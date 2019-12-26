Drive Chart
LATECH
MIAMI

No Text

Louisiana Tech beats Miami 14-0 in Independence Bowl

  • AP
  • Dec 26, 2019

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) J'Mar Smith threw a touchdown pass and had a late scoring run to help Louisiana Tech beat Miami 14-0 on Thursday night in the only shutout in the Independence Bowl’s 44-game history.

Louisiana Tech (10-3) reached double-digit victories for the first time since 1984 and ran its postseason winning streak to six - the longest current streak in the country.

“To have the 10-win season and to beat a Power 5 team in a bowl game, I can’t put into words my feelings and my emotions for what these players have accomplished,” coach Skip Holtz said.

Miami (6-7) completed its second losing season in 12 years. The Hurricanes have lost nine of 10 bowl games.

According to Stats Inc., the Bulldogs became the first Group of 5 program to shut out a Power 5 school in a bowl game since the beginning of the BCS/College Football Playoff era in 1998.

“I can’t fault the efforts of our players. I’m certainly proud of the way we played defensively - they had their backs against the wall all night,” Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz said. “Our inability to sustain drives on offense gave us no chance to win this football game.”

Smith connected with Israel Tucker on a 26-yard touchdown strike on a screen pass in the second quarter, capping a 13-play, 91-yard drive. Smith added an 8-yard scoring run with 1:15 left.

Bulldogs running back Justin Henderson was selected the Most Outstanding Offensive Player after rushing for 95 yards on 22 carries. Smith completed 13 of 28 passes for 163 yards with one interception.

Miami entered the game with the nation’s worst third-down conversion percentage, and going 5 for 14 on Thursday won’t help that much. The Hurricanes finished the year with three straight losses and averaging only 25.7 points per game. It raises more questions about the future of offensive coordinator Dan Enos, whose lone season with the Hurricanes saw the offense perform well below expectations.

The teams set the game record for punts at 18, with both tying the single-club record of nine.

The Bulldogs won 70 miles west of their campus in Ruston.

“I’m really proud of the experience to have that many fans here when we ran out of the tunnel - to see all the red and blue in the stands was awesome,” Holtz said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Louisiana Tech: The season will forever be tainted by “what if” for the Bulldogs. Following a season-opening loss at Texas, Louisiana Tech rattled off eight straight wins before Smith was suspended two games for violating an undisclosed program policy. The Bulldogs lost those two games and won the regular-season finale when Smith returned. What if Louisiana Tech would have run the table? Could it have challenged Memphis for the Group of 5 slot in the College Football Playoff’s New Year’s Six?

Miami: During bowl week, Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz said the “plan” wasn’t to play three quarterbacks. Sure enough, Miami played three quarterbacks - Jarren Williams, Tate Martell, N’Kosi Perry - and found no success. Perry, who didn’t play until the fourth quarter, showed the most promise through the air, although none of the three threw for 100 yards.

END OF AN ERA

Thursday marked the final year of the bowl's contracts with the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Southeastern Conference. Beginning in 2020, the game will feature a rotation with the Pac-12, Conference USA, American Athletic Conference and major independents, such as Army and BYU.

THREE QBs OR NONE?

Diaz vowed against playing three quarterbacks Thursday. However, that’s what happened when Miami couldn’t muster any offense. Jarren Williams, Tate Martell, N’Kosi Perry all played with little success. Not one threw for 100 yards. The Hurricanes combined to go 15 of 34 for 153 yards and two interceptions.

“We were trying to make explosive plays,” Diaz said. “I thought we were going to throw the ball a lot better than we did.”

