3:51 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to EMC 31 for 2 yards (98-M.Scott).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - PITT 31(3:25 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Ffrench.
|No Good
|
4 & 8 - PITT 31(3:18 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman 49 yards Field Goal is No Good.
EMICH
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 31(3:13 - 1st) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Odukoya.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 31(3:07 - 1st) 9-M.Glass scrambles to EMC 31 for no gain (6-J.Morgan).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - EMICH 31(2:21 - 1st) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Latu.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - EMICH 31(2:17 - 1st) 31-J.Julien punts 47 yards from EMC 31. 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 31 for 9 yards (7-F.McGee).
PITT
Panthers
- FG (8 plays, 43 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 31(2:08 - 1st) 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 48 for 17 yards (10-K.Beltram3-V.Calhoun).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 48(1:42 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett scrambles to EMC 48 for 4 yards (10-K.Beltram19-N.LaFleur).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - PITT 48(1:09 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to EMC 41 for 7 yards (3-V.Calhoun).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 41(0:49 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to EMC 32 for 9 yards (4-K.McGill).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - PITT 32(0:29 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to EMC 28 for 4 yards (3-V.Calhoun).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 28(0:14 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to EMC 30 for -2 yards (95-S.Simeon57-M.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - PITT 30(15:00 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to EMC 25 for 5 yards (15-J.Vines).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 7 - PITT 25(14:26 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 22-V.Davis. 22-V.Davis to EMC 26 for -1 yard (32-T.Myrick).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - PITT 26(13:48 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
EMICH
Eagles
- Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:43 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 40 yards from PIT 35 to EMC 25 fair catch by 80-D.Drummond.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(13:43 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Drummond.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 25(13:39 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 5-S.Vann. 5-S.Vann to EMC 39 for 14 yards (97-J.Twyman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 39(13:24 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Latu.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 39(13:18 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson to EMC 46 for 7 yards (11-D.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - EMICH 46(12:33 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Drummond.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - EMICH 46(12:27 - 2nd) 31-J.Julien punts 50 yards from EMC 46 Downed at the PIT 4.
EMICH
Eagles
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:57 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to EMC End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(11:57 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 6-J.Grissom. 6-J.Grissom to EMC 35 for 10 yards (21-D.Mathis).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 35(11:26 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 16-H.Beydoun. 16-H.Beydoun to EMC 50 for 15 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 50(10:52 - 2nd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 50 for no gain (36-C.Pine).
|+50 YD
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 50(10:12 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:04 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
PITT
Panthers
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:04 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(10:04 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to EMC 43 for 32 yards (5-K.Hernandez).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 43(9:34 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett scrambles to EMC 35 for 8 yards (10-K.Beltram).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - PITT 35(9:04 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to EMC 32 for 3 yards (10-K.Beltram).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 32(8:35 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett scrambles to EMC 26 for 6 yards (24-B.Hoying).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - PITT 26(7:55 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to EMC 17 for 9 yards (3-V.Calhoun).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 17(7:30 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 10-W.Gragg. 10-W.Gragg to EMC 12 for 5 yards (93-M.Haney3-V.Calhoun).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - PITT 12(7:06 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 86-N.Griffin-Stewart. 86-N.Griffin-Stewart to EMC 8 for 4 yards (24-B.Hoying).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - PITT 8(6:25 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:20 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
EMICH
Eagles
- FG (8 plays, 48 yards, 4:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:20 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 40 yards from PIT 35 to EMC 25 fair catch by 80-D.Drummond.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(6:20 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 16-H.Beydoun. 16-H.Beydoun to EMC 32 for 7 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - EMICH 32(5:46 - 2nd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 40 for 8 yards (11-D.Jackson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 40(5:10 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass scrambles to EMC 49 for 9 yards (12-P.Ford).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - EMICH 49(4:36 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass to PIT 44 for 7 yards (2-D.Green).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 44(3:54 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson to PIT 33 for 11 yards (11-D.Jackson12-P.Ford).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 33(3:14 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Latu.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 33(3:09 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass to PIT 28 for 5 yards (97-J.Twyman).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - EMICH 28(2:22 - 2nd) 5-S.Vann to PIT 27 for 1 yard (5-D.Alexandre).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - EMICH 27(1:37 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, -15 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:32 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(1:32 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PITT 25(1:28 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - PITT 25(1:28 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett sacked at PIT 10 for -15 yards (93-M.Haney).
