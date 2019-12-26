|
|
|LATECH
|MIAMI
Louisiana Tech beats Miami 14-0 in Independence Bowl
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) J'Mar Smith threw a touchdown pass and had a late scoring run to help Louisiana Tech beat Miami 14-0 on Thursday night in the only shutout in the Independence Bowl’s 44-game history.
Louisiana Tech (10-3) reached double-digit victories for the first time since 1984 and ran its postseason winning streak to six - the longest current streak in the country.
“To have the 10-win season and to beat a Power 5 team in a bowl game, I can’t put into words my feelings and my emotions for what these players have accomplished,” coach Skip Holtz said.
Miami (6-7) completed its second losing season in 12 years. The Hurricanes have lost nine of 10 bowl games.
According to Stats Inc., the Bulldogs became the first Group of 5 program to shut out a Power 5 school in a bowl game since the beginning of the BCS/College Football Playoff era in 1998.
“I can’t fault the efforts of our players. I’m certainly proud of the way we played defensively - they had their backs against the wall all night,” Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz said. “Our inability to sustain drives on offense gave us no chance to win this football game.”
Smith connected with Israel Tucker on a 26-yard touchdown strike on a screen pass in the second quarter, capping a 13-play, 91-yard drive. Smith added an 8-yard scoring run with 1:15 left.
Bulldogs running back Justin Henderson was selected the Most Outstanding Offensive Player after rushing for 95 yards on 22 carries. Smith completed 13 of 28 passes for 163 yards with one interception.
Miami entered the game with the nation’s worst third-down conversion percentage, and going 5 for 14 on Thursday won’t help that much. The Hurricanes finished the year with three straight losses and averaging only 25.7 points per game. It raises more questions about the future of offensive coordinator Dan Enos, whose lone season with the Hurricanes saw the offense perform well below expectations.
The teams set the game record for punts at 18, with both tying the single-club record of nine.
The Bulldogs won 70 miles west of their campus in Ruston.
“I’m really proud of the experience to have that many fans here when we ran out of the tunnel - to see all the red and blue in the stands was awesome,” Holtz said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Louisiana Tech: The season will forever be tainted by “what if” for the Bulldogs. Following a season-opening loss at Texas, Louisiana Tech rattled off eight straight wins before Smith was suspended two games for violating an undisclosed program policy. The Bulldogs lost those two games and won the regular-season finale when Smith returned. What if Louisiana Tech would have run the table? Could it have challenged Memphis for the Group of 5 slot in the College Football Playoff’s New Year’s Six?
Miami: During bowl week, Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz said the “plan” wasn’t to play three quarterbacks. Sure enough, Miami played three quarterbacks - Jarren Williams, Tate Martell, N’Kosi Perry - and found no success. Perry, who didn’t play until the fourth quarter, showed the most promise through the air, although none of the three threw for 100 yards.
END OF AN ERA
Thursday marked the final year of the bowl's contracts with the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Southeastern Conference. Beginning in 2020, the game will feature a rotation with the Pac-12, Conference USA, American Athletic Conference and major independents, such as Army and BYU.
THREE QBs OR NONE?
Diaz vowed against playing three quarterbacks Thursday. However, that’s what happened when Miami couldn’t muster any offense. Jarren Williams, Tate Martell, N’Kosi Perry all played with little success. Not one threw for 100 yards. The Hurricanes combined to go 15 of 34 for 153 yards and two interceptions.
“We were trying to make explosive plays,” Diaz said. “I thought we were going to throw the ball a lot better than we did.”
