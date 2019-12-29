|
Clutch Clemson: No. 3 Tigers beat No. 2 Ohio State 29-23
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) Facing a serious challenger for the first time in months, Clemson and its perfect quarterback delivered championship plays when they needed them most.
Trevor Lawrence connected with Travis Etienne on a 34-yard, go-ahead touchdown with 1:49 left in the fourth quarter, capping a 94-yard march, and No. 3 Clemson beat No. 2 Ohio State 29-23 Saturday night in the Fiesta Bowl to advance to the College Football Playoff championship game.
The Tigers (14-0) will play No. 1 LSU on Jan. 13 in New Orleans, looking for their third national title in the last four seasons.
Clemson played only one close game this season, way back in September against North Carolina. Otherwise the defending national champions rarely needed to play a starter in the fourth quarter.
Ohio State (13-1) proved to be every bit Clemson's match, jumping out to a 16-0 lead in the first half and then responding to a Tigers rally to retake the lead, 23-21 in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers got the ball down two at their own 6 with 3:07 left in the fourth quarter. Lawrence, after being up and down for much of the game, suddenly turned into the Golden Boy who led Clemson to a national title as a freshman last year.
The Tigers went 94 yards on four plays in 1:18, with Lawrence completing all three of his passes and mixing in an 11-yard run. The sophomore quarterback who has never lost a college start passed for 259 yards and two scores and ran for a career-high 107 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown late in the first half.
''Just the fight of this team. Didn't play great. Didn't look pretty, but just finding a way to get it done,'' Lawrence said.
Lawrence added a 2-point conversion pass to Tee Higgins, but left plenty of time for Ohio State and Justin Fields to respond. The Buckeyes drove to the Clemson 23, but on second-and-7, Fields fired to the end zone and was picked off by Nolan Turner with 37 seconds left. Ohio State receiver Chris Olave had broken off his route and left Fields throwing to no one.
Olave took blame for the turnover.
''He thought Justin was in scramble mode,'' said Ohio State's Ryan Day, who took his first loss as the Buckeyes' coach.
One more knee from Lawrence and defending national champion Clemson had secured its 29th straight victory and fourth trip to the CFP championship game in five years.
''I mean, what a football game,'' Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. ''It's a shame somebody had to lose that game. I told Ryan, that Ohio State team, what an unbelievable game, their quarterback, their back, those guys played their hearts out. But in the end, our guys showed what they're made of. They've got the heart of a champion, they've got the eye of a tiger.''
Ohio State went into the fourth quarter trailing 21-16, and with everything seemingly going Clemson's way.
Fields heated up and orchestrated an 84-yard drive, capped with a fourth-and-short, 23-yard touchdown pass to Olave to give Ohio State back the lead at 23-21 with 11:46 left in the fourth.
Fields, who went to high school 20 miles from Lawrence in the northwest suburbs of Atlanta, passed for 320 yards and a touchdown. But he was picked off twice after throwing just one interception in the regular season.
It was the first matchup between the two former five-star recruit quarterbacks from the class of 2018. They were far from perfect, but both delivered in crunch time. If this is the start of a long rivalry, bring it on.
The Buckeyes had their 19-game winning streak snapped.
THE TAKEAWAY
Ohio State and its fans will lament a few officials' calls that did not go their way. A targeting foul in the second quarter kept Clemson's first touchdown drive alive when the Buckeyes were up 16-0. A roughing the punter call against the Buckeyes did the same in the the third quarter and led to Clemson taking its first lead. Then it looked as if Ohio State regained the lead when Jeff Okudah stripped Clemson's Justyn Ross and Jordan Fuller scooped and scored. A video review ruled Ross had not completed the catch and turned a touchdown into an incomplete pass.
''One play can change the game,'' Day said. ''It didn't seem like we got any of those plays.''
UP NEXT
Clemson: The Tigers face LSU for the first time since the 2012 Chick-fil-A Bowl. Clemson won that meeting 25-24.
Ohio State: Fields and the Buckeyes start next season against Bowling Green.