|Punt
|
4 & 25 - PITT 10(1:18 - 2nd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 39 yards from PIT 10 to PIT 49 fair catch by 80-D.Drummond.
EMICH
Eagles
- Halftime (7 plays, 36 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 49(1:11 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 16-H.Beydoun. 16-H.Beydoun to PIT 36 for 13 yards (38-C.Bright).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 36(0:59 - 2nd) 33-B.Turner to PIT 34 for 2 yards (28-K.Johnson24-P.Campbell).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - EMICH 34(0:45 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Jackson. Penalty on PIT 11-D.Jackson Pass interference 8 yards enforced at PIT 34. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 26(0:41 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Jackson.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 26(0:36 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass sacked at PIT 30 for -4 yards (24-P.Campbell).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 14 - EMICH 30(0:11 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 8-L.Latu. 8-L.Latu to PIT 14 for 16 yards (12-P.Ford).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 14(0:01 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass to PIT 13 for 1 yard (24-P.Campbell).
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(15:00 - 3rd) 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 21 for -4 yards (10-K.Beltram).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 14 - PITT 21(14:22 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 86-N.Griffin-Stewart. 86-N.Griffin-Stewart to PIT 27 for 6 yards (24-B.Hoying).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - PITT 27(13:43 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - PITT 27(13:34 - 3rd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 54 yards from PIT 27. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 27 for 8 yards (86-N.Griffin-Stewart). Penalty on EMC 4-K.McGill Unsportsmanlike conduct 13 yards enforced at EMC 27.
EMICH
Eagles
- Punt (8 plays, 23 yards, 4:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 14(13:23 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 14 for no gain (38-C.Bright).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 14(12:35 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 28 for 14 yards (12-P.Ford).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 28(12:21 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 33 for 5 yards (9-S.Brightwell).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - EMICH 33(11:44 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 35 for 2 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - EMICH 35(11:02 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 16-H.Beydoun. 16-H.Beydoun to EMC 40 for 5 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 40(10:31 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 16-H.Beydoun.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 40(10:27 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 36 for -4 yards (3-D.Hamlin92-T.Bentley).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 14 - EMICH 36(10:00 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass scrambles to EMC 37 for 1 yard (12-P.Ford).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - EMICH 37(9:22 - 3rd) 31-J.Julien punts 45 yards from EMC 37 to PIT 18 fair catch by 2-M.Ffrench.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 18(9:14 - 3rd) 19-V.Carter to PIT 23 for 5 yards (95-S.Simeon).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - PITT 23(8:52 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 24 for 1 yard.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - PITT 24(8:29 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 32 for 8 yards (10-K.Beltram).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 32(8:12 - 3rd) 19-V.Carter to PIT 33 for 1 yard (84-L.Giordano).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - PITT 33(7:35 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - PITT 33(7:27 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett scrambles to PIT 37 for 4 yards (32-T.Myrick).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - PITT 37(6:51 - 3rd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 45 yards from PIT 37. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 24 for 6 yards (86-N.Griffin-Stewart). Penalty on EMC 9-C.Flowers Illegal block in the back 12 yards enforced at EMC 24.
EMICH
Eagles
- Interception (1 plays, 44 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 12(6:40 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 82-G.Oakes INTERCEPTED by 3-D.Hamlin at EMC 28. 3-D.Hamlin to EMC 14 for 14 yards (69-J.Donnellon). Penalty on PIT 3-D.Hamlin Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at EMC 14.