10 AGAIN It was Holtz’s second 10-win season, and first at the FBS level. He led Connecticut to a 10-win season when the Huskies played in what was then known as Division I-AA in 1998.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|15
|Rushing
|10
|4
|Passing
|7
|10
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-16
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|320
|211
|Total Plays
|68
|62
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|3.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|174
|74
|Rush Attempts
|40
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|2.6
|Net Yards Passing
|146
|137
|Comp. - Att.
|13-28
|15-34
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|4.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-49
|7-65
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|9-42.2
|9-41.2
|Return Yards
|45
|97
|Punts - Returns
|4-38
|3-47
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-16
|Int. - Returns
|2-7
|1-34
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|146
|PASS YDS
|137
|
|
|174
|RUSH YDS
|74
|
|
|320
|TOTAL YDS
|211
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Smith 8 QB
|J. Smith
|13/28
|163
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Henderson 33 RB
|J. Henderson
|22
|95
|0
|18
|
J. Smith 8 QB
|J. Smith
|10
|34
|1
|26
|
S. Harris 19 WR
|S. Harris
|2
|18
|0
|16
|
W. Toussant 86 WR
|W. Toussant
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
I. Tucker 22 RB
|I. Tucker
|5
|13
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Stanley 15 WR
|M. Stanley
|5
|3
|75
|0
|39
|
G. Hebert 80 WR
|G. Hebert
|5
|2
|26
|0
|17
|
I. Tucker 22 RB
|I. Tucker
|2
|1
|26
|1
|26
|
I. Graham 13 WR
|I. Graham
|3
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
A. Hardy 6 WR
|A. Hardy
|4
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Holly 41 FB
|B. Holly
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Henderson 33 RB
|J. Henderson
|4
|3
|4
|0
|2
|
W. Toussant 86 WR
|W. Toussant
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Powell 81 WR
|C. Powell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Taylor 2 LB
|C. Taylor
|7-1
|1.5
|0
|
Z. Hannibal 18 CB
|Z. Hannibal
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Barnett 46 S
|E. Barnett
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Roberson 30 CB
|A. Roberson
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Zayed 48 LB
|A. Zayed
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baldwin 3 LB
|T. Baldwin
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Allen 43 DE
|T. Allen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 97 DE
|M. Williams
|3-1
|1.5
|0
|
M. Sam 5 CB
|M. Sam
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wallace 90 DT
|C. Wallace
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Robertson 21 CB
|A. Robertson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lewis 4 S
|D. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Scott 35 LB
|C. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Sneed 1 S
|L. Sneed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Murphy 94 DL
|K. Murphy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Hale 9 K
|B. Hale
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Farlow 29 K
|B. Farlow
|9
|42.2
|3
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Harris 19 WR
|S. Harris
|4
|9.5
|22
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Williams 15 QB
|J. Williams
|9/20
|94
|0
|1
|
N. Perry 5 QB
|N. Perry
|5/13
|52
|0
|1
|
T. Martell 18 QB
|T. Martell
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|12
|31
|0
|9
|
N. Perry 5 QB
|N. Perry
|3
|19
|0
|10
|
J. Williams 15 QB
|J. Williams
|6
|14
|0
|12
|
T. Martell 18 QB
|T. Martell
|5
|5
|0
|6
|
K. Osborn 2 WR
|K. Osborn
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
R. Burns 22 RB
|R. Burns
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Osborn 2 WR
|K. Osborn
|9
|5
|56
|0
|21
|
W. Mallory 85 TE
|W. Mallory
|8
|4
|42
|0
|17
|
M. Pope 6 WR
|M. Pope
|3
|3
|23
|0
|12
|
D. Wiggins 8 WR
|D. Wiggins
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
M. Parrott 41 FB
|M. Parrott
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Burns 22 RB
|R. Burns
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Quarterman 55 LB
|S. Quarterman
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brooks Jr. 6 LB
|S. Brooks Jr.
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Blades Jr. 7 CB
|A. Blades Jr.
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Patchan 71 DL
|S. Patchan
|7-1
|1.5
|0
|
G. Hall Jr. 26 S
|G. Hall Jr.
