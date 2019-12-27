Drive Chart
PITT
EMICH

No Text

Pitt rallies to beat Eastern Michigan in Quick Lane Bowl

  • AP
  • Dec 27, 2019

DETROIT (AP) Pittsburgh players took punches, and one was hit with spit, and the Panthers still kept their cool in critical moments to win a bowl game for the first time in five appearances under coach Pat Narduzzi.

Kenny Pickett threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Taysir Mack with 47 seconds left and the Panthers held on to beat Eastern Michigan 34-30 in the Quick Lane Bowl on Thursday night.

''Our kids held their composure,'' Narduzzi said.

After taking its first lead of the game in the final minute, Pittsburgh (8-5) forced Eastern Michigan to turn it over on downs from its 40 to seal its first bowl victory since winning in Detroit six years ago with former coach Paul Chryst.

The Eagles (6-7) came up just short in a closely contested game just as they did in three previous bowls with coach Chris Creighton and the usually disciplined team unraveled at times.

Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass was ejected with 10 seconds left after throwing punches at two players and inadvertently grazing an official, who was trying keep players separated. Eagles cornerback Kevin McGill was ejected earlier for unsportsmanlike conduct. Creighton said officials told him McGill spit on an opponent.

''There's absolutely no excuse for any of that,'' Creighton said. ''They're embarrassed by it. They apologized to the team. I'm embarrassed. I apologize to anybody's who's watching.''

Glass was 28 of 50 for 311 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. The senior also ran for 83 yards and a score.

He was not made available for comment after the game, but was contrite on Twitter.

''I let God and my family down!'' Glass posted on his account.

Pickett completed 27 of 39 passes for 361 yards and three scores, including a school-record, 96-yard TD pass to Maurice Ffrench that tied the game in the second quarter. Ffrench finished with 12 catches for 165 yards.

''They had some explosive plays that were the difference in the game,'' Creighton said.

RECORD BOOKS

Ffrench had 96 receptions this season, breaking Larry Fitzgerald's school record of 92 set in 2003.

''That's with missing a couple games,'' Narduzzi said. ''He fought back with that broken jaw.''''

Glass surpassed Charlie Batch's single-season records of 3,390 yards of total offense and 23 touchdown passes set in 1997.

The marks were marred by the punches Glass threw late in the game.

''He's in tears in the locker room, begging me to talk to the team before I could say a word,'' Creighton said. ''He made a mistake and he is truly sorry for it. I'm ultimately responsible for it and I'm embarrassed, but I love him 100 percent.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Pitt: Coaching continuity with offensive coordinator Mark Whipple returning for a second season should help the program. The offense showed some signs of life in the bowl game after scoring 20 or fewer points in eight games this season.

Eastern Michigan: The program is on solid footing, earning consecutive bowl bids for the first time and three in four years after previously doing it only once as a Division I team. The Eagles will just have to hope they can keep Creighton away from Power Five conference schools.

CROWD SUPPORT

The game drew a lot of green-and-white clad fans, cheering for the Eagles, whose campus is about 30 miles from Ford Field. The attendance was 34,765, the largest crowd to watch a Quick Lane Bowl since it was created in 2014.

''Awesome,'' Creighton said. ''Six years ago, the vision was to try to make the football program a source of pride for the athletic department, for the university, for Ypsilanti (Michigan) and even the region.

UP NEXT

Pitt: Hosts Miami of Ohio on Sept. 5. The Panthers will have a chance to be very good on defense if defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman, Patrick Jones and safety Paris Ford all choose to stay in college instead of entering the NFL draft.

Eastern Michigan: Plays at Kentucky on Sept. 5. The Eagles will be breaking in a new quarterback, attempting to replace Glass. Preston Hutchinson and Jairus Grissom gained some experience in 2019 and will likely have a shot to start next season.