10 AGAIN It was Holtz’s second 10-win season, and first at the FBS level. He led Connecticut to a 10-win season when the Huskies played in what was then known as Division I-AA in 1998.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 9:43
8-J.Smith complete to 22-I.Tucker. 22-I.Tucker runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
91
yds
05:18
pos
6
0
Point After TD 9:34
9-B.Hale extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
4th Quarter
Touchdown 1:24
8-J.Smith runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
56
yds
02:07
pos
13
0
Point After TD 1:15
9-B.Hale extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 15
Rushing 10 4
Passing 7 10
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 6-16 5-14
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 320 211
Total Plays 68 62
Avg Gain 4.7 3.4
Net Yards Rushing 174 74
Rush Attempts 40 28
Avg Rush Yards 4.4 2.6
Net Yards Passing 146 137
Comp. - Att. 13-28 15-34
Yards Per Pass 5.2 4.0
Penalties - Yards 5-49 7-65
Touchdowns 2 0
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 2
Punts - Avg 9-42.2 9-41.2
Return Yards 45 97
Punts - Returns 4-38 3-47
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-16
Int. - Returns 2-7 1-34
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Louisiana Tech 10-3 070714
Miami (FL) 6-7 00000
Independence Stadium Shreveport, Louisiana
 146 PASS YDS 137
174 RUSH YDS 74
320 TOTAL YDS 211
Louisiana Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Smith 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.4% 163 1 1 100.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.4% 163 1 1 100.0
J. Smith 13/28 163 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Henderson 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 95 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 95 0
J. Henderson 22 95 0 18
J. Smith 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 34 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 34 1
J. Smith 10 34 1 26
S. Harris 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
S. Harris 2 18 0 16
W. Toussant 86 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
W. Toussant 1 14 0 14
I. Tucker 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 13 0
I. Tucker 5 13 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Stanley 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 75 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 75 0
M. Stanley 5 3 75 0 39
G. Hebert 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 0
G. Hebert 5 2 26 0 17
I. Tucker 22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 26 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 1
I. Tucker 2 1 26 1 26
I. Graham 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
I. Graham 3 2 15 0 9
A. Hardy 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
A. Hardy 4 1 9 0 9
B. Holly 41 FB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
B. Holly 1 1 8 0 8
J. Henderson 33 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 4 0
J. Henderson 4 3 4 0 2
W. Toussant 86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
W. Toussant 1 0 0 0 0
C. Powell 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Powell 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Taylor 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.5
C. Taylor 7-1 1.5 0
Z. Hannibal 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
Z. Hannibal 4-0 0.0 0
E. Barnett 46 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
E. Barnett 4-1 1.0 0
A. Roberson 30 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
A. Roberson 3-0 0.0 1
A. Zayed 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
A. Zayed 3-2 0.0 0
T. Baldwin 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
T. Baldwin 3-0 0.0 1
T. Allen 43 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Allen 3-0 0.0 0
M. Williams 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.5
M. Williams 3-1 1.5 0
M. Sam 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Sam 3-1 0.0 0
C. Wallace 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Wallace 2-0 0.0 0
A. Robertson 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Robertson 1-1 0.0 0
D. Lewis 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Lewis 1-0 0.0 0
C. Scott 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Scott 1-0 0.0 0
L. Sneed 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Sneed 1-0 0.0 0
K. Murphy 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Murphy 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Hale 9 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
B. Hale 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Farlow 29 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 42.2 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 42.2 3
B. Farlow 9 42.2 3 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Harris 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 9.5 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 9.5 22 0
S. Harris 4 9.5 22 0
Miami (FL)
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Williams 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45% 94 0 1 74.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45% 94 0 1 74.5
J. Williams 9/20 94 0 1
N. Perry 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
38.5% 52 0 1 56.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
38.5% 52 0 1 56.7
N. Perry 5/13 52 0 1
T. Martell 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 7 0 0 158.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 7 0 0 158.8
T. Martell 1/1 7 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Harris 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 31 0
C. Harris 12 31 0 9
N. Perry 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 19 0
N. Perry 3 19 0 10
J. Williams 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 14 0
J. Williams 6 14 0 12
T. Martell 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 5 0
T. Martell 5 5 0 6
K. Osborn 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
K. Osborn 1 4 0 4
R. Burns 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
R. Burns 1 1 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Osborn 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 5 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 56 0
K. Osborn 9 5 56 0 21
W. Mallory 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 4 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 42 0
W. Mallory 8 4 42 0 17
M. Pope 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
M. Pope 3 3 23 0 12
D. Wiggins 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
D. Wiggins 2 1 12 0 12
M. Parrott 41 FB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
M. Parrott 1 1 11 0 11
C. Harris 23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
C. Harris 2 1 9 0 9
M. Harley 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Harley 4 0 0 0 0
R. Burns 22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
R. Burns 1 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Quarterman 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
S. Quarterman 9-2 0.0 0
S. Brooks Jr. 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
S. Brooks Jr. 8-2 0.0 0
A. Blades Jr. 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
A. Blades Jr. 7-1 0.0 0
S. Patchan 71 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.5
S. Patchan 7-1 1.5 0
G. Hall Jr. 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
G. Hall Jr. 3-2 0.0 0
N. Silvera 1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Silvera 3-0 0.0 0
R. Knowles 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Knowles 2-0 0.0 0
G. Rousseau 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.5
G. Rousseau 2-2 1.5 0
C. Nnoruka 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Nnoruka 1-1 0.0 0
A. Carter 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Carter 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ford 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Ford 1-2 0.0 0
M. Pope 6 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Pope 1-0 0.0 0
D. Ivey 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Ivey 1-0 0.0 0
R. Finley 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Finley 1-1 0.0 0
P. Bethel 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
P. Bethel 1-1 0.0 0
J. Miller 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Miller 0-2 0.0 0
G. Frierson 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
G. Frierson 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Hedley 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 41.2 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 41.2 4
L. Hedley 9 41.2 4 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Osborn 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
K. Osborn 1 16.0 16 0
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Thomas 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Osborn 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 15.7 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 15.7 33 0
K. Osborn 3 15.7 33 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:55 LATECH 29 2:07 5 9 Punt
6:18 LATECH 7 2:56 6 31 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:52 LATECH 9 5:18 13 91 TD
8:09 LATECH 40 0:40 3 3 Punt
2:29 MIAMI 47 0:33 3 5 Punt
0:35 LATECH 42 0:14 3 0 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LATECH 25 2:19 5 20 Punt
11:09 LATECH 19 1:08 4 2 Punt
7:27 LATECH 16 6:27 10 46 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MIAMI 30 2:45 8 -36 INT
9:03 LATECH 10 3:28 7 48 Punt
3:22 LATECH 44 2:07 5 56 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MIAMI 23 1:53 5 14 Punt
10:35 MIAMI 11 4:02 12 43 Punt
3:06 LATECH 48 2:46 6 1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:34 MIAMI 25 1:17 3 7 Fumble
7:19 MIAMI 9 4:37 7 7 Punt
1:49 MIAMI 20 1:06 3 9 Punt
0:09 MIAMI 27 0:07 2 33 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:35 MIAMI 22 1:18 4 14 Fumble
9:55 MIAMI 33 2:20 5 10 Punt
0:53 MIAMI 8 0:48 2 62 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:15 LATECH 50 3:04 7 11 Punt
5:28 MIAMI 20 0:00 1 40
5:20 MIAMI 20 1:50 7 27 INT
1:15 MIAMI 21 1:08 7 41 Game