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Silvera 1 DL
|N. Silvera
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Knowles 20 S
|R. Knowles
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Rousseau 15 DL
|G. Rousseau
|2-2
|1.5
|0
|
C. Nnoruka 99 DL
|C. Nnoruka
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 5 S
|A. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ford 96 DL
|J. Ford
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Pope 6 WR
|M. Pope
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ivey 8 CB
|D. Ivey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Finley 30 DB
|R. Finley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Bethel 93 DL
|P. Bethel
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 91 DL
|J. Miller
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Frierson 3 DB
|G. Frierson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Hedley 94 P
|L. Hedley
|9
|41.2
|4
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Osborn 2 WR
|K. Osborn
|3
|15.7
|33
|0
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 9-B.Hale kicks 58 yards from LT 35. 2-K.Osborn to MFL 23 for 16 yards (46-E.Barnett3-T.Baldwin).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 23(14:53 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 26 for 3 yards (48-A.Zayed).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIAMI 26(14:23 - 1st) 15-J.Williams complete to 2-K.Osborn. 2-K.Osborn to MFL 36 for 10 yards (5-M.Sam).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 36(13:54 - 1st) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 36(13:50 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 37 for 1 yard (1-L.Sneed).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MIAMI 37(13:13 - 1st) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - MIAMI 37(13:07 - 1st) 94-L.Hedley punts 51 yards from MFL 37. 19-S.Harris to LT 29 for 17 yards (15-G.Rousseau).
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (5 plays, 9 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 29(12:55 - 1st) 8-J.Smith complete to 15-M.Stanley. 15-M.Stanley to MFL 32 for 39 yards (30-R.Finley).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 32(12:31 - 1st) 8-J.Smith sacked at MFL 38 for -6 yards (71-S.Patchan).
|Penalty
|
2 & 16 - LATECH 38(11:57 - 1st) 8-J.Smith complete to 33-J.Henderson. 33-J.Henderson to MFL 36 for 2 yards. Penalty on LT 77-G.Stallworth Chop block 15 yards enforced at MFL 38. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 31 - LATECH 47(11:30 - 1st) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Hardy.
|Sack
|
3 & 31 - LATECH 47(11:24 - 1st) 8-J.Smith sacked at LT 38 for -9 yards (15-G.Rousseau).
|Punt
|
4 & 40 - LATECH 38(10:48 - 1st) 29-B.Farlow punts 51 yards from LT 38 to the MFL 11 downed by 18-Z.Hannibal.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (12 plays, 43 yards, 4:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 11(10:35 - 1st) 15-J.Williams complete to 2-K.Osborn. 2-K.Osborn to MFL 26 for 15 yards (5-M.Sam).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 26(10:09 - 1st) Penalty on MFL 88-B.Polendey False start 5 yards enforced at MFL 26. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - MIAMI 21(9:58 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 23 for 2 yards (48-A.Zayed).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 13 - MIAMI 23(9:25 - 1st) 15-J.Williams complete to 41-M.Parrott. 41-M.Parrott to MFL 34 for 11 yards (46-E.Barnett).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIAMI 34(8:40 - 1st) 2-K.Osborn to MFL 38 for 4 yards (30-A.Roberson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 38(8:10 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 43 for 5 yards (18-Z.Hannibal).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MIAMI 43(7:35 - 1st) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 23-C.Harris.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIAMI 43(7:31 - 1st) 15-J.Williams scrambles to MFL 47 for 4 yards (97-M.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIAMI 43(7:14 - 1st) 15-J.Williams scrambles to MFL 49 for 6 yards (97-M.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 49(7:19 - 1st) 15-J.Williams to MFL 50 for 1 yard (97-M.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MIAMI 50(6:43 - 1st) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Osborn.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MIAMI 50(6:37 - 1st) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 85-W.Mallory.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - MIAMI 50(6:33 - 1st) 94-L.Hedley punts 43 yards from MFL 50 to the LT 7 downed by 29-J.Murphy.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (6 plays, 31 yards, 2:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 7(6:18 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to LT 25 for 18 yards (5-A.Carter).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(5:41 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to LT 34 for 9 yards (99-C.Nnoruka).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - LATECH 34(5:03 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to LT 41 for 7 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 41(4:35 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to LT 42 for 1 yard (6-S.Brooks55-S.Quarterman).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 9 - LATECH 42(4:07 - 1st) 22-I.Tucker to LT 38 for -4 yards (6-S.Brooks99-C.Nnoruka).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - LATECH 38(3:27 - 1st) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Powell.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - LATECH 38(3:22 - 1st) 29-B.Farlow punts 43 yards from LT 38. 2-K.Osborn to LT 48 for 33 yards (25-B.Williamson).