---
Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen http://www.westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|28
|Rushing
|7
|9
|Passing
|10
|16
|Penalty
|4
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|7-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|396
|495
|Total Plays
|62
|85
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|158
|196
|Rush Attempts
|29
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|5.0
|Net Yards Passing
|238
|299
|Comp. - Att.
|18-33
|30-46
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|6.5
|Penalties - Yards
|6-47
|8-77
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|7-44.9
|6-45.3
|Return Yards
|23
|3
|Punts - Returns
|3-4
|2-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-16
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-3
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|238
|PASS YDS
|299
|
|
|158
|RUSH YDS
|196
|
|
|396
|TOTAL YDS
|495
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|18/33
|259
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|16
|107
|1
|67
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|10
|36
|1
|8
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|1
|17
|0
|17
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|4
|3
|98
|2
|53
|
J. Ross 8 WR
|J. Ross
|12
|6
|47
|0
|16
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|3
|1
|38
|0
|38
|
T. Higgins 5 WR
|T. Higgins
|7
|4
|33
|0
|21
|
D. Overton 14 WR
|D. Overton
|4
|2
|30
|0
|27
|
J. Ngata 10 WR
|J. Ngata
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Kendrick 1 CB
|D. Kendrick
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 43 LB
|C. Smith
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Skalski 47 LB
|J. Skalski
|7-2
|0.5
|0
|
A. Terrell 8 CB
|A. Terrell
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wallace 12 S
|K. Wallace
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Foster 35 DE
|J. Foster
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Davis 13 DT
|T. Davis
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Simmons 11 LB
|I. Simmons
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Muse 19 S
|T. Muse
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 59 DT
|J. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ba. Spector 10 LB
|Ba. Spector
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|
X. Thomas 3 DE
|X. Thomas
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Turner 24 S
|N. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
L. Rudolph 34 DE
|L. Rudolph
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 14 S
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dawkins Jr. 9 CB
|B. Dawkins Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Br. Spector 13 WR
|Br. Spector
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Potter 29 K
|B. Potter
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Spiers 48 P
|W. Spiers
|7
|44.9
|5
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|2
|1.5
|2
|0
|
D. Kendrick 1 CB
|D. Kendrick
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|30/46
|320
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Dobbins 2 RB
|J. Dobbins
|18
|174
|1
|68
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|14
|13
|0
|21
|
M. Teague III 33 RB
|M. Teague III
|7
|9
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hill 14 WR
|K. Hill
|11
|6
|67
|0
|22
|
A. Mack 11 WR
|A. Mack
|9
|6
|54
|0
|24
|
C. Olave 17 WR
|C. Olave
|6
|3
|50
|1
|23
|
G. Wilson 5 WR
|G. Wilson
|4
|4
|47
|0
|22
|
J. Dobbins 2 RB
|J. Dobbins
|8
|6
|47
|0
|13
|
B. Victor 9 WR
|B. Victor
|5
|3
|38
|0
|17
|
L. Farrell 89 TE
|L. Farrell
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Ruckert 88 TE
|J. Ruckert
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Harrison 39 LB
|M. Harrison
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Okudah 1 CB
|J. Okudah
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Proctor 41 S
|J. Proctor
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Borland 32 LB
|T. Borland
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fuller 4 S
|J. Fuller
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Browning 5 LB
|B. Browning
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Hamilton 53 DT
|D. Hamilton
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Werner 20 LB
|P. Werner
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Riep 10 CB
|A. Riep
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Harrison 33 DE
|Z. Harrison
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Landers 67 DT
|R. Landers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Arnette 3 CB
|D. Arnette
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 15 WR
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ch. Young 2 DE
|Ch. Young
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Wade 24 CB
|S. Wade
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Friday 54 DE
|T. Friday
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Smith 11 DE
|T. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cornell 9 DT
|J. Cornell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Haubeil 95 K
|B. Haubeil
|3/3
|33
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Chrisman 91 P
|D. Chrisman
|6
|45.3
|3
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Wilson 5 WR
|G. Wilson
|2
|1.5
|2
|0
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- FG (10 plays, 76 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(15:00 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 14-K.Hill. 14-K.Hill to OSU 34 for 9 yards (47-J.Skalski).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - OHIOST 34(14:49 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 9-B.Victor. 9-B.Victor to OSU 42 for 8 yards (1-D.Kendrick).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 42(14:24 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 46 for 4 yards (35-J.Foster).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIOST 46(13:47 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 89-L.Farrell. 89-L.Farrell to CLE 43 for 11 yards (47-J.Skalski).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 43(13:33 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 17-C.Olave. 17-C.Olave to CLE 27 for 16 yards (43-C.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 27(13:15 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson. Team penalty on CLE Offside 5 yards enforced at CLE 27.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 27(13:06 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to CLE 5 for 22 yards (1-D.Kendrick). Team penalty on CLE Offside declined.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 5 - OHIOST 5(13:09 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-J.Dobbins. 2-J.Dobbins to CLE 7 for -2 yards (1-D.Kendrick).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - OHIOST 7(12:52 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to CLE 4 for 3 yards (43-C.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - OHIOST 4(12:14 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Olave.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - OHIOST 4(12:07 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
CLEM
Tigers
- Missed FG (9 plays, 43 yards, 3:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:03 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(12:03 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 33 for 8 yards (1-J.Okudah).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLEM 33(11:33 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins to OSU 46 for 21 yards (4-J.Fuller).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 46(11:10 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence to OSU 46 for no gain (39-M.Harrison).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 46(10:41 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Higgins. Penalty on OSU 2-C.Young Offside 5 yards enforced at OSU 46. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 41(10:34 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 14-D.Overton. 14-D.Overton to OSU 38 for 3 yards (1-J.Okudah).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - CLEM 38(9:59 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence to OSU 35 for 3 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(9:34 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross to OSU 32 for 3 yards (3-D.Arnette).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CLEM 32(8:58 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Ross.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CLEM 32(8:54 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Overton.