---

Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/larrylage

---

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
Field Goal 10:09
38-C.Ryland 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
57
yds
04:51
pos
0
3
Touchdown 6:51
9-M.Glass runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
46
yds
02:00
pos
0
9
Point After TD 6:46
38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 13:48
97-A.Kessman 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
43
yds
01:54
pos
3
10
Touchdown 12:13
8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench runs 96 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
96
yds
00:16
pos
9
10
Point After TD 11:57
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
10
Touchdown 10:12
9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
75
yds
01:53
pos
10
16
Point After TD 10:04
38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
17
Touchdown 6:25
22-V.Davis runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
03:44
pos
16
17
Point After TD 6:20
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
17
Field Goal 1:37
38-C.Ryland 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
48
yds
04:43
pos
17
20
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 4:22
97-A.Kessman 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
-4
yds
02:11
pos
20
20
4th Quarter
Touchdown 10:52
9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
63
yds
00:45
pos
20
26
Point After TD 10:45
38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
27
Touchdown 8:30
8-K.Pickett complete to 82-J.Wayne. 82-J.Wayne runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:23
pos
26
27
Point After TD 8:22
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
27
Field Goal 6:05
38-C.Ryland 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
44
yds
02:17
pos
27
30
Touchdown 0:53
8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack runs 25 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on EMC 3-V.Calhoun Pass interference declined.
10
plays
91
yds
01:56
pos
33
30
Point After TD 0:47
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
30
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 27
Rushing 5 9
Passing 16 16
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 6-14 9-18
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 430 425
Total Plays 68 87
Avg Gain 6.3 4.9
Net Yards Rushing 96 127
Rush Attempts 29 36
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 3.5
Net Yards Passing 334 298
Comp. - Att. 27-39 28-51
Yards Per Pass 8.6 5.8
Penalties - Yards 4-36 3-40
Touchdowns 4 3
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 3 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 4-44.0 5-49.2
Return Yards 48 14
Punts - Returns 1-9 2-14
Kickoffs - Returns 1-25 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-14 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Pittsburgh 8-5 01731434
E. Michigan 6-7 101001030
Ford Field Detroit, Michigan
 334 PASS YDS 298
96 RUSH YDS 127
430 TOTAL YDS 425
Pittsburgh
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 361 3 0 172.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 361 3 0 172.4
K. Pickett 27/39 361 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
V. Davis 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 69 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 69 1
V. Davis 15 69 1 15
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 17 0
S. Jacques-Louis 1 17 0 17
V. Carter 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
V. Carter 3 12 0 6
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 5 0
K. Pickett 7 5 0 8
A. Davis 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
A. Davis 1 -2 0 -2
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
M. Ffrench 1 -4 0 -4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
14 12 165 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 165 1
M. Ffrench 14 12 165 1 96
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 4 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 68 0
S. Jacques-Louis 8 4 68 0 32
J. Wayne 82 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 46 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 46 1
J. Wayne 3 3 46 1 19
V. Davis 22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
V. Davis 2 2 27 0 28
T. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 25 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 1
T. Mack 3 1 25 1 25
V. Carter 19 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
V. Carter 1 1 10 0 10
N. Griffin-Stewart 86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
N. Griffin-Stewart 3 2 10 0 6
A. Davis 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
A. Davis 1 1 5 0 5
W. Gragg 10 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
W. Gragg 2 1 5 0 5
D. Jackson 11 DB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Jackson 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Hamlin 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
13-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-0 1 0.0
D. Hamlin 13-0 0.0 1
S. Brightwell 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
S. Brightwell 7-1 0.0 0
P. Ford 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
P. Ford 7-4 0.0 0
C. Bright 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
C. Bright 6-0 0.0 0
D. Alexandre 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
D. Alexandre 5-1 0.0 0
J. Twyman 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Twyman 3-0 0.0 0
K. Johnson 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Johnson 3-0 0.0 0
P. Campbell III 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.0
P. Campbell III 3-1 2.0 0
D. Mathis 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Mathis 3-0 0.0 0
D. Jackson 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Jackson 3-0 0.0 0
H. Baldonado 87 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
H. Baldonado 2-0 0.0 0
A. Watts 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Watts 2-0 0.0 0
J. Morgan 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Morgan 2-0 0.0 0
D. Green 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Green 1-0 0.0 0
C. Pine 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Pine 1-0 0.0 0
T. Bentley 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Bentley 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Kessman 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/3 4/4
A. Kessman 2/3 51 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Christodoulou 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 44.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 44.0 0
K. Christodoulou 4 44.0 0 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
M. Ffrench 1 25.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
M. Ffrench 1 9.0 9 0
E. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Glass III 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56% 311 2 1 117.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56% 311 2 1 117.4
M. Glass III 28/50 311 2 1
P. Hutchinson 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
P. Hutchinson 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Glass III 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 83 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 83 1
M. Glass III 21 83 1 24
S. Vann 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 48 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 48 0
S. Vann 13 48 0 14
B. Turner 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
B. Turner 1 2 0 2
J. Grissom 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
J. Grissom 1 -6 0 -6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
H. Beydoun 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 9 113 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 113 0
H. Beydoun 11 9 113 0 35
Q. Williams 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 68 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 68 1
Q. Williams 2 2 68 1 50
A. Jackson III 89 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 7 53 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 53 1
A. Jackson III 10 7 53 1 11
L. Latu 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 2 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 35 0
L. Latu 8 2 35 0 19
S. Vann 5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
S. Vann 4 3 22 0 14
J. Grissom 6 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Grissom 1 1 10 0 10
D. Drummond 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 4 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 10 0
D. Drummond 11 4 10 0 9
E. Daugherty IV 40 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
E. Daugherty IV 1 0 0 0 0
B. Turner 33 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Turner 2 0 0 0 0
T. Odukoya 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Odukoya 1 0 0 0 0
G. Oakes 82 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. Oakes 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Beltram 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
K. Beltram 10-1 0.0 0
V. Calhoun 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
V. Calhoun 8-2 0.0 0
B. Hoying 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
B. Hoying 6-0 0.0 0
B. Bogan 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
B. Bogan 4-0 0.0 0
S. Simeon 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
S. Simeon 4-0 1.0 0
T. Myrick 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Myrick 3-0 0.0 0
J. Vines 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Vines 3-0 0.0 0
M. Haney 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
M. Haney 2-0 1.0 0
W. Scott 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. Scott 2-0 0.0 0
K. McGill 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. McGill 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hubbard 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hubbard 1-0 0.0 0
M. Sexton 2 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Sexton 1-0 0.0 0
K. Hernandez 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Hernandez 1-0 0.0 0
T. Rush 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Rush 1-0 0.0 0
A. Ransey Jr. 78 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Ransey Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
L. Giordano 84 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Giordano 1-0 0.0 0
N. LaFleur 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. LaFleur 1-1 0.0 0
F. McGee III 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
F. McGee III 0-1 0.0 0
M. Smith Jr. 57 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Smith Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Ryland 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
3/3 3/3
C. Ryland 3/3 48 3/3 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Julien 31 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 49.2 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 49.2 4
J. Julien 5 49.2 4 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Drummond 80 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 7.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 7.0 8 0
D. Drummond 2 7.0 8 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:04 PITT 25 1:09 4 34 Fumble
6:46 PITT 25 3:28 11 44 FG Miss
2:08 PITT 31 1:54 8 43 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:13 PITT 4 0:16 1 96 TD
10:04 PITT 25 3:44 8 75 TD
1:32 PITT 25 0:14 3 -15 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PITT 25 1:26 3 2 Punt
9:14 PITT 18 2:23 6 19 Punt
6:27 EMICH 29 2:11 3 -4 FG
2:16 PITT 14 0:39 3 1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:45 PITT 25 2:23 6 75 TD
6:00 PITT 25 1:29 3 7 Punt
2:43 PITT 9 1:56 10 91 TD
0:05 EMICH 40 0:00 1 -1
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 EMICH 25 4:51 13 57 FG
8:46 EMICH 46 2:00 6 54 TD
3:13 EMICH 31 0:56 3 0 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:43 EMICH 25 1:16 5 21 Punt
11:57 EMICH 25 1:53 4 75 TD
6:20 EMICH 25 4:43 8 48 FG
1:11 PITT 49 1:10 7 36 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:23 EMICH 14 4:01 8 23 Punt
6:40 EMICH 12 0:00 1 44 INT
4:16 EMICH 25 1:49 5 11 Punt
1:24 EMICH 37 0:45 11 63 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:22 EMICH 25 2:17 8 44 FG
4:24 EMICH 30 1:32 3 7 Punt
0:47 EMICH 25 0:37 7 15 Downs