MIAMI Hurricanes  - Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 9-B.Hale kicks 58 yards from LT 35. 2-K.Osborn to MFL 23 for 16 yards (46-E.Barnett3-T.Baldwin).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 23
(14:53 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 26 for 3 yards (48-A.Zayed).
+10 YD
2 & 7 - MIAMI 26
(14:23 - 1st) 15-J.Williams complete to 2-K.Osborn. 2-K.Osborn to MFL 36 for 10 yards (5-M.Sam).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 36
(13:54 - 1st) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 36
(13:50 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 37 for 1 yard (1-L.Sneed).
No Gain
3 & 9 - MIAMI 37
(13:13 - 1st) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
Punt
4 & 9 - MIAMI 37
(13:07 - 1st) 94-L.Hedley punts 51 yards from MFL 37. 19-S.Harris to LT 29 for 17 yards (15-G.Rousseau).

LATECH Bulldogs  - Punt (5 plays, 9 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
+39 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 29
(12:55 - 1st) 8-J.Smith complete to 15-M.Stanley. 15-M.Stanley to MFL 32 for 39 yards (30-R.Finley).
Sack
1 & 10 - LATECH 32
(12:31 - 1st) 8-J.Smith sacked at MFL 38 for -6 yards (71-S.Patchan).
Penalty
2 & 16 - LATECH 38
(11:57 - 1st) 8-J.Smith complete to 33-J.Henderson. 33-J.Henderson to MFL 36 for 2 yards. Penalty on LT 77-G.Stallworth Chop block 15 yards enforced at MFL 38. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 31 - LATECH 47
(11:30 - 1st) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Hardy.
Sack
3 & 31 - LATECH 47
(11:24 - 1st) 8-J.Smith sacked at LT 38 for -9 yards (15-G.Rousseau).
Punt
4 & 40 - LATECH 38
(10:48 - 1st) 29-B.Farlow punts 51 yards from LT 38 to the MFL 11 downed by 18-Z.Hannibal.