PITT
Panthers
- FG (3 plays, -4 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 29(6:27 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to EMC 28 for 1 yard (10-K.Beltram).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - PITT 28(5:51 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to EMC 22 for 6 yards (95-S.Simeon).
|-11 YD
|
3 & 3 - PITT 22(5:07 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to EMC 20 FUMBLES (99-T.Rush). 84-G.Carrigan to EMC 33 for no gain.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - PITT 33(4:16 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
EMICH
Eagles
- Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:16 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to EMC End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(4:16 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 16-H.Beydoun. 16-H.Beydoun to EMC 33 for 8 yards (12-P.Ford).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - EMICH 33(3:50 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 16-H.Beydoun. 16-H.Beydoun to EMC 35 for 2 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 35(3:18 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Vann.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 35(3:12 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 36 for 1 yard (5-D.Alexandre).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - EMICH 36(2:32 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Drummond.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - EMICH 36(2:27 - 3rd) 31-J.Julien punts 50 yards from EMC 36 out of bounds at the PIT 14.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 14(2:16 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett FUMBLES (Aborted) at PIT 14. 8-K.Pickett incomplete.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 14(2:11 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 15 for 1 yard (78-A.Ransey).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - PITT 15(1:44 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Jackson.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - PITT 15(1:37 - 3rd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 48 yards from PIT 15 Downed at the EMC 37.
EMICH
Eagles
- TD (11 plays, 63 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 37(1:24 - 3rd) 6-J.Grissom to EMC 31 for -6 yards (5-D.Alexandre12-P.Ford).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 16 - EMICH 31(0:39 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass to EMC 39 for 8 yards (38-C.Bright).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - EMICH 39(15:00 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson to EMC 50 for 11 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 50(14:32 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to PIT 45 for 5 yards (12-P.Ford).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - EMICH 45(13:58 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to PIT 42 for 3 yards (87-H.Baldonado).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - EMICH 42(13:21 - 4th) 9-M.Glass to PIT 39 for 3 yards (87-H.Baldonado).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 39(12:50 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to PIT 37 for 2 yards (38-C.Bright).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 8 - EMICH 37(12:12 - 4th) 9-M.Glass to PIT 13 for 24 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 13(11:42 - 4th) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Drummond.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 13(11:36 - 4th) 9-M.Glass to PIT 10 for 3 yards (5-D.Alexandre9-S.Brightwell).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - EMICH 10(10:52 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:45 - 4th) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
PITT
Panthers
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:45 - 4th) 38-C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from EMC 35. 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 25 for 25 yards (9-M.Glass).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(10:38 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to PIT 40 for 15 yards (3-V.Calhoun).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 40(10:22 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 82-J.Wayne. 82-J.Wayne to EMC 46 for 14 yards (32-T.Myrick).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 46(10:02 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett 22-V.Davis to EMC 18 for 28 yards (10-K.Beltram).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - PITT 18(9:31 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett sacked at EMC 30 for -12 yards (95-S.Simeon).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 22 - PITT 30(9:00 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to EMC 19 for 11 yards (3-V.Calhoun).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 11 - PITT 19(8:30 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 82-J.Wayne. 82-J.Wayne runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:22 - 4th) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
EMICH
Eagles
- FG (8 plays, 44 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:22 - 4th) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to EMC End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(8:22 - 4th) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Drummond.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 25(8:18 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson to EMC 36 for 11 yards (21-D.Mathis).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 36(7:59 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to PIT 46 for 18 yards (21-D.Mathis).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 46(7:45 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to PIT 40 for 6 yards (6-J.Morgan).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - EMICH 40(7:14 - 4th) 9-M.Glass to PIT 35 for 5 yards (38-C.Bright).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 35(6:51 - 4th) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Jackson.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 35(6:45 - 4th) 9-M.Glass to PIT 31 for 4 yards (34-A.Watts).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - EMICH 31(6:10 - 4th) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Latu.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - EMICH 31(6:05 - 4th) 38-C.Ryland 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:00 - 4th) 38-C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(6:00 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to PIT 29 for 4 yards (19-N.LaFleur).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - PITT 29(5:36 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 34 for 5 yards.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - PITT 34(5:13 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 32 for -2 yards (2-M.Sexton7-F.McGee).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - PITT 32(4:31 - 4th) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 38 yards from PIT 32 to EMC 30 fair catch by 80-D.Drummond.