EMICH Eagles  - FG (13 plays, 57 yards, 4:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to EMC End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25
(15:00 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson to EMC 30 for 5 yards (12-P.Ford).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - EMICH 30
(14:22 - 1st) 9-M.Glass scrambles to EMC 34 for 4 yards (9-S.Brightwell).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - EMICH 34
(13:58 - 1st) 9-M.Glass to EMC 38 for 4 yards (34-A.Watts).
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 38
(13:27 - 1st) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 33-B.Turner.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 38
(13:23 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 47 for 9 yards (28-K.Johnson).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - EMICH 47
(13:04 - 1st) 9-M.Glass to EMC 50 for 3 yards (28-K.Johnson).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 50
(12:37 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 8-L.Latu. 8-L.Latu pushed ob at PIT 31 for 19 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 31
(12:19 - 1st) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Latu.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 31
(12:14 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 16-H.Beydoun. 16-H.Beydoun to PIT 22 for 9 yards (9-S.Brightwell).
+6 YD
3 & 1 - EMICH 22
(11:40 - 1st) 9-M.Glass to PIT 16 for 6 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 16
(10:55 - 1st) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 33-B.Turner.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 16
(10:50 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson to PIT 18 for -2 yards (5-D.Alexandre).
No Gain
3 & 12 - EMICH 18
(10:13 - 1st) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Jackson.
Field Goal
4 & 12 - EMICH 18
(10:09 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland 35 yards Field Goal is Good.