MIAMI Hurricanes  - Punt (12 plays, 43 yards, 4:02 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 11
(10:35 - 1st) 15-J.Williams complete to 2-K.Osborn. 2-K.Osborn to MFL 26 for 15 yards (5-M.Sam).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 26
(10:09 - 1st) Penalty on MFL 88-B.Polendey False start 5 yards enforced at MFL 26. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 15 - MIAMI 21
(9:58 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 23 for 2 yards (48-A.Zayed).
+11 YD
2 & 13 - MIAMI 23
(9:25 - 1st) 15-J.Williams complete to 41-M.Parrott. 41-M.Parrott to MFL 34 for 11 yards (46-E.Barnett).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - MIAMI 34
(8:40 - 1st) 2-K.Osborn to MFL 38 for 4 yards (30-A.Roberson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 38
(8:10 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 43 for 5 yards (18-Z.Hannibal).
No Gain
2 & 5 - MIAMI 43
(7:35 - 1st) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 23-C.Harris.
+4 YD
3 & 5 - MIAMI 43
(7:31 - 1st) 15-J.Williams scrambles to MFL 47 for 4 yards (97-M.Williams).
+6 YD
3 & 5 - MIAMI 43
(7:14 - 1st) 15-J.Williams scrambles to MFL 49 for 6 yards (97-M.Williams).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 49
(7:19 - 1st) 15-J.Williams to MFL 50 for 1 yard (97-M.Williams).
No Gain
2 & 9 - MIAMI 50
(6:43 - 1st) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Osborn.
No Gain
3 & 9 - MIAMI 50
(6:37 - 1st) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 85-W.Mallory.
Punt
4 & 9 - MIAMI 50
(6:33 - 1st) 94-L.Hedley punts 43 yards from MFL 50 to the LT 7 downed by 29-J.Murphy.

LATECH Bulldogs  - Punt (6 plays, 31 yards, 2:56 poss)

Result Play
+18 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 7
(6:18 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to LT 25 for 18 yards (5-A.Carter).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25
(5:41 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to LT 34 for 9 yards (99-C.Nnoruka).
+7 YD
2 & 1 - LATECH 34
(5:03 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to LT 41 for 7 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 41
(4:35 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to LT 42 for 1 yard (6-S.Brooks55-S.Quarterman).
-4 YD
2 & 9 - LATECH 42
(4:07 - 1st) 22-I.Tucker to LT 38 for -4 yards (6-S.Brooks99-C.Nnoruka).
No Gain
3 & 13 - LATECH 38
(3:27 - 1st) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Powell.
Punt
4 & 13 - LATECH 38
(3:22 - 1st) 29-B.Farlow punts 43 yards from LT 38. 2-K.Osborn to LT 48 for 33 yards (25-B.Williamson).

MIAMI Hurricanes  - Punt (6 plays, 1 yards, 2:46 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 48
(3:06 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to LT 39 for 9 yards (18-Z.Hannibal46-E.Barnett).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - MIAMI 39
(2:30 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to LT 37 for 2 yards (90-C.Wallace94-K.Murphy).
Sack
1 & 10 - MIAMI 37
(1:58 - 1st) 15-J.Williams sacked at LT 41 for -4 yards (97-M.Williams).
No Gain
2 & 14 - MIAMI 41
(1:16 - 1st) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins.
+9 YD
3 & 14 - MIAMI 41
(1:11 - 1st) 15-J.Williams complete to 23-C.Harris. 23-C.Harris to LT 32 for 9 yards (4-D.Lewis).
Penalty
4 & 5 - MIAMI 32
(0:20 - 1st) 15-J.Williams scrambles to LT 24 for 8 yards (1-L.Sneed). Penalty on MFL 74-J.Campbell Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LT 32. No Play.
Punt
4 & 20 - MIAMI 47
(15:00 - 2nd) 94-L.Hedley punts 38 yards from LT 47 to LT 9 fair catch by 19-S.Harris.