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (6 plays, 1 yards, 2:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 48(3:06 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to LT 39 for 9 yards (18-Z.Hannibal46-E.Barnett).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIAMI 39(2:30 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to LT 37 for 2 yards (90-C.Wallace94-K.Murphy).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 37(1:58 - 1st) 15-J.Williams sacked at LT 41 for -4 yards (97-M.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - MIAMI 41(1:16 - 1st) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 14 - MIAMI 41(1:11 - 1st) 15-J.Williams complete to 23-C.Harris. 23-C.Harris to LT 32 for 9 yards (4-D.Lewis).
|Penalty
|
4 & 5 - MIAMI 32(0:20 - 1st) 15-J.Williams scrambles to LT 24 for 8 yards (1-L.Sneed). Penalty on MFL 74-J.Campbell Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LT 32. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - MIAMI 47(15:00 - 2nd) 94-L.Hedley punts 38 yards from LT 47 to LT 9 fair catch by 19-S.Harris.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- TD (13 plays, 91 yards, 5:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 9(14:52 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to LT 18 for 9 yards (26-G.Hall).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - LATECH 18(14:21 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 18 for no gain (71-S.Patchan).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - LATECH 18(13:55 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 21 for 3 yards (6-M.Pope).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 21(13:40 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 33 for 12 yards (7-A.Blades).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 33(13:21 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 34 for 1 yard (55-S.Quarterman7-A.Blades).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - LATECH 34(12:49 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith complete to 33-J.Henderson. 33-J.Henderson to LT 36 for 2 yards (8-D.Ivey).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - LATECH 36(12:18 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith to LT 44 for 8 yards (1-N.Silvera6-S.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 44(11:51 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 86-W.Toussant.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 44(11:43 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith complete to 41-B.Holly. 41-B.Holly to MFL 48 for 8 yards (55-S.Quarterman).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - LATECH 48(11:06 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to MFL 42 for 6 yards (55-S.Quarterman).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 42(10:38 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to MFL 39 for 3 yards (6-S.Brooks).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - LATECH 39(10:06 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to MFL 26 for 13 yards (26-G.Hall).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 26(9:43 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith complete to 22-I.Tucker. 22-I.Tucker runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:34 - 2nd) 9-B.Hale extra point is good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Fumble (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:34 - 2nd) 9-B.Hale kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(9:34 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 28 for 3 yards (30-A.Roberson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIAMI 28(9:00 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to MFL 32 for 4 yards (48-A.Zayed5-M.Sam).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MIAMI 32(8:22 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Osborn.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - MIAMI 32(8:17 - 2nd) 94-L.Hedley punts 43 yards from MFL 32. 19-S.Harris to LT 25 FUMBLES (19-S.Harris). 26-J.Johnson recovers at the LT 25. 26-J.Johnson to LT 25 for no gain. Penalty on MFL 23-T.Couch Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at LT 25.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 40(8:09 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 43 for 3 yards (55-S.Quarterman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LATECH 43(7:37 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 33-J.Henderson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LATECH 43(7:34 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - LATECH 43(7:29 - 2nd) 29-B.Farlow punts 47 yards from LT 43. 2-K.Osborn to MFL 9 for -1 yard (18-Z.Hannibal2-C.Taylor).