EMICH
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 30(4:24 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to EMC 35 for 5 yards (9-S.Brightwell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - EMICH 35(3:41 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to EMC 35 for no gain (9-S.Brightwell5-D.Alexandre).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - EMICH 35(2:59 - 4th) 9-M.Glass to EMC 37 for 2 yards (97-J.Twyman).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - EMICH 37(2:52 - 4th) 31-J.Julien punts 54 yards from EMC 37 out of bounds at the PIT 9.
PITT
Panthers
- TD (10 plays, 91 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 9(2:43 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to PIT 18 for 9 yards (24-B.Hoying).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 1 - PITT 18(2:22 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 33 for 15 yards (3-V.Calhoun).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 33(2:12 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Ffrench.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PITT 33(2:05 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - PITT 33(1:58 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 19-V.Carter. 19-V.Carter to PIT 43 for 10 yards (10-K.Beltram).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 43(1:37 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 43(1:32 - 4th) 19-V.Carter to PIT 49 for 6 yards (24-B.Hoying).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 4 - PITT 49(1:11 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to EMC 28 for 23 yards (24-B.Hoying).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 28(0:59 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to EMC 25 for 3 yards (12-J.Hubbard).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 7 - PITT 25(0:53 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack runs 25 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on EMC 3-V.Calhoun Pass interference declined.
|PAT Good
|(0:47 - 4th) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
EMICH
Eagles
- Downs (7 plays, 15 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:47 - 4th) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to EMC End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(0:47 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 5-S.Vann. 5-S.Vann to EMC 30 for 5 yards (9-S.Brightwell).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - EMICH 30(0:42 - 4th) 9-M.Glass sacked at EMC 21 for -9 yards (24-P.Campbell).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 14 - EMICH 21(0:36 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 16-H.Beydoun. 16-H.Beydoun to EMC 40 for 19 yards (38-C.Bright12-P.Ford).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 40(0:26 - 4th) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 16-H.Beydoun.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 40(0:21 - 4th) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Drummond.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - EMICH 40(0:16 - 4th) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Drummond. Penalty on EMC 9-M.Glass Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting. Team penalty on PIT Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting.
|No Gain
|
4 & 10 - EMICH 40(0:10 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Latu.
-
BUFF
CHARLO
31
9
Final ESPN
-
UTAHST
KENTST
41
51
Final ESPN2
-
CMICH
SDGST
11
48
Final ESPN
-
LIB
GAS
23
16
Final CBSSN
-
SMU
FAU
28
52
Final ABC
-
FIU
ARKST
26
34
Final ESPN
-
19BOISE
WASH
7
38
Final ABC
-
20APLST
UAB
31
17
Final ESPN
-
UCF
MRSHL
48
25
Final ESPN
-
BYU
HAWAII
34
38
Final ESPN
-
LATECH
MIAMI
14
0
Final ESPN
-
PITT
EMICH
34
30
Final ESPN
-
UNC
TEMPLE
0
053.5 O/U
+5.5
Fri 12:00pm ESPN
-
MICHST
WAKE
0
050 O/U
+4
Fri 3:20pm ESPN
-
25OKLAST
TXAM
0
054 O/U
-5.5
Fri 6:45pm ESPN
-
22USC
16IOWA
0
052.5 O/U
-2.5
Fri 8:00pm FS1
-
AF
WASHST
0
068.5 O/U
+2.5
Fri 10:15pm ESPN
-
15ND
IOWAST
0
054.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
17MEMP
10PSU
0
060.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-