LATECH Bulldogs  - TD (13 plays, 91 yards, 5:18 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 9
(14:52 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to LT 18 for 9 yards (26-G.Hall).
No Gain
2 & 1 - LATECH 18
(14:21 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 18 for no gain (71-S.Patchan).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - LATECH 18
(13:55 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 21 for 3 yards (6-M.Pope).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 21
(13:40 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 33 for 12 yards (7-A.Blades).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 33
(13:21 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 34 for 1 yard (55-S.Quarterman7-A.Blades).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - LATECH 34
(12:49 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith complete to 33-J.Henderson. 33-J.Henderson to LT 36 for 2 yards (8-D.Ivey).
+8 YD
3 & 7 - LATECH 36
(12:18 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith to LT 44 for 8 yards (1-N.Silvera6-S.Brooks).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 44
(11:51 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 86-W.Toussant.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 44
(11:43 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith complete to 41-B.Holly. 41-B.Holly to MFL 48 for 8 yards (55-S.Quarterman).
+6 YD
3 & 2 - LATECH 48
(11:06 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to MFL 42 for 6 yards (55-S.Quarterman).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 42
(10:38 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to MFL 39 for 3 yards (6-S.Brooks).
+13 YD
2 & 7 - LATECH 39
(10:06 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to MFL 26 for 13 yards (26-G.Hall).
+26 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 26
(9:43 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith complete to 22-I.Tucker. 22-I.Tucker runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:34 - 2nd) 9-B.Hale extra point is good.

MIAMI Hurricanes  - Fumble (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:34 - 2nd) 9-B.Hale kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25
(9:34 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 28 for 3 yards (30-A.Roberson).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - MIAMI 28
(9:00 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to MFL 32 for 4 yards (48-A.Zayed5-M.Sam).
No Gain
3 & 3 - MIAMI 32
(8:22 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Osborn.
Punt
4 & 3 - MIAMI 32
(8:17 - 2nd) 94-L.Hedley punts 43 yards from MFL 32. 19-S.Harris to LT 25 FUMBLES (19-S.Harris). 26-J.Johnson recovers at the LT 25. 26-J.Johnson to LT 25 for no gain. Penalty on MFL 23-T.Couch Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at LT 25.

LATECH Bulldogs  - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 40
(8:09 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 43 for 3 yards (55-S.Quarterman).
No Gain
2 & 7 - LATECH 43
(7:37 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 33-J.Henderson.
No Gain
3 & 7 - LATECH 43
(7:34 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith incomplete.
Punt
4 & 7 - LATECH 43
(7:29 - 2nd) 29-B.Farlow punts 47 yards from LT 43. 2-K.Osborn to MFL 9 for -1 yard (18-Z.Hannibal2-C.Taylor).

MIAMI Hurricanes  - Punt (7 plays, 7 yards, 4:37 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 9
(7:19 - 2nd) 18-T.Martell scrambles to MFL 15 for 6 yards (46-E.Barnett).
No Gain
2 & 4 - MIAMI 15
(6:43 - 2nd) 18-T.Martell scrambles to MFL 15 for no gain (18-Z.Hannibal).
+7 YD
3 & 4 - MIAMI 15
(5:55 - 2nd) 18-T.Martell complete to 2-K.Osborn. 2-K.Osborn to MFL 22 for 7 yards (18-Z.Hannibal).
Sack
1 & 10 - MIAMI 22
(5:20 - 2nd) 18-T.Martell sacked at MFL 21 for -1 yard (2-C.Taylor).
Penalty
2 & 11 - MIAMI 21
(4:35 - 2nd) Penalty on MFL 8-D.Wiggins False start 5 yards enforced at MFL 21. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 16 - MIAMI 16
(4:11 - 2nd) 18-T.Martell scrambles to MFL 19 for 3 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
Sack
3 & 13 - MIAMI 19
(3:26 - 2nd) 18-T.Martell sacked at MFL 16 for -3 yards (46-E.Barnett).
Punt
4 & 16 - MIAMI 16
(2:42 - 2nd) 94-L.Hedley punts 53 yards from MFL 16. 19-S.Harris to MFL 47 for 22 yards (22-R.Burns).

LATECH Bulldogs  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:33 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 47
(2:29 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith scrambles to MFL 42 for 5 yards (1-N.Silvera).
No Gain
2 & 5 - LATECH 42
(2:05 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Stanley.
No Gain
3 & 5 - LATECH 42
(2:01 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Hardy.
Punt
4 & 5 - LATECH 42
(1:56 - 2nd) 29-B.Farlow punts 42 yards from MFL 42 to MFL End Zone. touchback.