PITT Panthers  - Fumble (4 plays, 34 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:04 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25
(10:04 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 21-A.Davis. 21-A.Davis to PIT 30 for 5 yards (15-J.Vines).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - PITT 30
(9:42 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 36 for 6 yards (23-B.Bogan).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 36
(9:19 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 49 for 13 yards (3-V.Calhoun).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 49
(8:55 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett to EMC 41 FUMBLES (15-J.Vines). 24-B.Hoying to EMC 46 for 5 yards (8-K.Pickett).

EMICH Eagles  - TD (6 plays, 54 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 46
(8:46 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 5-S.Vann. 5-S.Vann to EMC 49 for 3 yards (9-S.Brightwell).
+35 YD
2 & 7 - EMICH 49
(8:09 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 16-H.Beydoun. 16-H.Beydoun to PIT 16 for 35 yards (3-D.Hamlin12-P.Ford).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 16
(7:49 - 1st) 9-M.Glass to PIT 12 for 4 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
Penalty
2 & 6 - EMICH 12
(7:28 - 1st) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 40-E.Daugherty. Penalty on PIT 97-J.Twyman Offside declined. Penalty on PIT 21-D.Mathis Pass interference 8 yards enforced at PIT 12. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 4 - EMICH 4
(7:24 - 1st) 5-S.Vann to PIT 3 for 1 yard (3-D.Hamlin).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - EMICH 3
(6:51 - 1st) 9-M.Glass runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:46 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.

PITT Panthers  - Missed FG (11 plays, 44 yards, 3:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:46 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25
(6:46 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 82-J.Wayne. 82-J.Wayne to PIT 38 for 13 yards (10-K.Beltram).
Penalty
1 & 10 - PITT 38
(6:27 - 1st) Penalty on PIT 53-J.Kradel False start 5 yards enforced at PIT 38. No Play.
+13 YD
1 & 15 - PITT 33
(6:27 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to PIT 46 for 13 yards (98-M.Scott).
-7 YD
2 & 2 - PITT 46
(5:59 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to PIT 39 for -7 yards (23-B.Bogan).
Penalty
3 & 9 - PITT 39
(5:21 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett sacked at PIT 36 for -3 yards. Penalty on EMC 97-C.Hunt Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at PIT 39. No Play. (24-B.Hoying).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 46
(4:51 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to EMC 41 for 5 yards (23-B.Bogan).
No Gain
2 & 5 - PITT 41
(4:28 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 86-N.Griffin-Stewart.
+8 YD
3 & 5 - PITT 41
(4:22 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to EMC 33 for 8 yards (23-B.Bogan10-K.Beltram).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 33
(3:58 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 10-W.Gragg.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 33
(3:51 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to EMC 31 for 2 yards (98-M.Scott).
No Gain
3 & 8 - PITT 31
(3:25 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Ffrench.
No Good
4 & 8 - PITT 31
(3:18 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman 49 yards Field Goal is No Good.