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - CLEM 32(8:50 - 1st) 29-B.Potter 49 yards Field Goal is No Good.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (6 plays, 33 yards, 2:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:35 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 59 yards from OSU 35. 9-T.Etienne to CLE 22 for 16 yards (47-J.Hilliard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 22(8:31 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 22 for no gain (39-M.Harrison).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 22(7:58 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Etienne.
|+27 YD
|
3 & 10 - CLEM 22(7:51 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 14-D.Overton. 14-D.Overton to CLE 49 for 27 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 49(7:20 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence to OSU 47 for 4 yards (53-D.Hamilton).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLEM 47(6:52 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 23-L.Dixon. 23-L.Dixon to OSU 45 for 2 yards (20-P.Werner11-T.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CLEM 45(6:14 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Rodgers.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - CLEM 45(6:10 - 1st) 48-W.Spiers punts 36 yards from OSU 45 to OSU 9 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Punt (7 plays, 6 yards, 3:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 9(6:05 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 10 for 1 yard (59-J.Williams).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 10(5:35 - 1st) Penalty on OSU 71-J.Myers False start 5 yards enforced at OSU 10. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - OHIOST 5(5:19 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 11-A.Mack. 11-A.Mack to OSU 5 for no gain (8-A.Terrell43-C.Smith).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 14 - OHIOST 5(4:46 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 14-K.Hill. 14-K.Hill to OSU 20 for 15 yards (1-D.Kendrick3-X.Thomas).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 20(4:19 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 21 for 1 yard (47-J.Skalski9-B.Dawkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 21(3:45 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 14-K.Hill.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - OHIOST 21(3:42 - 1st) 1-J.Fields sacked at OSU 15 for -6 yards (35-J.Foster47-J.Skalski).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - OHIOST 15(2:54 - 1st) 91-D.Chrisman punts 38 yards from OSU 15 Downed at the CLE 47.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 47(2:47 - 1st) Penalty on CLE 73-T.Anchrum False start 5 yards enforced at CLE 47. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 15 - CLEM 42(2:47 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross to OSU 49 for 9 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLEM 49(2:20 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to OSU 45 for 4 yards (20-P.Werner).
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - CLEM 45(1:42 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence sacked at CLE 48 for -7 yards (54-T.Friday).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - CLEM 48(1:02 - 1st) 48-W.Spiers punts 52 yards from CLE 48 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- FG (7 plays, 78 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 20(0:53 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 14-K.Hill.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 20(0:49 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to OSU 28 for 8 yards (8-A.Terrell).
|+64 YD
|
3 & 2 - OHIOST 28(0:21 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to CLE 8 for 64 yards (19-T.Muse).