MIAMI Hurricanes  - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20
(1:49 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 21 for 1 yard (90-C.Wallace).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - MIAMI 21
(1:41 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to MFL 26 for 5 yards (43-T.Allen).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - MIAMI 26
(1:34 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams scrambles to MFL 29 for 3 yards (2-C.Taylor).
Punt
4 & 1 - MIAMI 29
(0:43 - 2nd) 94-L.Hedley punts 29 yards from MFL 29 out of bounds at the LT 42.

LATECH Bulldogs  - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:14 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 42
(0:35 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Graham.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LATECH 42
(0:30 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 80-G.Hebert.
No Gain
3 & 10 - LATECH 42
(0:24 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Hardy.
Punt
4 & 10 - LATECH 42
(0:21 - 2nd) 29-B.Farlow punts 46 yards from LT 42. 2-K.Osborn to MFL 27 for 15 yards (25-B.Williamson).

MIAMI Hurricanes  - Halftime (2 plays, 33 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
+21 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 27
(0:09 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams complete to 2-K.Osborn. 2-K.Osborn to MFL 48 for 21 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 48
(0:02 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams scrambles to LT 26 FUMBLES. 4-D.Lewis to LT 40 for no gain.

LATECH Bulldogs  - Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 2:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 21-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to LT End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25
(14:59 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 26 for 1 yard (6-S.Brooks).
+17 YD
2 & 9 - LATECH 26
(14:28 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith complete to 15-M.Stanley. 15-M.Stanley to LT 43 for 17 yards (55-S.Quarterman26-G.Hall).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 43
(13:51 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith complete to 33-J.Henderson. 33-J.Henderson to LT 44 for 1 yard (7-A.Blades).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - LATECH 44
(13:12 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith complete to 33-J.Henderson. 33-J.Henderson to LT 45 for 1 yard (7-A.Blades).
No Gain
3 & 8 - LATECH 45
(12:45 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Stanley.
Punt
4 & 8 - LATECH 45
(12:41 - 3rd) 29-B.Farlow punts 33 yards from LT 45 to MFL 22 fair catch by 2-K.Osborn.

MIAMI Hurricanes  - Fumble (4 plays, 14 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 22
(12:35 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins to MFL 34 for 12 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 34
(12:05 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams incomplete.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 34
(12:02 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 36 for 2 yards (2-C.Taylor).
No Gain
3 & 8 - MIAMI 36
(11:22 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 85-W.Mallory.
Punt
4 & 8 - MIAMI 36
(11:17 - 3rd) 94-L.Hedley punts 44 yards from MFL 36. 19-S.Harris to LT 19 FUMBLES. 17-B.Calhoun to LT 19 for no gain.

LATECH Bulldogs  - Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - LATECH 19
(11:09 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Penalty on LT 65-K.Russey Holding 9 yards enforced at LT 19. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 19 - LATECH 10
(11:02 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 12 for 2 yards (55-S.Quarterman91-J.Miller).
+9 YD
2 & 17 - LATECH 12
(10:27 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith complete to 80-G.Hebert. 80-G.Hebert to LT 21 for 9 yards (55-S.Quarterman).
No Gain
3 & 8 - LATECH 21
(10:07 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 80-G.Hebert.
Punt
4 & 8 - LATECH 21
(10:01 - 3rd) 29-B.Farlow punts 46 yards from LT 21 to MFL 33 fair catch by 2-K.Osborn.

MIAMI Hurricanes  - Punt (5 plays, 10 yards, 2:20 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 33
(9:55 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 32 for -1 yard. Penalty on LT 90-C.Wallace Offside 5 yards enforced at MFL 33. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 5 - MIAMI 38
(9:32 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to MFL 45 for 7 yards (43-T.Allen21-A.Robertson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 45
(8:58 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 47 for 2 yards (46-E.Barnett).
No Gain
2 & 8 - MIAMI 47
(8:23 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Osborn.
Sack
3 & 8 - MIAMI 47
(8:16 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams sacked at MFL 43 for -4 yards (2-C.Taylor97-M.Williams).
Punt
4 & 12 - MIAMI 43
(7:35 - 3rd) 94-L.Hedley punts 41 yards from MFL 43 to LT 16 fair catch by 81-C.Powell.