EMICH Eagles  - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 31
(3:13 - 1st) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Odukoya.
No Gain
2 & 10 - EMICH 31
(3:07 - 1st) 9-M.Glass scrambles to EMC 31 for no gain (6-J.Morgan).
No Gain
3 & 10 - EMICH 31
(2:21 - 1st) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Latu.
Punt
4 & 10 - EMICH 31
(2:17 - 1st) 31-J.Julien punts 47 yards from EMC 31. 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 31 for 9 yards (7-F.McGee).

PITT Panthers  - FG (8 plays, 43 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 31
(2:08 - 1st) 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 48 for 17 yards (10-K.Beltram3-V.Calhoun).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 48
(1:42 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett scrambles to EMC 48 for 4 yards (10-K.Beltram19-N.LaFleur).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - PITT 48
(1:09 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to EMC 41 for 7 yards (3-V.Calhoun).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 41
(0:49 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to EMC 32 for 9 yards (4-K.McGill).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - PITT 32
(0:29 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to EMC 28 for 4 yards (3-V.Calhoun).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 28
(0:14 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to EMC 30 for -2 yards (95-S.Simeon57-M.Smith).
+5 YD
2 & 12 - PITT 30
(15:00 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to EMC 25 for 5 yards (15-J.Vines).
-1 YD
3 & 7 - PITT 25
(14:26 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 22-V.Davis. 22-V.Davis to EMC 26 for -1 yard (32-T.Myrick).
Field Goal
4 & 8 - PITT 26
(13:48 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman 44 yards Field Goal is Good.

EMICH Eagles  - Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:43 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 40 yards from PIT 35 to EMC 25 fair catch by 80-D.Drummond.
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 25
(13:43 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Drummond.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 25
(13:39 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 5-S.Vann. 5-S.Vann to EMC 39 for 14 yards (97-J.Twyman).
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 39
(13:24 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Latu.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 39
(13:18 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson to EMC 46 for 7 yards (11-D.Jackson).
No Gain
3 & 3 - EMICH 46
(12:33 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Drummond.
Punt
4 & 3 - EMICH 46
(12:27 - 2nd) 31-J.Julien punts 50 yards from EMC 46 Downed at the PIT 4.

PITT Panthers  - TD (1 plays, 96 yards, 0:16 poss)

Result Play
+96 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 4
(12:13 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench runs 96 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:57 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.

EMICH Eagles  - TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:57 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to EMC End Zone. touchback.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25
(11:57 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 6-J.Grissom. 6-J.Grissom to EMC 35 for 10 yards (21-D.Mathis).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 35
(11:26 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 16-H.Beydoun. 16-H.Beydoun to EMC 50 for 15 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 50
(10:52 - 2nd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 50 for no gain (36-C.Pine).
+50 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 50
(10:12 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:04 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.

PITT Panthers  - TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:04 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
+32 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25
(10:04 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to EMC 43 for 32 yards (5-K.Hernandez).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 43
(9:34 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett scrambles to EMC 35 for 8 yards (10-K.Beltram).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - PITT 35
(9:04 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to EMC 32 for 3 yards (10-K.Beltram).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 32
(8:35 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett scrambles to EMC 26 for 6 yards (24-B.Hoying).
+9 YD
2 & 4 - PITT 26
(7:55 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to EMC 17 for 9 yards (3-V.Calhoun).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 17
(7:30 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 10-W.Gragg. 10-W.Gragg to EMC 12 for 5 yards (93-M.Haney3-V.Calhoun).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - PITT 12
(7:06 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 86-N.Griffin-Stewart. 86-N.Griffin-Stewart to EMC 8 for 4 yards (24-B.Hoying).
+8 YD
3 & 1 - PITT 8
(6:25 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:20 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.