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - OHIOST 8(15:00 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 14-K.Hill.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - OHIOST 8(14:55 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to CLE 5 for 3 yards (43-C.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - OHIOST 5(14:14 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Dobbins.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - OHIOST 5(14:14 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:11 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(14:11 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross to CLE 30 for 5 yards (39-M.Harrison).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 30(13:42 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence to CLE 33 for 3 yards (33-Z.Harrison).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CLEM 33(13:08 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 34 for 1 yard (20-P.Werner).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - CLEM 34(12:22 - 2nd) 48-W.Spiers punts 52 yards from CLE 34 to OSU 14 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- FG (16 plays, 70 yards, 4:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 14(12:15 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Victor. Penalty on CLE 8-A.Terrell Pass interference 7 yards enforced at OSU 14. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 21(12:12 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields to OSU 21 for no gain (34-L.Rudolph).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 21(11:50 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 11-A.Mack. 11-A.Mack to OSU 45 for 24 yards (8-A.Terrell).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 45(11:24 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields to OSU 48 for 3 yards (12-K.Wallace).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - OHIOST 48(10:57 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 88-J.Ruckert. 88-J.Ruckert to CLE 46 for 6 yards (12-K.Wallace).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - OHIOST 46(10:32 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields to CLE 43 for 3 yards (13-T.Davis).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 43(10:04 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague to CLE 44 for -1 yard (3-X.Thomas43-C.Smith).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 11 - OHIOST 44(9:31 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields to CLE 23 for 21 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 23(9:16 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 14-K.Hill.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 23(9:10 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague to CLE 21 for 2 yards (8-A.Terrell).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - OHIOST 21(8:50 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague to CLE 16 for 5 yards. Team penalty on CLE 12 players 5 yards enforced at CLE 21. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - OHIOST 16(8:23 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague to CLE 11 for 5 yards (14-D.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 11(8:06 - 2nd) Penalty on OSU 11-A.Mack False start 5 yards enforced at CLE 11. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - OHIOST 16(7:43 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Mack.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - OHIOST 16(7:36 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Dobbins.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - OHIOST 16(7:31 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Victor.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - OHIOST 16(7:24 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (13 plays, 67 yards, 4:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:20 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(7:20 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Ross.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 25(7:16 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 33 for 8 yards (1-J.Okudah).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - CLEM 33(6:38 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence to CLE 39 for 6 yards (53-D.Hamilton4-J.Fuller).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 39(6:11 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to OSU 50 for 11 yards (32-T.Borland).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 50(5:38 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence to OSU 45 for 5 yards (32-T.Borland1-J.Okudah).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 45(5:06 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 23-L.Dixon.
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - CLEM 45(5:00 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence sacked at CLE 47 for -8 yards (24-S.Wade).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - CLEM 45(4:47 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence sacked at CLE 47 for -8 yards. Penalty on OSU 24-S.Wade Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at OSU 45. No Play. (24-S.Wade).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 30(4:36 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to OSU 31 for -1 yard (67-R.Landers).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - CLEM 31(4:01 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Ross. Penalty on OSU 10-A.Riep Pass interference 15 yards enforced at OSU 31. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 16(3:55 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to OSU 16 for no gain (39-M.Harrison).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 16(3:22 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence scrambles to OSU 8 for 8 yards (4-J.Fuller).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - CLEM 8(2:50 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:45 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:45 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(2:45 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 25 for no gain (47-J.Skalski).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 25(2:38 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to OSU 34 for 9 yards (1-D.Kendrick).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - OHIOST 34(2:12 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 32 for -2 yards (13-T.Davis).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - OHIOST 32(2:05 - 2nd) 91-D.Chrisman punts 53 yards from OSU 32. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 17 for 2 yards (17-A.Williams).
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (5 plays, 83 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 17(1:55 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Ross.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 17(1:50 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Ross.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 10 - CLEM 17(1:45 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross to CLE 33 for 16 yards (41-J.Proctor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 33(1:28 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Overton.