LATECH Bulldogs  - Punt (10 plays, 46 yards, 6:27 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 16
(7:27 - 3rd) 22-I.Tucker to LT 22 for 6 yards (93-P.Bethel).
+17 YD
2 & 4 - LATECH 22
(6:53 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith complete to 80-G.Hebert. 80-G.Hebert to LT 39 for 17 yards (7-A.Blades26-G.Hall).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 39
(6:24 - 3rd) 22-I.Tucker to LT 43 for 4 yards (96-J.Ford).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - LATECH 43
(5:47 - 3rd) 22-I.Tucker to LT 44 for 1 yard (6-S.Brooks93-P.Bethel).
+6 YD
3 & 5 - LATECH 44
(5:10 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham to LT 50 for 6 yards (7-A.Blades).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 50
(4:21 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to MFL 48 for 2 yards (1-N.Silvera55-S.Quarterman).
+14 YD
2 & 8 - LATECH 48
(3:42 - 3rd) 86-W.Toussant to MFL 34 for 14 yards (26-G.Hall).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 34
(3:03 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to MFL 33 for 1 yard (55-S.Quarterman6-S.Brooks).
Sack
2 & 9 - LATECH 33
(2:32 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith sacked at MFL 37 for -4 yards (71-S.Patchan15-G.Rousseau).
-1 YD
3 & 13 - LATECH 37
(1:45 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith to MFL 38 for -1 yard (71-S.Patchan).
Punt
4 & 14 - LATECH 38
(1:00 - 3rd) 29-B.Farlow punts 30 yards from MFL 38 to MFL 8 fair catch by 2-K.Osborn.

MIAMI Hurricanes  - Interception (2 plays, 62 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 8
(0:53 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 9 for 1 yard (3-T.Baldwin48-A.Zayed).
Int
2 & 9 - MIAMI 9
(0:05 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-T.Baldwin at MFL 30. 3-T.Baldwin to MFL 30 for no gain.

LATECH Bulldogs  - Interception (8 plays, -36 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 30
(15:00 - 4th) 8-J.Smith to MFL 26 for 4 yards (55-S.Quarterman96-J.Ford).
Penalty
2 & 6 - LATECH 26
(14:27 - 4th) Penalty on LT 73-W.Allen False start 5 yards enforced at MFL 26. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 11 - LATECH 31
(14:11 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to MFL 28 for 3 yards (6-S.Brooks).
+9 YD
3 & 8 - LATECH 28
(13:34 - 4th) 8-J.Smith complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham to MFL 19 for 9 yards (7-A.Blades).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 19
(13:14 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to MFL 18 for 1 yard (6-S.Brooks91-J.Miller).
No Gain
2 & 9 - LATECH 18
(12:34 - 4th) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 80-G.Hebert.
Int
3 & 9 - LATECH 18
(12:28 - 4th) 8-J.Smith incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-G.Frierson at MFL 21. 3-G.Frierson 23-T.Couch to LT 29 for -53 yards.
Int
3 & 9 - LATECH 18
(12:15 - 4th) 8-J.Smith incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-G.Frierson at MFL 21. 3-G.Frierson to LT 45 for 34 yards. Penalty on MFL 3-G.Frierson Illegal Forward Pass 5 yards enforced at LT 45.

MIAMI Hurricanes  - Punt (7 plays, 11 yards, 3:04 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 50
(12:15 - 4th) 5-N.Perry complete to 2-K.Osborn. 2-K.Osborn to LT 47 for 3 yards (21-A.Robertson).
No Gain
2 & 7 - MIAMI 47
(11:35 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to LT 47 for no gain (2-C.Taylor).
+12 YD
3 & 7 - MIAMI 47
(11:01 - 4th) 5-N.Perry complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to LT 35 for 12 yards (5-M.Sam).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35
(10:27 - 4th) 5-N.Perry complete to 22-R.Burns. 22-R.Burns to LT 33 for 2 yards (4-D.Lewis). Team penalty on MFL Illegal Procedure 5 yards enforced at LT 35. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 15 - MIAMI 40
(10:03 - 4th) 22-R.Burns to LT 39 for 1 yard (2-C.Taylor48-A.Zayed).
No Gain
2 & 14 - MIAMI 39
(9:27 - 4th) 5-N.Perry incomplete.
No Gain
3 & 14 - MIAMI 39
(9:18 - 4th) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
Punt
4 & 14 - MIAMI 39
(9:11 - 4th) 94-L.Hedley punts 29 yards from LT 39 out of bounds at the LT 10.