EMICH Eagles  - FG (8 plays, 48 yards, 4:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:20 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 40 yards from PIT 35 to EMC 25 fair catch by 80-D.Drummond.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25
(6:20 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 16-H.Beydoun. 16-H.Beydoun to EMC 32 for 7 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
+8 YD
2 & 3 - EMICH 32
(5:46 - 2nd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 40 for 8 yards (11-D.Jackson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 40
(5:10 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass scrambles to EMC 49 for 9 yards (12-P.Ford).
+7 YD
2 & 1 - EMICH 49
(4:36 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass to PIT 44 for 7 yards (2-D.Green).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 44
(3:54 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson to PIT 33 for 11 yards (11-D.Jackson12-P.Ford).
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 33
(3:14 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Latu.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 33
(3:09 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass to PIT 28 for 5 yards (97-J.Twyman).
+1 YD
3 & 5 - EMICH 28
(2:22 - 2nd) 5-S.Vann to PIT 27 for 1 yard (5-D.Alexandre).
Field Goal
4 & 4 - EMICH 27
(1:37 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland 45 yards Field Goal is Good.

PITT Panthers  - Punt (3 plays, -15 yards, 0:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:32 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 25
(1:32 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
No Gain
2 & 10 - PITT 25
(1:28 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
Sack
3 & 10 - PITT 25
(1:28 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett sacked at PIT 10 for -15 yards (93-M.Haney).
Punt
4 & 25 - PITT 10
(1:18 - 2nd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 39 yards from PIT 10 to PIT 49 fair catch by 80-D.Drummond.

EMICH Eagles  - Halftime (7 plays, 36 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 49
(1:11 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 16-H.Beydoun. 16-H.Beydoun to PIT 36 for 13 yards (38-C.Bright).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 36
(0:59 - 2nd) 33-B.Turner to PIT 34 for 2 yards (28-K.Johnson24-P.Campbell).
Penalty
2 & 8 - EMICH 34
(0:45 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Jackson. Penalty on PIT 11-D.Jackson Pass interference 8 yards enforced at PIT 34. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 26
(0:41 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Jackson.
Sack
2 & 10 - EMICH 26
(0:36 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass sacked at PIT 30 for -4 yards (24-P.Campbell).
+16 YD
3 & 14 - EMICH 30
(0:11 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 8-L.Latu. 8-L.Latu to PIT 14 for 16 yards (12-P.Ford).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 14
(0:01 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass to PIT 13 for 1 yard (24-P.Campbell).

PITT Panthers  - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 21 for -4 yards (10-K.Beltram).
+6 YD
2 & 14 - PITT 21
(14:22 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 86-N.Griffin-Stewart. 86-N.Griffin-Stewart to PIT 27 for 6 yards (24-B.Hoying).
No Gain
3 & 8 - PITT 27
(13:43 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
Punt
4 & 8 - PITT 27
(13:34 - 3rd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 54 yards from PIT 27. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 27 for 8 yards (86-N.Griffin-Stewart). Penalty on EMC 4-K.McGill Unsportsmanlike conduct 13 yards enforced at EMC 27.

EMICH Eagles  - Punt (8 plays, 23 yards, 4:01 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 14
(13:23 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 14 for no gain (38-C.Bright).
+14 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 14
(12:35 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 28 for 14 yards (12-P.Ford).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 28
(12:21 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 33 for 5 yards (9-S.Brightwell).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - EMICH 33
(11:44 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 35 for 2 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - EMICH 35
(11:02 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 16-H.Beydoun. 16-H.Beydoun to EMC 40 for 5 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 40
(10:31 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 16-H.Beydoun.
-4 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 40
(10:27 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 36 for -4 yards (3-D.Hamlin92-T.Bentley).
+1 YD
3 & 14 - EMICH 36
(10:00 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass scrambles to EMC 37 for 1 yard (12-P.Ford).
Punt
4 & 13 - EMICH 37
(9:22 - 3rd) 31-J.Julien punts 45 yards from EMC 37 to PIT 18 fair catch by 2-M.Ffrench.

PITT Panthers  - Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 18
(9:14 - 3rd) 19-V.Carter to PIT 23 for 5 yards (95-S.Simeon).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - PITT 23
(8:52 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 24 for 1 yard.
+8 YD
3 & 4 - PITT 24
(8:29 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 32 for 8 yards (10-K.Beltram).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 32
(8:12 - 3rd) 19-V.Carter to PIT 33 for 1 yard (84-L.Giordano).
No Gain
2 & 9 - PITT 33
(7:35 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
+4 YD
3 & 9 - PITT 33
(7:27 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett scrambles to PIT 37 for 4 yards (32-T.Myrick).
Punt
4 & 5 - PITT 37
(6:51 - 3rd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 45 yards from PIT 37. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 24 for 6 yards (86-N.Griffin-Stewart). Penalty on EMC 9-C.Flowers Illegal block in the back 12 yards enforced at EMC 24.