|+67 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 33(1:22 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:10 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:10 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(1:10 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 27 for 2 yards (47-J.Skalski).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - OHIOST 27(1:03 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 14-K.Hill.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 8 - OHIOST 27(0:56 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 26 for -1 yard (3-X.Thomas).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - OHIOST 26(0:10 - 2nd) 91-D.Chrisman punts 51 yards from OSU 26 Downed at the CLE 23.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(15:00 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Higgins. Penalty on OSU 3-D.Arnette Pass interference 12 yards enforced at CLE 25. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 37(14:56 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 44 for 7 yards (10-A.Riep4-J.Fuller).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - CLEM 44(14:27 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Higgins.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - CLEM 44(14:21 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Higgins.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - CLEM 44(14:18 - 3rd) 48-W.Spiers punts 53 yards from CLE 44 Downed at the OSU 3.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Punt (7 plays, 52 yards, 3:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 3(14:06 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 9-B.Victor. 9-B.Victor to OSU 16 for 13 yards (1-D.Kendrick).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 16(13:46 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 17 for 1 yard (43-C.Smith47-J.Skalski).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 17(13:24 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 14-K.Hill. 14-K.Hill to OSU 39 for 22 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 39(13:09 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 17-C.Olave. 17-C.Olave to OSU 50 for 11 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 50(12:39 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to CLE 49 for 1 yard (1-D.Kendrick).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 49(12:04 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields to CLE 46 for 3 yards (59-J.Williams43-C.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - OHIOST 46(11:25 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields scrambles to CLE 45 for 1 yard (13-T.Davis).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - OHIOST 45(10:48 - 3rd) 91-D.Chrisman punts 44 yards from CLE 45 Downed at the CLE 1.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 1(10:39 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Ross.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 1(10:33 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins to CLE 11 for 10 yards (10-A.Riep20-P.Werner).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 11(10:03 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins to CLE 14 for 3 yards (1-J.Okudah).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLEM 14(9:28 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence to CLE 15 for 1 yard (5-B.Browning2-C.Young).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CLEM 15(8:44 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Rodgers.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - CLEM 15(8:37 - 3rd) 48-W.Spiers punts 40 yards from CLE 15 to OSU 45 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson. Penalty on OSU 26-C.Brown Roughing the kicker 15 yards enforced at CLE 15. No Play.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (2 plays, 70 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 30(8:29 - 3rd) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 47 for 17 yards (2-C.Young).
|+53 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 47(8:12 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:54 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:54 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(7:54 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Mack.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 25(7:48 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 27 for 2 yards (35-J.Foster).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - OHIOST 27(7:08 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields sacked at OSU 20 for -7 yards (10-B.Spector).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - OHIOST 20(6:35 - 3rd) 91-D.Chrisman punts 52 yards from OSU 20. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 29 for 1 yard (81-J.Hausmann).
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, 69 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 29(6:21 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 30 for 1 yard (5-B.Browning).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - CLEM 30(5:44 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence sacked at CLE 20 for -10 yards (53-D.Hamilton).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 19 - CLEM 20(4:59 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross to CLE 30 FUMBLES (1-J.Okudah). 4-J.Fuller runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
3 & 19 - CLEM 20(4:59 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Ross.
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - CLEM 20(4:53 - 3rd) 48-W.Spiers punts 36 yards from CLE 20. 5-G.Wilson to OSU 45 for 1 yard (10-B.Spector).
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Interception (3 plays, -9 yards, 0:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 45(4:47 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields to OSU 47 for 2 yards (59-J.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - OHIOST 47(4:27 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Olave.
|Int
|
3 & 8 - OHIOST 47(4:20 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Victor INTERCEPTED by 11-I.Simmons at CLE 33. 11-I.Simmons to CLE 36 for 3 yards.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 36(4:19 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 10-J.Ngata. 10-J.Ngata to CLE 47 for 11 yards (32-T.Borland).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 47(3:39 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence to OSU 47 for 6 yards (32-T.Borland).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - CLEM 47(3:11 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins to OSU 48 for -1 yard (39-M.Harrison20-P.Werner).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - CLEM 48(2:30 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence sacked at CLE 44 for -8 yards (5-B.Browning).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - CLEM 44(1:47 - 3rd) 48-W.Spiers punts 42 yards from CLE 44. 5-G.Wilson to OSU 16 for 2 yards (10-B.Spector).
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (14 plays, 84 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 16(1:38 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 11-A.Mack. 11-A.Mack to OSU 24 for 8 yards (1-D.Kendrick).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - OHIOST 24(1:18 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 14-K.Hill. 14-K.Hill to OSU 31 for 7 yards (8-A.Terrell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 31(0:55 - 3rd) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 36 for 5 yards (24-N.Turner).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - OHIOST 36(0:33 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 14-K.Hill. 14-K.Hill to OSU 37 for 1 yard.