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (7 plays, 7 yards, 4:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 9(7:19 - 2nd) 18-T.Martell scrambles to MFL 15 for 6 yards (46-E.Barnett).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MIAMI 15(6:43 - 2nd) 18-T.Martell scrambles to MFL 15 for no gain (18-Z.Hannibal).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIAMI 15(5:55 - 2nd) 18-T.Martell complete to 2-K.Osborn. 2-K.Osborn to MFL 22 for 7 yards (18-Z.Hannibal).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 22(5:20 - 2nd) 18-T.Martell sacked at MFL 21 for -1 yard (2-C.Taylor).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - MIAMI 21(4:35 - 2nd) Penalty on MFL 8-D.Wiggins False start 5 yards enforced at MFL 21. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 16 - MIAMI 16(4:11 - 2nd) 18-T.Martell scrambles to MFL 19 for 3 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|Sack
|
3 & 13 - MIAMI 19(3:26 - 2nd) 18-T.Martell sacked at MFL 16 for -3 yards (46-E.Barnett).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - MIAMI 16(2:42 - 2nd) 94-L.Hedley punts 53 yards from MFL 16. 19-S.Harris to MFL 47 for 22 yards (22-R.Burns).
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 47(2:29 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith scrambles to MFL 42 for 5 yards (1-N.Silvera).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LATECH 42(2:05 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Stanley.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LATECH 42(2:01 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Hardy.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - LATECH 42(1:56 - 2nd) 29-B.Farlow punts 42 yards from MFL 42 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(1:49 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 21 for 1 yard (90-C.Wallace).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIAMI 21(1:41 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to MFL 26 for 5 yards (43-T.Allen).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIAMI 26(1:34 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams scrambles to MFL 29 for 3 yards (2-C.Taylor).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - MIAMI 29(0:43 - 2nd) 94-L.Hedley punts 29 yards from MFL 29 out of bounds at the LT 42.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 42(0:35 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Graham.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 42(0:30 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 80-G.Hebert.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LATECH 42(0:24 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Hardy.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - LATECH 42(0:21 - 2nd) 29-B.Farlow punts 46 yards from LT 42. 2-K.Osborn to MFL 27 for 15 yards (25-B.Williamson).
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Halftime (2 plays, 33 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 27(0:09 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams complete to 2-K.Osborn. 2-K.Osborn to MFL 48 for 21 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 48(0:02 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams scrambles to LT 26 FUMBLES. 4-D.Lewis to LT 40 for no gain.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 21-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to LT End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(14:59 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 26 for 1 yard (6-S.Brooks).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 9 - LATECH 26(14:28 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith complete to 15-M.Stanley. 15-M.Stanley to LT 43 for 17 yards (55-S.Quarterman26-G.Hall).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 43(13:51 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith complete to 33-J.Henderson. 33-J.Henderson to LT 44 for 1 yard (7-A.Blades).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - LATECH 44(13:12 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith complete to 33-J.Henderson. 33-J.Henderson to LT 45 for 1 yard (7-A.Blades).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - LATECH 45(12:45 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Stanley.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - LATECH 45(12:41 - 3rd) 29-B.Farlow punts 33 yards from LT 45 to MFL 22 fair catch by 2-K.Osborn.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Fumble (4 plays, 14 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 22(12:35 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins to MFL 34 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 34(12:05 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams incomplete.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 34(12:02 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 36 for 2 yards (2-C.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MIAMI 36(11:22 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 85-W.Mallory.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MIAMI 36(11:17 - 3rd) 94-L.Hedley punts 44 yards from MFL 36. 19-S.Harris to LT 19 FUMBLES. 