EMICH Eagles  - Interception (1 plays, 44 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - EMICH 12
(6:40 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 82-G.Oakes INTERCEPTED by 3-D.Hamlin at EMC 28. 3-D.Hamlin to EMC 14 for 14 yards (69-J.Donnellon). Penalty on PIT 3-D.Hamlin Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at EMC 14.

PITT Panthers  - FG (3 plays, -4 yards, 2:11 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 29
(6:27 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to EMC 28 for 1 yard (10-K.Beltram).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - PITT 28
(5:51 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to EMC 22 for 6 yards (95-S.Simeon).
-11 YD
3 & 3 - PITT 22
(5:07 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to EMC 20 FUMBLES (99-T.Rush). 84-G.Carrigan to EMC 33 for no gain.
Field Goal
4 & 14 - PITT 33
(4:16 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman 51 yards Field Goal is Good.

EMICH Eagles  - Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 1:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:16 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to EMC End Zone. touchback.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25
(4:16 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 16-H.Beydoun. 16-H.Beydoun to EMC 33 for 8 yards (12-P.Ford).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - EMICH 33
(3:50 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 16-H.Beydoun. 16-H.Beydoun to EMC 35 for 2 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 35
(3:18 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Vann.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 35
(3:12 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 36 for 1 yard (5-D.Alexandre).
No Gain
3 & 9 - EMICH 36
(2:32 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Drummond.
Punt
4 & 9 - EMICH 36
(2:27 - 3rd) 31-J.Julien punts 50 yards from EMC 36 out of bounds at the PIT 14.

PITT Panthers  - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 14
(2:16 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett FUMBLES (Aborted) at PIT 14. 8-K.Pickett incomplete.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 14
(2:11 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 15 for 1 yard (78-A.Ransey).
No Gain
3 & 9 - PITT 15
(1:44 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Jackson.
Punt
4 & 9 - PITT 15
(1:37 - 3rd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 48 yards from PIT 15 Downed at the EMC 37.

EMICH Eagles  - TD (11 plays, 63 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
-6 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 37
(1:24 - 3rd) 6-J.Grissom to EMC 31 for -6 yards (5-D.Alexandre12-P.Ford).
+8 YD
2 & 16 - EMICH 31
(0:39 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass to EMC 39 for 8 yards (38-C.Bright).
+11 YD
3 & 8 - EMICH 39
(15:00 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson to EMC 50 for 11 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 50
(14:32 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to PIT 45 for 5 yards (12-P.Ford).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - EMICH 45
(13:58 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to PIT 42 for 3 yards (87-H.Baldonado).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - EMICH 42
(13:21 - 4th) 9-M.Glass to PIT 39 for 3 yards (87-H.Baldonado).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 39
(12:50 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to PIT 37 for 2 yards (38-C.Bright).
+24 YD
2 & 8 - EMICH 37
(12:12 - 4th) 9-M.Glass to PIT 13 for 24 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 13
(11:42 - 4th) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Drummond.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 13
(11:36 - 4th) 9-M.Glass to PIT 10 for 3 yards (5-D.Alexandre9-S.Brightwell).
+10 YD
3 & 7 - EMICH 10
(10:52 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:45 - 4th) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.

PITT Panthers  - TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:45 - 4th) 38-C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from EMC 35. 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 25 for 25 yards (9-M.Glass).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25
(10:38 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to PIT 40 for 15 yards (3-V.Calhoun).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 40
(10:22 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 82-J.Wayne. 82-J.Wayne to EMC 46 for 14 yards (32-T.Myrick).
+28 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 46
(10:02 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett 22-V.Davis to EMC 18 for 28 yards (10-K.Beltram).
Sack
1 & 10 - PITT 18
(9:31 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett sacked at EMC 30 for -12 yards (95-S.Simeon).
+11 YD
2 & 22 - PITT 30
(9:00 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to EMC 19 for 11 yards (3-V.Calhoun).
+19 YD
3 & 11 - PITT 19
(8:30 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 82-J.Wayne. 82-J.Wayne runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:22 - 4th) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.