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - OHIOST 37(0:03 - 3rd) Penalty on OSU 17-C.Olave False start 5 yards enforced at OSU 37. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - OHIOST 32(15:00 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-J.Dobbins. 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 43 for 11 yards (19-T.Muse).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 43(14:28 - 4th) 1-J.Fields sacked at OSU 38 for -5 yards (10-B.Spector).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 15 - OHIOST 38(13:47 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 9-B.Victor. 9-B.Victor to CLE 45 for 17 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 45(13:34 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 11-A.Mack. 11-A.Mack to CLE 36 for 9 yards (1-D.Kendrick).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - OHIOST 36(13:10 - 4th) 2-J.Dobbins to CLE 32 for 4 yards (47-J.Skalski10-B.Spector).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 32(12:58 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-J.Dobbins. 2-J.Dobbins to CLE 25 for 7 yards (11-I.Simmons).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - OHIOST 25(12:22 - 4th) 1-J.Fields incomplete.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - OHIOST 25(12:18 - 4th) 2-J.Dobbins to CLE 23 for 2 yards (35-J.Foster).
|+23 YD
|
4 & 1 - OHIOST 23(11:55 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 17-C.Olave. 17-C.Olave runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:55 - 4th) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, 21 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:46 - 4th) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(11:46 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence to CLE 41 for 16 yards (4-J.Fuller).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 41(11:23 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence to CLE 43 for 2 yards (33-Z.Harrison20-P.Werner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CLEM 43(10:49 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Higgins.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - CLEM 43(10:44 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross to CLE 46 for 3 yards (41-J.Proctor).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CLEM 46(10:12 - 4th) 48-W.Spiers punts 43 yards from CLE 46 Downed at the OSU 11.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Punt (12 plays, 50 yards, 6:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 11(9:59 - 4th) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Ruckert. Penalty on CLE 12-K.Wallace Holding 10 yards enforced at OSU 11. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 21(9:54 - 4th) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 32 for 11 yards (11-I.Simmons12-K.Wallace).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 32(9:31 - 4th) 1-J.Fields sacked at OSU 21 for -11 yards (12-K.Wallace).
|Penalty
|
2 & 21 - OHIOST 21(8:55 - 4th) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Ruckert INTERCEPTED by 1-D.Kendrick at CLE 42. 1-D.Kendrick to OSU 31 for 27 yards. Penalty on CLE 1-D.Kendrick Holding 10 yards enforced at OSU 21. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 31(8:26 - 4th) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 32 for 1 yard (13-T.Davis).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 32(7:44 - 4th) 1-J.Fields 5-G.Wilson to OSU 40 for 8 yards (43-C.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - OHIOST 40(7:29 - 4th) 1-J.Fields to OSU 41 for 1 yard.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 41(6:55 - 4th) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 43 for 2 yards (19-T.Muse).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - OHIOST 43(6:16 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 11-A.Mack. 11-A.Mack to CLE 45 for 12 yards (12-K.Wallace).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 45(5:39 - 4th) 2-J.Dobbins to CLE 39 for 6 yards (11-I.Simmons).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - OHIOST 39(5:02 - 4th) 2-J.Dobbins to CLE 40 for -1 yard (35-J.Foster).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - OHIOST 40(4:20 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 11-A.Mack. 11-A.Mack to CLE 39 for 1 yard (43-C.Smith).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - OHIOST 39(3:17 - 4th) 91-D.Chrisman punts 34 yards from CLE 39. 1-D.Kendrick to CLE 6 for 1 yard.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (4 plays, 94 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 6(3:07 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross to CLE 17 for 11 yards (10-A.Riep).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 17(2:49 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence to CLE 28 for 11 yards (41-J.Proctor9-J.Cornell).
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 28(2:24 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to OSU 34 for 38 yards (41-J.Proctor).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 34(1:58 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(1:49 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins to OSU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Interception (8 plays, -5 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:49 - 4th) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(1:49 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-J.Dobbins. 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 38 for 13 yards (43-C.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 38(1:34 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-J.Dobbins. 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 47 for 9 yards (47-J.Skalski).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 1 - OHIOST 47(1:29 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 14-K.Hill. 14-K.Hill to CLE 40 for 13 yards (11-I.Simmons).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 40(1:21 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-J.Dobbins. 2-J.Dobbins to CLE 31 for 9 yards (8-A.Terrell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - OHIOST 31(1:12 - 4th) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Mack.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - OHIOST 31(1:08 - 4th) 1-J.Fields to CLE 26 for 5 yards (43-C.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 26(0:51 - 4th) 1-J.Fields to CLE 23 for 3 yards (43-C.Smith).
|Int
|
2 & 7 - OHIOST 23(0:43 - 4th) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Olave INTERCEPTED by 24-N.Turner at CLE End Zone. 24-N.Turner touchback.