17-B.Calhoun to LT 19 for no gain.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 19(11:09 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Penalty on LT 65-K.Russey Holding 9 yards enforced at LT 19. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 19 - LATECH 10(11:02 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 12 for 2 yards (55-S.Quarterman91-J.Miller).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 17 - LATECH 12(10:27 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith complete to 80-G.Hebert. 80-G.Hebert to LT 21 for 9 yards (55-S.Quarterman).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - LATECH 21(10:07 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 80-G.Hebert.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - LATECH 21(10:01 - 3rd) 29-B.Farlow punts 46 yards from LT 21 to MFL 33 fair catch by 2-K.Osborn.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (5 plays, 10 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 33(9:55 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 32 for -1 yard. Penalty on LT 90-C.Wallace Offside 5 yards enforced at MFL 33. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 5 - MIAMI 38(9:32 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to MFL 45 for 7 yards (43-T.Allen21-A.Robertson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 45(8:58 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 47 for 2 yards (46-E.Barnett).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MIAMI 47(8:23 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Osborn.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - MIAMI 47(8:16 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams sacked at MFL 43 for -4 yards (2-C.Taylor97-M.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - MIAMI 43(7:35 - 3rd) 94-L.Hedley punts 41 yards from MFL 43 to LT 16 fair catch by 81-C.Powell.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (10 plays, 46 yards, 6:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 16(7:27 - 3rd) 22-I.Tucker to LT 22 for 6 yards (93-P.Bethel).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 4 - LATECH 22(6:53 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith complete to 80-G.Hebert. 80-G.Hebert to LT 39 for 17 yards (7-A.Blades26-G.Hall).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 39(6:24 - 3rd) 22-I.Tucker to LT 43 for 4 yards (96-J.Ford).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - LATECH 43(5:47 - 3rd) 22-I.Tucker to LT 44 for 1 yard (6-S.Brooks93-P.Bethel).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - LATECH 44(5:10 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham to LT 50 for 6 yards (7-A.Blades).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 50(4:21 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to MFL 48 for 2 yards (1-N.Silvera55-S.Quarterman).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - LATECH 48(3:42 - 3rd) 86-W.Toussant to MFL 34 for 14 yards (26-G.Hall).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 34(3:03 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to MFL 33 for 1 yard (55-S.Quarterman6-S.Brooks).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - LATECH 33(2:32 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith sacked at MFL 37 for -4 yards (71-S.Patchan15-G.Rousseau).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 13 - LATECH 37(1:45 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith to MFL 38 for -1 yard (71-S.Patchan).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - LATECH 38(1:00 - 3rd) 29-B.Farlow punts 30 yards from MFL 38 to MFL 8 fair catch by 2-K.Osborn.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Interception (2 plays, 62 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 8(0:53 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 9 for 1 yard (3-T.Baldwin48-A.Zayed).
|Int
|
2 & 9 - MIAMI 9(0:05 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-T.Baldwin at MFL 30. 3-T.Baldwin to MFL 30 for no gain.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Interception (8 plays, -36 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 30(15:00 - 4th) 8-J.Smith to MFL 26 for 4 yards (55-S.Quarterman96-J.Ford).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - LATECH 26(14:27 - 4th) Penalty on LT 73-W.Allen False start 5 yards enforced at MFL 26. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - LATECH 31(14:11 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to MFL 28 for 3 yards (6-S.Brooks).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - LATECH 28(13:34 - 4th) 8-J.Smith complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham to MFL 19 for 9 yards (7-A.Blades).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 19(13:14 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to MFL 18 for 1 yard (6-S.Brooks91-J.Miller).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - LATECH 18(12:34 - 4th) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 80-G.Hebert.
|Int
|
3 & 9 - LATECH 18(12:28 - 4th) 8-J.Smith incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-G.Frierson at MFL 21. 3-G.Frierson 23-T.Couch to LT 29 for -53 yards.
|Int
|
3 & 9 - LATECH 18(12:15 - 4th) 8-J.Smith incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-G.Frierson at MFL 21. 3-G.Frierson to LT 45 for 34 yards. Penalty on MFL 3-G.Frierson Illegal Forward Pass 5 yards enforced at LT 45.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (7 plays, 11 yards, 3:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 50(12:15 - 4th) 5-N.Perry complete to 2-K.Osborn. 2-K.Osborn to LT 47 for 3 yards (21-A.Robertson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MIAMI 47(11:35 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to LT 47 for no gain (2-C.Taylor).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIAMI 47(11:01 - 4th) 5-N.Perry complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to LT 35 for 12 yards (5-M.Sam).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(10:27 - 4th) 5-N.Perry complete to 22-R.Burns. 22-R.Burns to LT 33 for 2 yards (4-D.Lewis). Team penalty on MFL Illegal Procedure 5 yards enforced at LT 35. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - MIAMI 40(10:03 - 4th) 22-R.Burns to LT 39 for 1 yard (2-C.Taylor48-A.Zayed).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - MIAMI 39(9:27 - 4th) 5-N.Perry incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - MIAMI 39(9:18 - 4th) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - MIAMI 39(9:11 - 4th) 94-L.Hedley punts 29 yards from LT 39 out of bounds at the LT 10.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (7 plays, 48 yards, 3:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 10(9:03 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to LT 12 for 2 yards (71-S.Patchan96-J.Ford).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - LATECH 12(8:29 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to LT 15 for 3 yards (6-S.Brooks).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 5 - LATECH 15(8:09 - 4th) 8-J.Smith complete to 15-M.Stanley. 15-M.Stanley to LT 34 for 19 yards (20-R.Knowles).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 34(7:38 - 4th) 19-S.Harris to LT 36 for 2 yards. Penalty on MFL 6-S.Brooks Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LT 36.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 49(7:10 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to MFL 46 for 3 yards (71-S.Patchan).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - LATECH 46(6:27 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to MFL 42 for 4 yards (71-S.Patchan15-G.Rousseau).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LATECH 42(5:38 - 4th) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 22-I.Tucker.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - LATECH 42(5:35 - 4th) 29-B.Farlow punts 42 yards from MFL 42 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(5:28 - 4th) 5-N.Perry complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to MFL 40 FUMBLES (43-T.Allen). 43-T.Allen to MFL 40 for no gain.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Interception (7 plays, 27 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(5:20 - 4th) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 85-W.Mallory.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 20(5:24 - 4th) 5-N.Perry complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to MFL 32 for 12 yards (35-C.Scott).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 32(4:58 - 4th) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 85-W.Mallory.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 32(4:52 - 4th) 5-N.Perry to MFL 35 for 3 yards (43-T.Allen).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 32(4:11 - 4th) 5-N.Perry to MFL 35 for 3 yards (43-T.Allen). Penalty on LT 43-T.Allen Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MFL 35.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 50(3:54 - 4th) 5-N.Perry sacked at MFL 44 for -6 yards. Penalty on MFL 65-C.Gaynor Holding offsetting. Penalty on LT 46-E.Barnett Facemasking offsetting. (46-E.Barnett).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 50(3:30 - 4th) 5-N.Perry incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 30-A.Roberson at LT 37. 30-A.Roberson to LT 44 for 7 yards (85-W.Mallory).
LATECH
Bulldogs
- TD (5 plays, 56 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 44(3:22 - 4th) 8-J.Smith to LT 47 for 3 yards (71-S.Patchan30-R.Finley).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - LATECH 47(3:15 - 4th) 19-S.Harris to MFL 37 for 16 yards (7-A.Blades).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 37(2:45 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to MFL 34 for 3 yards (15-G.Rousseau).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 7 - LATECH 34(2:00 - 4th) 8-J.Smith to MFL 8 for 26 yards (20-R.Knowles).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - LATECH 8(1:24 - 4th) 8-J.Smith runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:15 - 4th) 9-B.Hale extra point is good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- End of Game (7 plays, 41 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:15 - 4th) 9-B.Hale kicks 44 yards from LT 35. 44-B.Jennings to MFL 21 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 21(1:15 - 4th) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Osborn.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 21(1:08 - 4th) 5-N.Perry to MFL 27 for 6 yards.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIAMI 27(0:48 - 4th) 5-N.Perry complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory pushed ob at MFL 35 for 8 yards (30-A.Roberson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(0:43 - 4th) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 35(0:31 - 4th) 5-N.Perry to MFL 45 for 10 yards.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 45(0:15 - 4th) 5-N.Perry complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to LT 38 for 17 yards (2-C.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 38(0:07 - 4th) 5-N.Perry incomplete.
-
PITT
EMICH
20
20
3rd 0:39 ESPN
-
BUFF
CHARLO
31
9
Final ESPN
-
UTAHST
KENTST
41
51
Final ESPN2
-
CMICH
SDGST
11
48
Final ESPN
-
LIB
GAS
23
16
Final CBSSN
-
SMU
FAU
28
52
Final ABC
-
FIU
ARKST
26
34
Final ESPN
-
19BOISE
WASH
7
38
Final ABC
-
20APLST
UAB
31
17
Final ESPN
-
UCF
MRSHL
48
25
Final ESPN
-
BYU
HAWAII
34
38
Final ESPN
-
LATECH
MIAMI
14
0
Final ESPN
-
UNC
TEMPLE
0
053.5 O/U
+6
Fri 12:00pm ESPN
-
MICHST
WAKE
0
050 O/U
+4
Fri 3:20pm ESPN
-
25OKLAST
TXAM
0
054 O/U
-5.5
Fri 6:45pm ESPN
-
22USC
16IOWA
0
052.5 O/U
-2.5
Fri 8:00pm FS1
-
AF
WASHST
0
068.5 O/U
+2.5
Fri 10:15pm ESPN
-
15ND
IOWAST
0
054.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
17MEMP
10PSU
0
060.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
4OKLA
1LSU
0
076 O/U
-13.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPN
-
3CLEM
2OHIOST
0
063 O/U
+2
Sat 8:00pm ESPN
-
WKY
WMICH
0
054.5 O/U
+3
Mon 12:30pm ESPN
-
CAL
ILL
0
043 O/U
+6.5
Mon 4:00pm FOX
-
MISSST
LVILLE
0
063.5 O/U
+4
Mon 4:00pm ESPN
-
9FLA
24UVA
0
054.5 O/U
+14.5
Mon 8:00pm ESPN
-
VATECH
UK
0
046.5 O/U
+2.5
Tue 12:00pm ESPN
-
FSU
ARIZST
0
054 O/U
-4.5
Tue 2:00pm CBS
-
23NAVY
KSTATE
0
052 O/U
+2.5
Tue 3:45pm ESPN
-
WYO
GAST
0
048.5 O/U
+7
Tue 4:30pm CBSSN
-
11UTAH
TEXAS
0
055 O/U
+7
Tue 7:30pm ESPN
-
18MINN
12AUBURN
0
053.5 O/U
-7
Wed 1:00pm ESPN
-
14MICH
13BAMA
0
058.5 O/U
-7
Wed 1:00pm ABC
-
6OREG
8WISC
0
051.5 O/U
-2.5
Wed 5:00pm ESPN
-
5UGA
7BAYLOR
0
041.5 O/U
+6
Wed 8:45pm ESPN
-
BC
21CINCY
0
055.5 O/U
-7
Thu 3:00pm ESPN
-
IND
TENN
0
052 O/U
-1.5
Thu 7:00pm ESPN
-
OHIO
NEVADA
0
058.5 O/U
+8
Fri 3:30pm ESPN
-
USM
TULANE
0
056.5 O/U
-7
Sat 11:30am ESPN
-
LALAF
MIAOH
0
055.5 O/U
+14
Mon 7:30pm ESPN