EMICH Eagles  - FG (8 plays, 44 yards, 2:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:22 - 4th) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to EMC End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 25
(8:22 - 4th) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Drummond.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 25
(8:18 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson to EMC 36 for 11 yards (21-D.Mathis).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 36
(7:59 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to PIT 46 for 18 yards (21-D.Mathis).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 46
(7:45 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to PIT 40 for 6 yards (6-J.Morgan).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - EMICH 40
(7:14 - 4th) 9-M.Glass to PIT 35 for 5 yards (38-C.Bright).
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 35
(6:51 - 4th) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Jackson.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 35
(6:45 - 4th) 9-M.Glass to PIT 31 for 4 yards (34-A.Watts).
No Gain
3 & 6 - EMICH 31
(6:10 - 4th) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Latu.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - EMICH 31
(6:05 - 4th) 38-C.Ryland 48 yards Field Goal is Good.

PITT Panthers  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:00 - 4th) 38-C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25
(6:00 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to PIT 29 for 4 yards (19-N.LaFleur).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - PITT 29
(5:36 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 34 for 5 yards.
-2 YD
3 & 1 - PITT 34
(5:13 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 32 for -2 yards (2-M.Sexton7-F.McGee).
Punt
4 & 3 - PITT 32
(4:31 - 4th) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 38 yards from PIT 32 to EMC 30 fair catch by 80-D.Drummond.

EMICH Eagles  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 30
(4:24 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to EMC 35 for 5 yards (9-S.Brightwell).
No Gain
2 & 5 - EMICH 35
(3:41 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to EMC 35 for no gain (9-S.Brightwell5-D.Alexandre).
+2 YD
3 & 5 - EMICH 35
(2:59 - 4th) 9-M.Glass to EMC 37 for 2 yards (97-J.Twyman).
Punt
4 & 3 - EMICH 37
(2:52 - 4th) 31-J.Julien punts 54 yards from EMC 37 out of bounds at the PIT 9.

PITT Panthers  - TD (10 plays, 91 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 9
(2:43 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to PIT 18 for 9 yards (24-B.Hoying).
+15 YD
2 & 1 - PITT 18
(2:22 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 33 for 15 yards (3-V.Calhoun).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 33
(2:12 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Ffrench.
No Gain
2 & 10 - PITT 33
(2:05 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
+10 YD
3 & 10 - PITT 33
(1:58 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 19-V.Carter. 19-V.Carter to PIT 43 for 10 yards (10-K.Beltram).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 43
(1:37 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 43
(1:32 - 4th) 19-V.Carter to PIT 49 for 6 yards (24-B.Hoying).
+23 YD
3 & 4 - PITT 49
(1:11 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to EMC 28 for 23 yards (24-B.Hoying).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 28
(0:59 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to EMC 25 for 3 yards (12-J.Hubbard).
+25 YD
2 & 7 - PITT 25
(0:53 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack runs 25 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on EMC 3-V.Calhoun Pass interference declined.
PAT Good
(0:47 - 4th) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.

EMICH Eagles  - Downs (7 plays, 15 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:47 - 4th) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to EMC End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25
(0:47 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 5-S.Vann. 5-S.Vann to EMC 30 for 5 yards (9-S.Brightwell).
Sack
2 & 5 - EMICH 30
(0:42 - 4th) 9-M.Glass sacked at EMC 21 for -9 yards (24-P.Campbell).
+19 YD
3 & 14 - EMICH 21
(0:36 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 16-H.Beydoun. 16-H.Beydoun to EMC 40 for 19 yards (38-C.Bright12-P.Ford).
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 40
(0:26 - 4th) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 16-H.Beydoun.
No Gain
2 & 10 - EMICH 40
(0:21 - 4th) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Drummond.
No Gain
3 & 10 - EMICH 40
(0:16 - 4th) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Drummond. Penalty on EMC 9-M.Glass Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting. Team penalty on PIT Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting.
No Gain
4 & 10 - EMICH 40
(0:10 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Latu.

PITT Panthers

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 40
(0:05 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett kneels at EMC 41 for -1 yard.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View