LATECH Bulldogs  - Punt (7 plays, 48 yards, 3:28 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 10
(9:03 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to LT 12 for 2 yards (71-S.Patchan96-J.Ford).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - LATECH 12
(8:29 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to LT 15 for 3 yards (6-S.Brooks).
+19 YD
3 & 5 - LATECH 15
(8:09 - 4th) 8-J.Smith complete to 15-M.Stanley. 15-M.Stanley to LT 34 for 19 yards (20-R.Knowles).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 34
(7:38 - 4th) 19-S.Harris to LT 36 for 2 yards. Penalty on MFL 6-S.Brooks Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LT 36.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 49
(7:10 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to MFL 46 for 3 yards (71-S.Patchan).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - LATECH 46
(6:27 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to MFL 42 for 4 yards (71-S.Patchan15-G.Rousseau).
No Gain
3 & 3 - LATECH 42
(5:38 - 4th) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 22-I.Tucker.
Punt
4 & 3 - LATECH 42
(5:35 - 4th) 29-B.Farlow punts 42 yards from MFL 42 to MFL End Zone. touchback.

MIAMI Hurricanes

Result Play
+20 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20
(5:28 - 4th) 5-N.Perry complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to MFL 40 FUMBLES (43-T.Allen). 43-T.Allen to MFL 40 for no gain.

MIAMI Hurricanes  - Interception (7 plays, 27 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20
(5:20 - 4th) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 85-W.Mallory.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 20
(5:24 - 4th) 5-N.Perry complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to MFL 32 for 12 yards (35-C.Scott).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 32
(4:58 - 4th) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 85-W.Mallory.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 32
(4:52 - 4th) 5-N.Perry to MFL 35 for 3 yards (43-T.Allen).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 32
(4:11 - 4th) 5-N.Perry to MFL 35 for 3 yards (43-T.Allen). Penalty on LT 43-T.Allen Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MFL 35.
Sack
1 & 10 - MIAMI 50
(3:54 - 4th) 5-N.Perry sacked at MFL 44 for -6 yards. Penalty on MFL 65-C.Gaynor Holding offsetting. Penalty on LT 46-E.Barnett Facemasking offsetting. (46-E.Barnett).
Int
1 & 10 - MIAMI 50
(3:30 - 4th) 5-N.Perry incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 30-A.Roberson at LT 37. 30-A.Roberson to LT 44 for 7 yards (85-W.Mallory).

LATECH Bulldogs  - TD (5 plays, 56 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 44
(3:22 - 4th) 8-J.Smith to LT 47 for 3 yards (71-S.Patchan30-R.Finley).
+16 YD
2 & 7 - LATECH 47
(3:15 - 4th) 19-S.Harris to MFL 37 for 16 yards (7-A.Blades).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 37
(2:45 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to MFL 34 for 3 yards (15-G.Rousseau).
+26 YD
2 & 7 - LATECH 34
(2:00 - 4th) 8-J.Smith to MFL 8 for 26 yards (20-R.Knowles).
+8 YD
1 & 8 - LATECH 8
(1:24 - 4th) 8-J.Smith runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:15 - 4th) 9-B.Hale extra point is good.

MIAMI Hurricanes  - End of Game (7 plays, 41 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:15 - 4th) 9-B.Hale kicks 44 yards from LT 35. 44-B.Jennings to MFL 21 for no gain.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 21
(1:15 - 4th) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Osborn.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 21
(1:08 - 4th) 5-N.Perry to MFL 27 for 6 yards.
+8 YD
3 & 4 - MIAMI 27
(0:48 - 4th) 5-N.Perry complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory pushed ob at MFL 35 for 8 yards (30-A.Roberson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35
(0:43 - 4th) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 35
(0:31 - 4th) 5-N.Perry to MFL 45 for 10 yards.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 45
(0:15 - 4th) 5-N.Perry complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to LT 38 for 17 yards (2-C.Taylor).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 38
(0:07 - 4th) 5-N.Perry incomplete.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores